Pheasant and improvements update

Hello Virtual Hunters!

A new major update has been released to Virtual Hunter! This update brings the first huntable bird, Pheasant, to the game with new hunting mechanics, new ceiling mounts, new arrow type, reworked shotgun and bow ballistics and much needed fixes and improvements! There is a lot in this update so read all about it below. Enjoy the update, let us know what you think and happy pheasant hunting!

Additions

New Animal - Pheasant

Pheasant location caller

Pheasant info book

Pheasant trophy statues

Added a new mount type, ceiling mounts

Added a new arrow type, 300gr flu-flu

Added a whistle function to flush pheasant

New features

Added a realistic bow settings*

Added a quick hunt feature (You can go straight to hunting from the main menu)**

X-ray button on the harvest screen now toggles between animal and x-ray view

Added impact effects when hitting ground, animals and water

Added a hint for the whistle

Added a hint for the Trophy manager

Added a hint about attaching a scope to different attaching points

Players are reminded to play tutorial when starting a new save

Animal Changes

Added trotting mechanic for most animals

Some animals can answer to callers

Improvements

Optimized animals to use less CPU

Improved shotgun ballistics and birdshot spray

Reworked bow and arrow ballistics

Shouldering and hold breath stabilization decreased from shotguns

Improved hares and pheasants hiding behavior***

Improvements on animals flee behavior

Improved shader and subsurface scattering on trees (makes them look way better)

Increased the mesh tree distance by 100-150 meters depending on the vegetation distance settings. (Shadows are now slightly more heavier for GPU, lower their quality if needed)

Increased height of the tutorial destination circle

Faster time rewinding on Bulgaria reserve

Improved environmental lighting and color corrections

The back slot will vibrate for 0.3 second instead of continuous vibration

Added a close button on the color view in settings

Changed the name of the “How to play” section to “Learn to hunt”

Added tooltips to “lodge”, “hunt” and “backup” buttons in main menu

Fixes

Fixed an issue where animals would not sometimes flee

Fixed several situations where animals get stuck

Fixed an issue where red deer male wouldn’t stop making a call

Fixed an issue where animals that has separate alert call wouldn’t use it when sensing the player

Fixed an issue where male fallow deer wouldn't stare right at the player

Fixed a fallow deer neck fur material

Fixed an issue where stock offset didn’t work with stabilization set to 0%

Fixed the digital clock hint text

Fixed an issue where toggle button color is activated but the settings isn’t

Removed a tree from inside the mountain outpost

We have added realistic bow to the game which can be enabled from the settings. This setting turns the bow into a two handed weapon and unlike the current bow, your backhand is also taken into account. When the bow is drawn, the front hands rotation is limited and small adjustments can be done with the back hand. This makes the bow more realistic to handle but also increases its difficulty to use. We highly advise spending time to adjust the settings and mastering the bow at the range.

** With the quick hunt, you can skip the lodge and go straight to hunting from the main menu. Select save slot, press hunt, choose an outpost and time and hit “Start” to start the hunt! It loads your last used weapons and items so you can get right back where you left off last time.

*** Hiding animals will now run away when shot close, they will stay hidden for longer and they won't be able to hide right away after they’ve fled from hiding.