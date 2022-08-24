 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

WARNO update for 24 August 2022

v.79428 : crash fixes, performance optimization, artillery and mortars balance

Share · View all patches · Build 9376391 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

PATCH NOTES

FIXES:

  • fixed a crash when using the "Smoke" order on a selection of units if one of them didn't have a smoke
  • fixed a crash when ordering "Unload at position" on the ghost of a unit being produced
  • added the missing "Move" button to helicopters and aircraft order panels

GENERIC:

  • Optimization of the AI performance
  • AI will play more carefully
  • fixed reco helicopters having no category displayed on their unit stats panel

NATO:

  • fixed M106A2 having a salvo length of 4 instead of the intended 5
  • fixed M109A2 ammo from 144 to 36
  • M109s price increased from 150 to 200
  • M110s price increased from 175 to 260
  • FH155 price increased from 120 to 135
  • M106 price increased from 65 to 90
  • M125 price increased from 45 to 80
  • AB M30 price increased from 50 to 60
  • Panzermorser price increased from 45 to 90 and ammo decreased from 90 to 60
  • HS.30 morser price increased from 45 to 85
  • Mrs. 120mm Tampella price increased from 30 to 45

PACT:

  • SPZ BMP-1 SP1 MMG ammo from 280 to 1960
  • fixed an issue with Vasilek's minimum range
  • fixed DESANT. KOM. (DSh) having no ammunition for its RPG-22
  • 2S1 Gvodzika price increased from 110 to 150
  • 2S3M Akatsiya price increased from 120 to 180 and ammo decreased from 36 to 24
  • 2S7M Malka price increased from 190 to 270
  • D-20 price increased from 90 to 125 and ammo decreased from 40 to 32
  • D-30 price increased from 90 to 130
  • 2S9 Nona price increased from 60 to 85 and ammo increased from 18 to 30

Changed files in this update

Depot 1611601
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link