 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

BrVR Backrooms Virtual Reality update for 24 August 2022

V. 1.10

Share · View all patches · Build 9374845 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • The ammo counter/holster has been polished considerably
  • Levels 2, 3, and 5 have gotten a major revamp
  • Level 5's casino has been moved
  • Level 1 now has a shed where you can craft ammo
  • Level 9 should be less laggy
  • On level 37 Jerry shouldn't spawn-kill you
  • Many other small details, bug fixes, and changes.

Note: A reported grenade bug has not been fixed yet. Sorry if your hand is getting stuck after pressing the trigger, throwing it, and then catching it before it explodes. If this happens, try to grab another object.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1922061
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link