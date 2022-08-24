Pheasant and improvements update

Hello Virtual Hunters!
A new major update has been released to Virtual Hunter! This update brings the first huntable bird, Pheasant, to the game with new hunting mechanics, new ceiling mounts, new arrow type, reworked shotgun and bow ballistics and much needed fixes and improvements! There is a lot in this update so read all about it below. Enjoy the update, let us know what you think and happy pheasant hunting!
Additions
- New Animal - Pheasant
- Pheasant location caller
- Pheasant info book
- Pheasant trophy statues
- Added a new mount type, ceiling mounts
- Added a new arrow type, 300gr flu-flu
- Added a whistle function to flush pheasant
New features
- Added a realistic bow settings*
- Added a quick hunt feature (You can go straight to hunting from the main menu)**
- X-ray button on the harvest screen now toggles between animal and x-ray view
- Added impact effects when hitting ground, animals and water
- Added a hint for the whistle
- Added a hint for the Trophy manager
- Added a hint about attaching a scope to different attaching points
- Players are reminded to play tutorial when starting a new save
Animal Changes
- Added trotting mechanic for most animals
- Some animals can answer to callers
Improvements
- Optimized animals to use less CPU
- Improved shotgun ballistics and birdshot spray
- Reworked bow and arrow ballistics
- Shouldering and hold breath stabilization decreased from shotguns
- Improved hares and pheasants hiding behavior***
- Improvements on animals flee behavior
- Improved shader and subsurface scattering on trees (makes them look way better)
- Increased the mesh tree distance by 100-150 meters depending on the vegetation distance settings. (Shadows are now slightly more heavier for GPU, lower their quality if needed)
- Increased height of the tutorial destination circle
- Faster time rewinding on Bulgaria reserve
- Improved environmental lighting and color corrections
- The back slot will vibrate for 0.3 second instead of continuous vibration
- Added a close button on the color view in settings
- Changed the name of the “How to play” section to “Learn to hunt”
- Added tooltips to “lodge”, “hunt” and “backup” buttons in main menu
Fixes
-
Fixed an issue where animals would not sometimes flee
-
Fixed several situations where animals get stuck
-
Fixed an issue where red deer male wouldn’t stop making a call
-
Fixed an issue where animals that has separate alert call wouldn’t use it when sensing the player
-
Fixed an issue where male fallow deer wouldn't stare right at the player
-
Fixed a fallow deer neck fur material
-
Fixed an issue where stock offset didn’t work with stabilization set to 0%
-
Fixed the digital clock hint text
-
Fixed an issue where toggle button color is activated but the settings isn’t
-
Removed a tree from inside the mountain outpost
-
We have added realistic bow to the game which can be enabled from the settings. This setting turns the bow into a two handed weapon and unlike the current bow, your backhand is also taken into account. When the bow is drawn, the front hands rotation is limited and small adjustments can be done with the back hand. This makes the bow more realistic to handle but also increases its difficulty to use. We highly advise spending time to adjust the settings and mastering the bow at the range.
** With the quick hunt, you can skip the lodge and go straight to hunting from the main menu. Select save slot, press hunt, choose an outpost and time and hit “Start” to start the hunt! It loads your last used weapons and items so you can get right back where you left off last time.
*** Hiding animals will now run away when shot close, they will stay hidden for longer and they won't be able to hide right away after they’ve fled from hiding.
Changed files in this update