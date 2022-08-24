Change the clarity of the click to enter game picture
The brave's initial attack power and defense power are reduced by 1.
Fixed an issue where a chance to crash when monster act.
Talents can no longer be acquired repeatedly.
Added base sound for attack and shield use.
Corrected how Buff duration works.
Fixed an issue where Ice Bear's intent could not be seen
Underworld Re: Card update for 24 August 2022
0.0.2.1
Change the clarity of the click to enter game picture
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update