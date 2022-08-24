 Skip to content

Black One Blood Brothers update for 24 August 2022

Update 1.32: Weapon holding FPP

Build 9377129

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dear operators,

1.32 is available and adds a requested feature: Weapon holding with first person view.



[CHANGELOG]

  • Add: Weapon position with FPP mode (Aiming - Low ready position)
  • Add: Weapon holding with FPP mode (2 variants of Aiming - 5 variants of Low ready position)
  • Fix: Some transitions errors with ADS
  • Fix: Security camera could have wrong movement rotation in a custom map
  • Fix: Shut off the supply power didn't affect spot lights
  • Fix. NVG brightness could change after use laser

Changed files in this update

