0.9.0.3 is available on the Tester's branch!

What's New?

Hello! This is a small fix, but one I wanted to get out quickly because of the performance concerns.

The Database Viewer has been re-enabled, and has now been updated to use the new vehicle code.

More importantly though, if you played more than one Arena mission, the performance continue to degrade every time Arena was loaded. The brunt of this FPS drop was ironically felt in the Main Menu screen, but either way it worried me enough that I wanted to get a patch out to address it ASAP.

What's Next?



The next patch will focus on getting Instant Action Strike missions working again. This will require some level of redesign, or perhaps re-framing of what a "formation" is, and is used for. Vehicles spawn in and fight at the platoon level now instead of at the company level with sometimes mixed platoon types.

Changelog: