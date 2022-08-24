Patch 8/23/22

Some fixes coming your way!

Removed the single use of a shader I had in the game. Hopefully this fixes some enemy queue related crashes.

Removed the double tap 'R' to restart the program functionality. It was not detailed anywhere and caused at least one user to terminate their run prematurely. It may return in a better form.

Fixed a narrow bug (killing the enemy with life loss as you walk onto Teleport or Smith).

Made the pop-up box for Smith a pixel or two more symmetrical. If that is not perfect, well, deal with it guys cmon. No but really I can't tell if it's perfect.

Made ESC exit the text search function in Lattice, rather than opening the pause menu (it still opens the pause menu after you exit the text search). Also fixed some other minor things in Lattice while paused.

Added a 'This is a boss' hover over tooltip on the two bosses. In case a new player wonders why the game is balanced so horribly at the first boss. I want to add some sort of icon instead that is always visible, but the ones I made tonight weren't not up to my high standards of beauty. This is an off brand bandage for now.

Reworded Touch and Wolfboy's ability descriptions slightly.

Hopefully avoided breaking the game terribly.

If any of these seem to be untrue, let me know! Especially the last one!

Thanks for playing everyone. Do something really crazy? Share it with me in the discussion area. I love to see unusual or powerful interactions.

Steam ate my official patch notes, hopefully this event thing displays similarly...

