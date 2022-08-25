We have fixed bugs in each character and game system.

Patch notes will be uploaded to the official website at a later date, but we will describe the areas that affect play.

Fixed a bug in the following characters.

■Red Arcueid

Blowback Edge Standing C cannot be guarded in mid-air.

■Saber

Fixed First Air Add→→ was prone to unintended triggering.

■Mario

Blowback Edge Crouching B is easier to cancel.

■Neco-Arc

Aerial ↓+B changed to be able to shield back on landing.

The following system bugs have been fixed.

■Shield

Changed behavior when quickly pressing the D button twice.

Changed the behavior of shielding back in mid-air at low altitude.

Stopping time for shield failure guarding has been abolished.

■↘+C

Fixed a bug that sometimes caused the opponent to not start moving faster than the opponent when offsetting with a jump attack.

■Ground Throws

Fixed a bug that prevented the throw from occurring at certain times.

■Combo System

Fixed a bug in which the no-tech duration for ground-bouncing techniques did not decrease correctly according to the length of the sequence.

Fixed a bug in which the process of increasing the no-tech duration of jump attacks was also applied to unique skills in the air.

Fixed a bug in which the no-tech duration was shorter in some cases than in previous versions.

The following game mode bugs have been fixed.

■Ranked Match

Fixed a bug that caused Rapid Beat Type to return to default after training standby ended.

■Replay

Fixed a bug where Rapid Beat Type was not properly reflected when recording replays in network mode.

Fixed other minor bugs.