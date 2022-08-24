 Skip to content

Tribal Hunter update for 24 August 2022

V 1.0.0.4 Patchnotes

Share · View all patches · Build 9376565 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Adjusted colliders for Shark Boss Arena
Adjusted XP table for base stats to ramp less at later levels
Small visual fixes to background content
Fixed an issue where enemies could be double inhaled
*Shield Pig can no longer block while tired

Changed files in this update

