Warlordocracy Early Access v1.7

Added two new maps and a new sidequest to Chapter 1, plus a lot of other fixes.
Complete list of fixes:
-Player can no longer complete Ch.1 if main objective failed.
-Tweaked damage resistance to floor the float to integer instead of rounding it.
-Characters no longer reset position when changing status (hungry, poison, etc.).
-Added a new quest from Ordius to kill krugen chief Gug in Whispering Way.
-Added two new maps to Ch.1: Whispering Way and Small Cave.
-Added new objects: Outhouse and Cracked Boulders.
-Map now redrawn when resized.
-Updated some dialogue\texts.
Changed files in this update