Patch Notes: August 24th, 2022

Highlighted Fixes:
- Fixed being able to pull out the slingshot and walk onto balance beams, which would cause players to get temporarily stuck in a first-person view.
- Fixed some sillohuette outlines not appearing in front of other graphics when in Active Sense.
- Fixed some walls and ceilings in The Pantry that would cause the camera to appear to look out of the map when rubbed against.
- Fixed the lift platform in Pontederia sometimes getting stuck at a 90-degree angle.
Changed files in this update