[UPDATE] 2022.08.24 Patch Notes

Last edited 24 August 2022 – 07:39:13 UTC by Wendy

Hello, We're CODELIFE Studio.

If you want to get an update right away, you can restart the steam after the game is over.**

Today's update history.

A entire world map has been added.

You can check it by pressing the bottom right button in the map UI.

The map shows the last death location.

If you have a 'Pocket Watch' item, you can know the time even if you don't open inventory.

You can find it in the lower right corner.

Improved staff base attack.

Attack motion has been modified.

Attack speed increased slightly.

Improved shield usability.

While equipping a sword and shield, if you equip a dagger or staff and then equip a sword again,

it has been modified to automatically equip the last shield you equipped.

Improved jump motion.

You can go up to the railing if you jump right in front of the railing.

'Wooden Torch' has been modified as an item that can be sold/thrown away.

'Wooden Torch' has been modified so that it can be purchased at the NPC store.

We modified it so that you can check the number of potions in the quick slot registration window.

Fixed bugs