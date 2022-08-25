We have fixed bugs in each character and game system.
Patch notes will be uploaded to the official website at a later date, but we will describe the areas that affect play.
Fixed a bug in the following characters.
■Red Arcueid
Blowback Edge Standing C cannot be guarded in mid-air.
■Saber
Fixed First Air Add→→ was prone to unintended triggering.
■Mario
Blowback Edge Crouching B is easier to cancel.
■Neco-Arc
Aerial ↓+B changed to be able to shield back on landing.
The following system bugs have been fixed.
■Shield
Changed behavior when quickly pressing the D button twice.
Changed the behavior of shielding back in mid-air at low altitude.
Stopping time for shield failure guarding has been abolished.
■↘+C
Fixed a bug that sometimes caused the opponent to not start moving faster than the opponent when offsetting with a jump attack.
■Ground Throws
Fixed a bug that prevented the throw from occurring at certain times.
■Combo System
Fixed a bug in which the no-tech duration for ground-bouncing techniques did not decrease correctly according to the length of the sequence.
Fixed a bug in which the process of increasing the no-tech duration of jump attacks was also applied to unique skills in the air.
Fixed a bug in which the no-tech duration was shorter in some cases than in previous versions.
The following game mode bugs have been fixed.
■Ranked Match
Fixed a bug that caused Rapid Beat Type to return to default after training standby ended.
■Replay
Fixed a bug where Rapid Beat Type was not properly reflected when recording replays in network mode.
Fixed other minor bugs.
Changed files in this update