Track grouping! v4.19

Rolling Line is one large step closer to the glorious roads update!

"Roads" in Rolling Line are literally "tracks" just with a different model, which means that they share a lot of the same features.

Larger roads (like highways) are effectively groups of tracks, where each "lane" of the road is a piece of track, lined up next to each other to form a road.





This means that making the new road system required full support for grouping tracks together, which ended up being a painfully complicated process.

So instead of keeping this new feature restricted to roads, why not let everyone use it right away to create their own track groups!

Roads are still fully a work-in-progress, but the track grouping feature is ready to use right now!

You can now find a new drawer called "groups" in the track category, which contains a bunch of pre-made examples (double-slips!!) as well as the new group tool:

This update also adds a new amazing "side-snapping" feature which will be explained in detail further on in this post!

The group tool

With the new group tool you can easily select a bunch of track pieces and then combine them into a group.

Simply highlight the "select items" option on the tool (with the scroll wheel) and then click on track to select it. You can also click on track again to deselect it.

Once you have your whole group selected, change the highlighted option to "apply group" and then click.

This will combine all of the selected tracks together into a group.

Once they are a group, you can pick them up as one single object, and place them down as well.

You can even save them in custom drawers as groups!

You can also use the "break group" option on the group tool to split apart a group into individual tracks:

Symmetrical groups

You can create groups out of any track you like, but if you make a group that contains a bunch of track curves all lined up (with no extra track) then it gets some special features!

If you make a symmetrical group like this, then it will behave just like a normal curved piece of track, which means you can use it to create smooth gradients, and can even toggle the direction of it using Q and E while placing.

This feature makes creating multi-track main lines way easier!

For example, say you want a double-track main line to climb a slope:

create a group out of the two curved pieces of track next to each other.

duplicate that group multiple times to create the main line.

If your track group contains any track types other than curves (e.g. turnouts or flexytrack) then it will not support the "Symmetrical group" features mentioned above.

The track must all be separated too, meaning you cannot have multiple segments of track connected together:

Non-symmetrical groups

If your group features different kinds of track types (e.g. turnouts and flexytrack) then it will be treated as a "non-symmetrical group". This kind of group does not support the gradient and direction switching features that the "symmetrical group" mentioned above does.

Instead of toggling the direction, pressing Q and E will instead cycle between each available dead-end point in the group for snapping:

Double-slips

A perfect example of something you can make with track groups is an operational double-slip!

This update includes a few pre-set track groups which you can find in the new "track -> groups" drawer:

(Special thank-you to Ze Trackmesiter for his track designs used in this update!)

The upper-left group is a "single slip"

The upper-right is a "3-way turnout"

And the two double slips below are sized to fit two different widths of track.

These are for separation 0.7, and 1.0

(separation will be explained in the next section)

Separation values

The "separation" value for a piece of track shows how far apart multiple tracks should be distanced in parallel. You can set it inside the track generator:

It's a little hard to explain, but basically the "separation" value is the difference you would need to increase/decrease the "radius" to get the next parallel track in a curve.

Here is a visual example:

You can use any separation value you like, but all the official track (in the drawers) is either 1.0 or 0.7

Track side-snapping

Side-snapping is an optional feature which you can switch on in the "pause menu -> custom track -> snapping -> track snap to sides".

You can also toggle it by pressing F7.

When side-snapping is on, track will automatically snap parallel to other track!

It will also bend to copy the curve angle.

The distance at which it snaps to is set by the "separation" value mentioned above.

Track can only side-snap on to curved and straight pieces of track, so it can't snap on to flexytrack or turnouts.

It also does not work with gradients, but if you want to make a multi-track main-line with gradients then please use the track grouping method talked about at the start of this update post.

Other features

Overall this update has been digging deep into the core structure of how track is handled by the game, so lots of background code has changed.

But there are a couple of other minor features which this update includes:

The "Rusty DSJ shunter" easter egg unlock is now available by default in the "misc -> unlocks" drawer without needing to unlock anything.

The "AI lock enabled" message now only shows up when you manually change the value for a piece of track, previously it would also show up when loading a save which contained AI-locked track. this has been fixed.

This update ended up being WAY more difficult than I had planned, but now that this is done the rest of the roads system is smooth sailing from here!

So keep an eye out for future news, because the roads update is on its way!