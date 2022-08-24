Patch Notes 1.0.12

New round of bugfixes is here!
- Twitch optimizations
- Fixed soft block when player comes back to base before building a shrine without enough coins and having a new recruit
- Fixed witness enemies not returning to the play area when the player dies and resurrects
- Fixed instances of follower name not saving changes made during indoctrination
- Golden fleece has been clamped to 200% (no more 1 hitting bosses!)
- Fixed devotion bar issues on level 3 beds and graves
- Fixed a UI appearance error when attempting to use the item selector with no items available
- Imprisoned followers can become old and die of old age whilst in prison
Changed files in this update