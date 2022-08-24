 Skip to content

Saleblazers Playtest update for 24 August 2022

8/23: Stability and Bug Fixes

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hope you're all enjoying the playtest! Here are a few changes to add stability and make shopkeeping feel better in the early game.

As always, please leave any feedback you might have over at https://discord.gg/Saleblazers.

Changes

  • Unlocked Bamboo Storage Box by default so players have easier access to storage early game
  • Increased storage space of Bamboo Storage Box from 5 to 6
  • Increased storage space of Wooden Storage Box from 10 to 12
  • Increased item size in bartering UI
  • Increased durability of Bamboo Cash Register and Small Bamboo Display
  • Increased max patience for College Student, Chef, Athlete, and Elderly customers
  • Changed customers to pick up 1 item instead of 2 before leaving the shop (this will be reworked as a mechanic later)
  • Increased price of Stone from 4 to 7
  • Increased price of Charcoal from 5 to 11
  • Fixed inconsistent language in mastery skill nodes
  • Removed ability to roll for rarity when crafting items
  • Added Construction Worker customer unlock at shop level 3

Fixes

  • Shader adjustments for memory optimization
  • Fixed issue where character is immobile for the first 5 seconds when loading into a level
  • Optimized network code by not making new hashset per network class
  • Fixed item not aligning in display container correctly sometimes
  • Fixed research tree nodes not showing icons sometimes
  • Fixed duping of items (including NPC shops) on the Steam Survival Fest map when loading/unloading chunks
  • Fixed bug where sometimes the player is unable to press ESC to bring up the menu
  • Fixed issue where the Bamboo Construction Hammer would share the same hotkey bars as a Bamboo Hoe
  • Fixed memory leak where certain VFX were not destroying themselves
  • Fixed bartering UI displaying incorrect prices sometimes
  • Fixed customer not losing aggro after killing the player
  • Fixed trees sometimes being stuck in physics mode
  • Reduced number of audio sources present in characters to boost performance

