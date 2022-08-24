Patch Notes: August 24th, 2022

Eulalia Redwall Fans and initiate Scouts! Act 2 is going to be 30% off this week, making it the perfect time to continue your journey to the Winsome Wraith and onward to the Abbey. Face brutish pirates, impress a verbose owl, and befriend a brave little mole on your quest to save the mouse you love.

Already a veteran Scout? Share the experience with a friend. The more Scouts the merrier. We could all use a little Christmas in August 🙂

In addition, we have released a preliminary update to Act 1 with some bugs addressed that you all have noticed!

Here is the list of fixes: