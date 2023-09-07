LEMPO IS OUT NOW!

🌲🕯️ Exciting News: Lempo is Here! Dive into a Dark Finnish Mythological Adventure 🕯️🌲
Prepare to step into a world where reality blurs, and Finnish mythology comes to life. Lempo, a spine-tingling blend of psychological horror and folklore, is now available on Steam and PS5.
🎮 Uncover mysteries, solve puzzles, and escape the eerie forest in this gripping first-person exploration game. Are you brave enough to face the dark forces that lurk within?
Get lost in Lempo today and embark on an unforgettable journey. Find it on Steam and PS5, and remember: In the heart of the forest, legends awaken. 🌟🌳
Lempo is an indie game based on Finnish mythology and is the latest debut psychological horror title developed by One Trick Entertainment and published by PID Games.