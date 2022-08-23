Conquest Reset Coming Soon

Hello,
I've been working to integrate conquest mode into the quest standalone version. This is almost complete but will require a reset of the conquest server as it will be expanding the map with more sectors. A few new rules will be introduced:
- Dreadnoughts will be limited to 1 per fleet.
- To unlock dreadnoughts, and you will need to capture the center planet Ragnarok.
- Warplanes will decay if no one passes through them.
- Battlestations have been buffed.
If you would like early access, please switch your games branch (right click game -> properties -> beta) to "devreview" to have a run through and verify the server is working properly. Let me know in the discord if you run into any trouble. I plan on updating Quest users with access early next week.
