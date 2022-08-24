 Skip to content

The Lost Legends of Redwall: The Scout Act 2 update for 24 August 2022

Patch Notes: August 24th, 2022

Patch Notes: August 24th, 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Highlighted Fixes:

  • Fixed being able to pull out the slingshot and walk onto balance beams, which would cause players to get temporarily stuck in a first-person view.
  • Fixed some sillohuette outlines not appearing in front of other graphics when in Active Sense.
  • Fixed some walls and ceilings in The Pantry that would cause the camera to appear to look out of the map when rubbed against.
  • Fixed the lift platform in Pontederia sometimes getting stuck at a 90-degree angle.

