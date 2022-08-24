AUG 24 UPDATE - NEW STORY+WORKSHOP REOPENED

[STORY MODE]
- Added the 4th character and her story - Lynn
- Optimized the display of the textbox in the Flow Charts
- Optimized the display of the textbox of the Gems in the Shop
- Reduced the price of items, the price, cost, and cooldown of the skills.
[CHALLENGE MODE]
- New system added - the Archive
- New abnormal gem models added
- New portraits were added to the monsters in the 1st world
- Added 15 new gem skills to the shop:
- Tidal Force (physical, magical, life, mana, and radiant gem)
- Power of the Black Warrior (physical, magical, life, mana, and radiant gem)
- Power of Time (physical, magical, life, mana, and radiant gem)
- Added 8 new relics and optimized the effect of some relics
- Added 12 new items
[OTHERS]
- Optimized the display of the text of skills, items, and relics. Added a new tag system to differentiate skills, items, and relics.
[WORKSHOP]
- Reopened Workshop and removed the function of uploading asset mods.
[DLC]
- After much consideration, we've decided that instead of releasing new paid costume DLCs for [HOME], we will add new costumes of new characters to the DLCs we've already released.
- With this update, we've added Qianxi and her costumes to Caiyun's DLC.
https://store.steampowered.com/app/2058650/
Changed files in this update