Void -Dementia- update for 24 August 2022

General Update

24 August 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Stage Balancing
  • General Monster spawn level nerfed
  • Fix Monster Balancing
  • Tower Spon Changed
  • Number of monster kills achieved nerfed of Slaughter Stage
  • The number of Recollection stage monsters has decreased
  • Adjusted the difficulty of the early sub-stage
  1. Mastery Skill Balancing
  • Overall ability 20~30%
  1. Tutorial Flow
  • Modified so that you can get some skills in the tutorial.
  • You have to learn more control.
  • Show tutorial pop-up function can be seen in Options
  • Some UI features have been improved.
  1. Broken Memory Improvement
  • When you defeat the boss on the map, the complex gauge is reset.
  1. Challenge mode
  • Always available

