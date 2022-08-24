Patch Notes: August 24th, 2022

Eulalia Redwall Fans and initiate Scouts! Act 2 is going to be 30% off this week, making it the perfect time to continue your journey to the Winsome Wraith and onward to the Abbey. Face brutish pirates, impress a verbose owl, and befriend a brave little mole on your quest to save the mouse you love.
Already a veteran Scout? Share the experience with a friend. The more Scouts the merrier. We could all use a little Christmas in August 🙂
In addition, we have released a preliminary update to Act 1 with some bugs addressed that you all have noticed!
Here is the list of fixes:
- Fixed incorrect total Lore count for The Scouts. There are 15 Lore items.
- Removed some visual artifacts in Hilltop Camp
- Fixed a camera bug during the wind-flag trial in the Hilltop Caverns.
- Fixed missing text in the subtitles for The Catacombs.
- Fixed being able to pull out the slingshot and walk onto balance beams, which would cause players to get temporarily stuck in a first-person view.
- Fixed some sillohuette outlines not appearing in front of other graphics when in Active Sense.
- Fixed refugees climbing into the dumbwaiter again upon respawning.
- Fixed missing dialogue when earning the wayglass upgrade.
- Fixed missing audio when walking across snowy grass in the game.
Changed files in this update