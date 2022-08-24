 Skip to content

Warlordocracy update for 24 August 2022

Warlordocracy Early Access v1.7

Share · View all patches · Build 9376278 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added two new maps and a new sidequest to Chapter 1, plus a lot of other fixes.

Complete list of fixes:

-Player can no longer complete Ch.1 if main objective failed.
-Tweaked damage resistance to floor the float to integer instead of rounding it.
-Characters no longer reset position when changing status (hungry, poison, etc.).
-Added a new quest from Ordius to kill krugen chief Gug in Whispering Way.
-Added two new maps to Ch.1: Whispering Way and Small Cave.
-Added new objects: Outhouse and Cracked Boulders.
-Map now redrawn when resized.
-Updated some dialogue\texts.

