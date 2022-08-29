Patch Notes: August 29th, 2022

Hey there, Redwall fans! We have some exciting news coming for The Scout, but before we announce it we have a few bugs that we've fixed in the game!
Highlighted Fixes:
- Fixed a number of small instances of the characters' voice audio not matching their dialogue text.
- Fixed a number of missing voice audio lines throughout the game.
- Fixed a number of typos in dialogue throughout the game.
- Fixed an issue where the camera would get stuck on Cheesethief in Fool of a Stoat.
- Fixed a bug that would trap the player inside a puzzle in Grating Gulley with no way out after Continuing the game.
- Fixed a cutscene not playing after The Otters' Den in some cases.
- Fixed scents not emanating from NPCs and objects in The Otters' Den.
- Fixed a few respawn locations in The Otters' Den.
- Fixed some odd looking shadows in The Otters' Den.
- Fixed an issue causing no chase to be given in The Otters' Den.
- Fixed water being walkable in The Otters' Den. Sophia is no longer The Messiah.
- Fixed a skip that could be used in Portman's Slough to avoid talking to Mila.
