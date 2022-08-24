Wonderer's skill duration decreased

Fixed a bug causing safe can not open by non-host players

Darkness won't fill up if you are around a vending machine

Scarers(mannequins) can be pushed, no more blocking the way

Ability feed enhanced, you can now consume by yourself with less recovery as well as feeding others

Added new event, leave it as a surprise

Fixed some tiny bugs, too many to remember

New camera system, from this moment, more jumpscares

Now you can modify maximum floor number in multiplayer