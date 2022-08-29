New Hotfix v.2.3.2 is live now!

Hello Adventurers!

We’ve just released the newest Hotfix v.2.3.2, mostly focused on improving the game balance after the Animal Husbandry Update, plus some small fixes. Thank you for all the feedback concerning animal droppings, feeding, and gaining animals’ trust (and Jake’s sanity as well), both in single player and multiplayer sessions. Like through our whole journey through the jungle, your feedback served as a compass on how Green Hell should work! See the full patch notes below:

The animation of being stung doesn't loop while being close to multiple beehives

The weight of the Queen Bee item has been adjusted

All assets in the Story Mode 'good ending' final cutscene are now displayed properly

Animals should no longer escape or disappear from the Pen

HP of animals no longer resets after a reload

Right clicking on Expand Menu no longer causes Jake to aim with the Blowpipe

Changing weapons when holding a Kid no longer causes errors

Error occuring when approaching the Altar from 'Poisoned Water' legend has been fixed

Animals' trust no longer stops increasing in multiplayer sessions

Cooldown of gaining Trust by petting an animal no longer resets after a reload

Cooldown of gaining Sanity by petting an animal no longer resets after a reload

Controller inputs no longer get blocked after skipping the Tutorial

Animals no longer despawn from the Pen after a reload

Guanabana fruit can now be fed to animals

Tied Animals no longer duplicate after being killed in a multiplayer session

Animal droppings found in the jungle now spawn properly

Animals no longer randomly lose trust when walking in the Pen

The Queen Bee item no longer disappears when dragged out of inventory

The rate of Animal Droppings being spawned inside the Pen has been reduced

Animal are now able to escape the Pen when the door is open

It is no longer possible to endlessly increase Blowgun skill by shooting at a Honeycomb

The errors which occured on leaving the game while carrying an animal have been fixed

Animals should now require less food to survive

We hope you’d be able to find some time to wander through the jungle with your improved and best jungle pet: the capybara!