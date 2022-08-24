 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Mirror 2: Project X update for 24 August 2022

AUG 24 UPDATE - NEW STORY+WORKSHOP REOPENED

Share · View all patches · Build 9375111 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

[STORY MODE]
  • Added the 4th character and her story - Lynn
  • Optimized the display of the textbox in the Flow Charts
  • Optimized the display of the textbox of the Gems in the Shop
  • Reduced the price of items, the price, cost, and cooldown of the skills.
[CHALLENGE MODE]
  • New system added - the Archive
  • New abnormal gem models added
  • New portraits were added to the monsters in the 1st world
  • Added 15 new gem skills to the shop:
  • Tidal Force (physical, magical, life, mana, and radiant gem)
  • Power of the Black Warrior (physical, magical, life, mana, and radiant gem)
  • Power of Time (physical, magical, life, mana, and radiant gem)
  • Added 8 new relics and optimized the effect of some relics
  • Added 12 new items
[OTHERS]
  • Optimized the display of the text of skills, items, and relics. Added a new tag system to differentiate skills, items, and relics.
[WORKSHOP]
  • Reopened Workshop and removed the function of uploading asset mods.
[DLC]
  • After much consideration, we've decided that instead of releasing new paid costume DLCs for [HOME], we will add new costumes of new characters to the DLCs we've already released.
  • With this update, we've added Qianxi and her costumes to Caiyun's DLC.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2058650/

Changed files in this update

Depot 1832641
  • Loading history…
Depot 1858300
  • Loading history…
Depot 1858301
  • Loading history…
Depot 1858305
  • Loading history…
Depot 1867630
  • Loading history…
Depot 1881490
  • Loading history…
Depot 2058650
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link