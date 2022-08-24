 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Legend of Himari update for 24 August 2022

Update 2.4: new hats, more upgrade options, Ukrainian language

Share · View all patches · Build 9374907 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • 4 new hats (Steam items);
  • More options for hero upgrades;
  • Upgrade now occurs every 4 levels instead of every 8 levels;
  • Added Ukrainian language;
  • Bug fixes.

Changed files in this update

Legend of Himari Content Depot 634341
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link