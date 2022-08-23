 Skip to content

TargetPOP update for 23 August 2022

TargetPOP Linux Error

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The Linux Build of TargetPOP, as well as the Steam Deck, both seem to be unable to open the application due to the intro screen. The intro screen has been temporarily disabled for Linux builds in order for the application to remain playable. This will be fixed at a later date.

