The Lost Legends of Redwall: The Scout Act 3 update for 29 August 2022

Patch Notes: August 29th, 2022

Build 9375768 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey there, Redwall fans! We have some exciting news coming for The Scout, but before we announce it we have a few bugs that we've fixed in the game!

Highlighted Fixes:

  • Fixed a number of small instances of the characters' voice audio not matching their dialogue text.
  • Fixed a number of missing voice audio lines throughout the game.
  • Fixed a number of typos in dialogue throughout the game.
  • Fixed an issue where the camera would get stuck on Cheesethief in Fool of a Stoat.
  • Fixed a bug that would trap the player inside a puzzle in Grating Gulley with no way out after Continuing the game.
  • Fixed a cutscene not playing after The Otters' Den in some cases.
  • Fixed scents not emanating from NPCs and objects in The Otters' Den.
  • Fixed a few respawn locations in The Otters' Den.
  • Fixed some odd looking shadows in The Otters' Den.
  • Fixed an issue causing no chase to be given in The Otters' Den.
  • Fixed water being walkable in The Otters' Den. Sophia is no longer The Messiah.
  • Fixed a skip that could be used in Portman's Slough to avoid talking to Mila.

