Release 1.0.2 Update

Update 1.0.2
- Coyote time added to the grapple hook (5 frames, same as jump)
- The entrance and exit to the cozy room are now one way, you can no longer fall back down to the cozy room by accident
- Ability to invite people from the steam shift-tab menu
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Update 1.0.2
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update