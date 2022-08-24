General Update

- Stage Balancing
- General Monster spawn level nerfed
- Fix Monster Balancing
- Tower Spon Changed
- Number of monster kills achieved nerfed of Slaughter Stage
- The number of Recollection stage monsters has decreased
- Adjusted the difficulty of the early sub-stage
- Mastery Skill Balancing
- Overall ability 20~30%
- Tutorial Flow
- Modified so that you can get some skills in the tutorial.
- You have to learn more control.
- Show tutorial pop-up function can be seen in Options
- Some UI features have been improved.
- Broken Memory Improvement
- When you defeat the boss on the map, the complex gauge is reset.
- Challenge mode
- Always available
