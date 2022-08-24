v.79428 : crash fixes, performance optimization, artillery and mortars balance

PATCH NOTES
FIXES:
- fixed a crash when using the "Smoke" order on a selection of units if one of them didn't have a smoke
- fixed a crash when ordering "Unload at position" on the ghost of a unit being produced
- added the missing "Move" button to helicopters and aircraft order panels
GENERIC:
- Optimization of the AI performance
- AI will play more carefully
- fixed reco helicopters having no category displayed on their unit stats panel
NATO:
- fixed M106A2 having a salvo length of 4 instead of the intended 5
- fixed M109A2 ammo from 144 to 36
- M109s price increased from 150 to 200
- M110s price increased from 175 to 260
- FH155 price increased from 120 to 135
- M106 price increased from 65 to 90
- M125 price increased from 45 to 80
- AB M30 price increased from 50 to 60
- Panzermorser price increased from 45 to 90 and ammo decreased from 90 to 60
- HS.30 morser price increased from 45 to 85
- Mrs. 120mm Tampella price increased from 30 to 45
PACT:
- SPZ BMP-1 SP1 MMG ammo from 280 to 1960
- fixed an issue with Vasilek's minimum range
- fixed DESANT. KOM. (DSh) having no ammunition for its RPG-22
- 2S1 Gvodzika price increased from 110 to 150
- 2S3M Akatsiya price increased from 120 to 180 and ammo decreased from 36 to 24
- 2S7M Malka price increased from 190 to 270
- D-20 price increased from 90 to 125 and ammo decreased from 40 to 32
- D-30 price increased from 90 to 130
- 2S9 Nona price increased from 60 to 85 and ammo increased from 18 to 30
Changed files in this update