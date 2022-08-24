Warlordocracy Early Access v1.7

Added two new maps and a new sidequest to Chapter 1, plus a lot of other fixes.

Complete list of fixes:

-Player can no longer complete Ch.1 if main objective failed.

-Tweaked damage resistance to floor the float to integer instead of rounding it.

-Characters no longer reset position when changing status (hungry, poison, etc.).

-Added a new quest from Ordius to kill krugen chief Gug in Whispering Way.

-Added two new maps to Ch.1: Whispering Way and Small Cave.

-Added new objects: Outhouse and Cracked Boulders.

-Map now redrawn when resized.

-Updated some dialogue\texts.