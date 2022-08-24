Adjusted colliders for Shark Boss Arena
Adjusted XP table for base stats to ramp less at later levels
Small visual fixes to background content
Fixed an issue where enemies could be double inhaled
*Shield Pig can no longer block while tired
Tribal Hunter update for 24 August 2022
V 1.0.0.4 Patchnotes
