New Hotfix v.2.3.2 is live now!

Hello Adventurers!
We’ve just released the newest Hotfix v.2.3.2, mostly focused on improving the game balance after the Animal Husbandry Update, plus some small fixes. Thank you for all the feedback concerning animal droppings, feeding, and gaining animals’ trust (and Jake’s sanity as well), both in single player and multiplayer sessions. Like through our whole journey through the jungle, your feedback served as a compass on how Green Hell should work! See the full patch notes below:
- The animation of being stung doesn't loop while being close to multiple beehives
- The weight of the Queen Bee item has been adjusted
- All assets in the Story Mode 'good ending' final cutscene are now displayed properly
- Animals should no longer escape or disappear from the Pen
- HP of animals no longer resets after a reload
- Right clicking on Expand Menu no longer causes Jake to aim with the Blowpipe
- Changing weapons when holding a Kid no longer causes errors
- Error occuring when approaching the Altar from 'Poisoned Water' legend has been fixed
- Animals' trust no longer stops increasing in multiplayer sessions
- Cooldown of gaining Trust by petting an animal no longer resets after a reload
- Cooldown of gaining Sanity by petting an animal no longer resets after a reload
- Controller inputs no longer get blocked after skipping the Tutorial
- Animals no longer despawn from the Pen after a reload
- Guanabana fruit can now be fed to animals
- Tied Animals no longer duplicate after being killed in a multiplayer session
- Animal droppings found in the jungle now spawn properly
- Animals no longer randomly lose trust when walking in the Pen
- The Queen Bee item no longer disappears when dragged out of inventory
- The rate of Animal Droppings being spawned inside the Pen has been reduced
- Animal are now able to escape the Pen when the door is open
- It is no longer possible to endlessly increase Blowgun skill by shooting at a Honeycomb
- The errors which occured on leaving the game while carrying an animal have been fixed
- Animals should now require less food to survive
We hope you’d be able to find some time to wander through the jungle with your improved and best jungle pet: the capybara!
