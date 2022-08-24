Update 1.32: Weapon holding FPP

Dear operators,
1.32 is available and adds a requested feature: Weapon holding with first person view.
[CHANGELOG]
- Add: Weapon position with FPP mode (Aiming - Low ready position)
- Add: Weapon holding with FPP mode (2 variants of Aiming - 5 variants of Low ready position)
- Fix: Some transitions errors with ADS
- Fix: Security camera could have wrong movement rotation in a custom map
- Fix: Shut off the supply power didn't affect spot lights
- Fix. NVG brightness could change after use laser
Changed files in this update