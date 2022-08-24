 Skip to content

Yeomna : The Legend of Dongbaek update for 24 August 2022

08/24/2022 Update 01

Share · View all patches · Build 9375925 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  1. Coins do not impede movement

  2. Abandoned Sungsucheong puzzle related fixes

  3. Character speed control

  • Scheduled to be revised after camera adjustment
  1. Adjust the brightness of Myodusa damage response

Thank you.

