Wonderer's skill duration decreased
Fixed a bug causing safe can not open by non-host players
Darkness won't fill up if you are around a vending machine
Scarers(mannequins) can be pushed, no more blocking the way
Ability feed enhanced, you can now consume by yourself with less recovery as well as feeding others
Added new event, leave it as a surprise
Fixed some tiny bugs, too many to remember
New camera system, from this moment, more jumpscares
Now you can modify maximum floor number in multiplayer
Floor44 update for 24 August 2022
0.2.7
