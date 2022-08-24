8/23: Stability and Bug Fixes

Hope you're all enjoying the playtest! Here are a few changes to add stability and make shopkeeping feel better in the early game.

As always, please leave any feedback you might have over at https://discord.gg/Saleblazers.

Changes

Unlocked Bamboo Storage Box by default so players have easier access to storage early game

Increased storage space of Bamboo Storage Box from 5 to 6

Increased storage space of Wooden Storage Box from 10 to 12

Increased item size in bartering UI

Increased durability of Bamboo Cash Register and Small Bamboo Display

Increased max patience for College Student, Chef, Athlete, and Elderly customers

Changed customers to pick up 1 item instead of 2 before leaving the shop (this will be reworked as a mechanic later)

Increased price of Stone from 4 to 7

Increased price of Charcoal from 5 to 11

Fixed inconsistent language in mastery skill nodes

Removed ability to roll for rarity when crafting items

Added Construction Worker customer unlock at shop level 3

Fixes