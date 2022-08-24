The ammo counter/holster has been polished considerably

Levels 2, 3, and 5 have gotten a major revamp

Level 5's casino has been moved

Level 1 now has a shed where you can craft ammo

Level 9 should be less laggy

On level 37 Jerry shouldn't spawn-kill you

Many other small details, bug fixes, and changes.

Note: A reported grenade bug has not been fixed yet. Sorry if your hand is getting stuck after pressing the trigger, throwing it, and then catching it before it explodes. If this happens, try to grab another object.