- 4 new hats (Steam items);
- More options for hero upgrades;
- Upgrade now occurs every 4 levels instead of every 8 levels;
- Added Ukrainian language;
- Bug fixes.
Legend of Himari update for 24 August 2022
Update 2.4: new hats, more upgrade options, Ukrainian language
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Legend of Himari Content Depot 634341
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update