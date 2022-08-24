 Skip to content

Spider Slingers update for 24 August 2022

Release 1.0.2 Update

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update 1.0.2

  • Coyote time added to the grapple hook (5 frames, same as jump)
  • The entrance and exit to the cozy room are now one way, you can no longer fall back down to the cozy room by accident
  • Ability to invite people from the steam shift-tab menu

