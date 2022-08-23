The Linux Build of TargetPOP, as well as the Steam Deck, both seem to be unable to open the application due to the intro screen. The intro screen has been temporarily disabled for Linux builds in order for the application to remain playable. This will be fixed at a later date.
TargetPOP update for 23 August 2022
TargetPOP Linux Error
Patchnotes via Steam Community
