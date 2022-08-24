08/24/2022 Update 01

-
Coins do not impede movement
-
Abandoned Sungsucheong puzzle related fixes
-
Character speed control
- Scheduled to be revised after camera adjustment
- Adjust the brightness of Myodusa damage response
Thank you.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Coins do not impede movement
Abandoned Sungsucheong puzzle related fixes
Character speed control
Thank you.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update