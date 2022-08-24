8/23: Stability and Bug Fixes

Hope you're all enjoying the playtest! Here are a few changes to add stability and make shopkeeping feel better in the early game.
Changes
- Unlocked Bamboo Storage Box by default so players have easier access to storage early game
- Increased storage space of Bamboo Storage Box from 5 to 6
- Increased storage space of Wooden Storage Box from 10 to 12
- Increased item size in bartering UI
- Increased durability of Bamboo Cash Register and Small Bamboo Display
- Increased max patience for College Student, Chef, Athlete, and Elderly customers
- Changed customers to pick up 1 item instead of 2 before leaving the shop (this will be reworked as a mechanic later)
- Increased price of Stone from 4 to 7
- Increased price of Charcoal from 5 to 11
- Fixed inconsistent language in mastery skill nodes
- Removed ability to roll for rarity when crafting items
- Added Construction Worker customer unlock at shop level 3
Fixes
- Shader adjustments for memory optimization
- Fixed issue where character is immobile for the first 5 seconds when loading into a level
- Optimized network code by not making new hashset per network class
- Fixed item not aligning in display container correctly sometimes
- Fixed research tree nodes not showing icons sometimes
- Fixed duping of items (including NPC shops) on the Steam Survival Fest map when loading/unloading chunks
- Fixed bug where sometimes the player is unable to press ESC to bring up the menu
- Fixed issue where the Bamboo Construction Hammer would share the same hotkey bars as a Bamboo Hoe
- Fixed memory leak where certain VFX were not destroying themselves
- Fixed bartering UI displaying incorrect prices sometimes
- Fixed customer not losing aggro after killing the player
- Fixed trees sometimes being stuck in physics mode
- Reduced number of audio sources present in characters to boost performance
Changed files in this update