1.8.0 (Unreal Engine 5 Update)

Hey everyone!

I'm sorry for the delay between these last two updates. We just upgraded from Unreal Engine 4.27 to Unreal Engine 5.1.0. This means that this update is going to be pretty large.

A lot changed with the engine update (as far as diffs are concerned) so it was pretty hard to reduce the update size. I am still working on creating a new patching system to reduce update sizes for you all, but this one was hard to get around.

Please continue to post your feedback in the discussions or reviews. I am enjoying everything you all have to say about the game, both positive and negative feedback is good! Thank you all so much for playing. We just crossed 10K downloads which is a huge milestone for me. None of my games have received this much attention and it feels amazing to see so many people playing something that I made! =]

TODO

Add more free maps to the game.

Run a new optimization pass.

Remove duplicate textures and models to cut down on the build size.

Improve FPS animations.

Improve FPS look and feel.

Look in to adding a motion tracker like they have in the movie aliens.

Add a drop animation for Luna's Final Stand.

Player's start in a drop ship.

They are sitting in the monk stance.

After they stand up they sprint to the dropship and jump out.

When they hit the ground they play the flying animation land animation and a huge explosion plays.

There should be zombies in the start area for them to eliminate.

KNOWN ISSUES

Key bindings are a little buggy when selecting a new key.

Enemies don't follow players in to certain sections in Cosmic Infection

Allow players to save their selected character in the lobby.

Ability icons don't have great correlation with the abilities.

Some users experience a missing executable error. Uninstalling and reinstalling the game will resolve this.

Hell's Dungeon map takes forever to load.

Player spawns a bunch of zombies in the area when they spawn in.

CHANGELOG

ADDITIONS

Added a loading screen to the entry level.

Added a sound for when doors and barriers are cleared.

Added a separate actor for ammo resupply that gives max ammo for 1,500 credits.

Added a function to stop gameplay when the pause menu is opened in Singleplayer.

Added a knife for when players are out of ammo

Added swords and axes as upgrades over the knife.

Added a timer to show how long there is between waves.

Added scavenging outside of the safe zone in Death To The Heretics.

Added a way to upgrade and expand the safe zone in Death To The Heretics.

Added supply drops to Death To The Heretics game modes.

Added field mines to Luna's Final Stand and Death To The Heretics game modes.

Added building mode Death To The Heretics game mode.

Added scavenging to Luna's Final Stand.

Added activation animations to abilities.

CHANGES

Changed the Supply Drop in Luna's Final stand from 1,500 metal to 5,000 metal.

Updated lighting to be a little bit brighter on Cosmic Infection.

Made the starting base destructible in Luna's Final Stand.

Improved Knife damage and range.

Reduced interaction time for weapon upgrade terminal.

Reduced the time it takes to fix a barrier after interacting with it.

Upgraded to Unreal Engine 5.0.2!

Increased time between rounds in Death To The Heretics and Luna's Final Stand.

Made material for safe zone two sided in Death To The Heretics.

Replaced turrets in Death to The Heretics with buildable turrets.

Made turrets repairable in The Devil's Towers.

Improved FPS FOV and look and feel with Panini Projection.

Changed Nemo's Ult to a massive shockwave.

Turret rotation does not reset it's rotation after it fires at it's target anymore.

Towers in The Devils' Tower regardless of the amount of zombies that attack the towers.

Vira's tactical nuke should kills all enemies in the map.

Removed Switch Floor hotkey display for building HUD.

Switched crouch key to left ctrl.

Gave RG-BR more ammo.

Increased Nemo's Ult cooldown.

Removed the debug panel key.

FIXES