Early Access Version 0.3b

Characters
- Increase Biggy defense by 1 (it can be really hard to start a new run with him).
- Important changes on Catalysis capacity from Biggy. Poison effects are applied before they are removed from enemies. In addition, it now allows you to recover HP instead of MP.
Enemies
- Bee's defense is reduced by 1, speed by 2.
- Changes an battle setting where you could 5 Bees. The number of enemies is reduced to 4.
- Plan's attack is reduced by 2.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue with the Plant enemy not correctly ending his turn.
Changed files in this update