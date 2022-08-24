[NA/EU] Patch Notes Summary - August 23, 2022

Greetings Adventurers,

Here are the latest update details for Black Desert Online on August 23, 2022 (Tue).

Season: Dawn of Dragons Graduation Commences

● Fughar, the Crow Merchants Guild Chief Manager, is lending a hand in Season: Dawn of Dragons graduation so that you can convert your season character who has completed the Season: Dawn of Dragons into a normal character.

Details for the Season: Dawn of Dragons graduation are as follows:

You can accept "[Season] For the Future" quest from Fughar with a Season Character.

Upon using the Honorable Adventurer's Certificate, your season character will be converted to a normal character.

Complete the quests listed above to obtain Tuvala Conversion Stone Box, Gift Box Full of Memories, and Fughar's Letter of Encouragement.

The contents of the Gift Box Full of Memories are as follows:

※ Notes on Graduation You can use the Boss Gear Exchange Coupon obtained from the previous season.

You can exchange your PEN (V) Tuvala gear for a TET (IV) Boss gear unavailable for transaction via the [PEN (V) Boss Gear]: The Best Deal quest.

Use items and accept all rewards obtained by completing the 'Season, Black Spirit Pass Challenges' if you have purchased the [Event] Black Spirit Pass since you cannot use the items after graduating.

You cannot graduate while you have Fughar's Timepiece.

You can use the 'Honorable Adventurer's Certificate' item obtained from a graduation quest on a normal server.

Tip! Fughar's Timepiece is a very special item you can obtain during the Season: Dawn of Dragons.

You can use the item before graduating if necessary instead of deleting it to graduate.

▶ Go to [What Is Fughar's Timepiece?] Go to [Adventurer's Guide] -> [Season Graduation] if you want to check out more details on the Season: Dawn of Dragons graduation!

● Added a "Season Special Gift" quest that you can accept and complete via the 2022 Season: Dawn of Dragons graduation.

You can exchange the Season Special Gift Exchange Coupon obtained from the aforementioned quest for one of the following six special rewards from Fughar.

However, if you've already received the special season reward, you cannot receive the reward for that particular season again.

You can exchange the Season Special Gift Exchange Coupon for special rewards after graduating from the Season: Dawn of Dragons.

Adventurers who have not received any of the season special rewards can obtain the rewards from the previous season through the next Season.

● You can exchange Tuvala gear for boss gear with the Boss Gear Exchange Coupon via the following quests.

Talk to Fughar with the Boss Gear Exchange Coupon in your inventory to accept the following quests. You can only proceed with one of the following quests at a time.

New Additions and Improvements

Class Changes

This week's update contains numerous changes to multiple classes.

You can find more information about all the changes by checking out the >Full Patch Notes<

Contents

● Terrmian Beach has reverted back to its former self since the Sand Castle Crasher event is now over.

"Terrmian Coin Exchange" Benns Lamute and "Sherbet Exchange" Panipani Villager and Queekity Thumpity Moon Villager will linger about in Velia.

You can exchange Terrmian Coins with Benns Lamute in Velia before the maintenance on Sep 7.

You can exchange Sweet n' Savory Starfish Sherbet and Sweet n' Sour Strawberry Banana Sherbet with the Panipani Villager and the Queekity Thumpity Moon Villager before the maintenance on Sep 14.

● Changed Terrmian Beach into a Safe Zone.

Any installed fences or planted crops in the area will be retrieved and stored in your storage in Heidel.

● Changed the criteria on how points for the following high-ranked tier are deduced in the Arena of Solare if you haven't matched for a certain period of time.

Solare Incarnate V: -30 points per day after 3 days of no matches → -30 points per day after 5 days of no matches

● Improved so you can now enter the Red Battlefield even when your character is under the effects of the following debuffs.

Krogdalo: Roar Restricted, Reminiscence of the Elvia Spirits, Satiated, and Diné: Earth of Life Restricted

Item

● Changed so [Female class] Shell Belle Armor can be exchanged for the following outfit from Tranan Underfoe in Velia after the maintenance on Aug 24 (Wed), 2022.

You must unequip the [Female Class] Shell Belle Armor into your Inventory (I) to make the exchange.

Check notices below for more details regarding the exchange.

[Female class] Shell Belle Outfit Exchange

Monster

We moved the location of Dim Tree Spirit to appear closer to the forest path so as to not interfere with the main quest pathing. You can see its new location on the World Map (M) by activating “Detailed Surroundings.”

● Changed the spawning location of Dim Tree Spirit, field boss.



NPC, Background, Sound

● Improved factors that were blocking your way within Kamasylvia.

Lake Flondor

Removed obstacles that were blocking your way.



Okiara River

Widened the stone bridge.



Viv Foretta Hamlet

Widened the road.



Fixed the part of stairs that was sticking out.



● Changed so tutorials can be skipped now.

All characters within the Family can skip the tutorial upon completing "[Tutorial] Black Spirit's Behest" from the Black Spirit with a character from Lv. 10 that has completed the tutorial.

※ For Adventurers that have watched the tutorial, select "No" to skip the tutorial.

Pearl Shop

● New Outfits: [Wizard] Chronosmith

