- Tutorial adjustments
- Stage adjustments
- Some UI adjustments
- Adjust initial deck
- Change the range of most spell cards to full screen
- Carol's talent modification
- Your unit's area damage will no longer hit friends
- Some BUG fixes
终末方舟 序 update for 24 August 2022
v0.6.0
Patchnotes via Steam Community
