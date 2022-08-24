 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Underworld Re: Card update for 24 August 2022

0.0.2.1

Share · View all patches · Build 9376503 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Change the clarity of the click to enter game picture
The brave's initial attack power and defense power are reduced by 1.
Fixed an issue where a chance to crash when monster act.
Talents can no longer be acquired repeatedly.
Added base sound for attack and shield use.
Corrected how Buff duration works.
Fixed an issue where Ice Bear's intent could not be seen

Changed files in this update

Depot 2101181
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link