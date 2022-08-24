 Skip to content

Tower of Spirit update for 24 August 2022

Early Access Version 0.3b

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Characters

  • Increase Biggy defense by 1 (it can be really hard to start a new run with him).
  • Important changes on Catalysis capacity from Biggy. Poison effects are applied before they are removed from enemies. In addition, it now allows you to recover HP instead of MP.

Enemies

  • Bee's defense is reduced by 1, speed by 2.
  • Changes an battle setting where you could 5 Bees. The number of enemies is reduced to 4.
  • Plan's attack is reduced by 2.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed an issue with the Plant enemy not correctly ending his turn.

