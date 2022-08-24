- The ammo counter/holster has been polished considerably
- Levels 2, 3, and 5 have gotten a major revamp
- Level 5's casino has been moved
- Level 1 now has a shed where you can craft ammo
- Level 9 should be less laggy
- On level 37 Jerry shouldn't spawn-kill you
- Many other small details, bug fixes, and changes.
Note: A reported grenade bug has not been fixed yet. Sorry if your hand is getting stuck after pressing the trigger, throwing it, and then catching it before it explodes. If this happens, try to grab another object.
Changed files in this update