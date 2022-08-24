 Skip to content

终末方舟 序 update for 24 August 2022

v0.6.0

v0.6.0

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Tutorial adjustments
  2. Stage adjustments
  3. Some UI adjustments
  4. Adjust initial deck
  5. Change the range of most spell cards to full screen
  6. Carol's talent modification
  7. Your unit's area damage will no longer hit friends
  8. Some BUG fixes

