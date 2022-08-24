 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Lost Legends of Redwall: The Scout Act 1 update for 24 August 2022

Patch Notes: August 24th, 2022

Share · View all patches · Build 9375024 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Eulalia Redwall Fans and initiate Scouts! Act 2 is going to be 30% off this week, making it the perfect time to continue your journey to the Winsome Wraith and onward to the Abbey. Face brutish pirates, impress a verbose owl, and befriend a brave little mole on your quest to save the mouse you love.

Already a veteran Scout? Share the experience with a friend. The more Scouts the merrier. We could all use a little Christmas in August 🙂

In addition, we have released a preliminary update to Act 1 with some bugs addressed that you all have noticed!

Here is the list of fixes:

  • Fixed incorrect total Lore count for The Scouts. There are 15 Lore items.
  • Removed some visual artifacts in Hilltop Camp
  • Fixed a camera bug during the wind-flag trial in the Hilltop Caverns.
  • Fixed missing text in the subtitles for The Catacombs.
  • Fixed being able to pull out the slingshot and walk onto balance beams, which would cause players to get temporarily stuck in a first-person view.
  • Fixed some sillohuette outlines not appearing in front of other graphics when in Active Sense.
  • Fixed refugees climbing into the dumbwaiter again upon respawning.
  • Fixed missing dialogue when earning the wayglass upgrade.
  • Fixed missing audio when walking across snowy grass in the game.

Changed files in this update

The Lost Legends of Redwall : The Scout Depot 656031
  • Loading history…
The Lost Legends of Redwall : The Scout Depot 656032
  • Loading history…
The Lost Legends of Redwall : The Scout Depot 656033
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link