 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Cult of the Lamb update for 24 August 2022

Patch Notes 1.0.12

Share · View all patches · Build 9376696 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
New round of bugfixes is here!
  • Twitch optimizations
  • Fixed soft block when player comes back to base before building a shrine without enough coins and having a new recruit
  • Fixed witness enemies not returning to the play area when the player dies and resurrects
  • Fixed instances of follower name not saving changes made during indoctrination
  • Golden fleece has been clamped to 200% (no more 1 hitting bosses!)
  • Fixed devotion bar issues on level 3 beds and graves
  • Fixed a UI appearance error when attempting to use the item selector with no items available
  • Imprisoned followers can become old and die of old age whilst in prison

Changed files in this update

Depot 1313141
  • Loading history…
Depot 1313142
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link