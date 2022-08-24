 Skip to content

Somni update for 24 August 2022

Update 1.2.3 Is Live!

Somni update for 24 August 2022

Update 1.2.3 Is Live!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Below you will find a list of things changed in SOMNI for update 1.2.3! This update mostly focused on improving the feel of the game, by making it as quick and easy as possible to change levels and get as much FPS as possible!

  • Load times drastically improved.
  • Frame rate improved.
  • Hunt duration shortened.
  • Intermission between hunts slightly shortened.
  • You are now able to change your character's shirt color by choosing the same character. It will randomize the color of your shirt from a few options, this way multiple people who are the same character can tell each other apart if they wish to do so!
  • Fog lights are now in all Cryptid maps adding a bit of extra visibility and ambiance.
  • Some minor bug fixes.

Thanks to our player base we are able to continue to keep making SOMNI more optimized and bug free! There are a few things that we're working on currently that we are so excited to show off. Stay tuned for the next few updates and as always thank you so much for checking out and or playing SOMNI!

