Conquest Reset Coming Soon

Hello,

I've been working to integrate conquest mode into the quest standalone version. This is almost complete but will require a reset of the conquest server as it will be expanding the map with more sectors. A few new rules will be introduced:

Dreadnoughts will be limited to 1 per fleet.

To unlock dreadnoughts, and you will need to capture the center planet Ragnarok.

Warplanes will decay if no one passes through them.

Battlestations have been buffed.

If you would like early access, please switch your games branch (right click game -> properties -> beta) to "devreview" to have a run through and verify the server is working properly. Let me know in the discord if you run into any trouble. I plan on updating Quest users with access early next week.