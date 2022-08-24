Hello! Update #3 is live for Windows users! This is a fairly small update with mainly some quality of life improvements and some fixes as always! Check it out.

Changes:

-Video/Audio settings now save on exiting the game (so you don't have to keep changing them each time)

-Controls menu now has the controls displayed and will change based on Gamepad or Keyboard & Mouse layout

-Timer now stops when it's supposed to

-New sword-smith music

-UI ring now pulses when you don't have enough Essence to enter a level door

-Amount of damage you can do to the Sky Centipede's tail is now capped

-The fire status effect will now leave you at 1 HP instead of killing you- Direct contact with a fire attack will still kill you

-Flame Med Long Sword speed adjusted

-Can now switch swords during cutscenes

-Subtle cursor feedback on swing

-More separation on the projectiles of the Towersworn Sentry (Boss 2)

Fixes

-Can't hit enemies while inside the shop now

-Swords remain in the same slots when switching areas

-Monsters don't pile up as much now when entering a shop

-adjusted the Octopus laser attack

-Can now mouse over the options in the Continue screen as well as using the arrow keys to navigate the options

-switching to 1280x720 with gamepad enabled now centers the cursor correctly

-fixed doors not spawning correctly on shops sometimes

-centipede fire now gets put out after being defeated

-can no longer interact with Swordsmiths through walls

-can't hit static Sky Centipede Projectiles anymore

-Towersworn Sentry's (Boss 2) minions now explode safely after being defeated

-menu highlight no longer remains in the same position after switching menu tabs

-fixed NPC typo (For Real This Time)

-Quick Restart prompt now changes based on configuration

That's all for now! The bugs seem to be dwindling! Hopefully I can add some more fun stuff this week.

Onward and Upward,

-Eric