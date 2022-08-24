 Skip to content

Go! Go! PogoGirl update for 24 August 2022

Go! Go! Version 1.0.5

Go! Go! Version 1.0.5 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Time for another update! This time it's just a bug fix, but it's a pretty big one.

  • Fixed a memory leak related to the timer

Turns out, for some reason the new timer was leaking memory, meaning it kept using more and more memory but it didn't release any. This, of course, isn't a good thing, because it could cause the game to lag or even crash if you kept it running for long enough.

While I wasn't able to entirely figure out why it happens (it's something buried deep within the HaxeFlixel/OpenFL/Lime libs) I found a way around it. And hey, in gamedev, that's usually good enough...

Thanks for all the support, everybody!

-Ando

