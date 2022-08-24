Update Notes for Aug 24

-Added new stat: Comprehension, each comprehension increase exp gain by 1%

-Added bookshelf, interact with bookshelf to check unlocked comprehension

-Balanced techniques, skills and cultivation methods in relates to flying sword

-Nerfed techniques and cultivation methods in relates to damage reduction

-Fixed a bug where Scare The Monkey technique is not reducing max health of elites and bosses

-Zone 4 boss health +60%, Attack Power +1/3

-Updated description for Chis in character info window