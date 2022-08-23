 Skip to content

Dota 2 update for 23 August 2022

7.32 Gameplay Update

Share · View all patches · Build 9374346 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Today's patch unveils the 7.32 gameplay update, including economy changes, map tweaks, new and reworked hero abilities, updated talents, shards, scepters and neutral items as we head into The International Regional Qualifiers, which will run from September 3rd until September 18th.

Jump into a game and Hitch a Ride with Centaur, call for the help of your Little Friends as Enchantress, take a Nosedive with Viper, or head over to the 7.32 Update Page for a comprehensive list of all the changes this patch brings.

As The International fast approaches, so does one of Dota's most awaited features. Mark your calendars because The 2022 Battle Pass will release on September 1st.

Extra notes

The following changelog has been automatically generated from GameTracking data.

General

  • Updated localization files for Bulgarian, French, Greek, English, German, Korean, Russian, Simplified Chinese, Spanish - Spain, Traditional Chinese, Portuguese - Brazil, Czech, Danish, Ukrainian, and Norwegian

Cosmetics

  • Modified Economy Item: Cavernite Dire Creeps
  • Modified Economy Item: Cavernite Radiant Creeps
  • Modified Economy Item: Reptilian Refuge Radiant Creeps
  • Modified Economy Item: Reptilian Refuge Dire Creeps
  • Modified Economy Item: Woodland Warbands - Dire Creeps
  • Modified Economy Item: Woodland Warbands - Radiant Creeps
  • Modified Economy Item: Dire Nemestice Creeps
  • Modified Economy Item: Radiant Nemestice Creeps

English Localization

  • DOTA_Tooltip_Ability_item_ogre_seal_totem: Ogre Seal Totem
  • DOTA_Tooltip_Ability_item_ogre_seal_totem_Description: <h1>Active: Ogre Seal Flop</h1>Flop like an ogre seal, doing %damage% damage and stunning for %stun_duration% second on each bounce.
  • DOTA_Tooltip_ability_item_ogre_seal_totem_Lore: A totem carved from an ogre seal's tooth.
  • DOTA_Tooltip_Ability_item_ogre_seal_totem_bonus_strength: +$str
  • DOTA_Tooltip_Ability_item_ogre_seal_totem_bonus_hp: +$health
  • npc_dota_creep_badguys_flagbearer: Flagbearer Creep
  • npc_dota_creep_badguys_flagbearer_upgraded: Super Flagbearer Creep
  • npc_dota_creep_badguys_flagbearer_upgraded_mega: Mega Flagbearer Creep
  • npc_dota_creep_goodguys_flagbearer: Flagbearer Creep
  • npc_dota_creep_goodguys_flagbearer_upgraded: Super Flagbearer Creep
  • npc_dota_creep_goodguys_flagbearer_upgraded_mega: Mega Flagbearer Creep
  • dota_hud_error_already_summoning: Another hero is summoning.
  • dota_hud_error_outpost_cooldown: Summoning is on Cooldown.
  • DOTA_732_Update: 7.32 Gameplay Update

Heroes

  • Anti-Mage: Level 15 (Left) Talent changed from +{s:bonus_mana_void_ministun}s/Mana/Void/Stun to +{s:bonus_mana_void_aoe_radius}/Mana/Void/Radius
  • Axe: Attribute strength gain reduced from 3.4 to 2.8 (-0.6)
  • Axe: Attribute agility gain reduced from 2.2 to 2 (-0.2)
  • Axe: Level 10 (Right) Talent changed from +{s:value}/Mana/Regen to +{s:bonus_bonus_armor}/Berseker's/Call/Armor
  • Axe: Level 10 (Left) Talent changed from +{s:value}/Movement/Speed to +{s:bonus_speed_bonus}%/Movement/Speed/per/active/Battle/Hunger
  • Bane: Level 10 (Right) Talent changed from +{s:value}/Armor to Nightmare/Damage/Heals/Bane
  • Bane: Level 10 (Left) Talent changed from +{s:value}%/Magic/Resistance to +{s:bonus_cast_reduction}%/Enfeeble/Cast/Range/Reduction
  • Crystal Maiden: Level 15 (Right) Talent changed from +{s:bonus_base_mana_regen}/Arcane/Aura/Base/Mana/Regeneration to +{s:bonus_AbilityCastRange}/Frostbite/Cast/Range
  • Drow Ranger: Level 10 (Right) Talent changed from +{s:value}%/Gust/Blind to +{s:bonus_bonus_movespeed}%/Gust/Self/Movement/Speed
  • Drow Ranger: Level 15 (Right) Talent changed from +{s:value}/Gust/Width to Gust/Reveals/Invisible/Units
  • Earthshaker: Level 10 (Right) Talent changed from +{s:value}/Base/Damage to +{s:value}/Base/Damage
  • Juggernaut: Movement speed reduced from 305 to 300 (-5)
  • Juggernaut: Level 25 (Right) Talent changed from +{s:value}/Health to +{s:bonus_duration}s/Omnislash/Duration
  • Mirana: Attribute agility gain reduced from 3.4 to 3.1 (-0.3)
  • Mirana: Level 20 (Left) Talent changed from +{s:value}/Mana/Break to +{s:value}/Damage
  • Shadow Fiend: Attack damage min increased from 19 to 21 (+2)
  • Shadow Fiend: Attack damage max increased from 25 to 27 (+2)
  • Shadow Fiend: Level 25 (Right) Talent changed from {s:value}/Presence/Aura/Armor to -{s:bonus_AbilityCooldown}s/Shadowraze/Cooldown
  • Shadow Fiend: Level 25 (Left) Talent changed from -{s:value}s/Requiem/of/Souls/Cooldown to Shadowraze/Applies/Attack/Damage
  • Morphling: Level 30 (Left) Talent changed from +{s:value}/Strength to Waveform/Attacks/Targets
  • Morphling: Level 35 (Right) Talent changed from Waveform/Attacks/Targets to +{s:bonus_stun_max}s/Adaptive/Strike/Stun/Duration
  • Morphling: Level 40 (Right) Talent changed from +{s:bonus_stun_max}s/Adaptive/Strike/Stun/Duration to special_bonus_strength_35
  • Phantom Lancer: Status health regen increased from 1.5 to 2 (+0.5)
  • Phantom Lancer: Level 10 (Right) Talent changed from +{s:value}/Health to +{s:bonus_lance_damage}/Spirit/Lance/Damage
  • Puck: Level 10 (Right) Talent changed from -{s:bonus_AbilityCooldown}s/Illusory/Orb/Cooldown to +{s:bonus_damage}/Illusory/Orb/Damage
  • Puck: Level 20 (Left) Talent changed from +{s:bonus_coil_stun_duration}s/Dream/Coil/Stun/Duration to +{s:bonus_coil_break_damage}/Initial/Break/Dream/Coil/Damage
  • Razor: Movement speed reduced from 290 to 280 (-10)
  • Razor: Level 25 (Right) Talent changed from +{s:value}/Attack/Speed to Creates/A/Second/Plasma/Field/Delayed/By/{s:bonus_second_ring_delay}s
  • Razor: Level 25 (Left) Talent changed from {s:value}/Static/Link/Charges to Static/Link/Steals/Attack/Speed
  • Sand King: Level 10 (Left) Talent changed from +{s:value}%/Caustic/Finale/Slow to +{s:bonus_burrow_duration}s/Burrowstrike/Stun
  • Storm Spirit: Attribute agility gain increased from 1.9 to 2.6 (+0.7)
  • Storm Spirit: Status health regen increased from 0.25 to 0.5 (+0.25)
  • Sven: Status health regen increased from 0.25 to 0.75 (+0.5)
  • Vengeful Spirit: Level 10 (Right) Talent changed from +{s:value}%/Magic/Resistance to +{s:bonus_damage}/Nether/Swap/Enemy/Damage
  • Vengeful Spirit: Level 10 (Left) Talent changed from +{s:value}/Agility to +{s:bonus_AbilityCastRange}/Magic/Missile/Cast/Range
  • Windranger: Attribute strength gain reduced from 3 to 2.6 (-0.4)
  • Windranger: Level 10 (Right) Talent changed from -{s:bonus_damage_reduction}%/Powershot/Damage/Reduction to +{s:bonus_radius}/Windrun/Radius
  • Windranger: Level 15 (Left) Talent changed from +{s:bonus_radius}/Windrun/Radius to -{s:bonus_damage_reduction}%/Powershot/Damage/Reduction
  • Windranger: Level 25 (Right) Talent changed from Windrun/Grants/Invisibility to Windrun/Cannot/Be/Dispelled
  • Zeus: Level 10 (Right) Talent changed from +{s:value}/Mana/Regen to -{s:bonus_AbilityCooldown}s/Heavenly/Jump/Cooldown
  • Zeus: Level 10 (Left) Talent changed from +{s:value}/Movement/Speed to +{s:value}/Health
  • Zeus: Level 15 (Right) Talent changed from +{s:value}/Health to +{s:bonus_postjump_movespeed}/Movement/Speed/after/Heavenly/Jump
  • Kunkka: Level 10 (Right) Talent changed from +{s:value}/Damage to Tidebringer/applies/{s:bonus_movespeed_slow}%/slow/for/{s:bonus_movespeed_slow_duration}s
  • Kunkka: Level 10 (Left) Talent changed from +{s:bonus_stun_duration}%/Torrent/Knock/Up/Stun/Duration to +{s:bonus_ally_ms}%/X/Mark/the/Spot/Move/Speed
  • Kunkka: Level 15 (Right) Talent changed from +{s:bonus_ally_ms}%/X/Mark/the/Spot/Move/Speed to +{s:bonus_stun_duration}%/Torrent/Knock/Up/Stun/Duration
  • Kunkka: Level 15 (Left) Talent changed from +{s:value}/Torrent/Damage to +{s:value}/Damage
  • Lina: Changed Ability4 from generic_hidden to Flame/Cloak
  • Lina: Level 25 (Left) Talent changed from +{s:value}/Attack/Range to Laguna/Blade/damage/is/Pure/and/pierces/Spell/Immunity
  • Lion: Level 10 (Right) Talent changed from +{s:value}/Movement/Speed to +{s:bonus_movespeed}%/Mana/Drain/Slow
  • Lion: Level 10 (Left) Talent changed from +{s:value}/Damage to +{s:bonus_damage}/Earth/Spike/Damage
  • Lion: Level 15 (Right) Talent changed from -{s:value}s/Earth/Spike/Cooldown to Mana/Drain/Restores/Allies
  • Lion: Level 20 (Left) Talent changed from Mana/Drain/Restores/Allies to -{s:bonus_AbilityCooldown}s/Hex/Cooldown
  • Lion: Level 25 (Right) Talent changed from Earth/Spike/pierces/Spell/Immunity to Mana/Drain/Deals/Damage
  • Lion: Added new attribute turn rate with value of 0.8
  • Shadow Shaman: Attack damage min reduced from 46 to 40 (-6)
  • Shadow Shaman: Attack damage max reduced from 53 to 47 (-6)
  • Slardar: Level 10 (Left) Talent changed from +{s:value}%/Slithereen/Crush/Attack/Move/Slow to +{s:bonus_stun_duration}s/Slithereen/Crush/Stun/Duration
  • Tidehunter: Changed Ability4 from generic_hidden to Tendrils/of/the/Deep
  • Tidehunter: Level 10 (Right) Talent changed from +{s:value}%/Gush/Slow to +{s:bonus_attack_damage}/Anchor/Smash/Damage
  • Tidehunter: Level 10 (Left) Talent changed from -{s:value}/Kraken/Shell/Damage/Threshold to +{s:value}%/Gush/Slow
  • Tidehunter: Level 20 (Right) Talent changed from +{s:value}/Kraken/Shell/Damage/Block to Anchor/Smash/affects/buildings
  • Tidehunter: Level 20 (Left) Talent changed from -{s:value}/Gush/Armor to +{s:value}/Kraken/Shell/Damage/Block
  • Witch Doctor: Attack range reduced from 600 to 550 (-50)
  • Enigma: Level 15 (Right) Talent changed from +{s:value}/Midnight/Pulse/Radius to +{s:value}/Health
  • Enigma: Level 20 (Right) Talent changed from +{s:value}/Health to +{s:value}/Midnight/Pulse/Radius
  • Tinker: Level 20 (Right) Talent changed from +{s:value}%/Spell/Amplification to +{s:bonus_cooldown_reduction}%/Defense/Matrix/Cooldown/Reduction
  • Sniper: Level 10 (Left) Talent changed from +{s:value}/Damage to +{s:bonus_damage}/Headshot/Damage
  • Necrophos: Level 10 (Left) Talent changed from +{s:value}/Strength to +{s:bonus_regen_duration}s/Heartstopper/Aura/Stack/Duration
  • Necrophos: Level 20 (Right) Talent changed from +{s:value}%/Magic/Resistance to +{s:bonus_heal_bonus}%/Ghost/Shroud/Self/Restoration/Amp
  • Warlock: Level 10 (Left) Talent changed from +{s:bonus_duration}s/Shadow/Word/Duration to +{s:bonus_aoe}/Upheaval/Radius
  • Beastmaster: Changed Ability5 from generic_hidden to Drums/Of/Slom
  • Beastmaster: Changed Ability7 from dota_tooltip_ability_ to Drums/Of/Slom/Cancel
  • Beastmaster: Level 10 (Left) Talent changed from +{s:value}/Mana/Regen to +{s:bonus_bonus_attack_speed}/Inner/Beast/Attack/Speed
  • Beastmaster: Level 25 (Right) Talent changed from +{s:bonus_bonus_attack_speed}/Inner/Beast/Attack/Speed to -{s:bonus_AbilityCooldown}s/Wild/Axes/Cooldown
  • Queen of Pain: Level 20 (Left) Talent changed from {s:value}/AoE/Shadow/Strike to -{s:bonus_AbilityCooldown}s/Sonic/Wave/Cooldown
  • Queen of Pain: Level 25 (Left) Talent changed from {s:block_cooldown}s/Spell/Block to +{s:bonus_damage}/Sonic/Wave/Damage
  • Venomancer: Changed Ability4 from generic_hidden to Latent/Toxicity
  • Venomancer: Level 10 (Left) Talent changed from +{s:value}/Health to {s:bonus_hp_regen_reduction}%/Poison/Sting/Health/Regen/Reduction
  • Venomancer: Level 15 (Right) Talent changed from +{s:value}%/Spell/Lifesteal to -{s:value}s/Plague/Ward/Cooldown
  • Venomancer: Level 20 (Left) Talent changed from -{s:value}s/Plague/Ward/Cooldown to Gale/Creates/Plague/Wards
  • Wraith King: Status health regen increased from 0.25 to 0.5 (+0.25)
  • Wraith King: Level 10 (Right) Talent changed from +{s:value}/Movement/Speed to +{s:bonus_vampiric_aura}%/Vampiric/Spirit/Lifesteal
  • Wraith King: Level 10 (Left) Talent changed from +{s:value}/Attack/Speed to +{s:bonus_skeleton_duration}%/Summon/Skeleton/Duration/-{s:bonus_AbilityCooldown}%/Cooldown
  • Death Prophet: Attribute base agility increased from 14 to 16 (+2)
  • Death Prophet: Attribute agility gain increased from 1.8 to 2 (+0.2)
  • Death Prophet: Movement speed reduced from 325 to 285 (-40)
  • Phantom Assassin: Level 15 (Right) Talent changed from +{s:value}%/Lifesteal to +{s:value}%/Blur/Evasion
  • Phantom Assassin: Level 20 (Left) Talent changed from +{s:value}%/Blur/Evasion to +{s:bonus_bonus_attack_speed}/Phantom/Strike/Attack/Speed
  • Templar Assassin: Level 10 (Right) Talent changed from +{s:value}/Attack/Speed to +{s:bonus_bonus_damage}/Refraction/Damage
  • Templar Assassin: Level 15 (Right) Talent changed from +{s:value}%/Evasion to Refraction/Can/Be/Cast/While/Disabled
  • Viper: Changed Ability4 from generic_hidden to Nosedive
  • Viper: Level 10 (Right) Talent changed from +{s:value}/Attack/Speed to +{s:bonus_magic_resistance}%/Poison/Attack/Magic/Resistance/Reduction
  • Viper: Level 15 (Left) Talent changed from +{s:value}/Health to +{s:bonus_bonus_magic_resistance}%/Corrosive/Skin/Magic/Resistance
  • Viper: Level 20 (Left) Talent changed from +{s:bonus_magic_resistance}%/Poison/Attack/Magic/Resistance/Reduction to +{s:bonus_damage}%/Poison/Attack/slow/damage
  • Viper: Level 25 (Left) Talent changed from +{s:bonus_bonus_magic_resistance}%/Corrosive/Skin/Magic/Resistance to -{s:bonus_AbilityCooldown}%/Viper/Strike/manacost/cooldown
  • Dragon Knight: Level 20 (Left) Talent changed from +{s:value}/Strength to +{s:bonus_dragon_form_bonus_pct}%/Breathe/Fire/Damage/Cast/Range/in/Dragon/Form
  • Dazzle: Level 15 (Left) Talent changed from +{s:value}/Attack/Speed to +{s:bonus_attack_range_bonus}/Poison/Touch/Attack/Range
  • Clockwerk: Level 10 (Left) Talent changed from +{s:bonus_mana_burn}/Power/Cogs/Mana/Burn to -{s:bonus_AbilityCooldown}s/Power/Cogs/Cooldown
  • Leshrac: Attack damage min increased from 25 to 27 (+2)
  • Leshrac: Attack damage max increased from 29 to 31 (+2)
  • Nature's Prophet: Changed Ability4 from generic_hidden to Curse/of/the/Oldgrowth
  • Lifestealer: Level 10 (Right) Talent changed from +{s:value}/Attack/Speed to +{s:bonus_damage}/Infest/Damage
  • Lifestealer: Level 15 (Right) Talent changed from +{s:value}/Damage to +{s:value}/Health
  • Lifestealer: Level 15 (Left) Talent changed from +{s:value}/Health to +{s:value}/Damage
  • Lifestealer: Level 20 (Right) Talent changed from +{s:value}%/Evasion to +{s:bonus_bonus_movement_speed}%/Infest/Target/Movespeed/Health
  • Dark Seer: Level 10 (Left) Talent changed from +{s:value}/Armor to +{s:bonus_radius}/Ion/Shell/Radius
  • Dark Seer: Level 15 (Left) Talent changed from +{s:bonus_radius}/Ion/Shell/Radius to Ion/Shell/Provides/+{s:bonus_bonus_health}/Max/Health
  • Dark Seer: Level 25 (Right) Talent changed from Parallel/Wall to {s:bonus_AbilityCharges}/Ion/Shell/Charges/
  • Enchantress: Changed Ability5 from generic_hidden to Little/Friends
  • Enchantress: Level 10 (Left) Talent changed from +{s:value}/Movement/Speed to +{s:bonus_movespeed}/Movespeed/during/Nature's/Attendants
  • Huskar: Armor physical increased from -1 to 0 (+1)
  • Night Stalker: Level 15 (Left) Talent changed from +{s:bonus_bonus_movement_speed_pct_night}%/Hunter/In/The/Night/Movement/Speed to +{s:bonus_bonus_status_resist_night}%/Hunter/In/The/Night/Status/Resistance
  • Broodmother: Movement speed increased from 280 to 285 (+5)
  • Broodmother: Level 15 (Left) Talent changed from +{s:value}/Agility to +{s:bonus_hp_bonus}/Spiderlings/Health
  • Broodmother: Level 20 (Right) Talent changed from +{s:bonus_movement_speed}%/Silken/Bola/Slow/Miss/Chance to {s:bonus_aoe}/AoE/Silken/Bola
  • Broodmother: Level 20 (Left) Talent changed from +{s:value}/Health to +{s:value}/Agility
  • Broodmother: Level 25 (Left) Talent changed from {s:bonus_aoe}/AoE/Silken/Bola to +{s:bonus_movement_speed}%/Silken/Bola/Slow/Miss/Chance
  • Bounty Hunter: Level 15 (Right) Talent changed from +{s:value}/Shuriken/Toss/Damage to {s:bonus_silence_duration}s/Silence/on/Hit/With/Shadow/Walk
  • Jakiro: Attribute strength gain reduced from 2.8 to 2.5 (-0.3)
  • Jakiro: Level 10 (Right) Talent changed from +{s:value}/Attack/Range to +{s:value}/Attack/Range
  • Jakiro: Level 10 (Left) Talent changed from +{s:value}%/Spell/Amplification to -{s:bonus_slow_movement_speed_pct}%/{s:bonus_slow_attack_speed_pct}/Dual/Breath/Attack/Movement/Speed/Slow
  • Batrider: Changed Ability4 from generic_hidden to APPLICATION/DAMAGE:
  • Chen: Level 10 (Left) Talent changed from +{s:value}/Health to -{s:bonus_teleport_delay}s/Holy/Persuasion/Teleport/Delay
  • Chen: Level 25 (Right) Talent changed from +{s:bonus_AbilityCharges}/Holy/Persuasion/Max/Units/and/Charges to Hand/of/God/applies/a/Strong/Dispel
  • Spectre: Attribute intelligence gain reduced from 1.9 to 1.7 (-0.2)
  • Doom: Attribute base agility increased from 11 to 15 (+4)
  • Doom: Attribute agility gain increased from 0.9 to 1.5 (+0.6)
  • Doom: Level 10 (Right) Talent changed from +{s:value}%/Magic/Resistance to Devour/grants/{s:bonus_magic_resist}%/Magic/Resistance
  • Doom: Level 15 (Right) Talent changed from -{s:value}s/Scorched/Earth/Cooldown to +{s:value}%/Scorched/Earth/Movement/Speed
  • Doom: Level 20 (Right) Talent changed from +{s:bonus_damage}/Doom/DPS to -{s:value}s/Scorched/Earth/Cooldown
  • Doom: Level 20 (Left) Talent changed from +{s:value}%/Scorched/Earth/Movement/Speed to -{s:bonus_AbilityCooldown}s/Doom/Cooldown
  • Doom: Level 25 (Left) Talent changed from +{s:value}%/Cleave to Doom/applies/Break
  • Ancient Apparition: Level 10 (Left) Talent changed from +{s:value}%/Spell/Amplification to +{s:bonus_damage}/Cold/Feet/Damage/Per/Second
  • Ursa: Level 15 (Right) Talent changed from +{s:value}/Agility to Earthshock/Applies/{s:bonus_fury_swipe_stacks_on_hit}/Fury/Swipes
  • Ursa: Level 15 (Left) Talent changed from +{s:value}/Health to +{s:value}%/Enrage/Status/Resistance
  • Ursa: Level 20 (Right) Talent changed from +{s:value}%/Enrage/Status/Resistance to -{s:value}s/Earthshock/Cooldown
  • Ursa: Level 25 (Right) Talent changed from -{s:value}s/Earthshock/Cooldown to Enrage/provides/half/benefits/to/allies/in/a/{s:bonus_aoe_radius}/radius
  • Spirit Breaker: Changed Ability4 from generic_hidden to Planar/Pocket
  • Spirit Breaker: Status mana regen increased from 0 to 0.5 (+0.5)
  • Gyrocopter: Level 20 (Right) Talent changed from +{s:value}/Movement/Speed to +{s:bonus_bonus_damage}/Flak/Cannon/Damage
  • Alchemist: Level 10 (Right) Talent changed from +{s:value}/Attack/Speed to +{s:bonus_armor_reduction}/Acid/Spray/Armor/Reduction
  • Alchemist: Level 15 (Right) Talent changed from +{s:value}/Health to Acid/Spray/grants/armor/to/allies
  • Alchemist: Level 15 (Left) Talent changed from +{s:value}/Damage to +{s:bonus_damage}/Damage/per/Greevil/Greed/stack
  • Alchemist: Level 20 (Right) Talent changed from +{s:value}%/Cleave to -{s:bonus_base_attack_time}s/Chemical/Rage/Base/Attack/Time
  • Invoker: Level 30 (Right) Talent changed from +{s:bonus_main_damage}%/Chaos/Meteor/Damage to -{s:bonus_AbilityCooldown}s/Tornado/Cooldown
  • Invoker: Level 35 (Left) Talent changed from -{s:bonus_AbilityCooldown}s/Tornado/Cooldown to +{s:bonus_main_damage}%/Chaos/Meteor/Damage
  • Silencer: Base attack speed reduced from 115 to 100 (-15)
  • Silencer: Attack rate reduced from 1.7 to 1.6 (-0.1)
  • Silencer: Level 15 (Right) Talent changed from +{s:value}/Attack/Range to -{s:value}s/Global/Silence/Cooldown
  • Silencer: Level 15 (Left) Talent changed from +{s:value}%/Arcane/Curse/Slow to +{s:value}x/Last/Word/Int/Multiplier
  • Silencer: Level 20 (Right) Talent changed from -{s:value}s/Global/Silence/Cooldown to +{s:bonus_intellect_damage_pct}%/Glaives/of/Wisdom/Damage
  • Silencer: Level 20 (Left) Talent changed from +{s:value}x/Last/Word/Int/Multiplier to Arcane/Curse/Undispellable
  • Silencer: Level 25 (Right) Talent changed from +{s:bonus_intellect_damage_pct}%/Glaives/of/Wisdom/Damage to +{s:bonus_bounce_count}/Glaives/Of/Wisdom/Bounces
  • Outworld Destroyer: Level 15 (Right) Talent changed from +{s:value}/Mana to +{s:bonus_AbilityCastRange}/Astral/Imprisonment/Cast/Range
  • Outworld Destroyer: Level 25 (Left) Talent changed from +{s:value}%/Spell/Lifesteal to -{s:value}s/Sanity's/Eclipse/Cooldown
  • Lycan: Movement speed reduced from 315 to 305 (-10)
  • Brewmaster: Changed Ability4 from generic_hidden to Primal/Companion
  • Brewmaster: Level 15 (Left) Talent changed from +{s:value}/Health to +{s:bonus_active_multiplier}x/Brewed/Up/multiplier/for/Drunken/Brawler
  • Shadow Demon: Changed Ability2 from Soul/Catcher to DISSEMINATE
  • Shadow Demon: Level 20 (Right) Talent changed from -{s:value}s/Soul/Catcher/Cooldown to +{s:bonus_damage_reflection_pct}%/Disseminate/Shared/Damage
  • Chaos Knight: Level 15 (Left) Talent changed from +{s:value}/Strength to {s:value}%/Phantasm/Illusion/Incoming/Damage
  • Meepo: Attribute strength gain increased from 2.2 to 2.5 (+0.3)
  • Meepo: Level 25 (Right) Talent changed from +{s:value}/Health to Pack/Rat
  • Treant Protector: Attribute agility gain reduced from 2 to 1.8 (-0.2)
  • Ogre Magi: Armor physical reduced from 5 to 4 (-1)
  • Ogre Magi: Attack damage min increased from 34 to 54 (+20)
  • Ogre Magi: Attack damage max increased from 40 to 60 (+20)
  • Ogre Magi: Status health regen reduced from 3.25 to 0.25 (-3)
  • Undying: Attribute strength gain reduced from 2.8 to 2.4 (-0.4)
  • Rubick: Armor physical increased from 0 to 1 (+1)
  • Nyx Assassin: Level 15 (Right) Talent changed from +{s:value}/Health to +{s:bonus_reflect_duration}s/Spiked/Carapace/Reflect/Duration
  • Naga Siren: Changed Ability4 from generic_hidden to Reel/In
  • Naga Siren: Level 10 (Right) Talent changed from +{s:value}/Movement/Speed to -{s:bonus_AbilityCooldown}s/Ensnare/Cooldown
  • Keeper of the Light: Level 15 (Right) Talent changed from +{s:value}/Movement/Speed to -{s:bonus_AbilityCooldown}s/Illuminate/Cooldown
  • Io: Level 10 (Right) Talent changed from +{s:value}/Health/Regen to +{s:bonus_slow}%/Tether/Enemy/Move/Attack/Slow
  • Slark: Base attack speed increased from 110 to 120 (+10)
  • Slark: Attribute agility gain reduced from 1.7 to 1.5 (-0.2)
  • Medusa: Level 10 (Right) Talent changed from +{s:value}/Attack/Speed to +{s:bonus_movement_slow}%/Mystic/Snake/Turn/and/Movement/Speed/Slow
  • Troll Warlord: Level 10 (Right) Talent changed from +{s:value}/Berserker's/Rage/Armor to +{s:bonus_axe_slow_duration}s/Whirling/Axes/Debuff/Duration
  • Troll Warlord: Level 20 (Right) Talent changed from -{s:value}s/Battle/Trance/Cooldown to +{s:bonus_movement_speed}%/Battle/Trance/Movement/Speed
  • Troll Warlord: Level 20 (Left) Talent changed from +{s:value}/Damage to +{s:value}/Berserker's/Rage/Armor
  • Centaur Warrunner: Changed Ability4 from generic_hidden to Hitch/A/Ride
  • Centaur Warrunner: Armor physical reduced from 1 to -2 (-3)
  • Centaur Warrunner: Status health regen increased from 0.25 to 4 (+3.75)
  • Magnus: Status mana regen increased from 0 to 0.5 (+0.5)
  • Magnus: Level 15 (Right) Talent changed from +{s:value}/Strength to +{s:bonus_strength_per_stack}/Strength/per/hero/hit/with/Reverse/Polarity
  • Timbersaw: Attribute strength gain increased from 3.2 to 3.5 (+0.3)
  • Bristleback: Level 15 (Right) Talent changed from +{s:value}/Health to +{s:bonus_AbilityCastRange}/Goo/Cast/Range
  • Bristleback: Level 15 (Left) Talent changed from +{s:value}/Attack/Speed to +{s:bonus_back_damage_reduction}%/{s:bonus_side_damage_reduction}%/Bristleback/Back/Side/Damage/Reduction
  • Tusk: Status mana regen increased from 0 to 0.5 (+0.5)
  • Tusk: Status health regen increased from 0.75 to 1 (+0.25)
  • Skywrath Mage: Level 10 (Left) Talent changed from +{s:value}/Intelligence to +{s:value}/Intelligence
  • Abaddon: Level 10 (Right) Talent changed from +{s:value}/Movement/Speed to -{s:bonus_curse_slow}%/Curse/of/Avernus/Movement/Slow
  • Elder Titan: Attribute base agility increased from 14 to 16 (+2)
  • Elder Titan: Level 15 (Right) Talent changed from +{s:value}%/Magic/Resistance to +{s:value}/Echo/Stomp/Damage
  • Elder Titan: Level 20 (Left) Talent changed from +{s:value}/Echo/Stomp/Damage to +{s:bonus_radius}/Natural/Order/Radius
  • Legion Commander: Level 10 (Left) Talent changed from +{s:bonus_hp_leech_percent}%/Moment/of/Courage/Lifesteal to +{s:value}/Duel/Bonus/Damage
  • Legion Commander: Level 25 (Right) Talent changed from +{s:value}/Duel/Bonus/Damage to +{s:bonus_hp_leech_percent}%/Moment/of/Courage/Lifesteal
  • Ember Spirit: Attribute agility gain increased from 2.9 to 3.2 (+0.3)
  • Ember Spirit: Movement speed reduced from 305 to 300 (-5)
  • Ember Spirit: Movement turn rate increased from 0.6 to 0.8 (+0.2)
  • Ember Spirit: Status health regen increased from 0.75 to 1.25 (+0.5)
  • Earth Spirit: Level 15 (Right) Talent changed from +{s:value}/Boulder/Smash/Distance to +{s:bonus_damage_per_second}/Magnetize/Damage/Per/Second
  • Earth Spirit: Level 20 (Right) Talent changed from +{s:value}%/Spell/Amplification to Geomagnetic/Grip/Targets/Allies
  • Earth Spirit: Level 25 (Right) Talent changed from Geomagnetic/Grip/Targets/Allies to +{s:value}%/Spell/Amplification
  • Terrorblade: Movement turn rate increased from 0.6 to 0.8 (+0.2)
  • Terrorblade: Status health regen increased from 1 to 1.5 (+0.5)
  • Phoenix: Status health regen increased from 1 to 2 (+1)
  • Oracle: Level 10 (Left) Talent changed from +{s:value}/Intelligence to +{s:value}/Armor/False/Promise
  • Oracle: Level 15 (Right) Talent changed from +{s:value}/Armor/False/Promise to +{s:bonus_damage}/Fortune's/End/Damage
  • Winter Wyvern: Attribute base strength reduced from 24 to 22 (-2)
  • Winter Wyvern: Attribute strength gain reduced from 2.6 to 2.5 (-0.1)
  • Monkey King: Level 10 (Right) Talent changed from +{s:value}%/Tree/Dance/Vision/AoE to +{s:bonus_invul_duration}s/Mischief/Invulnerability/Duration
  • Pangolier: Level 10 (Right) Talent changed from +{s:value}/Mana/Regen to +{s:bonus_armor}/Lucky/Shot/Armor/Reduction
  • Pangolier: Level 20 (Left) Talent changed from +{s:value}/Strength to +{s:bonus_hero_stacks}%/Shield/Crash/Reduction/Per/Hero
  • Grimstroke: Level 15 (Right) Talent changed from +{s:value}%/Spell/Amplification to +{s:bonus_bonus_reflected_spell_damage}%/Soulbind/Spell/Damage
  • Mars: Level 10 (Right) Talent changed from +{s:bonus_knockback_slow_duration}s/God's/Rebuke/Slow to +{s:bonus_radius}/God's/Rebuke/Distance
  • Mars: Level 10 (Left) Talent changed from -{s:bonus_redirect_speed_penatly}%/Bulwark/Movespeed/Penalty to +{s:bonus_redirect_chance}%/Bulwark/Redirect/Chance
  • Void Spirit: Level 15 (Left) Talent changed from +{s:value}/Resonant/Pulse/Damage to Outer/Dissimilate/Ring
  • Void Spirit: Level 20 (Right) Talent changed from +{s:value}%/Spell/Amplification to +{s:value}/Resonant/Pulse/Damage
  • Snapfire: Level 10 (Right) Talent changed from -{s:bonus_AbilityCooldown}s/Firesnap/Cookie/Cooldown to +{s:value}/Scatterblast/Damage
  • Snapfire: Level 15 (Left) Talent changed from +{s:value}/Scatterblast/Damage to -{s:bonus_AbilityCooldown}s/Firesnap/Cookie/Cooldown
  • Snapfire: Level 20 (Left) Talent changed from +{s:value}%/Mortimer/Kisses/Movement/Slow to +{s:bonus_damage_per_impact}/Mortimer/Kisses/Impact/Damage
  • Hoodwink: Level 10 (Right) Talent changed from +{s:value}s/Scurry/Duration to +{s:bonus_bonus_active_evasion}%/Scurry/Evasion/When/Active
  • Hoodwink: Level 15 (Right) Talent changed from Scurry/Camouflage to +{s:value}/Bushwhack/Damage
  • Dawnbreaker: Armor physical reduced from 2 to 1 (-1)
  • Marci: Level 10 (Right) Talent changed from +{s:value}/Armor to +{s:value}/Rebound/Cast/Jump/Range
  • Marci: Level 10 (Left) Talent changed from +{s:value}/Mana/Regen to +{s:bonus_impact_damage}/Dispose/Damage
  • Marci: Level 15 (Right) Talent changed from +{s:bonus_debuff_duration}s/Rebound/Stun/Duration to +{s:value}%/Sidekick/Lifesteal
  • Marci: Level 15 (Left) Talent changed from +{s:value}/Rebound/Cast/Jump/Range to -{s:bonus_AbilityCooldown}s/Rebound/Cooldown
  • Marci: Level 20 (Right) Talent changed from +{s:value}%/Sidekick/Lifesteal to +{s:bonus_debuff_duration}s/Rebound/Stun/Duration
  • Marci: Level 20 (Left) Talent changed from +{s:value}/Movement/Speed to +{s:bonus_bonus_movespeed}%/Unleash/Movement/Speed
  • Primal Beast: Status health regen increased from 0 to 0.25 (+0.25)
  • Primal Beast: Level 10 (Right) Talent changed from +{s:value}%/Magic/Resistance to +{s:bonus_knockback_damage}/Onslaught/Damage
  • Primal Beast: Level 10 (Left) Talent changed from +{s:value}/Mana/Regen to +{s:bonus_bonus_magic_resistance}%/Magic/Resistance/During/Trample
  • Primal Beast: Level 15 (Right) Talent changed from +{s:bonus_roared_bonus_armor}/Uproar/Armor/Per/Stack to -{s:bonus_AbilityCooldown}s/Trample/Cooldown
  • Primal Beast: Level 15 (Left) Talent changed from +{s:bonus_knockback_damage}/Onslaught/Damage to Beast/dispells/himself/when/activating/Uproar
  • Primal Beast: Level 20 (Left) Talent changed from Beast/dispells/himself/when/activating/Uproar to +{s:bonus_roared_bonus_armor}/Uproar/Armor/Per/Stack
  • Primal Beast: Level 25 (Right) Talent changed from +{s:bonus_channel_time}%/Pulverize/Duration to Pulverize/Pierces/Magic/Immunity
  • Primal Beast: Level 25 (Left) Talent changed from +{s:value}%/Spell/Lifesteal to +{s:bonus_channel_time}%/Pulverize/Duration

Abilities

  • Blink: Ability mana cost reduced from 60 to 45 (-15)
  • Blink: Changed AbilityValues/AbilityCooldown/value from 15/12/9/6 to 12/10/8/6
  • Blink: Changed AbilityValues/AbilityCastRange/value from 925/1000/1075/1150 to 750/900/1050/1200
  • Counterspell: Changed ability mana cost from 45/50/55/60 to 45
  • Mana Void: AbilityValues/mana_void_ministun/special_bonus_unique_antimage_8 increased from 0.7 to 1 (+0.3)
  • Mana Void: Removed attribute AbilityValues/mana_void_aoe_radius/0 with value of 500
  • Mana Void: Added new attribute AbilityValues/mana_void_aoe_radius/value with value of 500
  • Mana Void: Added new attribute AbilityValues/mana_void_aoe_radius/special_bonus_unique_antimage_manavoid_aoe with value of +150
  • Blink Fragment: Ability mana cost reduced from 50 to 45 (-5)
  • Berserker's Call: Ability cast point reduced from 0.4 to 0.3 (-0.1)
  • Berserker's Call: Removed attribute AbilityValues/bonus_armor/0 with value of 25
  • Berserker's Call: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_armor/value with value of 25
  • Berserker's Call: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_armor/special_bonus_unique_axe_7 with value of +8
  • Battle Hunger: Changed AbilityValues/slow/value from -8/-17/-26/-35 to -11/-19/-27/-35
  • Battle Hunger: Added new attribute AbilityValues/speed_bonus/value with value of 0
  • Battle Hunger: Added new attribute AbilityValues/speed_bonus/special_bonus_unique_axe_8 with value of +10
  • Counter Helix: AbilityValues/shard_damage_reduction/special_bonus_shard reduced from 20 to 15 (-5)
  • Counter Helix: AbilityValues/shard_max_stacks/special_bonus_shard increased from 5 to 6 (+1)
  • Culling Blade: Ability cast range increased from 150 to 175 (+25)
  • Enfeeble: Removed attribute AbilityValues/cast_reduction/0 with value of 30
  • Enfeeble: Added new attribute AbilityValues/cast_reduction/value with value of 30
  • Enfeeble: Added new attribute AbilityValues/cast_reduction/special_bonus_unique_bane_11 with value of +20
  • Nightmare: Added new attribute AbilityValues/nightmare_heal_pct/value with value of 0
  • Nightmare: Added new attribute AbilityValues/nightmare_heal_pct/special_bonus_unique_bane_10 with value of +100
  • Bloodrage: Shard max health dmg pct reduced from 2 to 1.8 (-0.2)
  • Thirst: Changed max thirst move speed from 14/24/34/44% to 16/24/32/40%
  • Blood Mist: AbilityValues/movement_slow increased from 25 to 30 (+5)
  • Multishot: Changed arrow base damage bonus from 85/110/135/160% to 100/120/140/160%
  • Gust: Removed attribute AbilityValues/bonus_movespeed/0 with value of 10
  • Gust: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_movespeed/value with value of 10
  • Gust: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_movespeed/special_bonus_unique_drow_ranger_gust_selfmovespeed with value of +15
  • Marksmanship: Ability cast range reduced from 400 to 0 (-400)
  • Marksmanship: Removed attribute chance with value of 20 30 40
  • Marksmanship: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_drow_ranger_3
  • Marksmanship: Removed attribute bonus damage with value of 40 60 80
  • Marksmanship: Removed attribute calculatespelldamagetooltip with value of 0
  • Marksmanship: Removed attribute agility multiplier with value of 30 40 50
  • Marksmanship: Removed attribute agility range with value of 1200
  • Marksmanship: Removed attribute split count scepter with value of 2
  • Marksmanship: Removed attribute requiresscepter with value of 1
  • Marksmanship: Removed attribute scepter range with value of 375
  • Marksmanship: Removed attribute requiresscepter with value of 1
  • Marksmanship: Removed attribute damage reduction scepter with value of 50
  • Marksmanship: Removed attribute requiresscepter with value of 1
  • Marksmanship: Removed attribute calculatespelldamagetooltip with value of 0
  • Marksmanship: Removed attribute disable range with value of 400
  • Marksmanship: Added new attribute ability unit target team with value of DOTA_UNIT_TARGET_TEAM_ENEMY
  • Marksmanship: Added new attribute ability unit target type with value of DOTA_UNIT_TARGET_HERO | DOTA_UNIT_TARGET_BASIC
  • Marksmanship: Added new attribute AbilityValues/chance/value with value of 20 30 40
  • Marksmanship: Added new attribute AbilityValues/chance/special_bonus_unique_drow_ranger_3 with value of +12
  • Marksmanship: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_damage/value with value of 40 60 80
  • Marksmanship: Added new attribute AbilityValues/agility_multiplier with value of 30 40 50
  • Marksmanship: Added new attribute AbilityValues/agility_range with value of 1200
  • Marksmanship: Added new attribute AbilityValues/split_count/value with value of 0
  • Marksmanship: Added new attribute AbilityValues/split_count/special_bonus_scepter with value of +2
  • Marksmanship: Added new attribute AbilityValues/split_range with value of 375
  • Marksmanship: Added new attribute AbilityValues/split_damage_reduction with value of 50
  • Marksmanship: Added new attribute AbilityValues/disable_range with value of 400
  • Fissure: Changed ability cooldown from 21/19/17/15 to 18/17/16/15
  • Blade Fury: AbilityValues/shard_bonus_move_speed/value reduced from 100 to 75 (-25)
  • Healing Ward: AbilityValues/healing_ward_aura_radius reduced from 500 to 400 (-100)
  • Healing Ward: Added new attribute AbilityValues/healing_ward_bonus_health/value with value of 0
  • Healing Ward: Added new attribute AbilityValues/healing_ward_bonus_health/special_bonus_unique_juggernaut_2 with value of +2
  • Omnislash: Ability cast range reduced from 350 to 0 (-350)
  • Omnislash: Removed attribute attack rate multiplier with value of 1.5
  • Omnislash: Removed attribute bonus damage with value of 30 40 50
  • Omnislash: Removed attribute calculatespelldamagetooltip with value of 0
  • Omnislash: Removed attribute bonus attack speed with value of 40
  • Omnislash: Removed attribute calculatespelldamagetooltip with value of 0
  • Omnislash: Removed attribute duration with value of 3 3.25 3.5
  • Omnislash: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_juggernaut_2
  • Omnislash: Removed attribute omni slash radius with value of 425
  • Omnislash: Added new attribute AbilityValues/attack_rate_multiplier with value of 1.5
  • Omnislash: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_damage with value of 30 40 50
  • Omnislash: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_attack_speed with value of 40
  • Omnislash: Added new attribute AbilityValues/duration/value with value of 3 3.25 3.5
  • Omnislash: Added new attribute AbilityValues/duration/special_bonus_unique_juggernaut_omnislash_duration with value of +1
  • Omnislash: Added new attribute AbilityValues/omni_slash_radius with value of 425
  • Omnislash: Added new attribute AbilityValues/AbilityCastRange/value with value of 350
  • Omnislash: Added new attribute AbilityValues/AbilityCastRange/special_bonus_unique_juggernaut_omnislash_cast_range with value of +75
  • Omnislash: Added new attribute AbilityValues/dispel/value with value of 0
  • Torrent: Removed attribute radius with value of 225
  • Torrent: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_kunkka
  • Torrent: Removed attribute movespeed bonus with value of -25 -30 -35 -40
  • Torrent: Removed attribute slow duration with value of 1 2 3 4
  • Torrent: Removed attribute stun duration with value of 1.6
  • Torrent: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_kunkka_7
  • Torrent: Removed attribute delay with value of 1.6 1.6 1.6 1.6
  • Torrent: Removed attribute torrent damage with value of 75 150 225 300
  • Torrent: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_kunkka_2
  • Torrent: Added new attribute AbilityValues/radius/value with value of 225
  • Torrent: Added new attribute AbilityValues/radius/special_bonus_unique_kunkka with value of +80
  • Torrent: Added new attribute AbilityValues/movespeed_bonus with value of -40
  • Torrent: Added new attribute AbilityValues/slow_duration with value of 1 2 3 4
  • Torrent: Added new attribute AbilityValues/stun_duration/value with value of 1.6
  • Torrent: Added new attribute AbilityValues/stun_duration/special_bonus_unique_kunkka_7 with value of +30%
  • Torrent: Added new attribute AbilityValues/delay with value of 1.6 1.6 1.6 1.6
  • Torrent: Added new attribute AbilityValues/torrent_damage/value with value of 80 160 240 320
  • Torrent: Added new attribute AbilityValues/torrent_damage/special_bonus_unique_kunkka_7 with value of +30%
  • Torrent: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage_tick_interval with value of 0.2
  • Tidebringer: Changed ability cooldown from 13.0/10.0/7.0/4.0 to empty value
  • Tidebringer: Removed attribute cleave starting width with value of 150
  • Tidebringer: Removed attribute cleave ending width with value of 500 550 600 650
  • Tidebringer: Removed attribute cleave distance with value of 650 800 950 1100
  • Tidebringer: Removed attribute damage bonus with value of 30 60 90 120
  • Tidebringer: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_kunkka_6
  • Tidebringer: Removed attribute calculatespelldamagetooltip with value of 0
  • Tidebringer: Removed attribute cleave damage with value of 150
  • Tidebringer: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_kunkka_4
  • Tidebringer: Added new attribute AbilityValues/cleave_starting_width with value of 150
  • Tidebringer: Added new attribute AbilityValues/cleave_ending_width with value of 500 550 600 650
  • Tidebringer: Added new attribute AbilityValues/cleave_distance with value of 650 800 950 1100
  • Tidebringer: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage_bonus with value of 30 60 90 120
  • Tidebringer: Added new attribute AbilityValues/cleave_damage/value with value of 150
  • Tidebringer: Added new attribute AbilityValues/cleave_damage/special_bonus_unique_kunkka_4 with value of +70
  • Tidebringer: Added new attribute AbilityValues/movespeed_slow/value with value of 0
  • Tidebringer: Added new attribute AbilityValues/movespeed_slow/special_bonus_unique_kunkka_tidebringer_slow with value of -60
  • Tidebringer: Added new attribute AbilityValues/movespeed_slow_duration/value with value of 0
  • Tidebringer: Added new attribute AbilityValues/movespeed_slow_duration/special_bonus_unique_kunkka_tidebringer_slow with value of +1
  • Tidebringer: Added new attribute AbilityValues/AbilityCooldown/value with value of 13.0 10.0 7.0 4.0
  • Tidebringer: Added new attribute AbilityValues/AbilityCooldown/special_bonus_unique_kunkka_5 with value of -2
  • Ghostship: Changed ability cooldown from 80/70/60 to empty value
  • Ghostship: Removed attribute tooltip delay with value of 3.1
  • Ghostship: Removed attribute ghostship distance with value of 2000
  • Ghostship: Removed attribute ghostship width with value of 425 425 425
  • Ghostship: Removed attribute movespeed bonus with value of 12
  • Ghostship: Removed attribute buff duration with value of 10
  • Ghostship: Removed attribute stun duration with value of 1.4 1.4 1.4
  • Ghostship: Removed attribute ghostship speed with value of 650
  • Ghostship: Removed attribute ghostship absorb with value of 40
  • Ghostship: Added new attribute AbilityValues/tooltip_delay with value of 3.1
  • Ghostship: Added new attribute AbilityValues/ghostship_distance with value of 2000
  • Ghostship: Added new attribute AbilityValues/ghostship_width with value of 425 425 425
  • Ghostship: Added new attribute AbilityValues/movespeed_bonus with value of 12
  • Ghostship: Added new attribute AbilityValues/buff_duration with value of 10
  • Ghostship: Added new attribute AbilityValues/stun_duration with value of 1.4 1.4 1.4
  • Ghostship: Added new attribute AbilityValues/ghostship_speed with value of 650
  • Ghostship: Added new attribute AbilityValues/ghostship_absorb with value of 40
  • Ghostship: Added new attribute AbilityValues/AbilityCooldown/value with value of 80 70 60
  • Ghostship: Added new attribute AbilityValues/AbilityCooldown/special_bonus_unique_kunkka_ghostship_cooldown with value of -15
  • Dragon Slave: Ability cooldown reduced from 9 to 0 (-9)
  • Dragon Slave: Changed ability damage from 85/160/235/310 to 0/0/0/0
  • Dragon Slave: Removed attribute dragon slave speed with value of 1200
  • Dragon Slave: Removed attribute dragon slave width initial with value of 275
  • Dragon Slave: Removed attribute dragon slave width end with value of 200
  • Dragon Slave: Removed attribute dragon slave distance with value of 1075
  • Dragon Slave: Added new attribute AbilityValues/dragon_slave_damage with value of 85 160 235 310
  • Dragon Slave: Added new attribute AbilityValues/dragon_slave_speed with value of 1200
  • Dragon Slave: Added new attribute AbilityValues/dragon_slave_width_initial with value of 275
  • Dragon Slave: Added new attribute AbilityValues/dragon_slave_width_end with value of 200
  • Dragon Slave: Added new attribute AbilityValues/dragon_slave_distance with value of 1075
  • Dragon Slave: Added new attribute AbilityValues/AbilityCooldown/value with value of 9
  • Dragon Slave: Added new attribute AbilityValues/AbilityCooldown/special_bonus_unique_lina_1 with value of -3.5
  • Fiery Soul: Removed attribute fiery soul attack speed bonus with value of 10 20 30 40
  • Fiery Soul: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_lina_2
  • Fiery Soul: Removed attribute fiery soul move speed bonus with value of 1.5 2 2.5 3
  • Fiery Soul: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_lina_2
  • Fiery Soul: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonusfield with value of value2
  • Fiery Soul: Removed attribute fiery soul max stacks with value of 7
  • Fiery Soul: Removed attribute fiery soul stack duration with value of 18
  • Fiery Soul: Removed attribute shard bonus spell damage with value of 15
  • Fiery Soul: Removed attribute requiresshard with value of 1
  • Fiery Soul: Added new attribute AbilityValues/fiery_soul_attack_speed_bonus/value with value of 10 20 30 40
  • Fiery Soul: Added new attribute AbilityValues/fiery_soul_attack_speed_bonus/special_bonus_unique_lina_2 with value of +15
  • Fiery Soul: Added new attribute AbilityValues/fiery_soul_move_speed_bonus/value with value of 1.5 2 2.5 3
  • Fiery Soul: Added new attribute AbilityValues/fiery_soul_move_speed_bonus/special_bonus_unique_lina_2 with value of +1
  • Fiery Soul: Added new attribute AbilityValues/fiery_soul_max_stacks with value of 7
  • Fiery Soul: Added new attribute AbilityValues/fiery_soul_stack_duration with value of 18
  • Fiery Soul: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_spell_damage/value with value of 0
  • Fiery Soul: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_spell_damage/special_bonus_shard with value of +15
  • Flame Cloak: New lina_flame_cloak
  • Laguna Blade: Changed ability cooldown from 70/60/50 to empty value
  • Laguna Blade: Removed attribute has scepter upgrade with value of 1
  • Laguna Blade: Removed attribute damage with value of 500 700 900
  • Laguna Blade: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_lina_5
  • Laguna Blade: Removed attribute cast range scepter with value of 0
  • Laguna Blade: Removed attribute damage delay with value of 0.25
  • Laguna Blade: Removed attribute calculatespelldamagetooltip with value of 0
  • Laguna Blade: Removed attribute scepter width with value of 125
  • Laguna Blade: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage with value of 500 700 900
  • Laguna Blade: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage_delay with value of 0.25
  • Laguna Blade: Added new attribute AbilityValues/AbilityCooldown/value with value of 70 60 50
  • Laguna Blade: Added new attribute AbilityValues/AbilityCooldown/special_bonus_unique_lina_6 with value of -25
  • Laguna Blade: Added new attribute AbilityValues/pierce_immunity/value with value of 0
  • Laguna Blade: Added new attribute AbilityValues/pierce_immunity/special_bonus_unique_lina_7 with value of +1
  • Earth Spike: Changed ability cooldown from 12.0/12.0/12.0/12.0 to empty value
  • Earth Spike: Changed ability damage from 80/140/200/260 to 0/0/0/0
  • Earth Spike: Removed attribute width with value of 125 125 125 125
  • Earth Spike: Removed attribute duration with value of 1.4 1.8 2.2 2.6
  • Earth Spike: Removed attribute length buffer with value of 275
  • Earth Spike: Removed attribute speed with value of 1800
  • Earth Spike: Added new attribute AbilityValues/AbilityCooldown with value of 12
  • Earth Spike: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage/value with value of 80 140 200 260
  • Earth Spike: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage/special_bonus_unique_lion_3 with value of +65
  • Earth Spike: Added new attribute AbilityValues/width with value of 125
  • Earth Spike: Added new attribute AbilityValues/duration with value of 1.4 1.8 2.2 2.6
  • Earth Spike: Added new attribute AbilityValues/length_buffer with value of 275
  • Earth Spike: Added new attribute AbilityValues/speed with value of 1800
  • Earth Spike: Added new attribute AbilityValues/pierces_immunity/value with value of 0
  • Earth Spike: Added new attribute AbilityValues/pierces_immunity/special_bonus_unique_lion_2 with value of +1
  • Hex: Changed ability cooldown from 24/20/16/12 to empty value
  • Hex: Removed attribute duration with value of 2.5 3 3.5 4
  • Hex: Removed attribute movespeed with value of 120
  • Hex: Added new attribute AbilityValues/AbilityCooldown/value with value of 24 20 16 12
  • Hex: Added new attribute AbilityValues/AbilityCooldown/special_bonus_unique_lion_5 with value of -2
  • Hex: Added new attribute AbilityValues/duration with value of 2.5 3 3.5 4
  • Hex: Added new attribute AbilityValues/movespeed with value of 120
  • Mana Drain: AbilityValues/movespeed/special_bonus_unique_lion_6 reduced from 15 to 10 (-5)
  • Mana Drain: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage_pct/value with value of 0
  • Mana Drain: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage_pct/special_bonus_unique_lion_manadrain_damage with value of +150
  • Leap: AbilityValues/leap_distance/special_bonus_unique_mirana_6 increased from 100 to 125 (+25)
  • Leap: AbilityValues/leap_bonus_duration increased from 2.5 to 4 (+1.5)
  • Leap: Added new attribute AbilityValues/shard_radius_end/value with value of 450
  • Leap: Added new attribute AbilityValues/shard_radius_end/RequiresShard with value of 1
  • Starstorm: AbilityValues/starfall_secondary_radius increased from 425 to 650 (+225)
  • Adaptive Strike (Agility): Removed attribute has shard upgrade with value of 1
  • Adaptive Strike (Agility): Removed attribute damage base with value of 40 50 60 70
  • Adaptive Strike (Agility): Removed attribute damage min with value of 0.5
  • Adaptive Strike (Agility): Removed attribute calculatespelldamagetooltip with value of 0
  • Adaptive Strike (Agility): Removed attribute damage max with value of 1.0 1.5 2.0 2.5
  • Adaptive Strike (Agility): Removed attribute calculatespelldamagetooltip with value of 0
  • Adaptive Strike (Agility): Removed attribute projectile speed with value of 1150
  • Adaptive Strike (Agility): Removed attribute shared cooldown with value of 3
  • Adaptive Strike (Agility): Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage_base with value of 40 50 60 70
  • Adaptive Strike (Agility): Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage_min/value with value of 0.5
  • Adaptive Strike (Agility): Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage_min/CalculateSpellDamageTooltip with value of 0
  • Adaptive Strike (Agility): Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage_max/value with value of 1.0 1.5 2.0 2.5
  • Adaptive Strike (Agility): Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage_max/CalculateSpellDamageTooltip with value of 0
  • Adaptive Strike (Agility): Added new attribute AbilityValues/projectile_speed with value of 1150
  • Adaptive Strike (Agility): Added new attribute AbilityValues/shared_cooldown with value of 3
  • Adaptive Strike (Strength): Removed attribute has shard upgrade with value of 1
  • Adaptive Strike (Strength): Removed attribute stun min with value of 0.5
  • Adaptive Strike (Strength): Removed attribute stun max with value of 1.5 2.0 2.5 3.0
  • Adaptive Strike (Strength): Removed attribute knockback min with value of 100
  • Adaptive Strike (Strength): Removed attribute knockback max with value of 500
  • Adaptive Strike (Strength): Removed attribute projectile speed with value of 1150
  • Adaptive Strike (Strength): Removed attribute shared cooldown with value of 3
  • Adaptive Strike (Strength): Added new attribute AbilityValues/stun_min/value with value of 0.5
  • Adaptive Strike (Strength): Added new attribute AbilityValues/stun_min/special_bonus_unique_morphling_10 with value of +1
  • Adaptive Strike (Strength): Added new attribute AbilityValues/stun_max/value with value of 1.5 2.0 2.5 3.0
  • Adaptive Strike (Strength): Added new attribute AbilityValues/stun_max/special_bonus_unique_morphling_10 with value of +1
  • Adaptive Strike (Strength): Added new attribute AbilityValues/knockback_min with value of 100
  • Adaptive Strike (Strength): Added new attribute AbilityValues/knockback_max with value of 500
  • Adaptive Strike (Strength): Added new attribute AbilityValues/projectile_speed with value of 1150
  • Adaptive Strike (Strength): Added new attribute AbilityValues/shared_cooldown with value of 3
  • morphling_morph: Removed attribute bonus attributes with value of 3 5 7 9
  • morphling_morph: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_attributes/value with value of 3 5 7 9
  • morphling_morph: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_attributes/special_bonus_shard with value of +6
  • Attribute Shift (Agility Gain): Removed attribute points per tick with value of 1
  • Attribute Shift (Agility Gain): Removed attribute morph cooldown with value of 0.333 0.166 0.083 0.0416
  • Attribute Shift (Agility Gain): Removed attribute bonus attributes with value of 3 5 7 9
  • Attribute Shift (Agility Gain): Removed attribute morph rate tooltip with value of 3 6 12 24
  • Attribute Shift (Agility Gain): Removed attribute mana cost with value of 10
  • Attribute Shift (Agility Gain): Added new attribute has shard upgrade with value of 1
  • Attribute Shift (Agility Gain): Added new attribute AbilityValues/points_per_tick with value of 1
  • Attribute Shift (Agility Gain): Added new attribute AbilityValues/morph_cooldown with value of 0.2 0.1 0.06 0.05
  • Attribute Shift (Agility Gain): Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_attributes/value with value of 3 5 7 9
  • Attribute Shift (Agility Gain): Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_attributes/special_bonus_shard with value of +6
  • Attribute Shift (Agility Gain): Added new attribute AbilityValues/morph_rate_tooltip with value of 5 10 15 20
  • Attribute Shift (Agility Gain): Added new attribute AbilityValues/mana_cost with value of 5 10 15 20
  • Attribute Shift (Agility Gain): Added new attribute AbilityValues/castable_while_stunned/value with value of 0
  • Attribute Shift (Agility Gain): Added new attribute AbilityValues/castable_while_stunned/special_bonus_shard with value of +1
  • Attribute Shift (Strength Gain): Removed attribute points per tick with value of 1
  • Attribute Shift (Strength Gain): Removed attribute morph cooldown with value of 0.333 0.166 0.083 0.0416
  • Attribute Shift (Strength Gain): Removed attribute bonus attributes with value of 3 5 7 9
  • Attribute Shift (Strength Gain): Removed attribute morph rate tooltip with value of 3 6 12 24
  • Attribute Shift (Strength Gain): Removed attribute mana cost with value of 10
  • Attribute Shift (Strength Gain): Added new attribute has shard upgrade with value of 1
  • Attribute Shift (Strength Gain): Added new attribute AbilityValues/points_per_tick with value of 1
  • Attribute Shift (Strength Gain): Added new attribute AbilityValues/morph_cooldown with value of 0.2 0.1 0.06 0.05
  • Attribute Shift (Strength Gain): Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_attributes/value with value of 3 5 7 9
  • Attribute Shift (Strength Gain): Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_attributes/special_bonus_shard with value of +6
  • Attribute Shift (Strength Gain): Added new attribute AbilityValues/morph_rate_tooltip with value of 5 10 15 20
  • Attribute Shift (Strength Gain): Added new attribute AbilityValues/mana_cost with value of 5 10 15 20
  • Attribute Shift (Strength Gain): Added new attribute AbilityValues/castable_while_stunned/value with value of 0
  • Attribute Shift (Strength Gain): Added new attribute AbilityValues/castable_while_stunned/special_bonus_shard with value of +1
  • Morph: AbilityValues/scepter_spell_amplify/value increased from 20 to 25 (+5)
  • Morph: AbilityValues/scepter_attack_speed/value increased from 50 to 70 (+20)
  • Morph: AbilityValues/scepter_status_resist/value increased from 35 to 40 (+5)
  • Shadowraze: Removed attribute AbilityValues/AbilityCooldown/0 with value of 10
  • Shadowraze: Added new attribute AbilityValues/AbilityCooldown/value with value of 10
  • Shadowraze: Added new attribute AbilityValues/AbilityCooldown/special_bonus_unique_nevermore_shadowraze_cooldown with value of -5
  • Shadowraze: Added new attribute AbilityValues/procs_attack/value with value of 0
  • Shadowraze: Added new attribute AbilityValues/procs_attack/special_bonus_unique_nevermore_raze_procsattacks with value of +1
  • Shadowraze: Added new attribute AbilityValues/movement_speed_pct with value of -15
  • Shadowraze: Added new attribute AbilityValues/turn_rate_pct with value of -30
  • Shadowraze: Removed attribute AbilityValues/AbilityCooldown/0 with value of 10
  • Shadowraze: Added new attribute AbilityValues/AbilityCooldown/value with value of 10
  • Shadowraze: Added new attribute AbilityValues/AbilityCooldown/special_bonus_unique_nevermore_shadowraze_cooldown with value of -5
  • Shadowraze: Added new attribute AbilityValues/procs_attack/value with value of 0
  • Shadowraze: Added new attribute AbilityValues/procs_attack/special_bonus_unique_nevermore_raze_procsattacks with value of +1
  • Shadowraze: Added new attribute AbilityValues/movement_speed_pct with value of -15
  • Shadowraze: Added new attribute AbilityValues/turn_rate_pct with value of -30
  • Shadowraze: Removed attribute AbilityValues/AbilityCooldown/0 with value of 10
  • Shadowraze: Added new attribute AbilityValues/AbilityCooldown/value with value of 10
  • Shadowraze: Added new attribute AbilityValues/AbilityCooldown/special_bonus_unique_nevermore_shadowraze_cooldown with value of -5
  • Shadowraze: Added new attribute AbilityValues/procs_attack/value with value of 0
  • Shadowraze: Added new attribute AbilityValues/procs_attack/special_bonus_unique_nevermore_raze_procsattacks with value of +1
  • Shadowraze: Added new attribute AbilityValues/movement_speed_pct with value of -15
  • Shadowraze: Added new attribute AbilityValues/turn_rate_pct with value of -30
  • Requiem of Souls: Changed ability cooldown from 120/110/100 to empty value
  • Requiem of Souls: Added new attribute AbilityValues/AbilityCooldown/value with value of 120 110 100
  • Requiem of Souls: Added new attribute AbilityValues/AbilityCooldown/special_bonus_scepter with value of -30
  • Spirit Lance: Removed attribute lance damage with value of 100 160 220 280
  • Spirit Lance: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_phantom_lancer_2
  • Spirit Lance: Removed attribute lance speed with value of 1000 1000 1000 1000
  • Spirit Lance: Removed attribute duration with value of 3.25
  • Spirit Lance: Removed attribute movement speed pct with value of -10 -18 -26 -34
  • Spirit Lance: Removed attribute illusion duration with value of 2.0 4.0 6.0 8.0
  • Spirit Lance: Removed attribute illusion damage out pct with value of -80
  • Spirit Lance: Removed attribute calculatespelldamagetooltip with value of 0
  • Spirit Lance: Removed attribute tooltip illusion damage with value of 20
  • Spirit Lance: Removed attribute calculatespelldamagetooltip with value of 0
  • Spirit Lance: Removed attribute damagetypetooltip with value of DAMAGE_TYPE_NONE
  • Spirit Lance: Removed attribute illusion damage in pct with value of 300 300 300 300
  • Spirit Lance: Removed attribute calculatespelldamagetooltip with value of 0
  • Spirit Lance: Removed attribute tooltip illusion total damage in pct with value of 400 400 400 400
  • Spirit Lance: Removed attribute calculatespelldamagetooltip with value of 0
  • Spirit Lance: Removed attribute damagetypetooltip with value of DAMAGE_TYPE_NONE
  • Spirit Lance: Removed attribute fake lance distance with value of 675
  • Spirit Lance: Removed attribute shard bounce radius with value of 750
  • Spirit Lance: Removed attribute requiresshard with value of 1
  • Spirit Lance: Removed attribute shard bonus illusion damage with value of 40
  • Spirit Lance: Removed attribute requiresshard with value of 1
  • Spirit Lance: Removed attribute shard total hits with value of 2
  • Spirit Lance: Removed attribute requiresshard with value of 1
  • Spirit Lance: Added new attribute AbilityValues/lance_damage/value with value of 100 160 220 280
  • Spirit Lance: Added new attribute AbilityValues/lance_damage/special_bonus_unique_phantom_lancer_lance_damage with value of +50
  • Spirit Lance: Added new attribute AbilityValues/lance_speed with value of 1000 1000 1000 1000
  • Spirit Lance: Added new attribute AbilityValues/duration with value of 3.25
  • Spirit Lance: Added new attribute AbilityValues/movement_speed_pct with value of -10 -18 -26 -34
  • Spirit Lance: Added new attribute AbilityValues/illusion_duration with value of 2.0 4.0 6.0 8.0
  • Spirit Lance: Added new attribute AbilityValues/illusion_damage_out_pct with value of -80
  • Spirit Lance: Added new attribute AbilityValues/tooltip_illusion_damage with value of 20
  • Spirit Lance: Added new attribute AbilityValues/illusion_damage_in_pct with value of 300 300 300 300
  • Spirit Lance: Added new attribute AbilityValues/tooltip_illusion_total_damage_in_pct with value of 400 400 400 400
  • Spirit Lance: Added new attribute AbilityValues/fake_lance_distance with value of 675
  • Spirit Lance: Added new attribute AbilityValues/shard_bounce_radius/value with value of 750
  • Spirit Lance: Added new attribute AbilityValues/shard_bounce_radius/RequiresShard with value of 1
  • Spirit Lance: Added new attribute AbilityValues/shard_bonus_illusion_damage/value with value of 40
  • Spirit Lance: Added new attribute AbilityValues/shard_bonus_illusion_damage/RequiresShard with value of 1
  • Spirit Lance: Added new attribute AbilityValues/shard_total_hits/value with value of 2
  • Spirit Lance: Added new attribute AbilityValues/shard_total_hits/RequiresShard with value of 1
  • Doppelganger: Removed attribute illusion 1 damage out pct with value of -100
  • Doppelganger: Removed attribute calculatespelldamagetooltip with value of 0
  • Doppelganger: Removed attribute illusion 1 damage in pct with value of 0
  • Doppelganger: Removed attribute calculatespelldamagetooltip with value of 0
  • Doppelganger: Removed attribute illusion 2 damage out pct with value of -80
  • Doppelganger: Removed attribute calculatespelldamagetooltip with value of 0
  • Doppelganger: Removed attribute illusion 2 damage in pct with value of 500
  • Doppelganger: Removed attribute calculatespelldamagetooltip with value of 0
  • Doppelganger: Removed attribute target aoe with value of 325
  • Doppelganger: Removed attribute search radius with value of 900
  • Doppelganger: Removed attribute delay with value of 1
  • Doppelganger: Removed attribute illusion duration with value of 8
  • Doppelganger: Removed attribute illusion extended duration with value of 2
  • Doppelganger: Added new attribute AbilityValues/illusion_1_damage_out_pct with value of -100
  • Doppelganger: Added new attribute AbilityValues/illusion_1_damage_in_pct with value of 0
  • Doppelganger: Added new attribute AbilityValues/illusion_2_damage_out_pct with value of -80
  • Doppelganger: Added new attribute AbilityValues/illusion_2_damage_in_pct with value of 500
  • Doppelganger: Added new attribute AbilityValues/target_aoe with value of 325
  • Doppelganger: Added new attribute AbilityValues/search_radius with value of 900
  • Doppelganger: Added new attribute AbilityValues/delay with value of 1
  • Doppelganger: Added new attribute AbilityValues/illusion_duration with value of 8
  • Doppelganger: Added new attribute AbilityValues/illusion_extended_duration with value of 2
  • Doppelganger: Added new attribute AbilityValues/illusion_2_amount/value with value of 1
  • Doppelganger: Added new attribute AbilityValues/illusion_2_amount/special_bonus_unique_phantom_lancer_doppel_illusion2_amt with value of +1
  • Illusory Orb: Changed ability cooldown from 12/11/10/9 to empty value
  • Illusory Orb: Changed ability damage from 75/150/225/300 to 0/0/0/0
  • Illusory Orb: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage/value with value of 75 150 225 300
  • Illusory Orb: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage/special_bonus_unique_puck_orb_damage with value of +50
  • Illusory Orb: Added new attribute AbilityValues/AbilityCooldown/value with value of 12 11 10 9
  • Illusory Orb: Added new attribute AbilityValues/AbilityCooldown/special_bonus_unique_puck_8 with value of -2
  • Waning Rift: Removed attribute AbilityValues/silence_duration/LinkedSpecialBonus with value of special_bonus_unique_puck_7
  • Waning Rift: Added new attribute AbilityValues/silence_duration/special_bonus_unique_puck_7 with value of +0.75
  • Waning Rift: AbilityValues/damage/special_bonus_unique_puck_6 reduced from 100 to 75 (-25)
  • Dream Coil: Removed attribute AbilityValues/coil_initial_damage/0 with value of 125 200 275
  • Dream Coil: Added new attribute AbilityValues/coil_initial_damage/value with value of 125 200 275
  • Dream Coil: Added new attribute AbilityValues/coil_initial_damage/special_bonus_unique_puck_coil_damage with value of +150
  • Dream Coil: Added new attribute AbilityValues/coil_break_damage/special_bonus_unique_puck_coil_damage with value of +150
  • Flesh Heap: Changed ability mana cost from 35/40/45/50 to 35/50/65/80
  • Flesh Heap: Changed AbilityValues/damage_block/special_bonus_unique_pudge_1 from x1.6 to x1.5
  • Flesh Heap: Changed AbilityValues/flesh_heap_strength_buff_amount/special_bonus_unique_pudge_1 from x1.6 to x1.5
  • Meat Hook: Changed ability cooldown from 18/16/14/12 to empty value
  • Meat Hook: Removed attribute damage with value of 150 220 290 360
  • Meat Hook: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_pudge_7
  • Meat Hook: Removed attribute hook speed with value of 1450.0
  • Meat Hook: Removed attribute hook width with value of 100
  • Meat Hook: Removed attribute hook distance with value of 1300
  • Meat Hook: Removed attribute vision radius with value of 500 500 500 500
  • Meat Hook: Removed attribute vision duration with value of 4.0 4.0 4.0 4.0
  • Meat Hook: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage/value with value of 150 220 290 360
  • Meat Hook: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage/special_bonus_unique_pudge_7 with value of +120
  • Meat Hook: Added new attribute AbilityValues/hook_speed with value of 1450.0
  • Meat Hook: Added new attribute AbilityValues/hook_width with value of 100
  • Meat Hook: Added new attribute AbilityValues/hook_distance with value of 1300
  • Meat Hook: Added new attribute AbilityValues/vision_radius with value of 500 500 500 500
  • Meat Hook: Added new attribute AbilityValues/vision_duration with value of 4.0 4.0 4.0 4.0
  • Meat Hook: Added new attribute AbilityValues/AbilityCooldown/value with value of 18 16 14 12
  • Meat Hook: Added new attribute AbilityValues/AbilityCooldown/special_bonus_unique_pudge_5 with value of -4
  • Meat Hook: Added new attribute AbilityValues/vector_target_distance/value with value of 0
  • Rot: Bonus radius reduced from 225 to 200 (-25)
  • Dismember: Changed ability cooldown from 30/25/20 to empty value
  • Dismember: Added new attribute AbilityValues/AbilityCooldown/value with value of 30 25 20
  • Dismember: Added new attribute AbilityValues/AbilityCooldown/special_bonus_shard with value of -5
  • Shackles: Ability cast range increased from 400 to 450 (+50)
  • Shackles: Shard bonus cast range reduced from 125 to 75 (-50)
  • Plasma Field: Removed attribute damage min with value of 35 40 45 50
  • Plasma Field: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_razor_4
  • Plasma Field: Removed attribute damage max with value of 80 115 150 185
  • Plasma Field: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_razor_4
  • Plasma Field: Removed attribute radius with value of 700
  • Plasma Field: Removed attribute speed with value of 636
  • Plasma Field: Removed attribute slow min with value of 5
  • Plasma Field: Removed attribute slow max with value of 25 30 35 40
  • Plasma Field: Removed attribute slow duration with value of 1.5
  • Plasma Field: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage_min/value with value of 35 40 45 50
  • Plasma Field: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage_min/special_bonus_unique_razor_4 with value of +30
  • Plasma Field: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage_max/value with value of 80 115 150 185
  • Plasma Field: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage_max/special_bonus_unique_razor_4 with value of +30
  • Plasma Field: Added new attribute AbilityValues/radius with value of 700
  • Plasma Field: Added new attribute AbilityValues/speed with value of 636
  • Plasma Field: Added new attribute AbilityValues/slow_min with value of 5
  • Plasma Field: Added new attribute AbilityValues/slow_max with value of 25 30 35 40
  • Plasma Field: Added new attribute AbilityValues/slow_duration with value of 1.5
  • Plasma Field: Added new attribute AbilityValues/second_ring_delay/value with value of 0
  • Plasma Field: Added new attribute AbilityValues/second_ring_delay/special_bonus_unique_razor_plasmafield_second_ring with value of +0.8
  • Static Link: Removed attribute drain length with value of 5 6 7 8
  • Static Link: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_razor_3
  • Static Link: Removed attribute drain duration with value of 15 16 17 18
  • Static Link: Removed attribute drain rate with value of 7 12 17 22
  • Static Link: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_razor
  • Static Link: Removed attribute drain range buffer with value of 250
  • Static Link: Removed attribute radius with value of 200 200 200 200
  • Static Link: Removed attribute speed with value of 900 900 900 900
  • Static Link: Removed attribute vision radius with value of 800 800 800 800
  • Static Link: Removed attribute vision duration with value of 3.34 3.34 3.34 3.34
  • Static Link: Added new attribute AbilityValues/drain_length/value with value of 5 6 7 8
  • Static Link: Added new attribute AbilityValues/drain_length/special_bonus_unique_razor_3 with value of +6
  • Static Link: Added new attribute AbilityValues/drain_duration with value of 9 12 15 18
  • Static Link: Added new attribute AbilityValues/drain_rate/value with value of 7 12 17 22
  • Static Link: Added new attribute AbilityValues/drain_rate/special_bonus_unique_razor with value of +5
  • Static Link: Added new attribute AbilityValues/drain_range_buffer with value of 250
  • Static Link: Added new attribute AbilityValues/radius with value of 200 200 200 200
  • Static Link: Added new attribute AbilityValues/speed with value of 900 900 900 900
  • Static Link: Added new attribute AbilityValues/vision_radius with value of 800 800 800 800
  • Static Link: Added new attribute AbilityValues/vision_duration with value of 3.34 3.34 3.34 3.34
  • Static Link: Added new attribute AbilityValues/attack_speed_factor/value with value of 0
  • Static Link: Added new attribute AbilityValues/attack_speed_factor/special_bonus_unique_razor_static_link_aspd with value of +1
  • Vampiric Spirit: Ability cooldown reduced from 50 to 0 (-50)
  • Vampiric Spirit: Removed attribute vampiric aura with value of 9 16 23 30
  • Vampiric Spirit: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_wraith_king_2
  • Vampiric Spirit: Removed attribute skeleton duration with value of 60
  • Vampiric Spirit: Removed attribute max skeleton charges with value of 2 4 6 8
  • Vampiric Spirit: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_wraith_king_5
  • Vampiric Spirit: Removed attribute spawn interval with value of 0.25
  • Vampiric Spirit: Removed attribute reincarnate time with value of 3
  • Vampiric Spirit: Removed attribute gold bounty with value of 5
  • Vampiric Spirit: Removed attribute xp bounty with value of 5
  • Vampiric Spirit: Added new attribute AbilityValues/vampiric_aura/value with value of 9 16 23 30
  • Vampiric Spirit: Added new attribute AbilityValues/vampiric_aura/special_bonus_unique_wraith_king_2 with value of +8
  • Vampiric Spirit: Added new attribute AbilityValues/skeleton_duration/value with value of 40
  • Vampiric Spirit: Added new attribute AbilityValues/skeleton_duration/special_bonus_unique_wraith_king_vampiric_skeleton_duration with value of +25%
  • Vampiric Spirit: Added new attribute AbilityValues/AbilityCooldown/value with value of 50
  • Vampiric Spirit: Added new attribute AbilityValues/AbilityCooldown/special_bonus_unique_wraith_king_vampiric_skeleton_duration with value of -25%
  • Vampiric Spirit: Added new attribute AbilityValues/max_skeleton_charges with value of 2 4 6 8
  • Vampiric Spirit: Added new attribute AbilityValues/min_skeleton_spawn/value with value of 0
  • Vampiric Spirit: Added new attribute AbilityValues/min_skeleton_spawn/special_bonus_unique_wraith_king_5 with value of +6
  • Vampiric Spirit: Added new attribute AbilityValues/spawn_interval with value of 0.25
  • Vampiric Spirit: Added new attribute AbilityValues/reincarnate_time with value of 3
  • Vampiric Spirit: Added new attribute AbilityValues/gold_bounty with value of 5
  • Vampiric Spirit: Added new attribute AbilityValues/xp_bounty with value of 5
  • Spirit Siphon: Removed attribute AbilityValues/damage/0 with value of 10 12 14 16
  • Spirit Siphon: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage/value with value of 20 40 60 80
  • Spirit Siphon: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage/special_bonus_unique_death_prophet_3 with value of +30
  • Spirit Siphon: Removed attribute AbilityValues/damage_pct/value with value of 1.0 2.5 4.0 5.5
  • Spirit Siphon: Removed attribute AbilityValues/damage_pct/special_bonus_unique_death_prophet_3 with value of +1
  • Spirit Siphon: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage_pct/0 with value of 0
  • Exorcism: Removed attribute radius with value of 700 700 700
  • Exorcism: Removed attribute spirits with value of 8 16 24
  • Exorcism: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_death_prophet
  • Exorcism: Removed attribute spirit speed with value of 525
  • Exorcism: Removed attribute max distance with value of 2000 2000 2000
  • Exorcism: Removed attribute give up distance with value of 1200 1200 1200
  • Exorcism: Removed attribute min damage with value of 59
  • Exorcism: Removed attribute max damage with value of 64
  • Exorcism: Removed attribute heal percent with value of 25 25 25
  • Exorcism: Removed attribute average damage with value of 61
  • Exorcism: Removed attribute ghost spawn rate with value of 0.35
  • Exorcism: Removed attribute scepter movespeed slow with value of 100
  • Exorcism: Removed attribute requiresscepter with value of 1
  • Exorcism: Removed attribute scepter movespeed debuff duration with value of 0.3
  • Exorcism: Removed attribute requiresscepter with value of 1
  • Exorcism: Removed attribute scepter spirit life duration with value of 20
  • Exorcism: Removed attribute requiresscepter with value of 1
  • Exorcism: Removed attribute scepter spirit bonus damage with value of 50
  • Exorcism: Removed attribute requiresscepter with value of 1
  • Exorcism: Removed attribute calculatespelldamagetooltip with value of 0
  • Exorcism: Removed attribute movement bonus with value of 16 18 20
  • Exorcism: Added new attribute AbilityValues/radius with value of 700 700 700
  • Exorcism: Added new attribute AbilityValues/spirits/value with value of 8 16 24
  • Exorcism: Added new attribute AbilityValues/spirits/LinkedSpecialBonus with value of special_bonus_unique_death_prophet
  • Exorcism: Added new attribute AbilityValues/spirit_speed with value of 525
  • Exorcism: Added new attribute AbilityValues/max_distance with value of 2000 2000 2000
  • Exorcism: Added new attribute AbilityValues/give_up_distance with value of 1200 1200 1200
  • Exorcism: Added new attribute AbilityValues/min_damage with value of 59
  • Exorcism: Added new attribute AbilityValues/max_damage with value of 64
  • Exorcism: Added new attribute AbilityValues/heal_percent with value of 25 25 25
  • Exorcism: Added new attribute AbilityValues/average_damage with value of 61
  • Exorcism: Added new attribute AbilityValues/ghost_spawn_rate with value of 0.35
  • Exorcism: Added new attribute AbilityValues/scepter_movespeed_slow/value with value of 100
  • Exorcism: Added new attribute AbilityValues/scepter_movespeed_slow/RequiresScepter with value of 1
  • Exorcism: Added new attribute AbilityValues/scepter_movespeed_debuff_duration/value with value of 0.3
  • Exorcism: Added new attribute AbilityValues/scepter_movespeed_debuff_duration/RequiresScepter with value of 1
  • Exorcism: Added new attribute AbilityValues/scepter_spirit_life_duration/value with value of 20
  • Exorcism: Added new attribute AbilityValues/scepter_spirit_life_duration/RequiresScepter with value of 1
  • Exorcism: Added new attribute AbilityValues/scepter_spirit_bonus_damage/value with value of 50
  • Exorcism: Added new attribute AbilityValues/scepter_spirit_bonus_damage/RequiresScepter with value of 1
  • Exorcism: Added new attribute AbilityValues/scepter_spirit_bonus_damage/CalculateSpellDamageTooltip with value of 0
  • Exorcism: Added new attribute AbilityValues/movement_base with value of 12 16 20
  • Exorcism: Added new attribute AbilityValues/movement_bonus with value of 12 16 20
  • Warcry: Changed ability mana cost from 30/40/50/60 to 30/35/40/45
  • Warcry: Duration increased from 8 to 9 (+1)
  • God's Strength: Changed ability cooldown from 110 to 105/100/95
  • Burrowstrike: Changed ability cast range from 425/500/575/650 to 500/550/600/650
  • Burrowstrike: Removed attribute burrow width with value of 150
  • Burrowstrike: Removed attribute burrow duration with value of 1.6 1.8 2.0 2.2
  • Burrowstrike: Removed attribute burrow speed with value of 2000
  • Burrowstrike: Removed attribute burrow anim time with value of 0.52
  • Burrowstrike: Removed attribute cast range scepter with value of 1300
  • Burrowstrike: Removed attribute requiresscepter with value of 1
  • Burrowstrike: Removed attribute burrow speed scepter with value of 3000
  • Burrowstrike: Removed attribute requiresscepter with value of 1
  • Burrowstrike: Added new attribute AbilityValues/burrow_width with value of 150
  • Burrowstrike: Added new attribute AbilityValues/burrow_duration/value with value of 1.6 1.8 2.0 2.2
  • Burrowstrike: Added new attribute AbilityValues/burrow_duration/special_bonus_unique_sand_king_burrowstrike_stun with value of +0.3
  • Burrowstrike: Added new attribute AbilityValues/burrow_speed with value of 2000
  • Burrowstrike: Added new attribute AbilityValues/burrow_anim_time with value of 0.52
  • Burrowstrike: Added new attribute AbilityValues/cast_range_scepter/value with value of 1300
  • Burrowstrike: Added new attribute AbilityValues/cast_range_scepter/RequiresScepter with value of 1
  • Burrowstrike: Added new attribute AbilityValues/burrow_speed_scepter/value with value of 3000
  • Burrowstrike: Added new attribute AbilityValues/burrow_speed_scepter/RequiresScepter with value of 1
  • Toss: Changed ability cast range from 900/1000/1100/1200 to 800/900/1000/1100
  • Toss: Changed ability mana cost from 90/100/110/120 to 110/120/130/140
  • Grow: Changed AbilityValues/bonus_damage/value from 30/70/110 to 50/100/150
  • Grow: Changed AbilityValues/attack_speed_reduction from 20/30/40 to -30
  • Heavenly Jump: Changed ability cooldown from 25/20/15/10 to empty value
  • Heavenly Jump: Changed AbilityValues/duration from 1.6/1.9/2.2/2.5 to 1.6
  • Heavenly Jump: AbilityValues/move_slow reduced from 100 to 80 (-20)
  • Heavenly Jump: Added new attribute AbilityValues/AbilityCooldown/value with value of 26 22 18 14
  • Heavenly Jump: Added new attribute AbilityValues/AbilityCooldown/special_bonus_unique_zeus_jump_cooldown with value of -4
  • Heavenly Jump: Added new attribute AbilityValues/postjump_movespeed_duration/value with value of 0
  • Heavenly Jump: Added new attribute AbilityValues/postjump_movespeed_duration/special_bonus_unique_zeus_jump_postjump_movespeed with value of +1.6
  • Heavenly Jump: Added new attribute AbilityValues/postjump_movespeed/value with value of 0
  • Heavenly Jump: Added new attribute AbilityValues/postjump_movespeed/special_bonus_unique_zeus_jump_postjump_movespeed with value of +30
  • Static Field: AbilityValues/damage_health_pct/value reduced from 9 to 8 (-1)
  • Guardian Sprint: Removed attribute bonus speed with value of 25 30 35 40
  • Guardian Sprint: Removed attribute duration with value of 10
  • Guardian Sprint: Removed attribute river speed with value of 15
  • Guardian Sprint: Removed attribute puddle regen with value of 30
  • Guardian Sprint: Removed attribute requiresscepter with value of 1
  • Guardian Sprint: Removed attribute puddle armor with value of 10
  • Guardian Sprint: Removed attribute requiresscepter with value of 1
  • Guardian Sprint: Removed attribute puddle status resistance with value of 40
  • Guardian Sprint: Removed attribute requiresscepter with value of 1
  • Guardian Sprint: Removed attribute river speed tooltip with value of 15
  • Guardian Sprint: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_speed with value of 25 30 35 40
  • Guardian Sprint: Added new attribute AbilityValues/duration with value of 10
  • Guardian Sprint: Added new attribute AbilityValues/river_speed with value of 15
  • Guardian Sprint: Added new attribute AbilityValues/puddle_regen/value with value of 2 4 6 8
  • Guardian Sprint: Added new attribute AbilityValues/puddle_regen/special_bonus_scepter with value of +22
  • Guardian Sprint: Added new attribute AbilityValues/puddle_armor/value with value of 1 2 3 4
  • Guardian Sprint: Added new attribute AbilityValues/puddle_armor/special_bonus_scepter with value of +11
  • Guardian Sprint: Added new attribute AbilityValues/puddle_status_resistance/value with value of 40
  • Guardian Sprint: Added new attribute AbilityValues/puddle_status_resistance/RequiresScepter with value of 1
  • Guardian Sprint: Added new attribute AbilityValues/river_speed_tooltip with value of 15
  • Slithereen Crush: Changed ability mana cost from 90/100/110/120 to 100
  • Slithereen Crush: Removed attribute crush radius with value of 350
  • Slithereen Crush: Removed attribute crush extra slow with value of -20 -25 -30 -35
  • Slithereen Crush: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_slardar_8
  • Slithereen Crush: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonusoperation with value of SPECIAL_BONUS_SUBTRACT
  • Slithereen Crush: Removed attribute crush attack slow tooltip with value of -20 -25 -30 -35
  • Slithereen Crush: Removed attribute crush extra slow duration with value of 3 4 5 6
  • Slithereen Crush: Removed attribute stun duration with value of 1
  • Slithereen Crush: Removed attribute puddle duration with value of 25
  • Slithereen Crush: Removed attribute requiresscepter with value of 1
  • Slithereen Crush: Removed attribute puddle radius with value of 600
  • Slithereen Crush: Removed attribute requiresscepter with value of 1
  • Slithereen Crush: Removed attribute crush damage with value of 70 140 210 280
  • Slithereen Crush: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_slardar
  • Slithereen Crush: Removed attribute shard amp duration with value of 5.0
  • Slithereen Crush: Removed attribute requiresshard with value of 1
  • Slithereen Crush: Removed attribute shard bonus radius with value of 75
  • Slithereen Crush: Removed attribute requiresshard with value of 1
  • Slithereen Crush: Added new attribute AbilityValues/crush_radius with value of 350
  • Slithereen Crush: Added new attribute AbilityValues/crush_extra_slow/value with value of -20 -25 -30 -35
  • Slithereen Crush: Added new attribute AbilityValues/crush_extra_slow/LinkedSpecialBonus with value of special_bonus_unique_slardar_8
  • Slithereen Crush: Added new attribute AbilityValues/crush_extra_slow/LinkedSpecialBonusOperation with value of SPECIAL_BONUS_SUBTRACT
  • Slithereen Crush: Added new attribute AbilityValues/crush_attack_slow_tooltip with value of -20 -25 -30 -35
  • Slithereen Crush: Added new attribute AbilityValues/crush_extra_slow_duration with value of 3 4 5 6
  • Slithereen Crush: Added new attribute AbilityValues/stun_duration/value with value of 1
  • Slithereen Crush: Added new attribute AbilityValues/stun_duration/special_bonus_unique_slardar_slithereen_crush_stun with value of +0.2
  • Slithereen Crush: Added new attribute AbilityValues/puddle_duration/value with value of 3 4 5 6
  • Slithereen Crush: Added new attribute AbilityValues/puddle_duration/special_bonus_scepter with value of +19
  • Slithereen Crush: Added new attribute AbilityValues/puddle_radius/value with value of 250
  • Slithereen Crush: Added new attribute AbilityValues/puddle_radius/special_bonus_scepter with value of +350
  • Slithereen Crush: Added new attribute AbilityValues/crush_damage/value with value of 70 140 210 280
  • Slithereen Crush: Added new attribute AbilityValues/crush_damage/LinkedSpecialBonus with value of special_bonus_unique_slardar
  • Slithereen Crush: Added new attribute AbilityValues/shard_amp_duration/value with value of 5.0
  • Slithereen Crush: Added new attribute AbilityValues/shard_amp_duration/RequiresShard with value of 1
  • Slithereen Crush: Added new attribute AbilityValues/shard_bonus_radius/value with value of 75
  • Slithereen Crush: Added new attribute AbilityValues/shard_bonus_radius/RequiresShard with value of 1
  • Kraken Shell: Changed damage block from 15/30/45/60 to 16/34/52/70
  • Anchor Smash: Removed attribute has shard upgrade with value of 1
  • Anchor Smash: Removed attribute attack damage with value of 40 85 130 175
  • Anchor Smash: Removed attribute damage reduction with value of -30 -40 -50 -60
  • Anchor Smash: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_tidehunter_3
  • Anchor Smash: Removed attribute calculatespelldamagetooltip with value of 0
  • Anchor Smash: Removed attribute damagetypetooltip with value of DAMAGE_TYPE_NONE
  • Anchor Smash: Removed attribute reduction duration with value of 6.0 6.0 6.0 6.0
  • Anchor Smash: Removed attribute radius with value of 375
  • Anchor Smash: Removed attribute shard bonus damage with value of 75
  • Anchor Smash: Removed attribute requiresshard with value of 1
  • Anchor Smash: Removed attribute shard cooldown reduction with value of 1.0
  • Anchor Smash: Removed attribute requiresshard with value of 1
  • Anchor Smash: Added new attribute AbilityValues/attack_damage/value with value of 40 85 130 175
  • Anchor Smash: Added new attribute AbilityValues/attack_damage/special_bonus_unique_tidehunter_9 with value of +50
  • Anchor Smash: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage_reduction/value with value of -30 -40 -50 -60
  • Anchor Smash: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage_reduction/special_bonus_unique_tidehunter_3 with value of -25
  • Anchor Smash: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage_reduction/CalculateSpellDamageTooltip with value of 0
  • Anchor Smash: Added new attribute AbilityValues/reduction_duration with value of 6.0 6.0 6.0 6.0
  • Anchor Smash: Added new attribute AbilityValues/radius with value of 375
  • Anchor Smash: Added new attribute AbilityValues/targets_buildings/value with value of 0
  • Anchor Smash: Added new attribute AbilityValues/targets_buildings/special_bonus_unique_tidehunter_10 with value of +1
  • Ravage: Removed attribute radius with value of 1250
  • Ravage: Removed attribute speed with value of 725
  • Ravage: Removed attribute duration with value of 2.4 2.6 2.8
  • Ravage: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_tidehunter_7
  • Ravage: Added new attribute AbilityValues/radius with value of 1250
  • Ravage: Added new attribute AbilityValues/speed with value of 725
  • Ravage: Added new attribute AbilityValues/duration/value with value of 2.4 2.6 2.8
  • Ravage: Added new attribute AbilityValues/duration/special_bonus_unique_tidehunter_7 with value of +1
  • Tendrils of the Deep: New tidehunter_arm_of_the_deep
  • Magic Missile: Changed ability cast range from 575/600/625/650 to empty value
  • Magic Missile: Removed attribute magic missile speed with value of 1350
  • Magic Missile: Removed attribute magic missile stun with value of 1.4 1.5 1.6 1.7
  • Magic Missile: Removed attribute magic missile damage with value of 90 180 270 360
  • Magic Missile: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_vengeful_spirit_1
  • Magic Missile: Removed attribute shard bonus cast range with value of 100
  • Magic Missile: Removed attribute requiresshard with value of 1
  • Magic Missile: Added new attribute AbilityValues/magic_missile_speed with value of 1350
  • Magic Missile: Added new attribute AbilityValues/magic_missile_stun with value of 1.4 1.5 1.6 1.7
  • Magic Missile: Added new attribute AbilityValues/magic_missile_damage/value with value of 90 180 270 360
  • Magic Missile: Added new attribute AbilityValues/magic_missile_damage/special_bonus_unique_vengeful_spirit_1 with value of +200
  • Magic Missile: Added new attribute AbilityValues/AbilityCastRange/value with value of 650
  • Magic Missile: Added new attribute AbilityValues/AbilityCastRange/special_bonus_unique_vengeful_spirit_missile_castrange with value of +125
  • Wave of Terror: Changed ability damage from 70/90/110/130 to 85/100/115/130
  • Nether Swap: Removed attribute scepter radius with value of 700
  • Nether Swap: Removed attribute requiresscepter with value of 1
  • Nether Swap: Removed attribute scepter charge reduction with value of 2
  • Nether Swap: Removed attribute requiresscepter with value of 1
  • Nether Swap: Removed attribute damage reduction with value of 30 40 50
  • Nether Swap: Removed attribute damage reduction duration with value of 3
  • Nether Swap: Removed attribute damage with value of 50
  • Nether Swap: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage_reduction with value of 30 40 50
  • Nether Swap: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage_reduction_duration with value of 3
  • Nether Swap: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage/value with value of 50
  • Nether Swap: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage/special_bonus_unique_vengeful_spirit_swap_damage with value of +150
  • Frostbite: Removed attribute AbilityValues/AbilityCastRange/0 with value of 600
  • Frostbite: Added new attribute AbilityValues/AbilityCastRange/value with value of 600
  • Frostbite: Added new attribute AbilityValues/AbilityCastRange/special_bonus_unique_crystal_maiden_frostbite_castrange with value of +125
  • Arcane Aura: Removed attribute AbilityValues/AbilityCastPoint with value of 0.2
  • Arcane Aura: Removed attribute AbilityValues/mana_regen with value of 0.5 1 1.5 2
  • Arcane Aura: AbilityValues/self_factor increased from 3 to 4 (+1)
  • Arcane Aura: Removed attribute AbilityValues/mana_per_cast/value with value of 6 12 18 24
  • Arcane Aura: Removed attribute AbilityValues/mana_per_cast/special_bonus_unique_crystal_maiden_4 with value of +20
  • Arcane Aura: Removed attribute AbilityValues/radius with value of 1200
  • Arcane Aura: Added new attribute AbilityValues/base_mana_regen/value with value of 0.6 0.9 1.2 1.5
  • Arcane Aura: Added new attribute AbilityValues/base_mana_regen/special_bonus_unique_crystal_maiden_4 with value of +0.5
  • Arcane Aura: Added new attribute AbilityValues/proximity_bonus_factor with value of 2
  • Arcane Aura: Added new attribute AbilityValues/proximity_bonus_radius with value of 1200
  • Freezing Field: AbilityValues/AbilityCooldown increased from 90 to 100 (+10)
  • crystal_maiden_ice_rink: New crystal_maiden_ice_rink
  • Powershot: AbilityValues/damage_reduction/special_bonus_unique_windranger_3 reduced from -5 to -10 (-5)
  • Windrun: AbilityValues/radius/special_bonus_unique_windranger reduced from 225 to 200 (-25)
  • Windrun: Added new attribute AbilityValues/cannot_be_dispelled/value with value of 0
  • Windrun: Added new attribute AbilityValues/cannot_be_dispelled/special_bonus_unique_windranger_windrun_undispellable with value of +1
  • Sinister Gaze: Changed ability mana cost from 80 to 50/60/70/80
  • Sinister Gaze: Changed AbilityValues/AbilityChannelTime/value from 1.4/1.7/2.0/2.3 to 1.3/1.7/2.1/2.5
  • Sinister Gaze: Changed AbilityValues/mana_drain from 10/15/20/25 to 10
  • Paralyzing Cask: Ability cast range reduced from 700 to 600 (-100)
  • Paralyzing Cask: AbilityValues/speed increased from 1000 to 1200 (+200)
  • Voodoo Restoration: Changed radius from 500 to 500/550/600/650
  • Voodoo Restoration: Changed heal from 16/24/32/40 to 10/20/30/40
  • Voodoo Restoration: Added new attribute enemy damage pct with value of 100
  • Death Ward: Added new attribute bonus accuracy with value of 50
  • Voodoo Switcheroo: Duration increased from 2 to 3 (+1)
  • Blink Strike: Changed AbilityValues/bonus_damage from 40/60/80/100 to 40/55/70/85
  • Blink Strike: AbilityValues/slow/special_bonus_unique_riki_2 increased from 0.3 to 0.4 (+0.1)
  • Malefice: Removed attribute tick rate with value of 2.0 2.0 2.0 2.0
  • Malefice: Removed attribute stun duration with value of 0.4 0.6 0.8 1.0
  • Malefice: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_enigma_6
  • Malefice: Removed attribute damage with value of 40 60 80 100
  • Malefice: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_enigma_5
  • Malefice: Removed attribute duration with value of 4.0 4.0 4.0 4.0
  • Malefice: Removed attribute tooltip stuns with value of 3 3 3 3
  • Malefice: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_enigma_2
  • Malefice: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonusfield with value of value2
  • Malefice: Added new attribute has shard upgrade with value of 1
  • Malefice: Added new attribute AbilityValues/tick_rate with value of 2.0 2.0 2.0 2.0
  • Malefice: Added new attribute AbilityValues/stun_duration/value with value of 0.4 0.6 0.8 1.0
  • Malefice: Added new attribute AbilityValues/stun_duration/special_bonus_shard with value of +0.35
  • Malefice: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage/value with value of 40 60 80 100
  • Malefice: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage/special_bonus_unique_enigma_5 with value of +30
  • Malefice: Added new attribute AbilityValues/stun_instances/value with value of 3 3 3 3
  • Malefice: Added new attribute AbilityValues/stun_instances/special_bonus_unique_enigma_2 with value of +4
  • Malefice: Added new attribute AbilityValues/eidolon_spawns_per_tick/value with value of 0
  • Malefice: Added new attribute AbilityValues/eidolon_spawns_per_tick/special_bonus_shard with value of +1
  • Black Hole: Removed attribute has shard upgrade with value of 1
  • Black Hole: Removed attribute AbilityValues/damage/0 with value of 100 150 200
  • Black Hole: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage/value with value of 100 150 200
  • Black Hole: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage/special_bonus_unique_enigma_6 with value of +50
  • Black Hole: AbilityValues/scepter_pct_damage/value reduced from 5 to 3.5 (-1.5)
  • Black Hole: Removed attribute AbilityValues/shard_radius/value with value of 1000
  • Black Hole: Removed attribute AbilityValues/shard_radius/RequiresShard with value of 1
  • Black Hole: Removed attribute AbilityValues/shard_drag_speed/value with value of 175
  • Black Hole: Removed attribute AbilityValues/shard_drag_speed/RequiresShard with value of 1
  • Black Hole: Removed attribute AbilityValues/shard_pull_rotate_speed/value with value of 0.1
  • Black Hole: Removed attribute AbilityValues/shard_pull_rotate_speed/RequiresShard with value of 1
  • Black Hole: Added new attribute AbilityValues/scepter_radius/value with value of 1200
  • Black Hole: Added new attribute AbilityValues/scepter_radius/RequiresScepter with value of 1
  • Black Hole: Added new attribute AbilityValues/scepter_drag_speed/value with value of 175
  • Black Hole: Added new attribute AbilityValues/scepter_drag_speed/RequiresScepter with value of 1
  • Black Hole: Added new attribute AbilityValues/scepter_pull_rotate_speed/value with value of 0.1
  • Black Hole: Added new attribute AbilityValues/scepter_pull_rotate_speed/RequiresScepter with value of 1
  • Defense Matrix: Removed attribute damage absorb with value of 100 180 240 320
  • Defense Matrix: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_tinker_7
  • Defense Matrix: Removed attribute status resistance with value of 10 20 30 40
  • Defense Matrix: Removed attribute barrier duration with value of 15
  • Defense Matrix: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage_absorb/value with value of 100 180 240 320
  • Defense Matrix: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage_absorb/special_bonus_unique_tinker_7 with value of +125
  • Defense Matrix: Added new attribute AbilityValues/status_resistance with value of 10 20 30 40
  • Defense Matrix: Added new attribute AbilityValues/barrier_duration with value of 15
  • Defense Matrix: Added new attribute AbilityValues/cooldown_reduction/value with value of 0
  • Defense Matrix: Added new attribute AbilityValues/cooldown_reduction/special_bonus_unique_tinker_defense_matrix_cdr with value of +25
  • Laser: Changed ability mana cost from 105/120/135/150 to 95/110/125/140
  • Rearm: Changed ability channel time from 3.5/2.5/1.5 to 3.25/2.25/1.25
  • Rearm: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0 to 8/7/6
  • Rearm: Changed ability mana cost from 150/225/300 to 130/185/240
  • Rearm: Changed ability cast animation from ACT_DOTA_CAST_ABILITY_4 to ACT_DOTA_CHANNEL_ABILITY_4
  • Rearm: Removed attribute ability channel animation with value of ACT_DOTA_CHANNEL_ABILITY_4
  • Concussive Grenade: Changed ability behavior from DOTA_ABILITY_BEHAVIOR_POINT/|/DOTA_ABILITY_BEHAVIOR_AOE/|/DOTA_ABILITY_BEHAVIOR_HIDDEN/|/DOTA_ABILITY_BEHAVIOR_SHOW_IN_GUIDES to DOTA_ABILITY_BEHAVIOR_POINT/|/DOTA_ABILITY_BEHAVIOR_AOE/|/DOTA_ABILITY_BEHAVIOR_ROOT_DISABLES
  • Concussive Grenade: Ability cast range reduced from 600 to 0 (-600)
  • Concussive Grenade: Removed attribute damage with value of 25
  • Concussive Grenade: Removed attribute radius with value of 375
  • Concussive Grenade: Removed attribute slow with value of 50
  • Concussive Grenade: Removed attribute debuff duration with value of 3
  • Concussive Grenade: Removed attribute knockback height with value of 100
  • Concussive Grenade: Removed attribute knockback distance with value of 475
  • Concussive Grenade: Removed attribute knockback duration with value of 0.4
  • Concussive Grenade: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage with value of 25
  • Concussive Grenade: Added new attribute AbilityValues/AbilityCastRange/value with value of 600
  • Concussive Grenade: Added new attribute AbilityValues/AbilityCastRange/special_bonus_unique_sniper_grenade_range with value of +250
  • Concussive Grenade: Added new attribute AbilityValues/radius with value of 375
  • Concussive Grenade: Added new attribute AbilityValues/slow with value of 50
  • Concussive Grenade: Added new attribute AbilityValues/debuff_duration with value of 3
  • Concussive Grenade: Added new attribute AbilityValues/knockback_height with value of 100
  • Concussive Grenade: Added new attribute AbilityValues/knockback_distance with value of 475
  • Concussive Grenade: Added new attribute AbilityValues/knockback_duration with value of 0.4
  • Concussive Grenade: Added new attribute AbilityValues/self_push/value with value of 1
  • Concussive Grenade: Added new attribute AbilityValues/self_push/special_bonus_unique_sniper_grenade_self_push with value of +1
  • Shrapnel: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_sniper_5
  • Headshot: Changed ability damage from 20/50/80/110 to 0/0/0/0
  • Headshot: Removed attribute proc chance with value of 40
  • Headshot: Removed attribute knockback distance with value of 10
  • Headshot: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_sniper_3
  • Headshot: Removed attribute slow with value of -100
  • Headshot: Removed attribute slow duration with value of 0.5
  • Headshot: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage/value with value of 20 50 80 110
  • Headshot: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage/special_bonus_unique_sniper_headshot_damage with value of +30
  • Headshot: Added new attribute AbilityValues/proc_chance with value of 40
  • Headshot: Added new attribute AbilityValues/knockback_distance/value with value of 10
  • Headshot: Added new attribute AbilityValues/knockback_distance/special_bonus_unique_sniper_3 with value of +28
  • Headshot: Added new attribute AbilityValues/slow with value of -100
  • Headshot: Added new attribute AbilityValues/slow_duration with value of 0.5
  • Assassinate: Added new attribute AbilityValues/scepter_crit/value with value of 0
  • Assassinate: Added new attribute AbilityValues/scepter_crit/RequiresScepter with value of 1
  • Assassinate: Added new attribute AbilityValues/scatter_range/value with value of 0
  • Assassinate: Added new attribute AbilityValues/scatter_range/special_bonus_shard with value of 0
  • Assassinate: Added new attribute AbilityValues/scatter_width/value with value of 0
  • Assassinate: Added new attribute AbilityValues/scatter_width/special_bonus_shard with value of 0
  • Assassinate: Added new attribute AbilityValues/scatter_width/RequiresShard with value of 1
  • Assassinate: Added new attribute AbilityValues/scatter_damage_pct/value with value of 0
  • Assassinate: Added new attribute AbilityValues/scatter_damage_pct/special_bonus_shard with value of 0
  • Assassinate: Added new attribute AbilityValues/scatter_damage_pct/RequiresShard with value of 1
  • Heartstopper Aura: Removed attribute aura radius with value of 800
  • Heartstopper Aura: Removed attribute aura damage with value of 0.6 1.2 1.8 2.4
  • Heartstopper Aura: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_necrophos_2
  • Heartstopper Aura: Removed attribute damagetypetooltip with value of DAMAGE_TYPE_NONE
  • Heartstopper Aura: Removed attribute health regen with value of 4 5 6 7
  • Heartstopper Aura: Removed attribute mana regen with value of 4 5 6 7
  • Heartstopper Aura: Removed attribute hero multiplier with value of 6
  • Heartstopper Aura: Removed attribute regen duration with value of 8
  • Heartstopper Aura: Removed attribute scepter multiplier with value of 2
  • Heartstopper Aura: Removed attribute requiresscepter with value of 1
  • Heartstopper Aura: Added new attribute AbilityValues/aura_radius with value of 800
  • Heartstopper Aura: Added new attribute AbilityValues/aura_damage/value with value of 0.6 1.2 1.8 2.4
  • Heartstopper Aura: Added new attribute AbilityValues/aura_damage/special_bonus_unique_necrophos_2 with value of +0.5
  • Heartstopper Aura: Added new attribute AbilityValues/aura_damage/DamageTypeTooltip with value of DAMAGE_TYPE_NONE
  • Heartstopper Aura: Added new attribute AbilityValues/health_regen with value of 4 5 6 7
  • Heartstopper Aura: Added new attribute AbilityValues/mana_regen with value of 4 5 6 7
  • Heartstopper Aura: Added new attribute AbilityValues/hero_multiplier with value of 6
  • Heartstopper Aura: Added new attribute AbilityValues/regen_duration/value with value of 8
  • Heartstopper Aura: Added new attribute AbilityValues/regen_duration/special_bonus_unique_necrophos_heartstopper_regen_duration with value of +2
  • Heartstopper Aura: Added new attribute AbilityValues/scepter_multiplier/value with value of 2
  • Heartstopper Aura: Added new attribute AbilityValues/scepter_multiplier/RequiresScepter with value of 1
  • Heartstopper Aura: Added new attribute AbilityValues/heal_reduction_pct/value with value of 0
  • Heartstopper Aura: Added new attribute AbilityValues/heal_reduction_pct/special_bonus_unique_necrophos_5 with value of +32
  • Ghost Shroud: Changed ability cooldown from 28/24/20/16 to empty value
  • Ghost Shroud: Removed attribute duration with value of 3 3.5 4 4.5
  • Ghost Shroud: Removed attribute heal bonus with value of 45 55 65 75
  • Ghost Shroud: Removed attribute movement speed with value of 12 16 20 24
  • Ghost Shroud: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_necrophos_3
  • Ghost Shroud: Removed attribute slow aoe with value of 750
  • Ghost Shroud: Removed attribute bonus damage with value of -40
  • Ghost Shroud: Removed attribute cooldown scepter with value of 10
  • Ghost Shroud: Removed attribute requiresscepter with value of 1
  • Ghost Shroud: Added new attribute AbilityValues/duration with value of 3 3.5 4 4.5
  • Ghost Shroud: Added new attribute AbilityValues/heal_bonus/value with value of 45 55 65 75
  • Ghost Shroud: Added new attribute AbilityValues/heal_bonus/special_bonus_unique_necrophos_sadist_heal_bonus with value of +15
  • Ghost Shroud: Added new attribute AbilityValues/movement_speed/value with value of 12 16 20 24
  • Ghost Shroud: Added new attribute AbilityValues/movement_speed/special_bonus_unique_necrophos_3 with value of +24
  • Ghost Shroud: Added new attribute AbilityValues/slow_aoe with value of 750
  • Ghost Shroud: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_damage with value of -40
  • Ghost Shroud: Added new attribute AbilityValues/AbilityCooldown/value with value of 28 24 20 16
  • Ghost Shroud: Added new attribute AbilityValues/AbilityCooldown/special_bonus_scepter with value of -6
  • Reaper's Scythe: Ability cooldown reduced from 120 to 110 (-10)
  • Reaper's Scythe: Changed ability mana cost from 200/350/500 to 250/375/500
  • Shadow Word: Ability cooldown reduced from 14 to 0 (-14)
  • Shadow Word: Changed AbilityValues/damage/value from 18/27/36/45 to 15/25/35/45
  • Shadow Word: Removed attribute AbilityValues/damage/LinkedSpecialBonus with value of special_bonus_unique_warlock_7
  • Shadow Word: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage/special_bonus_unique_warlock_7 with value of +25
  • Shadow Word: AbilityValues/shard_movement_speed_pct/value reduced from 10 to 0 (-10)
  • Shadow Word: Added new attribute AbilityValues/AbilityCooldown/value with value of 14
  • Shadow Word: Added new attribute AbilityValues/AbilityCooldown/special_bonus_unique_warlock_3 with value of -4
  • Upheaval: Ability cast range reduced from 1200 to 900 (-300)
  • Upheaval: Removed attribute aoe with value of 500 550 600 650
  • Upheaval: Removed attribute slow per second with value of 12 17 22 27
  • Upheaval: Removed attribute duration with value of 3.0
  • Upheaval: Removed attribute max slow with value of 55 70 85 100
  • Upheaval: Removed attribute aspd per second with value of 10
  • Upheaval: Added new attribute AbilityValues/aoe/value with value of 500 550 600 650
  • Upheaval: Added new attribute AbilityValues/aoe/special_bonus_unique_warlock_upheaval_aoe with value of +75
  • Upheaval: Added new attribute AbilityValues/slow_per_second with value of 10 15 20 25
  • Upheaval: Added new attribute AbilityValues/duration with value of 3.0
  • Upheaval: Added new attribute AbilityValues/max_slow with value of 55 70 85 100
  • Upheaval: Added new attribute AbilityValues/aspd_per_second with value of 10
  • Upheaval: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage_per_second with value of 10
  • Upheaval: Added new attribute AbilityValues/max_damage with value of 30 50 70 90
  • Upheaval: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage_tick_interval with value of 1
  • Chaotic Offering: Removed attribute golem duration with value of 60 60 60
  • Chaotic Offering: Removed attribute stun duration with value of 1.0
  • Chaotic Offering: Removed attribute aoe with value of 600
  • Chaotic Offering: Removed attribute golem hp tooltip with value of 1400 2300 3200
  • Chaotic Offering: Removed attribute golem dmg tooltip with value of 100 150 200
  • Chaotic Offering: Removed attribute golem armor tooltip with value of 6 9 12
  • Chaotic Offering: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_warlock_2
  • Chaotic Offering: Removed attribute golem regen tooltip with value of 25 50 75
  • Chaotic Offering: Removed attribute number of golems scepter with value of 2
  • Chaotic Offering: Removed attribute requiresscepter with value of 1
  • Chaotic Offering: Removed attribute golem hp tooltip scepter with value of 900 1700 2600
  • Chaotic Offering: Removed attribute requiresscepter with value of 1
  • Chaotic Offering: Removed attribute golem dmg tooltip scepter with value of 75 110 150
  • Chaotic Offering: Removed attribute requiresscepter with value of 1
  • Chaotic Offering: Removed attribute hp dmg reduction scepter with value of 25
  • Chaotic Offering: Removed attribute requiresscepter with value of 1
  • Chaotic Offering: Removed attribute bounty reduction scepter with value of 50
  • Chaotic Offering: Removed attribute requiresscepter with value of 1
  • Chaotic Offering: Added new attribute AbilityValues/golem_duration with value of 60 60 60
  • Chaotic Offering: Added new attribute AbilityValues/stun_duration with value of 1.0
  • Chaotic Offering: Added new attribute AbilityValues/aoe with value of 600
  • Chaotic Offering: Added new attribute AbilityValues/golem_hp with value of 1400 2300 3200
  • Chaotic Offering: Added new attribute AbilityValues/golem_dmg with value of 100 150 200
  • Chaotic Offering: Added new attribute AbilityValues/golem_armor with value of 6 9 12
  • Chaotic Offering: Added new attribute AbilityValues/golem_movement_speed with value of 320 340 360
  • Chaotic Offering: Added new attribute AbilityValues/golem_health_regen with value of 25 50 75
  • Chaotic Offering: Added new attribute AbilityValues/golem_gold_bounty with value of 100 150 200
  • Chaotic Offering: Added new attribute AbilityValues/number_of_golems_scepter/value with value of 2
  • Chaotic Offering: Added new attribute AbilityValues/number_of_golems_scepter/RequiresScepter with value of 1
  • Chaotic Offering: Added new attribute AbilityValues/golem_hp_scepter/value with value of 900 1700 2600
  • Chaotic Offering: Added new attribute AbilityValues/golem_hp_scepter/RequiresScepter with value of 1
  • Chaotic Offering: Added new attribute AbilityValues/golem_dmg_scepter/value with value of 75 110 150
  • Chaotic Offering: Added new attribute AbilityValues/golem_dmg_scepter/RequiresScepter with value of 1
  • Chaotic Offering: Added new attribute AbilityValues/golem_gold_bounty_scepter/value with value of 50 75 100
  • Chaotic Offering: Added new attribute AbilityValues/golem_gold_bounty_scepter/RequiresScepter with value of 1
  • Chaotic Offering: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_magic_resistance/value with value of 0
  • Chaotic Offering: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_magic_resistance/special_bonus_unique_warlock_1 with value of +80
  • Chaotic Offering: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_armor/value with value of 0
  • Chaotic Offering: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_armor/special_bonus_unique_warlock_2 with value of +20
  • Wild Axes: Ability cast point reduced from 0.4 to 0.3 (-0.1)
  • Wild Axes: Removed attribute has scepter upgrade with value of 1
  • Wild Axes: Removed attribute AbilityValues/AbilityCooldown/special_bonus_scepter with value of -100%
  • Wild Axes: Added new attribute AbilityValues/AbilityCooldown/special_bonus_unique_beastmaster_wild_axe_cooldown with value of -5
  • Call of the Wild Boar: Changed AbilityValues/boar_moveslow_tooltip from 10/20/30/40 to 10/18/26/34
  • Dive Bomb: Ability cast range reduced from 1200 to 900 (-300)
  • Dive Bomb: AbilityValues/stun_duration increased from 2 to 2.5 (+0.5)
  • Call of the Wild Hawk: AbilityValues/AbilityCooldown/special_bonus_shard reduced from -7 to -10 (-3)
  • Poison: Changed AbilityValues/attack_speed from -10/-20/-30/-40 to -10/-18/-26/-34
  • Poison: Changed AbilityValues/movement_speed from -10/-20/-30/-40 to -10/-18/-26/-34
  • Inner Beast: Changed ability cast point from empty value to 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0
  • Inner Beast: Changed AbilityValues/bonus_attack_speed/value from 15/25/35/45 to 10/20/30/40
  • Inner Beast: AbilityValues/bonus_attack_speed/special_bonus_unique_beastmaster_4 reduced from 30 to 10 (-20)
  • Drums Of Slom: New beastmaster_drums_of_slom
  • Drums Of Slom Cancel: New beastmaster_drums_of_slom_stop
  • Shadow Strike: Removed attribute strike damage with value of 30 60 90 120
  • Shadow Strike: Removed attribute duration damage with value of 20 40 60 80
  • Shadow Strike: Removed attribute movement slow with value of -20 -35 -50 -65
  • Shadow Strike: Removed attribute projectile speed with value of 900
  • Shadow Strike: Removed attribute damage interval with value of 3.0
  • Shadow Strike: Removed attribute duration heal with value of 10 20 30 40
  • Shadow Strike: Removed attribute duration with value of 15
  • Shadow Strike: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_queen_of_pain_4
  • Shadow Strike: Added new attribute has scepter upgrade with value of 1
  • Shadow Strike: Added new attribute AbilityValues/strike_damage/value with value of 30 60 90 120
  • Shadow Strike: Added new attribute AbilityValues/strike_damage/special_bonus_scepter with value of +80
  • Shadow Strike: Added new attribute AbilityValues/duration_damage with value of 20 40 60 80
  • Shadow Strike: Added new attribute AbilityValues/movement_slow with value of -20 -35 -50 -65
  • Shadow Strike: Added new attribute AbilityValues/projectile_speed with value of 900
  • Shadow Strike: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage_interval/value with value of 3.0
  • Shadow Strike: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage_interval/special_bonus_unique_queen_of_pain_4 with value of -0.7
  • Shadow Strike: Added new attribute AbilityValues/duration_heal with value of 10 20 30 40
  • Shadow Strike: Added new attribute AbilityValues/generate_scream/value with value of 0
  • Shadow Strike: Added new attribute AbilityValues/generate_scream/special_bonus_scepter with value of +1
  • Shadow Strike: Added new attribute AbilityValues/aoe_radius/value with value of 0
  • Shadow Strike: Added new attribute AbilityValues/aoe_radius/special_bonus_scepter with value of +375
  • Shadow Strike: Added new attribute AbilityValues/duration with value of 15
  • Scream Of Pain: Removed attribute area of effect with value of 550
  • Scream Of Pain: Removed attribute projectile speed with value of 900
  • Scream Of Pain: Removed attribute damage with value of 75 150 225 300
  • Scream Of Pain: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_queen_of_pain_2
  • Scream Of Pain: Added new attribute AbilityValues/area_of_effect with value of 550
  • Scream Of Pain: Added new attribute AbilityValues/projectile_speed with value of 900
  • Scream Of Pain: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage/value with value of 75 150 225 300
  • Scream Of Pain: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage/special_bonus_unique_queen_of_pain_2 with value of +120
  • Sonic Wave: Ability cooldown reduced from 125 to 0 (-125)
  • Sonic Wave: Removed attribute has scepter upgrade with value of 1
  • Sonic Wave: Removed attribute AbilityValues/damage/0 with value of 310 430 550
  • Sonic Wave: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage/value with value of 310 430 550
  • Sonic Wave: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage/special_bonus_unique_queen_of_pain_7 with value of +200
  • Sonic Wave: Removed attribute AbilityValues/cooldown_scepter/value with value of 40
  • Sonic Wave: Removed attribute AbilityValues/cooldown_scepter/RequiresScepter with value of 1
  • Sonic Wave: Removed attribute AbilityValues/damage_scepter/value with value of 420 560 700
  • Sonic Wave: Removed attribute AbilityValues/damage_scepter/RequiresScepter with value of 1
  • Sonic Wave: Added new attribute AbilityValues/AbilityCooldown/value with value of 125
  • Sonic Wave: Added new attribute AbilityValues/AbilityCooldown/special_bonus_unique_queen_of_pain_3 with value of -60
  • Venomous Gale: Changed ability cooldown from 21/20/19/18 to empty value
  • Venomous Gale: Removed attribute has shard upgrade with value of 1
  • Venomous Gale: Removed attribute duration with value of 15.0 15.0 15.0 15.0
  • Venomous Gale: Removed attribute strike damage with value of 50 75 100 125
  • Venomous Gale: Removed attribute tick damage with value of 15 45 75 105
  • Venomous Gale: Removed attribute tick interval with value of 3.0 3.0 3.0 3.0
  • Venomous Gale: Removed attribute movement slow with value of -50 -50 -50 -50
  • Venomous Gale: Removed attribute radius with value of 125
  • Venomous Gale: Removed attribute speed with value of 1200 1200 1200 1200
  • Venomous Gale: Removed attribute shard ward count with value of 2
  • Venomous Gale: Removed attribute requiresshard with value of 1
  • Venomous Gale: Removed attribute shard bonus range with value of 400
  • Venomous Gale: Removed attribute requiresshard with value of 1
  • Venomous Gale: Added new attribute AbilityValues/duration with value of 15.0 15.0 15.0 15.0
  • Venomous Gale: Added new attribute AbilityValues/strike_damage with value of 50 75 100 125
  • Venomous Gale: Added new attribute AbilityValues/tick_damage with value of 15 45 75 105
  • Venomous Gale: Added new attribute AbilityValues/tick_interval with value of 3.0 3.0 3.0 3.0
  • Venomous Gale: Added new attribute AbilityValues/movement_slow with value of -50 -50 -50 -50
  • Venomous Gale: Added new attribute AbilityValues/radius with value of 125
  • Venomous Gale: Added new attribute AbilityValues/speed with value of 1200 1200 1200 1200
  • Venomous Gale: Added new attribute AbilityValues/create_wards/value with value of 0
  • Venomous Gale: Added new attribute AbilityValues/create_wards/special_bonus_unique_venomancer_gale_plagueward with value of +2
  • Venomous Gale: Added new attribute AbilityValues/AbilityCooldown/value with value of 21 20 19 18
  • Venomous Gale: Added new attribute AbilityValues/AbilityCooldown/special_bonus_unique_venomancer_3 with value of -5
  • Poison Sting: Removed attribute duration with value of 6.0 9.0 12.0 15.0
  • Poison Sting: Removed attribute damage with value of 8 16 24 32
  • Poison Sting: Removed attribute movement speed with value of -8 -10 -12 -14
  • Poison Sting: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_venomancer_2
  • Poison Sting: Added new attribute AbilityValues/duration with value of 6.0 9.0 12.0 15.0
  • Poison Sting: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage with value of 8 16 24 32
  • Poison Sting: Added new attribute AbilityValues/movement_speed/value with value of -8 -10 -12 -14
  • Poison Sting: Added new attribute AbilityValues/movement_speed/special_bonus_unique_venomancer_2 with value of -8
  • Poison Sting: Added new attribute AbilityValues/hp_regen_reduction/value with value of 0
  • Poison Sting: Added new attribute AbilityValues/hp_regen_reduction/special_bonus_unique_venomancer_poisonsting_regen_reduction with value of +20
  • Plague Ward: Changed ability mana cost from 20/22/24/26 to 21/24/27/30
  • Latent Toxicity: New venomancer_latent_poison
  • Time Walk: Changed range from 650 to 650/700/750/800
  • Time Walk: Shard bonus range reduced from 400 to 300 (-100)
  • Time Lock: Removed attribute AbilityValues/duration/value with value of 0.65
  • Time Lock: Removed attribute AbilityValues/duration/LinkedSpecialBonus with value of special_bonus_unique_faceless_void_8
  • Time Lock: Added new attribute AbilityValues/duration/0 with value of 0.65
  • Time Dilation: Removed attribute radius with value of 775
  • Time Dilation: Removed attribute duration with value of 8 9 10 11
  • Time Dilation: Removed attribute slow with value of 10
  • Time Dilation: Removed attribute cooldown percentage with value of 60
  • Time Dilation: Removed attribute damage per stack with value of 10 11 12 13
  • Time Dilation: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_faceless_void_6
  • Time Dilation: Removed attribute damagetypetooltip with value of DAMAGE_TYPE_MAGICAL
  • Time Dilation: Added new attribute AbilityValues/radius with value of 775
  • Time Dilation: Added new attribute AbilityValues/duration with value of 8 9 10 11
  • Time Dilation: Added new attribute AbilityValues/slow/value with value of 10
  • Time Dilation: Added new attribute AbilityValues/slow/special_bonus_unique_faceless_void_8 with value of +10
  • Time Dilation: Added new attribute AbilityValues/cooldown_percentage with value of 60
  • Time Dilation: Added new attribute AbilityValues/base_damage with value of 0
  • Time Dilation: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage_per_stack/value with value of 10 11 12 13
  • Time Dilation: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage_per_stack/special_bonus_unique_faceless_void_6 with value of +6
  • Time Dilation: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage_per_stack/DamageTypeTooltip with value of DAMAGE_TYPE_MAGICAL
  • Nether Ward: Changed base damage from 50 to 50/60/70/80
  • Nether Ward: Changed spell damage reduction from 8/12/16/20 to empty value
  • Life Drain: Ability cooldown reduced from 7 to 0 (-7)
  • Life Drain: Removed attribute health drain with value of 150 225 300
  • Life Drain: Removed attribute calculatespelldamagetooltip with value of 1
  • Life Drain: Removed attribute scepter health drain with value of 250 325 400
  • Life Drain: Removed attribute requiresscepter with value of 1
  • Life Drain: Removed attribute tick rate with value of 0.25 0.25 0.25
  • Life Drain: Removed attribute drain buffer with value of 200
  • Life Drain: Removed attribute scepter cooldown with value of 0
  • Life Drain: Removed attribute requiresscepter with value of 1
  • Life Drain: Removed attribute shard damage pct from ward with value of 70
  • Life Drain: Removed attribute requiresshard with value of 1
  • Life Drain: Added new attribute AbilityValues/health_drain/value with value of 150 225 300
  • Life Drain: Added new attribute AbilityValues/health_drain/CalculateSpellDamageTooltip with value of 1
  • Life Drain: Added new attribute AbilityValues/tick_rate with value of 0.25 0.25 0.25
  • Life Drain: Added new attribute AbilityValues/drain_buffer with value of 200
  • Life Drain: Added new attribute AbilityValues/shard_damage_pct_from_ward/value with value of 70
  • Life Drain: Added new attribute AbilityValues/shard_damage_pct_from_ward/RequiresShard with value of 1
  • Life Drain: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_heal_pct/value with value of 0
  • Life Drain: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_heal_pct/special_bonus_unique_pugna_1 with value of +20
  • Life Drain: Added new attribute AbilityValues/spell_amp_drain_rate/value with value of 0
  • Life Drain: Added new attribute AbilityValues/spell_amp_drain_rate/special_bonus_scepter with value of +8
  • Life Drain: Added new attribute AbilityValues/spell_amp_drain_max/value with value of 0
  • Life Drain: Added new attribute AbilityValues/spell_amp_drain_max/special_bonus_scepter with value of +75
  • Life Drain: Added new attribute AbilityValues/spell_amp_drain_rate_ward/value with value of 0
  • Life Drain: Added new attribute AbilityValues/spell_amp_drain_rate_ward/special_bonus_scepter with value of +4
  • Life Drain: Added new attribute AbilityValues/spell_amp_drain_duration/value with value of 0
  • Life Drain: Added new attribute AbilityValues/spell_amp_drain_duration/special_bonus_scepter with value of +8
  • Life Drain: Added new attribute AbilityValues/max_spell_amp_drain_pct/value with value of 0
  • Life Drain: Added new attribute AbilityValues/max_spell_amp_drain_pct/special_bonus_scepter with value of +100
  • Life Drain: Added new attribute AbilityValues/AbilityCooldown/value with value of 7
  • Life Drain: Added new attribute AbilityValues/AbilityCooldown/special_bonus_scepter with value of -50%
  • Phantom Strike: Changed ability cast range from 1000/1000/1000/1000 to empty value
  • Phantom Strike: Removed attribute bonus attack speed with value of 75 100 125 150
  • Phantom Strike: Removed attribute duration with value of 2
  • Phantom Strike: Removed attribute abilitycastrange with value of ``
  • Phantom Strike: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_phantom_assassin_6
  • Phantom Strike: Removed attribute abilitycharges with value of ``
  • Phantom Strike: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_phantom_assassin_9
  • Phantom Strike: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_attack_speed/value with value of 75 100 125 150
  • Phantom Strike: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_attack_speed/special_bonus_unique_phantom_assassin_strike_aspd with value of +60
  • Phantom Strike: Added new attribute AbilityValues/duration/value with value of 2
  • Phantom Strike: Added new attribute AbilityValues/duration/special_bonus_unique_phantom_assassin_4 with value of +1
  • Phantom Strike: Added new attribute AbilityValues/AbilityCastRange/value with value of 1000
  • Phantom Strike: Added new attribute AbilityValues/AbilityCastRange/special_bonus_unique_phantom_assassin_6 with value of +250
  • Phantom Strike: Added new attribute AbilityValues/lifesteal_pct with value of 10 15 20 25
  • Refraction: Changed ability mana cost from 100 to 85/90/95/100
  • Refraction: Removed attribute AbilityValues/bonus_damage/0 with value of 25 45 65 85
  • Refraction: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_damage/value with value of 25 45 65 85
  • Refraction: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_damage/special_bonus_unique_templar_assassin_refraction_damage with value of +25
  • Refraction: Added new attribute AbilityValues/cast_while_disabled/value with value of 0
  • Refraction: Added new attribute AbilityValues/cast_while_disabled/special_bonus_unique_templar_assassin_refraction_disable_cast with value of +1
  • Poison Attack: Changed ability mana cost from 18/20/22/24 to 24
  • Poison Attack: Removed attribute AbilityValues/damage/0 with value of 4 8 12 16
  • Poison Attack: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage/value with value of 4 8 12 16
  • Poison Attack: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage/special_bonus_unique_viper_7 with value of +25%
  • Poison Attack: Removed attribute AbilityValues/movement_speed/0 with value of 6 8 10 12
  • Poison Attack: Added new attribute AbilityValues/movement_speed/value with value of 6 8 10 12
  • Poison Attack: Added new attribute AbilityValues/movement_speed/special_bonus_unique_viper_7 with value of +25%
  • Poison Attack: AbilityValues/magic_resistance/special_bonus_unique_viper_4 reduced from 8 to 5 (-3)
  • Nethertoxin: Changed duration from 8 to 6.5/7/7.5/8
  • Corrosive Skin: Removed attribute duration with value of 4.0
  • Corrosive Skin: Removed attribute bonus attack speed with value of 8 16 24 32
  • Corrosive Skin: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_viper_6
  • Corrosive Skin: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonusoperation with value of SPECIAL_BONUS_MULTIPLY
  • Corrosive Skin: Removed attribute bonus magic resistance with value of 10 15 20 25
  • Corrosive Skin: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_viper_6
  • Corrosive Skin: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonusoperation with value of SPECIAL_BONUS_MULTIPLY
  • Corrosive Skin: Removed attribute damage with value of 8 16 24 32
  • Corrosive Skin: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_viper_1
  • Corrosive Skin: Removed attribute max range tooltip with value of 1400
  • Corrosive Skin: Added new attribute has scepter upgrade with value of 1
  • Corrosive Skin: Added new attribute AbilityValues/duration with value of 4.0
  • Corrosive Skin: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_attack_speed with value of 8 16 24 32
  • Corrosive Skin: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_magic_resistance/value with value of 10 15 20 25
  • Corrosive Skin: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_magic_resistance/special_bonus_unique_viper_6 with value of +12
  • Corrosive Skin: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage/value with value of 8 16 24 32
  • Corrosive Skin: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage/special_bonus_unique_viper_1 with value of +13
  • Corrosive Skin: Added new attribute AbilityValues/max_range_tooltip with value of 1400
  • Corrosive Skin: Added new attribute AbilityValues/effect_multiplier_distance/value with value of 500
  • Corrosive Skin: Added new attribute AbilityValues/effect_multiplier_distance/RequiresScepter with value of 1
  • Corrosive Skin: Added new attribute AbilityValues/effect_multiplier/value with value of 2
  • Corrosive Skin: Added new attribute AbilityValues/effect_multiplier/RequiresScepter with value of 1
  • Viper Strike: Changed ability cooldown from 50/40/30 to empty value
  • Viper Strike: Changed ability mana cost from 100/150/200 to empty value
  • Viper Strike: Removed attribute has scepter upgrade with value of 1
  • Viper Strike: Removed attribute duration with value of 5
  • Viper Strike: Removed attribute damage with value of 80 120 160
  • Viper Strike: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_viper_2
  • Viper Strike: Removed attribute bonus movement speed with value of -40 -60 -80
  • Viper Strike: Removed attribute bonus attack speed with value of -40 -60 -80
  • Viper Strike: Removed attribute mana cost scepter with value of 125 125 125
  • Viper Strike: Removed attribute requiresscepter with value of 1
  • Viper Strike: Removed attribute cooldown scepter with value of 10
  • Viper Strike: Removed attribute requiresscepter with value of 1
  • Viper Strike: Removed attribute cast range scepter with value of 900
  • Viper Strike: Removed attribute requiresscepter with value of 1
  • Viper Strike: Removed attribute projectile speed with value of 1200
  • Viper Strike: Removed attribute max charges with value of 2
  • Viper Strike: Removed attribute charge restore time with value of 30.0
  • Viper Strike: Added new attribute AbilityValues/duration with value of 5
  • Viper Strike: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage/value with value of 80 120 160
  • Viper Strike: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage/special_bonus_unique_viper_2 with value of +80
  • Viper Strike: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_movement_speed with value of -40 -60 -80
  • Viper Strike: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_attack_speed with value of -40 -60 -80
  • Viper Strike: Added new attribute AbilityValues/AbilityCooldown/value with value of 50 40 30
  • Viper Strike: Added new attribute AbilityValues/AbilityCooldown/special_bonus_unique_viper_8 with value of -50%
  • Viper Strike: Added new attribute AbilityValues/AbilityManaCost/value with value of 100 150 200
  • Viper Strike: Added new attribute AbilityValues/AbilityManaCost/special_bonus_unique_viper_8 with value of -50%
  • Viper Strike: Added new attribute AbilityValues/projectile_speed with value of 1200
  • Viper Strike: Added new attribute AbilityValues/max_charges with value of 2
  • Viper Strike: Added new attribute AbilityValues/charge_restore_time with value of 30.0
  • Nosedive: New viper_nose_dive
  • Lucent Beam: AbilityValues/AbilityCooldown/special_bonus_unique_luna_2 increased from -3 to -2 (+1)
  • Lucent Beam: Removed attribute AbilityValues/AbilityManaCost/special_bonus_shard with value of -50
  • Lucent Beam: Removed attribute AbilityValues/shard_search_radius/value with value of 0
  • Lucent Beam: Removed attribute AbilityValues/shard_search_radius/special_bonus_shard with value of +325
  • Lucent Beam: Removed attribute AbilityValues/shard_search_radius/RequiresShard with value of 1
  • Lucent Beam: Removed attribute AbilityValues/shard_attack_radius/value with value of 0
  • Lucent Beam: Removed attribute AbilityValues/shard_attack_radius/special_bonus_shard with value of +500
  • Lucent Beam: Removed attribute AbilityValues/shard_attack_radius/RequiresShard with value of 1
  • Lucent Beam: Added new attribute AbilityValues/glaives_fired/value with value of 0
  • Lucent Beam: Added new attribute AbilityValues/glaives_fired/special_bonus_unique_luna_8 with value of +2
  • Lucent Beam: Added new attribute AbilityValues/search_radius/value with value of 0
  • Lucent Beam: Added new attribute AbilityValues/attack_radius/value with value of 0
  • Lucent Beam: Added new attribute AbilityValues/attack_radius/special_bonus_unique_luna_8 with value of +500
  • Lucent Beam: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage_buff_duration/value with value of 0
  • Lucent Beam: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage_buff_duration/special_bonus_shard with value of +12
  • Lucent Beam: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage_buff_per_beam/value with value of 0
  • Lucent Beam: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage_buff_per_beam/special_bonus_shard with value of +15
  • Lunar Blessing: Changed AbilityValues/bonus_damage/value from 5/15/25/35 to 6/14/20/28
  • Lunar Blessing: Removed attribute AbilityValues/bonus_night_vision/special_bonus_unique_luna_8 with value of +200
  • Eclipse: Removed attribute AbilityValues/night_duration/0 with value of 10.0
  • Eclipse: Added new attribute AbilityValues/night_duration/value with value of 10.0
  • Breathe Fire: Ability cast range reduced from 600 to 0 (-600)
  • Breathe Fire: Changed ability damage from 80/160/240/320 to 0/0/0/0
  • Breathe Fire: Changed ability mana cost from 90/100/110/120 to 90/95/100/105
  • Breathe Fire: Removed attribute start radius with value of 150 150 150 150
  • Breathe Fire: Removed attribute end radius with value of 250 250 250 250
  • Breathe Fire: Removed attribute range with value of 750
  • Breathe Fire: Removed attribute speed with value of 1050
  • Breathe Fire: Removed attribute reduction with value of -25
  • Breathe Fire: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_dragon_knight_3
  • Breathe Fire: Removed attribute duration with value of 11
  • Breathe Fire: Added new attribute AbilityValues/start_radius with value of 150 150 150 150
  • Breathe Fire: Added new attribute AbilityValues/end_radius with value of 250 250 250 250
  • Breathe Fire: Added new attribute AbilityValues/range with value of 750
  • Breathe Fire: Added new attribute AbilityValues/AbilityCastRange with value of 600
  • Breathe Fire: Added new attribute AbilityValues/speed with value of 1050
  • Breathe Fire: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage with value of 80 160 240 320
  • Breathe Fire: Added new attribute AbilityValues/reduction/value with value of -30
  • Breathe Fire: Added new attribute AbilityValues/reduction/special_bonus_unique_dragon_knight_3 with value of -30
  • Breathe Fire: Added new attribute AbilityValues/dragon_form_bonus_pct/value with value of 0
  • Breathe Fire: Added new attribute AbilityValues/dragon_form_bonus_pct/special_bonus_unique_dragon_knight_9 with value of +75
  • Breathe Fire: Added new attribute AbilityValues/duration with value of 11
  • Elder Dragon Form: Changed bonus move speed from 25 to 25/30/35
  • Poison Touch: Removed attribute start radius with value of 200 200 200 200
  • Poison Touch: Removed attribute end radius with value of 300 300 300 300
  • Poison Touch: Removed attribute end distance with value of 600 700 800 900
  • Poison Touch: Removed attribute targets with value of 2 4 6 8
  • Poison Touch: Removed attribute damage with value of 16 28 40 52
  • Poison Touch: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_dazzle_3
  • Poison Touch: Removed attribute slow with value of -16 -18 -20 -22
  • Poison Touch: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_dazzle_1
  • Poison Touch: Removed attribute projectile speed with value of 1300
  • Poison Touch: Removed attribute duration with value of 4 5 6 7
  • Poison Touch: Removed attribute bonus damage with value of 0
  • Poison Touch: Removed attribute bonus slow with value of -2 -2.5 -3 -3.5
  • Poison Touch: Removed attribute shard hex duration with value of 2
  • Poison Touch: Removed attribute requiresshard with value of 1
  • Poison Touch: Added new attribute AbilityValues/start_radius with value of 200 200 200 200
  • Poison Touch: Added new attribute AbilityValues/end_radius with value of 300 300 300 300
  • Poison Touch: Added new attribute AbilityValues/end_distance with value of 600 700 800 900
  • Poison Touch: Added new attribute AbilityValues/targets with value of 2 4 6 8
  • Poison Touch: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage/value with value of 16 28 40 52
  • Poison Touch: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage/special_bonus_unique_dazzle_3 with value of +40
  • Poison Touch: Added new attribute AbilityValues/slow/value with value of -16 -18 -20 -22
  • Poison Touch: Added new attribute AbilityValues/slow/special_bonus_unique_dazzle_1 with value of -32
  • Poison Touch: Added new attribute AbilityValues/projectile_speed with value of 1300
  • Poison Touch: Added new attribute AbilityValues/duration with value of 4 5 6 7
  • Poison Touch: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_damage with value of 0
  • Poison Touch: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_slow with value of -2 -2.5 -3 -3.5
  • Poison Touch: Added new attribute AbilityValues/hex_duration/value with value of 0
  • Poison Touch: Added new attribute AbilityValues/hex_duration/special_bonus_shard with value of +2
  • Poison Touch: Added new attribute AbilityValues/attack_range_bonus/value with value of 0
  • Poison Touch: Added new attribute AbilityValues/attack_range_bonus/special_bonus_unique_dazzle_poison_touch_attack_range_bonus with value of +350
  • Shallow Grave: Changed duration from 4/4.5/5.0/5.5 to 3.5/4/4.5/5.0
  • Shadow Wave: Changed damage from 80/100/120/140 to 60/85/110/135
  • Overclocking: Ability cooldown reduced from 60 to 50 (-10)
  • Overclocking: Removed attribute buff duration with value of 8
  • Overclocking: Removed attribute bonus movement speed with value of 30
  • Overclocking: Removed attribute bonus attack speed with value of 200
  • Overclocking: Removed attribute debuff duration with value of 4
  • Overclocking: Added new attribute AbilityValues/buff_duration with value of 13
  • Overclocking: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_movement_speed with value of 0
  • Overclocking: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_attack_speed with value of 250
  • Overclocking: Added new attribute AbilityValues/debuff_duration with value of 3
  • Overclocking: Added new attribute AbilityValues/hookshot_damage_bonus_pct with value of 0
  • Overclocking: Added new attribute AbilityValues/hookshot_radius_bonus_pct with value of 50
  • Overclocking: Added new attribute AbilityValues/hookshot_duration_bonus_pct with value of 50
  • Overclocking: Added new attribute AbilityValues/rocket_flare_interval with value of 0.15
  • Overclocking: Added new attribute AbilityValues/rocket_flare_offset_pct with value of 125
  • Overclocking: Added new attribute AbilityValues/rocket_flare_rockets with value of 2
  • Overclocking: Added new attribute AbilityValues/rocket_flare_cooldown with value of 3
  • Battery Assault: Removed attribute radius with value of 275 275 275 275
  • Battery Assault: Removed attribute duration with value of 10.5 10.5 10.5 10.5
  • Battery Assault: Removed attribute interval with value of 0.7 0.7 0.7 0.7
  • Battery Assault: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_clockwerk
  • Battery Assault: Removed attribute damage with value of 20 45 70 95
  • Battery Assault: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_clockwerk_3
  • Battery Assault: Added new attribute AbilityValues/radius with value of 275 275 275 275
  • Battery Assault: Added new attribute AbilityValues/duration with value of 10.5 10.5 10.5 10.5
  • Battery Assault: Added new attribute AbilityValues/interval/value with value of 0.7 0.7 0.7 0.7
  • Battery Assault: Added new attribute AbilityValues/interval/special_bonus_unique_clockwerk with value of -0.25
  • Battery Assault: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage/value with value of 20 45 70 95
  • Battery Assault: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage/special_bonus_unique_clockwerk_3 with value of +24
  • Battery Assault: Added new attribute AbilityValues/creep_damage_multiplier with value of 2
  • Power Cogs: Ability cooldown reduced from 15 to 0 (-15)
  • Power Cogs: Removed attribute AbilityValues/mana_burn/LinkedSpecialBonus with value of special_bonus_unique_clockwerk_8
  • Power Cogs: Added new attribute AbilityValues/mana_burn/special_bonus_unique_clockwerk_8 with value of +60
  • Power Cogs: Removed attribute AbilityValues/attacks_to_destroy/LinkedSpecialBonus with value of special_bonus_unique_clockwerk_5
  • Power Cogs: Added new attribute AbilityValues/attacks_to_destroy/special_bonus_unique_clockwerk_5 with value of +2
  • Power Cogs: Added new attribute AbilityValues/AbilityCooldown/value with value of 15
  • Power Cogs: Added new attribute AbilityValues/AbilityCooldown/special_bonus_unique_clockwerk_9 with value of -2
  • Rocket Flare: Changed ability cooldown from 20.0/18.0/16.0/14.0 to empty value
  • Rocket Flare: Removed attribute AbilityValues/vision_radius with value of 600
  • Rocket Flare: Added new attribute AbilityValues/AbilityCooldown/value with value of 20.0 18.0 16.0 14.0
  • Rocket Flare: Added new attribute AbilityValues/AbilityCooldown/special_bonus_unique_clockwerk_7 with value of -2
  • Hookshot: Removed attribute cooldown scepter with value of 12.0 12.0 12.0
  • Hookshot: Removed attribute requiresscepter with value of 1
  • Pulse Nova: Changed mana/sec from 20/40/60 to 25/45/65
  • Sprout: Removed attribute has shard upgrade with value of 1
  • Wrath of Nature: Changed ability cast animation from ACT_DOTA_CAST_ABILITY_4 to ACT_DOTA_CAST_ABILITY_6
  • Curse of the Oldgrowth: New furion_curse_of_the_forest
  • Rage: Removed attribute movement speed bonus with value of 15 16 17 18
  • Rage: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_lifestealer_2
  • Rage: Removed attribute duration with value of 3.0 4.0 5.0 6.0
  • Rage: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_lifestealer
  • Rage: Added new attribute AbilityValues/movement_speed_bonus/value with value of 15 16 17 18
  • Rage: Added new attribute AbilityValues/movement_speed_bonus/special_bonus_unique_lifestealer_2 with value of +12
  • Rage: Added new attribute AbilityValues/duration/value with value of 3.0 4.0 5.0 6.0
  • Rage: Added new attribute AbilityValues/duration/special_bonus_unique_lifestealer with value of +1.5
  • Rage: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_armor/value with value of 0
  • Rage: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_armor/special_bonus_unique_lifestealer_rage_armor with value of +7
  • Ghoul Frenzy: Removed attribute movement slow with value of 10 15 20 25
  • Ghoul Frenzy: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_lifestealer_6
  • Ghoul Frenzy: Removed attribute duration with value of 1.5
  • Ghoul Frenzy: Removed attribute attack speed bonus with value of 20 30 40 50
  • Ghoul Frenzy: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_lifestealer_7
  • Ghoul Frenzy: Added new attribute AbilityValues/movement_slow/value with value of 10 15 20 25
  • Ghoul Frenzy: Added new attribute AbilityValues/movement_slow/special_bonus_unique_lifestealer_6 with value of +15
  • Ghoul Frenzy: Added new attribute AbilityValues/duration with value of 1.5
  • Ghoul Frenzy: Added new attribute AbilityValues/attack_speed_bonus/value with value of 25 40 55 70
  • Ghoul Frenzy: Added new attribute AbilityValues/attack_speed_bonus/special_bonus_unique_lifestealer_7 with value of +50
  • Ghoul Frenzy: Added new attribute AbilityValues/miss_pct/value with value of 0
  • Ghoul Frenzy: Added new attribute AbilityValues/miss_pct/special_bonus_unique_lifestealer_ghoul_frenzy_miss with value of +15
  • Infest: Ability cast range reduced from 150 to 0 (-150)
  • Infest: Removed attribute AbilityValues/damage/0 with value of 150 275 400
  • Infest: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage/value with value of 150 275 400
  • Infest: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage/special_bonus_unique_lifestealer_infest_damage with value of +150
  • Infest: Removed attribute AbilityValues/damage_increase_pct with value of 50
  • Infest: Removed attribute AbilityValues/bonus_movement_speed/0 with value of 15 20 25
  • Infest: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_movement_speed/value with value of 15 20 25
  • Infest: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_movement_speed/special_bonus_unique_lifestealer_infest_target_bonus with value of +15
  • Infest: Removed attribute AbilityValues/bonus_health/0 with value of 400 800 1200
  • Infest: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_health/value with value of 400 800 1200
  • Infest: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_health/special_bonus_unique_lifestealer_infest_target_bonus with value of +15%
  • Infest: Removed attribute AbilityValues/self_regen/0 with value of 3 4 5
  • Infest: Added new attribute AbilityValues/self_regen/value with value of 3 4 5
  • Infest: Added new attribute AbilityValues/self_regen/special_bonus_scepter with value of +100%
  • Infest: Removed attribute AbilityValues/damage_threshold with value of 500
  • Infest: Removed attribute AbilityValues/infest_duration_scepter/value with value of 5.0
  • Infest: Removed attribute AbilityValues/infest_duration_scepter/RequiresScepter with value of 1
  • Infest: Removed attribute AbilityValues/cooldown_scepter/value with value of 20
  • Infest: Removed attribute AbilityValues/cooldown_scepter/RequiresScepter with value of 1
  • Infest: Removed attribute AbilityValues/cast_range_scepter/value with value of 500
  • Infest: Removed attribute AbilityValues/cast_range_scepter/RequiresScepter with value of 1
  • Infest: Removed attribute AbilityValues/attack_rate_scepter/value with value of 1.25
  • Infest: Removed attribute AbilityValues/attack_rate_scepter/RequiresScepter with value of 1
  • Infest: Removed attribute AbilityValues/bonus_regen_pct_scepter/value with value of 100
  • Infest: Removed attribute AbilityValues/bonus_regen_pct_scepter/RequiresScepter with value of 1
  • Infest: Added new attribute AbilityValues/infest_duration_enemy/value with value of 0
  • Infest: Added new attribute AbilityValues/infest_duration_enemy/special_bonus_scepter with value of +5
  • Infest: Added new attribute AbilityValues/AbilityCastRange/value with value of 150
  • Infest: Added new attribute AbilityValues/AbilityCastRange/special_bonus_scepter with value of +350
  • Infest: Added new attribute AbilityValues/attack_rate_enemy/value with value of 0
  • Infest: Added new attribute AbilityValues/attack_rate_enemy/special_bonus_scepter with value of +1.25
  • Infest: Added new attribute AbilityValues/scepter_cooldown/value with value of 20
  • Infest: Added new attribute AbilityValues/scepter_cooldown/RequiresScepter with value of 1
  • Normal Punch: Ability cooldown reduced from 14 to 9 (-5)
  • Normal Punch: Removed attribute is shard upgrade with value of 1
  • Normal Punch: Removed attribute is granted by shard with value of 1
  • Normal Punch: AbilityValues/max_damage increased from 300 to 450 (+150)
  • Normal Punch: AbilityValues/normal_punch_illusion_delay reduced from 0.7 to 0.25 (-0.45)
  • Normal Punch: Added new attribute is granted by scepter with value of 1
  • Ion Shell: Ability cast range increased from 600 to 800 (+200)
  • Ion Shell: Changed ability cooldown from 9 to 9/9/9/9
  • Ion Shell: Removed attribute has scepter upgrade with value of 1
  • Ion Shell: Removed attribute radius with value of 275
  • Ion Shell: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_dark_seer_5
  • Ion Shell: Removed attribute damage per second with value of 30 50 70 90
  • Ion Shell: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_dark_seer
  • Ion Shell: Removed attribute duration with value of 21 24 27 30
  • Ion Shell: Removed attribute tick interval with value of 0.15
  • Ion Shell: Removed attribute max charges with value of 2
  • Ion Shell: Removed attribute requiresscepter with value of 1
  • Ion Shell: Removed attribute scepter bonus duration with value of 15
  • Ion Shell: Removed attribute requiresscepter with value of 1
  • Ion Shell: Removed attribute scepter bonus health with value of 275
  • Ion Shell: Removed attribute requiresscepter with value of 1
  • Ion Shell: Added new attribute AbilityValues/radius/value with value of 275
  • Ion Shell: Added new attribute AbilityValues/radius/special_bonus_unique_dark_seer_5 with value of +50
  • Ion Shell: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage_per_second/value with value of 30 50 70 90
  • Ion Shell: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage_per_second/special_bonus_unique_dark_seer with value of +50
  • Ion Shell: Added new attribute AbilityValues/duration/value with value of 21 24 27 30
  • Ion Shell: Added new attribute AbilityValues/duration/special_bonus_unique_dark_seer_15 with value of +15
  • Ion Shell: Added new attribute AbilityValues/tick_interval with value of 0.15
  • Ion Shell: Added new attribute AbilityValues/AbilityCharges/value with value of 0
  • Ion Shell: Added new attribute AbilityValues/AbilityCharges/special_bonus_unique_dark_seer_14 with value of +2
  • Ion Shell: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_health/value with value of 0
  • Ion Shell: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_health/special_bonus_unique_dark_seer_6 with value of +225
  • Surge: Removed attribute duration with value of 3 4 5 6
  • Surge: Removed attribute speed boost with value of 550
  • Surge: Removed attribute abilitycharges with value of ``
  • Surge: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_dark_seer_9
  • Surge: Added new attribute has shard upgrade with value of 1
  • Surge: Added new attribute AbilityValues/duration with value of 3 4 5 6
  • Surge: Added new attribute AbilityValues/speed_boost with value of 550
  • Surge: Added new attribute AbilityValues/trail_radius/value with value of 0
  • Surge: Added new attribute AbilityValues/trail_radius/special_bonus_shard with value of +150
  • Surge: Added new attribute AbilityValues/trail_duration/value with value of 7
  • Surge: Added new attribute AbilityValues/trail_duration/RequiresShard with value of 1
  • Surge: Added new attribute AbilityValues/trail_move_slow/value with value of -50
  • Surge: Added new attribute AbilityValues/trail_move_slow/RequiresShard with value of 1
  • Surge: Added new attribute AbilityValues/trail_damage/value with value of 35
  • Surge: Added new attribute AbilityValues/trail_damage/RequiresShard with value of 1
  • Surge: Added new attribute AbilityValues/trail_damage_interval/value with value of 0.5
  • Surge: Added new attribute AbilityValues/trail_damage_interval/RequiresShard with value of 1
  • Burning Barrage: Changed ability channel time from 1.2/1.6/2.0/2.4 to 2.0
  • Burning Barrage: Changed AbilityValues/wave_count/value from 3/4/5/6 to 6
  • Burning Barrage: Changed AbilityValues/damage_pct/value from 65 to 50/55/60/65
  • Skeleton Walk: Changed ability mana cost from 75/75/75/75 to 80
  • Hammer of Purity: Changed ability mana cost from 50/60/70/80 to 40/45/50/55
  • Hammer of Purity: Changed AbilityValues/base_damage/value from 55/70/85/100 to 60/80/100/120
  • Guardian Angel: Changed AbilityValues/duration from 5.0/6.5/8.0 to 5/6/7
  • Sproink: Ability cooldown reduced from 5 to 4 (-1)
  • Little Friends: New enchantress_little_friends
  • Nature's Attendants: Changed ability duration from 12 to 9/10/11/12
  • Nature's Attendants: Removed attribute has shard upgrade with value of 1
  • Nature's Attendants: Removed attribute AbilityValues/shard_permanent_wisp_count/value with value of 3
  • Nature's Attendants: Removed attribute AbilityValues/shard_permanent_wisp_count/RequiresShard with value of 1
  • Nature's Attendants: Added new attribute AbilityValues/movespeed/value with value of 0
  • Nature's Attendants: Added new attribute AbilityValues/movespeed/special_bonus_unique_enchantress_6 with value of +30
  • Inner Fire: Changed ability cooldown from 17/15/13/11 to empty value
  • Inner Fire: Removed attribute damage with value of 120 180 240 300
  • Inner Fire: Removed attribute radius with value of 500
  • Inner Fire: Removed attribute disarm duration with value of 1.75 2.5 3.25 4
  • Inner Fire: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_huskar_3
  • Inner Fire: Removed attribute knockback distance with value of 400
  • Inner Fire: Removed attribute knockback duration with value of 1
  • Inner Fire: Removed attribute shard cooldown reduction with value of 3.0
  • Inner Fire: Removed attribute requiresshard with value of 1
  • Inner Fire: Removed attribute shard movement slow pct with value of 40
  • Inner Fire: Removed attribute requiresshard with value of 1
  • Inner Fire: Removed attribute shard hero damage heal pct with value of 50
  • Inner Fire: Removed attribute requiresshard with value of 1
  • Inner Fire: Removed attribute shard creep damage heal pct with value of 10
  • Inner Fire: Removed attribute requiresshard with value of 1
  • Inner Fire: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage with value of 120 180 240 300
  • Inner Fire: Added new attribute AbilityValues/radius with value of 500
  • Inner Fire: Added new attribute AbilityValues/disarm_duration/value with value of 1.75 2.5 3.25 4
  • Inner Fire: Added new attribute AbilityValues/disarm_duration/special_bonus_unique_huskar_3 with value of +0.75
  • Inner Fire: Added new attribute AbilityValues/knockback_distance with value of 400
  • Inner Fire: Added new attribute AbilityValues/knockback_duration with value of 1
  • Inner Fire: Added new attribute AbilityValues/AbilityCooldown/value with value of 17 15 13 11
  • Inner Fire: Added new attribute AbilityValues/AbilityCooldown/special_bonus_shard with value of -3
  • Inner Fire: Added new attribute AbilityValues/movement_slow_pct/value with value of 0
  • Inner Fire: Added new attribute AbilityValues/movement_slow_pct/special_bonus_shard with value of +40
  • Inner Fire: Added new attribute AbilityValues/hero_damage_heal_pct/value with value of 0
  • Inner Fire: Added new attribute AbilityValues/hero_damage_heal_pct/special_bonus_shard with value of +50
  • Inner Fire: Added new attribute AbilityValues/creep_damage_heal_pct/value with value of FIELD_INTEGER
  • Inner Fire: Added new attribute AbilityValues/creep_damage_heal_pct/special_bonus_shard with value of +10
  • Berserker's Blood: Changed max str regen from 16/34/52/70% to 25/40/55/70%
  • Life Break: Cast range bonus reduced from 300 to 250 (-50)
  • Void: AbilityValues/scepter_ministun/value increased from 0.8 to 1 (+0.2)
  • Crippling Fear: Changed AbilityValues/duration_night from 4.0/5.0/6.0/7.0 to 4.5/5/5.5/6.0
  • Hunter in the Night: AbilityValues/bonus_movement_speed_pct_night/special_bonus_unique_night_stalker_5 reduced from 10 to 0 (-10)
  • Hunter in the Night: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_status_resist_night/value with value of 0
  • Hunter in the Night: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_status_resist_night/special_bonus_unique_night_stalker_hunter_status_resist with value of +15
  • Spawn Spiderlings: Removed attribute AbilityValues/hp_bonus/special_bonus_unique_broodmother_2 with value of +350
  • Spawn Spiderlings: Added new attribute AbilityValues/hp_bonus/special_bonus_unique_broodmother_7 with value of +130
  • Spin Web: Changed AbilityValues/bonus_movespeed from 18/30/42/54 to 18/28/38/48
  • Spin Web: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_turn_rate with value of 0.2
  • Silken Bola: Removed attribute has shard upgrade with value of 1
  • Silken Bola: AbilityValues/movement_speed/special_bonus_unique_broodmother_4 increased from 15 to 35 (+20)
  • Silken Bola: Removed attribute AbilityValues/miss_chance/0 with value of 40
  • Silken Bola: Added new attribute AbilityValues/miss_chance/value with value of 40 45 50 55
  • Silken Bola: Added new attribute AbilityValues/miss_chance/special_bonus_unique_broodmother_4 with value of +35
  • Silken Bola: Removed attribute AbilityValues/shard_radius/value with value of 550
  • Silken Bola: Removed attribute AbilityValues/shard_radius/RequiresShard with value of 1
  • Silken Bola: Removed attribute AbilityValues/shard_miss_chance/value with value of 80
  • Silken Bola: Removed attribute AbilityValues/shard_miss_chance/RequiresShard with value of 1
  • Silken Bola: Added new attribute AbilityValues/aoe/value with value of 0
  • Silken Bola: Added new attribute AbilityValues/aoe/special_bonus_unique_broodmother_2 with value of +400
  • Insatiable Hunger: Removed attribute AbilityValues/bonus_damage/special_bonus_unique_broodmother_1 with value of +50
  • Insatiable Hunger: Removed attribute AbilityValues/lifesteal_pct/special_bonus_unique_broodmother_1 with value of +50
  • Insatiable Hunger: Removed attribute AbilityValues/duration/0 with value of 8 10 12 14
  • Insatiable Hunger: Added new attribute AbilityValues/duration/value with value of 8 10 12 14
  • Insatiable Hunger: Added new attribute AbilityValues/duration/special_bonus_shard with value of +2
  • Insatiable Hunger: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bat_bonus/value with value of 0
  • Insatiable Hunger: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bat_bonus/special_bonus_unique_broodmother_1 with value of +0.3
  • Insatiable Hunger: Added new attribute AbilityValues/shard_damage_per_tick/value with value of 0
  • Insatiable Hunger: Added new attribute AbilityValues/shard_damage_per_tick/special_bonus_shard with value of +12
  • Insatiable Hunger: Added new attribute AbilityValues/shard_damage_tick_interval/value with value of 1
  • Insatiable Hunger: Added new attribute AbilityValues/shard_damage_tick_interval/RequiresShard with value of 1
  • Insatiable Hunger: Added new attribute has shard upgrade with value of 1
  • Shuriken Toss: Ministun duration increased from 0.1 to 0.2 (+0.1)
  • Shadow Walk: Ability cast range increased from 0 to 650 (+650)
  • Shadow Walk: Changed ability cooldown from 18/17/16/15 to empty value
  • Shadow Walk: Removed attribute AbilityValues/shard_damage_reduction_pct/value with value of 35
  • Shadow Walk: Removed attribute AbilityValues/shard_damage_reduction_pct/RequiresShard with value of 1
  • Shadow Walk: Removed attribute AbilityValues/shard_stun_duration/value with value of 1.0
  • Shadow Walk: Removed attribute AbilityValues/shard_stun_duration/RequiresShard with value of 1
  • Shadow Walk: Removed attribute AbilityValues/shard_cooldown_reduction/value with value of 5.0
  • Shadow Walk: Removed attribute AbilityValues/shard_cooldown_reduction/RequiresShard with value of 1
  • Shadow Walk: Added new attribute AbilityValues/silence_duration/value with value of 0
  • Shadow Walk: Added new attribute AbilityValues/silence_duration/special_bonus_unique_bounty_hunter_9 with value of +2
  • Shadow Walk: Added new attribute AbilityValues/AbilityCharges/value with value of 0
  • Shadow Walk: Added new attribute AbilityValues/AbilityCharges/special_bonus_shard with value of +2
  • Shadow Walk: Added new attribute AbilityValues/AbilityCooldown/value with value of 18 17 16 15
  • Shadow Walk: Added new attribute AbilityValues/AbilityCooldown/special_bonus_shard with value of -17.5 16.5 15.5 14.5
  • Shadow Walk: Added new attribute AbilityValues/AbilityChargeRestoreTime/value with value of 15 14 13 12
  • Shadow Walk: Added new attribute AbilityValues/AbilityChargeRestoreTime/RequiresShard with value of 1
  • Shadow Walk: Added new attribute AbilityValues/ally_fade_time/value with value of 1.0
  • Shadow Walk: Added new attribute AbilityValues/ally_fade_time/RequiresShard with value of 1
  • Shadow Walk: Added new attribute ability unit target team with value of DOTA_UNIT_TARGET_TEAM_FRIENDLY
  • Shadow Walk: Added new attribute ability unit target type with value of DOTA_UNIT_TARGET_HERO
  • bounty_hunter_lookout: New bounty_hunter_lookout
  • The Swarm: Removed attribute has shard upgrade with value of 1
  • Shukuchi: Removed attribute damage with value of 100 125 150 175
  • Shukuchi: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_weaver_1
  • Shukuchi: Removed attribute speed with value of 200 230 260 290
  • Shukuchi: Removed attribute radius with value of 175 175 175 175
  • Shukuchi: Removed attribute fade time with value of 0.25
  • Shukuchi: Removed attribute duration with value of 4.0 4.0 4.0 4.0
  • Shukuchi: Removed attribute abilitycharges with value of ``
  • Shukuchi: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_weaver_6
  • Shukuchi: Added new attribute has shard upgrade with value of 1
  • Shukuchi: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage/value with value of 100 125 150 175
  • Shukuchi: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage/special_bonus_unique_weaver_1 with value of +50
  • Shukuchi: Added new attribute AbilityValues/speed with value of 200 230 260 290
  • Shukuchi: Added new attribute AbilityValues/radius with value of 175 175 175 175
  • Shukuchi: Added new attribute AbilityValues/fade_time with value of 0.25
  • Shukuchi: Added new attribute AbilityValues/duration with value of 4.0 4.0 4.0 4.0
  • Shukuchi: Added new attribute AbilityValues/AbilityCharges/value with value of 0
  • Shukuchi: Added new attribute AbilityValues/AbilityCharges/special_bonus_unique_weaver_6 with value of +2
  • Shukuchi: Added new attribute AbilityValues/geminate_attack_mark_duration/value with value of 0
  • Shukuchi: Added new attribute AbilityValues/geminate_attack_mark_duration/special_bonus_shard with value of +6.0
  • Shukuchi: Added new attribute AbilityValues/shukuchi_attack_mark_radius/value with value of 0
  • Shukuchi: Added new attribute AbilityValues/shukuchi_attack_mark_radius/special_bonus_shard with value of +1200
  • Geminate Attack: Removed attribute has shard upgrade with value of 1
  • Geminate Attack: Added new attribute shukuchi attack mark radius with value of 1200
  • Dual Breath: Ability cast range reduced from 750 to 0 (-750)
  • Dual Breath: Changed ability cooldown from 10.0/10.0/10.0/10.0 to 10.0
  • Dual Breath: Removed attribute start radius with value of 225
  • Dual Breath: Removed attribute end radius with value of 275
  • Dual Breath: Removed attribute range with value of 750 750 750 750
  • Dual Breath: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_jakiro_5
  • Dual Breath: Removed attribute speed with value of 1050
  • Dual Breath: Removed attribute fire delay with value of 0.2
  • Dual Breath: Removed attribute burn damage with value of 20 40 60 80
  • Dual Breath: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_jakiro_2
  • Dual Breath: Removed attribute slow movement speed pct with value of -28 -32 -36 -40
  • Dual Breath: Removed attribute slow attack speed pct with value of -28 -32 -36 -40
  • Dual Breath: Removed attribute speed fire with value of 1050
  • Dual Breath: Added new attribute AbilityValues/start_radius with value of 225
  • Dual Breath: Added new attribute AbilityValues/end_radius with value of 275
  • Dual Breath: Added new attribute AbilityValues/AbilityCastRange/value with value of 750 750 750 750
  • Dual Breath: Added new attribute AbilityValues/AbilityCastRange/special_bonus_unique_jakiro_2 with value of +100%
  • Dual Breath: Added new attribute AbilityValues/speed with value of 1050
  • Dual Breath: Added new attribute AbilityValues/fire_delay with value of 0.2
  • Dual Breath: Added new attribute AbilityValues/burn_damage/value with value of 20 40 60 80
  • Dual Breath: Added new attribute AbilityValues/burn_damage/special_bonus_unique_jakiro_2 with value of +100%
  • Dual Breath: Added new attribute AbilityValues/slow_movement_speed_pct/value with value of -28 -32 -36 -40
  • Dual Breath: Added new attribute AbilityValues/slow_movement_speed_pct/special_bonus_unique_jakiro_dualbreath_slow with value of -10
  • Dual Breath: Added new attribute AbilityValues/slow_attack_speed_pct/value with value of -28 -32 -36 -40
  • Dual Breath: Added new attribute AbilityValues/slow_attack_speed_pct/special_bonus_unique_jakiro_dualbreath_slow with value of -10
  • Dual Breath: Added new attribute AbilityValues/speed_fire with value of 1050
  • Ice Path: Changed ability cooldown from 21/17/13/9 to empty value
  • Ice Path: Removed attribute path delay with value of 0.5
  • Ice Path: Removed attribute duration with value of 1.6 1.9 2.2 2.5
  • Ice Path: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_jakiro
  • Ice Path: Removed attribute path radius with value of 150
  • Ice Path: Removed attribute damage with value of 50
  • Ice Path: Added new attribute AbilityValues/path_delay with value of 0.5
  • Ice Path: Added new attribute AbilityValues/stun_duration/value with value of 1.6 1.9 2.2 2.5
  • Ice Path: Added new attribute AbilityValues/stun_duration/special_bonus_unique_jakiro with value of +0.5
  • Ice Path: Added new attribute AbilityValues/path_duration/value with value of 2.6 2.9 3.2 3.5
  • Ice Path: Added new attribute AbilityValues/path_duration/special_bonus_unique_jakiro with value of +0.5
  • Ice Path: Added new attribute AbilityValues/path_radius with value of 150
  • Ice Path: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage with value of 50
  • Ice Path: Added new attribute AbilityValues/AbilityCooldown/value with value of 18 15 12 9
  • Ice Path: Added new attribute AbilityValues/AbilityCooldown/special_bonus_unique_jakiro_6 with value of -2.5
  • Liquid Frost: Changed max health damage from 2.5% to 2.0%
  • Sticky Napalm: Changed AbilityValues/damage/value from 7/14/21/28 to 6/12/18/24
  • Sticky Napalm: Changed AbilityValues/radius/value from 375/400/425/450 to 375
  • Sticky Napalm: AbilityValues/duration reduced from 7 to 6 (-1)
  • Sticky Napalm: Added new attribute AbilityValues/application_damage with value of 6 12 18 24
  • APPLICATION DAMAGE:: New batrider_sticky_napalm_application_damage
  • Penitence: Changed bonus attack speed from 30/60/90/120 to 25/50/75/100
  • Holy Persuasion: Removed attribute max units with value of 1 2 3 4
  • Holy Persuasion: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_chen_1
  • Holy Persuasion: Removed attribute level req with value of 3 4 5 6
  • Holy Persuasion: Removed attribute health min with value of 700 800 900 1000
  • Holy Persuasion: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_chen_4
  • Holy Persuasion: Removed attribute movement speed bonus with value of 10 20 30 40
  • Holy Persuasion: Removed attribute damage bonus with value of 8 16 24 32
  • Holy Persuasion: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_chen_5
  • Holy Persuasion: Removed attribute teleport delay with value of 6
  • Holy Persuasion: Removed attribute abilitycharges with value of ``
  • Holy Persuasion: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_chen_1
  • Holy Persuasion: Added new attribute has scepter upgrade with value of 1
  • Holy Persuasion: Added new attribute AbilityValues/max_units with value of 1 2 3 4
  • Holy Persuasion: Added new attribute AbilityValues/level_req with value of 3 4 5 6
  • Holy Persuasion: Added new attribute AbilityValues/health_min/value with value of 700 800 900 1000
  • Holy Persuasion: Added new attribute AbilityValues/health_min/special_bonus_unique_chen_4 with value of +1200
  • Holy Persuasion: Added new attribute AbilityValues/movement_speed_bonus with value of 10 20 30 40
  • Holy Persuasion: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage_bonus/value with value of 8 16 24 32
  • Holy Persuasion: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage_bonus/special_bonus_unique_chen_5 with value of +12
  • Holy Persuasion: Added new attribute AbilityValues/teleport_delay/value with value of 6
  • Holy Persuasion: Added new attribute AbilityValues/teleport_delay/special_bonus_unique_chen_3 with value of -2
  • Holy Persuasion: Added new attribute AbilityValues/is_martyr/value with value of 0
  • Holy Persuasion: Added new attribute AbilityValues/is_martyr/special_bonus_scepter with value of +1
  • Martyrdom: New chen_martyrdom
  • Hand of God: Removed attribute has scepter upgrade with value of 1
  • Hand of God: Added new attribute AbilityValues/does_purge/value with value of 0
  • Hand of God: Added new attribute AbilityValues/does_purge/special_bonus_unique_chen_12 with value of +1
  • Spectral Dagger: Changed damage from 75/130/185/240 to 70/120/170/220
  • Devour: Removed attribute bonus gold with value of 50 100 150 200
  • Devour: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_doom_3
  • Devour: Removed attribute armor with value of 1 3 5 7
  • Devour: Removed attribute creep level with value of 4 5 6 6
  • Devour: Removed attribute hero ability steal time with value of 99999
  • Devour: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_gold/value with value of 50 100 150 200
  • Devour: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_gold/LinkedSpecialBonus with value of special_bonus_unique_doom_3
  • Devour: Added new attribute AbilityValues/armor with value of 1 3 5 7
  • Devour: Added new attribute AbilityValues/creep_level with value of 4 5 6 6
  • Devour: Added new attribute AbilityValues/hero_ability_steal_time with value of 99999
  • Devour: Added new attribute AbilityValues/magic_resist/value with value of 0
  • Devour: Added new attribute AbilityValues/magic_resist/special_bonus_unique_doom_3 with value of +15
  • Doom: Ability cooldown reduced from 145 to 0 (-145)
  • Doom: Changed ability unit target team from DOTA_UNIT_TARGET_TEAM_ENEMY to DOTA_UNIT_TARGET_TEAM_BOTH
  • Doom: Removed attribute duration with value of 16.0
  • Doom: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_doom_7
  • Doom: Removed attribute damage with value of 30 45 60
  • Doom: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_doom_5
  • Doom: Removed attribute deniable pct with value of 25 25 25
  • Doom: Removed attribute scepter cooldown with value of 100.0
  • Doom: Removed attribute scepter duration with value of 22.0
  • Doom: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_doom_7
  • Doom: Removed attribute requiresscepter with value of 1
  • Doom: Added new attribute AbilityValues/duration/value with value of 16.0
  • Doom: Added new attribute AbilityValues/duration/special_bonus_unique_doom_7 with value of +3
  • Doom: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage/value with value of 30 45 60
  • Doom: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage/special_bonus_unique_doom_5 with value of +30
  • Doom: Added new attribute AbilityValues/deniable_pct with value of 25 25 25
  • Doom: Added new attribute AbilityValues/AbilityCooldown/value with value of 145 145 145
  • Doom: Added new attribute AbilityValues/AbilityCooldown/special_bonus_unique_doom_10 with value of -35
  • Doom: Added new attribute AbilityValues/does_break/value with value of 0
  • Doom: Added new attribute AbilityValues/does_break/special_bonus_unique_doom_11 with value of +1
  • Doom: Added new attribute AbilityValues/scepter_aura_radius/value with value of 0
  • Doom: Added new attribute AbilityValues/scepter_aura_radius/special_bonus_scepter with value of +325
  • Cold Feet: Removed attribute AbilityValues/damage/0 with value of 30 50 70 90
  • Cold Feet: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage/value with value of 30 50 70 90
  • Cold Feet: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage/special_bonus_unique_ancient_apparition_8 with value of +40
  • Ice Vortex: Changed AbilityValues/radius from 275/275/275/275 to 300
  • Ice Vortex: AbilityValues/vortex_duration reduced from 16 to 14 (-2)
  • Chilling Touch: Changed AbilityValues/duration from 0.5 to 0.7/0.8/0.9/1
  • Charge of Darkness: Changed stun duration from 1.2/1.6/2.0/2.4 to 1.5/1.8/2.1/2.4
  • Nether Strike: Removed attribute has shard upgrade with value of 1
  • Nether Strike: AbilityValues/shard_bonus_damage/value reduced from 200 to 0 (-200)
  • Nether Strike: AbilityValues/shard_break_duration/value reduced from 4 to 0 (-4)
  • Nether Strike: AbilityValues/shard_spell_immune_duration/value reduced from 2 to 0 (-2)
  • Planar Pocket: New spirit_breaker_planar_pocket
  • Earthshock: Changed ability cooldown from 14/12/10/8 to empty value
  • Earthshock: Ability mana cost increased from 85 to 95 (+10)
  • Earthshock: Added new attribute AbilityValues/fury_swipe_stacks_on_hit/value with value of 0
  • Earthshock: Added new attribute AbilityValues/fury_swipe_stacks_on_hit/special_bonus_unique_ursa_earthshock_furyswipes with value of +2
  • Earthshock: Added new attribute AbilityValues/AbilityCooldown/value with value of 14 12 10 8
  • Earthshock: Added new attribute AbilityValues/AbilityCooldown/special_bonus_unique_ursa_2 with value of -2
  • Fury Swipes: Added new attribute AbilityValues/stun_stack_count/value with value of 0
  • Fury Swipes: Added new attribute AbilityValues/stun_stack_count/special_bonus_unique_ursa_furyswipes_stun with value of +5
  • Fury Swipes: Added new attribute AbilityValues/stun_duration/value with value of 0
  • Fury Swipes: Added new attribute AbilityValues/stun_duration/special_bonus_unique_ursa_furyswipes_stun with value of +1.5
  • Enrage: Removed attribute damage reduction with value of 80
  • Enrage: Removed attribute status resistance with value of 50
  • Enrage: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_ursa_8
  • Enrage: Removed attribute duration with value of 4 4.5 5
  • Enrage: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_ursa_3
  • Enrage: Removed attribute cooldown scepter with value of 30 24 18
  • Enrage: Removed attribute requiresscepter with value of 1
  • Enrage: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage_reduction with value of 80
  • Enrage: Added new attribute AbilityValues/status_resistance/value with value of 50
  • Enrage: Added new attribute AbilityValues/status_resistance/special_bonus_unique_ursa_8 with value of +10
  • Enrage: Added new attribute AbilityValues/duration/value with value of 4 4.5 5
  • Enrage: Added new attribute AbilityValues/duration/special_bonus_unique_ursa_3 with value of +1.2
  • Enrage: Added new attribute AbilityValues/cooldown_scepter/value with value of 30 24 18
  • Enrage: Added new attribute AbilityValues/cooldown_scepter/RequiresScepter with value of 1
  • Enrage: Added new attribute AbilityValues/aoe_radius/value with value of 0
  • Enrage: Added new attribute AbilityValues/aoe_radius/special_bonus_unique_ursa_enrage_radius with value of +700
  • Rocket Barrage: Changed ability mana cost from 90 to 75/80/85/90
  • Rocket Barrage: Removed attribute radius with value of 400
  • Rocket Barrage: Removed attribute rockets per second with value of 10
  • Rocket Barrage: Removed attribute rocket damage with value of 7 12 17 22
  • Rocket Barrage: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_gyrocopter_3
  • Rocket Barrage: Added new attribute AbilityValues/radius with value of 400
  • Rocket Barrage: Added new attribute AbilityValues/rockets_per_second with value of 10
  • Rocket Barrage: Added new attribute AbilityValues/rocket_damage/value with value of 6 12 18 24
  • Rocket Barrage: Added new attribute AbilityValues/rocket_damage/LinkedSpecialBonus with value of special_bonus_unique_gyrocopter_3
  • Rocket Barrage: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_movement_speed/value with value of 0
  • Rocket Barrage: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_movement_speed/special_bonus_unique_gyrocopter_4 with value of +30
  • Flak Cannon: Removed attribute radius with value of 1000
  • Flak Cannon: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_gyrocopter_4
  • Flak Cannon: Removed attribute max attacks with value of 3 4 5 6
  • Flak Cannon: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_gyrocopter_2
  • Flak Cannon: Removed attribute projectile speed with value of 800
  • Flak Cannon: Removed attribute fire rate with value of 1.2
  • Flak Cannon: Removed attribute requiresscepter with value of 1
  • Flak Cannon: Removed attribute scepter radius with value of 700
  • Flak Cannon: Removed attribute requiresscepter with value of 1
  • Flak Cannon: Added new attribute AbilityValues/radius/value with value of 1000
  • Flak Cannon: Added new attribute AbilityValues/radius/special_bonus_unique_gyrocopter_4 with value of +300
  • Flak Cannon: Added new attribute AbilityValues/max_attacks/value with value of 3 4 5 6
  • Flak Cannon: Added new attribute AbilityValues/max_attacks/special_bonus_unique_gyrocopter_2 with value of +2
  • Flak Cannon: Added new attribute AbilityValues/projectile_speed with value of 800
  • Flak Cannon: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_damage/value with value of 0
  • Flak Cannon: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_damage/special_bonus_unique_gyrocopter_flak_cannon_bonus_damage with value of +40
  • Flak Cannon: Added new attribute AbilityValues/fire_rate/value with value of 1.2
  • Flak Cannon: Added new attribute AbilityValues/fire_rate/RequiresScepter with value of 1
  • Flak Cannon: Added new attribute AbilityValues/scepter_radius/value with value of 700
  • Flak Cannon: Added new attribute AbilityValues/scepter_radius/RequiresScepter with value of 1
  • Acid Spray: AbilityValues/armor_reduction/special_bonus_unique_alchemist_5 reduced from 3 to 1 (-2)
  • Acid Spray: Added new attribute AbilityValues/armor_allies/value with value of 0
  • Acid Spray: Added new attribute AbilityValues/armor_allies/special_bonus_unique_alchemist_3 with value of +1
  • Greevil's Greed: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage/value with value of 0
  • Greevil's Greed: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage/special_bonus_unique_alchemist_7 with value of +1
  • Chemical Rage: Removed attribute AbilityValues/base_attack_time/0 with value of 1.2 1.1 1.0
  • Chemical Rage: Added new attribute AbilityValues/base_attack_time/value with value of 1.2 1.1 1.0
  • Chemical Rage: Added new attribute AbilityValues/base_attack_time/special_bonus_unique_alchemist_8 with value of -0.1
  • Ghost Walk: Ability mana cost reduced from 200 to 175 (-25)
  • Ghost Walk: AbilityValues/AbilityCooldown/value reduced from 45 to 35 (-10)
  • Ghost Walk: Removed attribute AbilityValues/AbilityCooldown/special_bonus_unique_invoker_10 with value of -25
  • Ghost Walk: AbilityValues/duration reduced from 100 to 60 (-40)
  • Ghost Walk: AbilityValues/area_of_effect increased from 400 to 450 (+50)
  • Tornado: AbilityValues/AbilityCooldown/special_bonus_unique_invoker_3 increased from -10 to -6 (+4)
  • E.M.P.: Added new attribute AbilityValues/mana_burned/special_bonus_unique_invoker_10 with value of +20%
  • Chaos Meteor: Changed AbilityValues/main_damage/special_bonus_unique_invoker_6 from +40% to +80%
  • Chaos Meteor: Changed AbilityValues/burn_dps/special_bonus_unique_invoker_6 from +40% to +80%
  • Sun Strike: Changed AbilityValues/damage/value from 100/162.5/225/287.5/350/412.5/475/537.5 to 120/180/240/300/360/420/480/540
  • Deafening Blast: Changed AbilityValues/damage/value from 20/60/100/140/180/220/260/300 to 60/100/140/180/220/260/300/340
  • Ghost Walk (AD): Removed attribute AbilityValues/AbilityCooldown/special_bonus_unique_invoker_10 with value of -25
  • Tornado (AD): AbilityValues/AbilityCooldown/special_bonus_unique_invoker_3 increased from -10 to -6 (+4)
  • E.M.P. (AD): Removed attribute AbilityValues/damage_per_mana_pct/0 with value of 60
  • E.M.P. (AD): Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage_per_mana_pct/value with value of 60
  • E.M.P. (AD): Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage_per_mana_pct/special_bonus_unique_invoker_10 with value of +20
  • Chaos Meteor (AD): Changed AbilityValues/main_damage/special_bonus_unique_invoker_6 from +40% to +80%
  • Chaos Meteor (AD): Changed AbilityValues/burn_dps/value from 14/20/26/32 to 14/20/26.5/32.5
  • Chaos Meteor (AD): Changed AbilityValues/burn_dps/special_bonus_unique_invoker_6 from +40% to +80%
  • Arcane Curse: Removed attribute damage with value of 16 24 32 40
  • Arcane Curse: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_silencer
  • Arcane Curse: Removed attribute radius with value of 425
  • Arcane Curse: Removed attribute duration with value of 6
  • Arcane Curse: Removed attribute penalty duration with value of 3
  • Arcane Curse: Removed attribute movespeed with value of -9 -12 -15 -18
  • Arcane Curse: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_silencer_6
  • Arcane Curse: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonusoperation with value of SPECIAL_BONUS_SUBTRACT
  • Arcane Curse: Removed attribute penalty multiplier with value of 1.7
  • Arcane Curse: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage/value with value of 16 24 32 40
  • Arcane Curse: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage/special_bonus_unique_silencer with value of +12
  • Arcane Curse: Added new attribute AbilityValues/radius with value of 425
  • Arcane Curse: Added new attribute AbilityValues/duration with value of 6
  • Arcane Curse: Added new attribute AbilityValues/penalty_duration with value of 2
  • Arcane Curse: Added new attribute AbilityValues/movespeed with value of -9 -12 -15 -18
  • Arcane Curse: Added new attribute AbilityValues/penalty_multiplier with value of 1.5
  • Arcane Curse: Added new attribute AbilityValues/undispellable/value with value of 0
  • Arcane Curse: Added new attribute AbilityValues/undispellable/special_bonus_unique_silencer_arcane_curse_undispellable with value of +1
  • Glaives of Wisdom: Removed attribute intellect damage pct with value of 15 35 55 75
  • Glaives of Wisdom: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_silencer_3
  • Glaives of Wisdom: Removed attribute int steal with value of 1 1 2 3
  • Glaives of Wisdom: Removed attribute int steal duration with value of 15 20 25 30
  • Glaives of Wisdom: Removed attribute shard range with value of 600
  • Glaives of Wisdom: Removed attribute requiresshard with value of 1
  • Glaives of Wisdom: Removed attribute shard bounce count with value of 1
  • Glaives of Wisdom: Removed attribute requiresshard with value of 1
  • Glaives of Wisdom: Removed attribute shard attack damage pct with value of 50
  • Glaives of Wisdom: Removed attribute requiresshard with value of 1
  • Glaives of Wisdom: Removed attribute shard permanent int steal amount bonus with value of 2
  • Glaives of Wisdom: Removed attribute requiresshard with value of 1
  • Glaives of Wisdom: Removed attribute permanent int steal range with value of 925
  • Glaives of Wisdom: Removed attribute permanent int steal amount with value of 2
  • Glaives of Wisdom: Added new attribute AbilityValues/intellect_damage_pct/value with value of 15 35 55 75
  • Glaives of Wisdom: Added new attribute AbilityValues/intellect_damage_pct/special_bonus_unique_silencer_3 with value of +10
  • Glaives of Wisdom: Added new attribute AbilityValues/int_steal/value with value of 1 1 2 3
  • Glaives of Wisdom: Added new attribute AbilityValues/int_steal/special_bonus_shard with value of +2
  • Glaives of Wisdom: Added new attribute AbilityValues/int_steal_duration with value of 15 20 25 30
  • Glaives of Wisdom: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bounce_range/value with value of 0
  • Glaives of Wisdom: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bounce_range/special_bonus_unique_silencer_glaives_bounces with value of +600
  • Glaives of Wisdom: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bounce_count/value with value of 0
  • Glaives of Wisdom: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bounce_count/special_bonus_unique_silencer_glaives_bounces with value of +2
  • Glaives of Wisdom: Added new attribute AbilityValues/permanent_int_steal_range with value of 925
  • Glaives of Wisdom: Added new attribute AbilityValues/permanent_int_steal_amount/value with value of 2
  • Glaives of Wisdom: Added new attribute AbilityValues/permanent_int_steal_amount/special_bonus_shard with value of +2
  • Glaives of Wisdom: Added new attribute AbilityValues/stacks_for_silence/value with value of 0
  • Glaives of Wisdom: Added new attribute AbilityValues/stacks_for_silence/special_bonus_shard with value of +4
  • Glaives of Wisdom: Added new attribute AbilityValues/silence_duration/value with value of 0
  • Glaives of Wisdom: Added new attribute AbilityValues/silence_duration/special_bonus_shard with value of +1.75
  • Last Word: Changed int multiplier from 1.5/2/2.5/3 to 1/1.5/2/2.5
  • Arcane Orb: Removed attribute mana pool damage pct with value of 13 14 15 16
  • Arcane Orb: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_outworld_devourer
  • Arcane Orb: Removed attribute mana cost percentage with value of 20
  • Arcane Orb: Added new attribute AbilityValues/mana_pool_damage_pct/value with value of 13 14 15 16
  • Arcane Orb: Added new attribute AbilityValues/mana_pool_damage_pct/special_bonus_unique_outworld_devourer with value of +2
  • Arcane Orb: Added new attribute AbilityValues/mana_cost_percentage with value of 20
  • Arcane Orb: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bounce_radius/value with value of 0
  • Astral Imprisonment: Ability cast range reduced from 650 to 0 (-650)
  • Astral Imprisonment: Removed attribute prison duration with value of 1.75 2.5 3.25 4
  • Astral Imprisonment: Removed attribute damage with value of 120 200 280 360
  • Astral Imprisonment: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_outworld_devourer_3
  • Astral Imprisonment: Removed attribute max charges scepter with value of 2
  • Astral Imprisonment: Removed attribute requiresscepter with value of 1
  • Astral Imprisonment: Removed attribute charge restore time scepter with value of 12
  • Astral Imprisonment: Removed attribute requiresscepter with value of 1
  • Astral Imprisonment: Removed attribute scepter range bonus with value of 0
  • Astral Imprisonment: Removed attribute requiresscepter with value of 1
  • Astral Imprisonment: Removed attribute mana capacity steal with value of 16 18 20 22
  • Astral Imprisonment: Removed attribute mana capacity duration with value of 30 40 50 60
  • Astral Imprisonment: Removed attribute scepter damage bonus with value of 140
  • Astral Imprisonment: Removed attribute requiresscepter with value of 1
  • Astral Imprisonment: Removed attribute scepter damage radius with value of 400
  • Astral Imprisonment: Removed attribute requiresscepter with value of 1
  • Astral Imprisonment: Removed attribute shard mana capacity steal with value of 5
  • Astral Imprisonment: Removed attribute requiresshard with value of 1
  • Astral Imprisonment: Removed attribute shard movement speed pct with value of 60
  • Astral Imprisonment: Removed attribute requiresshard with value of 1
  • Astral Imprisonment: Added new attribute AbilityValues/prison_duration with value of 1.75 2.5 3.25 4
  • Astral Imprisonment: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage/value with value of 120 200 280 360
  • Astral Imprisonment: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage/special_bonus_scepter with value of +140
  • Astral Imprisonment: Added new attribute AbilityValues/mana_capacity_steal/value with value of 16 18 20 22
  • Astral Imprisonment: Added new attribute AbilityValues/mana_capacity_steal/special_bonus_shard with value of +5
  • Astral Imprisonment: Added new attribute AbilityValues/mana_capacity_duration with value of 30 40 50 60
  • Astral Imprisonment: Added new attribute AbilityValues/allied_movement_speed_pct/value with value of 0
  • Astral Imprisonment: Added new attribute AbilityValues/allied_movement_speed_pct/special_bonus_shard with value of +60
  • Astral Imprisonment: Added new attribute AbilityValues/AbilityCharges/value with value of 0
  • Astral Imprisonment: Added new attribute AbilityValues/AbilityCharges/special_bonus_scepter with value of +2
  • Astral Imprisonment: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage_radius/value with value of 0
  • Astral Imprisonment: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage_radius/special_bonus_scepter with value of +400
  • Astral Imprisonment: Added new attribute AbilityValues/AbilityCastRange/value with value of 650
  • Astral Imprisonment: Added new attribute AbilityValues/AbilityCastRange/special_bonus_unique_outworld_devourer_astral_castrange with value of +100
  • Howl: Added new attribute AbilityValues/total_attack_damage_reduction/value with value of 0
  • Howl: Added new attribute AbilityValues/total_attack_damage_reduction/special_bonus_unique_lycan_5 with value of +1
  • Cripple: Removed attribute maim chance with value of 20
  • Cripple: Removed attribute maim duration with value of 4.0
  • Cripple: Removed attribute maim movement speed with value of 15
  • Cripple: Removed attribute maim attack speed with value of 60
  • Cripple: Removed attribute maim damage with value of 8
  • Cripple: Added new attribute AbilityValues/maim_chance with value of 20
  • Cripple: Added new attribute AbilityValues/maim_duration with value of 4.0
  • Cripple: Added new attribute AbilityValues/maim_movement_speed/value with value of 15
  • Cripple: Added new attribute AbilityValues/maim_movement_speed/special_bonus_unique_lycan_3 with value of +10
  • Cripple: Added new attribute AbilityValues/maim_attack_speed with value of 60
  • Cripple: Added new attribute AbilityValues/maim_damage with value of 8
  • Invisibility: Fade delay increased from 1.7 to 2 (+0.3)
  • Savage Roar: Changed duration from 1.4/1.8/2.2/2.6 to 1.1/1.6/2.1/2.6
  • Drunken Brawler: Removed attribute AbilityValues/active_multiplier/0 with value of 3
  • Drunken Brawler: Added new attribute AbilityValues/active_multiplier/value with value of 3
  • Drunken Brawler: Added new attribute AbilityValues/active_multiplier/special_bonus_unique_brewmaster_8 with value of +1
  • Primal Split: Removed attribute has scepter upgrade with value of 1
  • Primal Companion: New brewmaster_primal_companion
  • Permanent Phase:: New brewmaster_fire_phase
  • DISSEMINATE: New shadow_demon_disseminate
  • Dig: Changed ability behavior from DOTA_ABILITY_BEHAVIOR_NO_TARGET/|/DOTA_ABILITY_BEHAVIOR_CHANNELLED/|/DOTA_ABILITY_BEHAVIOR_HIDDEN/|/DOTA_ABILITY_BEHAVIOR_SHOW_IN_GUIDES/|/DOTA_ABILITY_BEHAVIOR_ROOT_DISABLES to DOTA_ABILITY_BEHAVIOR_NO_TARGET/|/DOTA_ABILITY_BEHAVIOR_HIDDEN/|/DOTA_ABILITY_BEHAVIOR_SHOW_IN_GUIDES/|/DOTA_ABILITY_BEHAVIOR_ROOT_DISABLES
  • Dig: Ability channel time reduced from 0.75 to 0 (-0.75)
  • Dig: Ability cooldown reduced from 50 to 40 (-10)
  • Dig: Changed hp restore from 60% to 40%
  • Earthbind: Changed ability cooldown from 26/20/14/8 to 16/14/12/10
  • Poof: Ability cast point reduced from 1.5 to 0 (-1.5)
  • Poof: Removed attribute radius with value of 400
  • Poof: Removed attribute poof damage with value of 45 60 75 90
  • Poof: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_meepo_2
  • Poof: Added new attribute AbilityValues/AbilityCastPoint with value of 1.5
  • Poof: Added new attribute AbilityValues/radius with value of 400
  • Poof: Added new attribute AbilityValues/poof_damage/value with value of 45 60 75 90
  • Poof: Added new attribute AbilityValues/poof_damage/special_bonus_unique_meepo_2 with value of +30
  • Ransack: Removed attribute health steal heroes with value of 6 10 14 18
  • Ransack: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_meepo_6
  • Ransack: Removed attribute health steal creeps with value of 4 6 8 10
  • Ransack: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_meepo_6
  • Ransack: Added new attribute AbilityValues/health_steal_heroes/value with value of 6 10 14 18
  • Ransack: Added new attribute AbilityValues/health_steal_heroes/LinkedSpecialBonus with value of special_bonus_unique_meepo_6
  • Ransack: Added new attribute AbilityValues/health_steal_creeps/value with value of 3 5 7 9
  • Ransack: Added new attribute AbilityValues/health_steal_creeps/LinkedSpecialBonus with value of special_bonus_unique_meepo_6
  • Divided We Stand: Added new attribute AbilityValues/rat_pack/value with value of 0
  • Divided We Stand: Added new attribute AbilityValues/rat_pack/special_bonus_unique_meepo_7 with value of +1
  • Nature's Guise: Removed attribute radius with value of 150
  • Nature's Guise: Removed attribute grace time with value of 0.75
  • Nature's Guise: Removed attribute cooldown time with value of 3
  • Nature's Guise: Removed attribute regen amp with value of 40
  • Nature's Guise: Removed attribute shard root time with value of 1.0
  • Nature's Guise: Removed attribute requiresshard with value of 1
  • Nature's Guise: Removed attribute shard by tree root time with value of 2.0
  • Nature's Guise: Removed attribute requiresshard with value of 1
  • Nature's Guise: Removed attribute shard damage with value of 200
  • Nature's Guise: Removed attribute requiresshard with value of 1
  • Nature's Guise: Removed attribute shard tree movement bonus pct with value of 15
  • Nature's Guise: Removed attribute requiresshard with value of 1
  • Nature's Guise: Removed attribute shard cooldown with value of 10
  • Nature's Guise: Removed attribute requiresshard with value of 1
  • Nature's Guise: Added new attribute AbilityValues/radius with value of 150
  • Nature's Guise: Added new attribute AbilityValues/grace_time with value of 0.75
  • Nature's Guise: Added new attribute AbilityValues/cooldown_time with value of 3
  • Nature's Guise: Added new attribute AbilityValues/regen_amp with value of 40
  • Nature's Guise: Added new attribute AbilityValues/shard_root_time/value with value of 1.0
  • Nature's Guise: Added new attribute AbilityValues/shard_root_time/RequiresShard with value of 1
  • Nature's Guise: Added new attribute AbilityValues/shard_by_tree_root_time/value with value of 2.0
  • Nature's Guise: Added new attribute AbilityValues/shard_by_tree_root_time/RequiresShard with value of 1
  • Nature's Guise: Added new attribute AbilityValues/shard_damage/value with value of 200
  • Nature's Guise: Added new attribute AbilityValues/shard_damage/RequiresShard with value of 1
  • Nature's Guise: Added new attribute AbilityValues/movement_bonus/value with value of 12
  • Nature's Guise: Added new attribute AbilityValues/movement_bonus/special_bonus_shard with value of +15
  • Nature's Guise: Added new attribute AbilityValues/shard_cooldown/value with value of 10
  • Nature's Guise: Added new attribute AbilityValues/shard_cooldown/RequiresShard with value of 1
  • Living Armor: Removed attribute total heal with value of 45 80 125 180
  • Living Armor: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_treant_8
  • Living Armor: Removed attribute bonus armor with value of 3 6 9 12
  • Living Armor: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_treant_13
  • Living Armor: Removed attribute duration with value of 15 20 25 30
  • Living Armor: Added new attribute AbilityValues/heal_per_second/value with value of 3 4 5 6
  • Living Armor: Added new attribute AbilityValues/heal_per_second/special_bonus_unique_treant_8 with value of +2
  • Living Armor: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_armor/value with value of 6 8 10 12
  • Living Armor: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_armor/special_bonus_unique_treant_13 with value of +8
  • Living Armor: Added new attribute AbilityValues/duration with value of 15 20 25 30
  • Overgrowth: Removed attribute duration with value of 3.0 4.0 5.0
  • Overgrowth: Removed attribute radius with value of 800
  • Overgrowth: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_treant_5
  • Overgrowth: Removed attribute eyes radius with value of 800
  • Overgrowth: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_treant_5
  • Overgrowth: Removed attribute damage with value of 75
  • Overgrowth: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_treant_11
  • Overgrowth: Added new attribute AbilityValues/duration with value of 3 4 5
  • Overgrowth: Added new attribute AbilityValues/radius/value with value of 800
  • Overgrowth: Added new attribute AbilityValues/radius/LinkedSpecialBonus with value of special_bonus_unique_treant_5
  • Overgrowth: Added new attribute AbilityValues/eyes_radius/value with value of 800
  • Overgrowth: Added new attribute AbilityValues/eyes_radius/LinkedSpecialBonus with value of special_bonus_unique_treant_5
  • Overgrowth: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage with value of 75
  • Overgrowth: Added new attribute AbilityValues/purgable/value with value of 0
  • Overgrowth: Added new attribute AbilityValues/purgable/special_bonus_unique_treant_11 with value of +1
  • Decay: Changed ability cast point from 0.45/0.45/0.45/0.45 to 0.3
  • Decay: Changed base damage from 20/50/80/110 to 0/40/80/120
  • Soul Rip: Ability cast point reduced from 0.35 to 0.3 (-0.05)
  • Tombstone: Changed ability cast point from 0.45/0.45/0.45/0.45 to 0.6
  • Tombstone: Changed ability mana cost from 120/130/140/150 to 120/140/160/180
  • Telekinesis: Ability mana cost reduced from 125 to 110 (-15)
  • Fade Bolt: Changed jump reduction from 7% to 6%
  • Glimpse: Changed ability cooldown from 24/22/20/18 to empty value
  • Glimpse: Removed attribute backtrack time with value of 4.0 4.0 4.0 4.0
  • Glimpse: Removed attribute cast range with value of 600 1000 1400 1800
  • Glimpse: Removed attribute silence duration with value of 0
  • Glimpse: Added new attribute AbilityValues/backtrack_time with value of 4.0 4.0 4.0 4.0
  • Glimpse: Added new attribute AbilityValues/cast_range with value of 600 1000 1400 1800
  • Glimpse: Added new attribute AbilityValues/silence_duration with value of 0
  • Glimpse: Added new attribute AbilityValues/AbilityCooldown/value with value of 24 22 20 18
  • Glimpse: Added new attribute AbilityValues/AbilityCooldown/special_bonus_unique_disruptor_4 with value of -12
  • Glimpse: Added new attribute AbilityValues/min_damage with value of 50
  • Glimpse: Added new attribute AbilityValues/max_damage/value with value of 150 200 250 300
  • Glimpse: Added new attribute AbilityValues/max_damage/special_bonus_unique_disruptor_9 with value of 250
  • Glimpse: Added new attribute AbilityValues/max_distance with value of 1400
  • Impale: Ability cast range increased from 700 to 750 (+50)
  • Impale: Length increased from 700 to 750 (+50)
  • Spiked Carapace: Removed attribute reflect duration with value of 2.0
  • Spiked Carapace: Removed attribute stun duration with value of 0.6 1.2 1.8 2.4
  • Spiked Carapace: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_nyx_6
  • Spiked Carapace: Removed attribute bonus damage with value of 0
  • Spiked Carapace: Removed attribute bonus armor with value of 0
  • Spiked Carapace: Removed attribute bonus intellect with value of 0
  • Spiked Carapace: Removed attribute damage reflect pct with value of 100
  • Spiked Carapace: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_nyx
  • Spiked Carapace: Added new attribute AbilityValues/reflect_duration/value with value of 2.0
  • Spiked Carapace: Added new attribute AbilityValues/reflect_duration/special_bonus_unique_nyx_carapace_reflect_duration with value of +0.5
  • Spiked Carapace: Added new attribute AbilityValues/stun_duration/value with value of 0.6 1.2 1.8 2.4
  • Spiked Carapace: Added new attribute AbilityValues/stun_duration/special_bonus_unique_nyx_6 with value of +0.6
  • Spiked Carapace: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage_reflect_pct with value of 100
  • Vendetta: Changed ability cooldown from 90/75/60 to 80/70/60
  • Ensnare: Changed ability cast range from 575/600/625/650 to empty value
  • Ensnare: Changed ability cooldown from 23/20/17/14 to empty value
  • Ensnare: Removed attribute duration with value of 2.75 3.5 4.25 5.0
  • Ensnare: Removed attribute net speed with value of 1500
  • Ensnare: Removed attribute fake ensnare distance with value of 900 900 900 900
  • Ensnare: Removed attribute scepter cooldown with value of 6
  • Ensnare: Removed attribute requiresscepter with value of 1
  • Ensnare: Removed attribute scepter range with value of 400
  • Ensnare: Removed attribute requiresscepter with value of 1
  • Ensnare: Added new attribute AbilityValues/duration with value of 2.75 3.5 4.25 5.0
  • Ensnare: Added new attribute AbilityValues/net_speed/value with value of 1500
  • Ensnare: Added new attribute AbilityValues/net_speed/special_bonus_scepter with value of +50%
  • Ensnare: Added new attribute AbilityValues/fake_ensnare_distance with value of 900 900 900 900
  • Ensnare: Added new attribute AbilityValues/AbilityCooldown/value with value of 21 18 15 12
  • Ensnare: Added new attribute AbilityValues/AbilityCooldown/special_bonus_unique_naga_siren_net_cooldown with value of -2
  • Ensnare: Added new attribute AbilityValues/AbilityCastRange/value with value of 575 600 625 650
  • Ensnare: Added new attribute AbilityValues/AbilityCastRange/special_bonus_scepter with value of +50%
  • Ensnare: Added new attribute AbilityValues/can_target_magic_immune/value with value of 0
  • Ensnare: Added new attribute AbilityValues/can_target_magic_immune/special_bonus_scepter with value of +1
  • Rip Tide: Removed attribute AbilityValues/hits/special_bonus_unique_naga_siren_5 with value of -1
  • Song of the Siren: Removed attribute radius with value of 1000 1200 1400
  • Song of the Siren: Removed attribute duration with value of 7.0 7.0 7.0
  • Song of the Siren: Removed attribute animation rate with value of 0.55 0.55 0.55
  • Song of the Siren: Removed attribute regen rate with value of 10.0
  • Song of the Siren: Removed attribute regen rate self with value of 10.0
  • Song of the Siren: Removed attribute regen rate tooltip scepter with value of 10
  • Song of the Siren: Removed attribute requiresscepter with value of 1
  • Song of the Siren: Removed attribute scepter cooldown with value of 160.0 120.0 80.0
  • Song of the Siren: Removed attribute requiresscepter with value of 1
  • Song of the Siren: Removed attribute shard heal pct with value of 5
  • Song of the Siren: Removed attribute requiresshard with value of 1
  • Song of the Siren: Added new attribute AbilityValues/radius/value with value of 1000 1200 1400
  • Song of the Siren: Added new attribute AbilityValues/radius/special_bonus_unique_naga_siren_5 with value of +500
  • Song of the Siren: Added new attribute AbilityValues/duration with value of 7.0 7.0 7.0
  • Song of the Siren: Added new attribute AbilityValues/animation_rate with value of 0.55 0.55 0.55
  • Song of the Siren: Added new attribute AbilityValues/heal_pct/value with value of 0
  • Song of the Siren: Added new attribute AbilityValues/heal_pct/special_bonus_shard with value of +5
  • Reel In: New naga_siren_reel_in
  • Illuminate: Ability cooldown reduced from 13 to 0 (-13)
  • Illuminate: Removed attribute total damage with value of 185 290 395 500
  • Illuminate: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_keeper_of_the_light
  • Illuminate: Removed attribute max channel time with value of 3
  • Illuminate: Removed attribute radius with value of 400
  • Illuminate: Removed attribute range with value of 1550
  • Illuminate: Removed attribute speed with value of 900.0
  • Illuminate: Removed attribute vision radius with value of 800 800 800 800
  • Illuminate: Removed attribute vision duration with value of 3.34 3.34 3.34 3.34
  • Illuminate: Removed attribute channel vision radius with value of 400
  • Illuminate: Removed attribute channel vision interval with value of 0.5
  • Illuminate: Removed attribute channel vision duration with value of 10.34
  • Illuminate: Removed attribute channel vision step with value of 150 180 210 240
  • Illuminate: Added new attribute AbilityValues/total_damage/value with value of 185 290 395 500
  • Illuminate: Added new attribute AbilityValues/total_damage/special_bonus_unique_keeper_of_the_light with value of +180
  • Illuminate: Added new attribute AbilityValues/max_channel_time with value of 3
  • Illuminate: Added new attribute AbilityValues/radius with value of 400
  • Illuminate: Added new attribute AbilityValues/range with value of 1550
  • Illuminate: Added new attribute AbilityValues/speed with value of 900.0
  • Illuminate: Added new attribute AbilityValues/vision_radius with value of 800 800 800 800
  • Illuminate: Added new attribute AbilityValues/vision_duration with value of 3.34 3.34 3.34 3.34
  • Illuminate: Added new attribute AbilityValues/AbilityCooldown/value with value of 13
  • Illuminate: Added new attribute AbilityValues/AbilityCooldown/special_bonus_unique_keeper_of_the_light_illuminate_cooldown with value of -2
  • Illuminate: Added new attribute AbilityValues/channel_vision_radius with value of 400
  • Illuminate: Added new attribute AbilityValues/channel_vision_interval with value of 0.5
  • Illuminate: Added new attribute AbilityValues/channel_vision_duration with value of 10.34
  • Illuminate: Added new attribute AbilityValues/channel_vision_step with value of 150 180 210 240
  • Spirit Form: Ability cooldown increased from 65 to 85 (+20)
  • Spirit Form: Changed illuminate heal from 40/50/60% to 50/60/70%
  • Illuminate: Ability cooldown reduced from 13 to 0 (-13)
  • Illuminate: Removed attribute total damage with value of 185 290 395 500
  • Illuminate: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_keeper_of_the_light
  • Illuminate: Removed attribute max channel time with value of 3
  • Illuminate: Removed attribute radius with value of 400
  • Illuminate: Removed attribute range with value of 1550
  • Illuminate: Removed attribute speed with value of 900.0
  • Illuminate: Removed attribute vision radius with value of 800 800 800 800
  • Illuminate: Removed attribute vision duration with value of 3.34 3.34 3.34 3.34
  • Illuminate: Removed attribute channel vision radius with value of 400
  • Illuminate: Removed attribute channel vision interval with value of 0.5
  • Illuminate: Removed attribute channel vision duration with value of 10.34
  • Illuminate: Removed attribute channel vision step with value of 150 180 210 240
  • Illuminate: Added new attribute AbilityValues/total_damage/value with value of 185 290 395 500
  • Illuminate: Added new attribute AbilityValues/total_damage/special_bonus_unique_keeper_of_the_light with value of +180
  • Illuminate: Added new attribute AbilityValues/max_channel_time with value of 3
  • Illuminate: Added new attribute AbilityValues/radius with value of 400
  • Illuminate: Added new attribute AbilityValues/range with value of 1550
  • Illuminate: Added new attribute AbilityValues/speed with value of 900.0
  • Illuminate: Added new attribute AbilityValues/vision_radius with value of 800 800 800 800
  • Illuminate: Added new attribute AbilityValues/vision_duration with value of 3.34 3.34 3.34 3.34
  • Illuminate: Added new attribute AbilityValues/channel_vision_radius with value of 400
  • Illuminate: Added new attribute AbilityValues/channel_vision_interval with value of 0.5
  • Illuminate: Added new attribute AbilityValues/channel_vision_duration with value of 10.34
  • Illuminate: Added new attribute AbilityValues/channel_vision_step with value of 150 180 210 240
  • Illuminate: Added new attribute AbilityValues/AbilityCooldown/value with value of 13
  • Illuminate: Added new attribute AbilityValues/AbilityCooldown/special_bonus_unique_keeper_of_the_light_illuminate_cooldown with value of -2
  • Soul Assumption: Ability mana cost increased from 125 to 135 (+10)
  • Silent as the Grave: Changed bonus damage from 30% to 25%
  • Stone Form: Stun radius increased from 350 to 375 (+25)
  • Stone Form: Stun radius increased from 350 to 375 (+25)
  • Tether: Changed AbilityValues/tether_heal_amp from 0.75/0.9/1.05/1.2 to 0.60/0.80/1.00/1.20
  • Tether: Removed attribute AbilityValues/slow/0 with value of 15 25 35 45
  • Tether: Added new attribute AbilityValues/slow/value with value of 15 25 35 45
  • Tether: Added new attribute AbilityValues/slow/special_bonus_unique_wisp_11 with value of +15
  • Spirits: Changed ability mana cost from 120/130/140/150 to 100/110/120/130
  • Overcharge: Changed AbilityValues/bonus_attack_speed from 25/55/85/115 to 35/60/85/110
  • Relocate: Added new attribute linked ability with value of wisp_tether
  • Break Tether: Removed attribute linked ability with value of wisp_tether
  • Break Tether: Added new attribute max level with value of 1
  • Pounce: AbilityValues/pounce_damage reduced from 40 to 0 (-40)
  • Pounce: Added new attribute AbilityValues/essence_stacks with value of 0 1 2 3
  • Shadow Dance: Removed attribute AbilityValues/bonus_regen_pct/value with value of 5 6 7
  • Shadow Dance: Removed attribute AbilityValues/bonus_regen_pct/special_bonus_unique_slark_8 with value of +1.5
  • Shadow Dance: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_regen/value with value of 60 90 120
  • Shadow Dance: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_regen/special_bonus_unique_slark_8 with value of +40
  • Split Shot: AbilityValues/damage_modifier/special_bonus_unique_medusa_2 reduced from 12 to 10 (-2)
  • Split Shot: AbilityValues/damage_modifier_tooltip/special_bonus_unique_medusa_2 reduced from 12 to 10 (-2)
  • Mystic Snake: Removed attribute AbilityValues/AbilityCooldown/0 with value of 10
  • Mystic Snake: Added new attribute AbilityValues/AbilityCooldown/value with value of 10
  • Mystic Snake: Added new attribute AbilityValues/AbilityCooldown/special_bonus_unique_medusa_5 with value of -2
  • Mystic Snake: AbilityValues/stone_form_scepter_base/value increased from 0 to 1.3 (+1.3)
  • Mystic Snake: Removed attribute AbilityValues/stone_form_scepter_base/special_bonus_scepter with value of +1.3
  • Mystic Snake: Added new attribute AbilityValues/stone_form_scepter_base/RequiresScepter with value of 1
  • Mystic Snake: AbilityValues/stone_form_scepter_increment/value increased from 0 to 0.2 (+0.2)
  • Mystic Snake: Removed attribute AbilityValues/stone_form_scepter_increment/special_bonus_scepter with value of +0.2
  • Mystic Snake: Added new attribute AbilityValues/stone_form_scepter_increment/RequiresScepter with value of 1
  • Mystic Snake: Removed attribute AbilityValues/movement_slow/0 with value of 30
  • Mystic Snake: Added new attribute AbilityValues/movement_slow/value with value of 30
  • Mystic Snake: Added new attribute AbilityValues/movement_slow/special_bonus_unique_medusa_7 with value of +15
  • Mystic Snake: Removed attribute AbilityValues/turn_slow/0 with value of 50
  • Mystic Snake: Added new attribute AbilityValues/turn_slow/value with value of 50
  • Mystic Snake: Added new attribute AbilityValues/turn_slow/special_bonus_unique_medusa_7 with value of +15
  • Mystic Snake: Added new attribute AbilityValues/snake_damage_pct with value of 0
  • Stone Gaze: Changed AbilityValues/bonus_physical_damage/value from 40/45/50 to 35/45/55
  • Whirling Axes (Ranged): Ability cooldown reduced from 9 to 0 (-9)
  • Whirling Axes (Ranged): Ability mana cost reduced from 60 to 0 (-60)
  • Whirling Axes (Ranged): Removed attribute axe width with value of 100
  • Whirling Axes (Ranged): Removed attribute axe speed with value of 1500.0
  • Whirling Axes (Ranged): Removed attribute axe range with value of 950.0
  • Whirling Axes (Ranged): Removed attribute axe damage with value of 90
  • Whirling Axes (Ranged): Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_troll_warlord_3
  • Whirling Axes (Ranged): Removed attribute axe slow duration with value of 2.5 3 3.5 4
  • Whirling Axes (Ranged): Removed attribute movement speed with value of 40
  • Whirling Axes (Ranged): Removed attribute axe spread with value of 25
  • Whirling Axes (Ranged): Removed attribute axe count with value of 5
  • Whirling Axes (Ranged): Removed attribute scepter cooldown with value of 4
  • Whirling Axes (Ranged): Removed attribute requiresscepter with value of 1
  • Whirling Axes (Ranged): Removed attribute scepter mana cost with value of 30
  • Whirling Axes (Ranged): Removed attribute requiresscepter with value of 1
  • Whirling Axes (Ranged): Added new attribute AbilityValues/axe_width with value of 100
  • Whirling Axes (Ranged): Added new attribute AbilityValues/axe_speed with value of 1500.0
  • Whirling Axes (Ranged): Added new attribute AbilityValues/axe_range with value of 950.0
  • Whirling Axes (Ranged): Added new attribute AbilityValues/axe_damage/value with value of 90
  • Whirling Axes (Ranged): Added new attribute AbilityValues/axe_damage/special_bonus_unique_troll_warlord_3 with value of +90
  • Whirling Axes (Ranged): Added new attribute AbilityValues/axe_slow_duration/value with value of 2.5 3 3.5 4
  • Whirling Axes (Ranged): Added new attribute AbilityValues/axe_slow_duration/special_bonus_unique_troll_warlord_whirling_axes_debuff_duration with value of +2
  • Whirling Axes (Ranged): Added new attribute AbilityValues/movement_speed with value of 40
  • Whirling Axes (Ranged): Added new attribute AbilityValues/axe_spread with value of 25
  • Whirling Axes (Ranged): Added new attribute AbilityValues/axe_count with value of 5
  • Whirling Axes (Ranged): Added new attribute AbilityValues/AbilityCooldown/value with value of 9
  • Whirling Axes (Ranged): Added new attribute AbilityValues/AbilityCooldown/special_bonus_scepter with value of -5
  • Whirling Axes (Ranged): Added new attribute AbilityValues/AbilityManacost/value with value of 60
  • Whirling Axes (Ranged): Added new attribute AbilityValues/AbilityManacost/special_bonus_scepter with value of -30
  • Whirling Axes (Ranged): Added new attribute AbilityValues/pierces_magic_immunity/value with value of 0
  • Whirling Axes (Ranged): Added new attribute AbilityValues/pierces_magic_immunity/special_bonus_unique_troll_warlord_6 with value of +1
  • Whirling Axes (Melee): Ability cooldown reduced from 9 to 0 (-9)
  • Whirling Axes (Melee): Ability mana cost reduced from 50 to 0 (-50)
  • Whirling Axes (Melee): Removed attribute damage with value of 50 100 150 200
  • Whirling Axes (Melee): Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_troll_warlord_3
  • Whirling Axes (Melee): Removed attribute hit radius with value of 100
  • Whirling Axes (Melee): Removed attribute max range with value of 450.0
  • Whirling Axes (Melee): Removed attribute axe movement speed with value of 1250
  • Whirling Axes (Melee): Removed attribute blind duration with value of 5
  • Whirling Axes (Melee): Removed attribute blind pct with value of 60
  • Whirling Axes (Melee): Removed attribute whirl duration with value of 3.0
  • Whirling Axes (Melee): Removed attribute scepter cooldown with value of 4
  • Whirling Axes (Melee): Removed attribute requiresscepter with value of 1
  • Whirling Axes (Melee): Removed attribute scepter mana cost with value of 25
  • Whirling Axes (Melee): Removed attribute requiresscepter with value of 1
  • Whirling Axes (Melee): Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage/value with value of 50 100 150 200
  • Whirling Axes (Melee): Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage/special_bonus_unique_troll_warlord_3 with value of +90
  • Whirling Axes (Melee): Added new attribute AbilityValues/hit_radius with value of 100
  • Whirling Axes (Melee): Added new attribute AbilityValues/max_range with value of 450.0
  • Whirling Axes (Melee): Added new attribute AbilityValues/axe_movement_speed with value of 1250
  • Whirling Axes (Melee): Added new attribute AbilityValues/blind_duration/value with value of 5
  • Whirling Axes (Melee): Added new attribute AbilityValues/blind_duration/special_bonus_unique_troll_warlord_whirling_axes_debuff_duration with value of +2
  • Whirling Axes (Melee): Added new attribute AbilityValues/blind_pct with value of 60
  • Whirling Axes (Melee): Added new attribute AbilityValues/whirl_duration with value of 3.0
  • Whirling Axes (Melee): Added new attribute AbilityValues/AbilityCooldown/value with value of 9
  • Whirling Axes (Melee): Added new attribute AbilityValues/AbilityCooldown/special_bonus_scepter with value of -5
  • Whirling Axes (Melee): Added new attribute AbilityValues/AbilityManacost/value with value of 50
  • Whirling Axes (Melee): Added new attribute AbilityValues/AbilityManacost/special_bonus_scepter with value of -25
  • Whirling Axes (Melee): Added new attribute AbilityValues/pierces_magic_immunity/value with value of 0
  • Whirling Axes (Melee): Added new attribute AbilityValues/pierces_magic_immunity/special_bonus_unique_troll_warlord_6 with value of +1
  • Battle Trance: Changed ability cooldown from 90/80/70 to empty value
  • Battle Trance: Removed attribute trance duration with value of 6.5
  • Battle Trance: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_troll_warlord_7
  • Battle Trance: Removed attribute lifesteal with value of 40 60 80
  • Battle Trance: Removed attribute attack speed with value of 140 170 200
  • Battle Trance: Removed attribute movement speed with value of 25 30 35
  • Battle Trance: Removed attribute range with value of 900
  • Battle Trance: Removed attribute scepter cooldown with value of 35
  • Battle Trance: Removed attribute requiresscepter with value of 1
  • Battle Trance: Removed attribute scepter duration enemies with value of 3.25
  • Battle Trance: Removed attribute requiresscepter with value of 1
  • Battle Trance: Removed attribute scepter cast range tooltip with value of 525
  • Battle Trance: Removed attribute requiresscepter with value of 1
  • Battle Trance: Added new attribute AbilityValues/trance_duration with value of 6.5
  • Battle Trance: Added new attribute AbilityValues/AbilityCooldown/value with value of 90 80 70
  • Battle Trance: Added new attribute AbilityValues/AbilityCooldown/special_bonus_unique_troll_warlord_7 with value of -15
  • Battle Trance: Added new attribute AbilityValues/lifesteal with value of 40 60 80
  • Battle Trance: Added new attribute AbilityValues/attack_speed with value of 140 170 200
  • Battle Trance: Added new attribute AbilityValues/movement_speed/value with value of 25 30 35
  • Battle Trance: Added new attribute AbilityValues/movement_speed/special_bonus_unique_troll_warlord_battle_trance_movespeed with value of +15
  • Battle Trance: Added new attribute AbilityValues/range with value of 900
  • Retaliate: Changed AbilityValues/return_damage/value from 15/30/45/60 to 15/25/35/45
  • Stampede: Removed attribute has scepter upgrade with value of 1
  • Stampede: Changed AbilityValues/strength_damage/value from 1.75/2.5/3.25 to 2/2.5/3
  • Stampede: AbilityValues/slow_duration increased from 2.5 to 3 (+0.5)
  • Stampede: Removed attribute AbilityValues/damage_reduction/special_bonus_scepter with value of +20 +25 +30
  • Stampede: Removed attribute AbilityValues/has_flying_movement/special_bonus_scepter with value of +1
  • Hitch A Ride: New centaur_mount
  • Horn Toss: Slow duration increased from 1.25 to 2 (+0.75)
  • Reverse Polarity: Ability cooldown reduced from 130 to 120 (-10)
  • Reverse Polarity: Removed attribute pull radius with value of 410
  • Reverse Polarity: Removed attribute polarity damage with value of 75 150 225
  • Reverse Polarity: Removed attribute hero stun duration with value of 2.75 3.25 3.75
  • Reverse Polarity: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_magnus_5
  • Reverse Polarity: Removed attribute pull duration with value of 0.0 0.0 0.0
  • Reverse Polarity: Added new attribute AbilityValues/pull_radius with value of 410
  • Reverse Polarity: Added new attribute AbilityValues/polarity_damage with value of 75 150 225
  • Reverse Polarity: Added new attribute AbilityValues/hero_stun_duration/value with value of 2.75 3.25 3.75
  • Reverse Polarity: Added new attribute AbilityValues/hero_stun_duration/special_bonus_unique_magnus_5 with value of +1
  • Reverse Polarity: Added new attribute AbilityValues/pull_duration with value of 0.0 0.0 0.0
  • Reverse Polarity: Added new attribute AbilityValues/strength_buff_duration/value with value of 0
  • Reverse Polarity: Added new attribute AbilityValues/strength_buff_duration/special_bonus_unique_magnus_reverse_polarity_strength with value of +15
  • Reverse Polarity: Added new attribute AbilityValues/strength_per_stack/value with value of 0
  • Reverse Polarity: Added new attribute AbilityValues/strength_per_stack/special_bonus_unique_magnus_reverse_polarity_strength with value of +12
  • Reactive Armor: Changed bonus armor from 0.9/1/1.1/1.2 to 0.5/0.6/0.7/0.8
  • Reactive Armor: Changed bonus hp regen from 0.7/0.9/1.1/1.3 to 0.4/0.5/0.6/0.7
  • Reactive Armor: Changed max stacks from 6/12/18/24 to 10/20/30/40
  • Chakram: Changed ability mana cost from 80/140/200 to 75/125/175
  • Chakram: Changed mana cost per second from 16/23/30 to 14/22/30
  • Second Chakram: Changed ability mana cost from 80/140/200 to 75/125/175
  • Second Chakram: Changed mana per second from 16/23/30 to 14/22/30
  • Viscous Nasal Goo: Ability cast range reduced from 650 to 0 (-650)
  • Viscous Nasal Goo: Removed attribute goo speed with value of 1000
  • Viscous Nasal Goo: Removed attribute goo duration with value of 5.0
  • Viscous Nasal Goo: Removed attribute base armor with value of 2
  • Viscous Nasal Goo: Removed attribute armor per stack with value of 1.5 2.0 2.5 3.0
  • Viscous Nasal Goo: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_bristleback_4
  • Viscous Nasal Goo: Removed attribute base move slow with value of 15
  • Viscous Nasal Goo: Removed attribute move slow per stack with value of 3 6 9 12
  • Viscous Nasal Goo: Removed attribute stack limit with value of 4
  • Viscous Nasal Goo: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_bristleback
  • Viscous Nasal Goo: Removed attribute goo duration creep with value of 10.0
  • Viscous Nasal Goo: Removed attribute radius scepter with value of 800
  • Viscous Nasal Goo: Removed attribute requiresscepter with value of 1
  • Viscous Nasal Goo: Removed attribute stack limit scepter with value of 7
  • Viscous Nasal Goo: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_bristleback
  • Viscous Nasal Goo: Removed attribute requiresscepter with value of 1
  • Viscous Nasal Goo: Added new attribute AbilityValues/goo_speed with value of 1000
  • Viscous Nasal Goo: Added new attribute AbilityValues/goo_duration with value of 5.0
  • Viscous Nasal Goo: Added new attribute AbilityValues/base_armor with value of 2
  • Viscous Nasal Goo: Added new attribute AbilityValues/armor_per_stack/value with value of 1.5 2.0 2.5 3.0
  • Viscous Nasal Goo: Added new attribute AbilityValues/armor_per_stack/special_bonus_unique_bristleback_4 with value of +0.75
  • Viscous Nasal Goo: Added new attribute AbilityValues/base_move_slow with value of 15
  • Viscous Nasal Goo: Added new attribute AbilityValues/move_slow_per_stack with value of 3 6 9 12
  • Viscous Nasal Goo: Added new attribute AbilityValues/stack_limit/value with value of 4
  • Viscous Nasal Goo: Added new attribute AbilityValues/stack_limit/special_bonus_scepter with value of +3
  • Viscous Nasal Goo: Added new attribute AbilityValues/goo_duration_creep with value of 10.0
  • Viscous Nasal Goo: Added new attribute AbilityValues/AbilityCastRange/value with value of 650
  • Viscous Nasal Goo: Added new attribute AbilityValues/AbilityCastRange/special_bonus_unique_bristleback_5 with value of +150
  • Bristleback: Removed attribute side damage reduction with value of 8 12 16 20
  • Bristleback: Removed attribute back damage reduction with value of 16 24 32 40
  • Bristleback: Removed attribute side angle with value of 110
  • Bristleback: Removed attribute back angle with value of 70
  • Bristleback: Removed attribute quill release threshold with value of 200
  • Bristleback: Added new attribute AbilityValues/side_damage_reduction/value with value of 8 12 16 20
  • Bristleback: Added new attribute AbilityValues/side_damage_reduction/special_bonus_unique_bristleback_6 with value of +4
  • Bristleback: Added new attribute AbilityValues/back_damage_reduction/value with value of 16 24 32 40
  • Bristleback: Added new attribute AbilityValues/back_damage_reduction/special_bonus_unique_bristleback_6 with value of +8
  • Bristleback: Added new attribute AbilityValues/side_angle with value of 110
  • Bristleback: Added new attribute AbilityValues/back_angle with value of 70
  • Bristleback: Added new attribute AbilityValues/quill_release_threshold with value of 200
  • Warpath: Changed damage per stack from 25/30/35 to 20/25/30
  • Ice Shards: Changed ability cooldown from 23.0/20.0/17.0/14.0 to 23/20/17/14
  • Ice Shards: Removed attribute shard width with value of 200
  • Ice Shards: Removed attribute shard damage with value of 75 150 225 300
  • Ice Shards: Removed attribute shard count with value of 7
  • Ice Shards: Removed attribute shard speed with value of 1200.0
  • Ice Shards: Removed attribute shard duration with value of 4 5 6 7
  • Ice Shards: Removed attribute shard angle step with value of 40.0
  • Ice Shards: Removed attribute shard distance with value of 200
  • Ice Shards: Removed attribute turn rate slow with value of 0
  • Ice Shards: Removed attribute aghs shard move slow with value of 40
  • Ice Shards: Removed attribute requiresshard with value of 1
  • Ice Shards: Removed attribute aghs shard damage with value of 60
  • Ice Shards: Removed attribute requiresshard with value of 1
  • Ice Shards: Removed attribute aghs shard depth with value of 300
  • Ice Shards: Removed attribute requiresshard with value of 1
  • Ice Shards: Added new attribute AbilityValues/shard_width with value of 200
  • Ice Shards: Added new attribute AbilityValues/shard_damage with value of 75 150 225 300
  • Ice Shards: Added new attribute AbilityValues/shard_count with value of 7
  • Ice Shards: Added new attribute AbilityValues/shard_speed with value of 1200.0
  • Ice Shards: Added new attribute AbilityValues/shard_duration with value of 4 5 6 7
  • Ice Shards: Added new attribute AbilityValues/shard_angle_step with value of 40.0
  • Ice Shards: Added new attribute AbilityValues/shard_distance with value of 200
  • Ice Shards: Added new attribute AbilityValues/turn_rate_slow with value of 0
  • Ice Shards: Added new attribute AbilityValues/aghs_shard_move_slow/value with value of 40
  • Ice Shards: Added new attribute AbilityValues/aghs_shard_move_slow/RequiresShard with value of 1
  • Ice Shards: Added new attribute AbilityValues/aghs_shard_damage/value with value of 60
  • Ice Shards: Added new attribute AbilityValues/aghs_shard_damage/RequiresShard with value of 1
  • Ice Shards: Added new attribute AbilityValues/aghs_shard_depth/value with value of 300
  • Ice Shards: Added new attribute AbilityValues/aghs_shard_depth/RequiresShard with value of 1
  • Snowball: Changed stun duration from 0.5/0.75/1.0/1.25 to 0.8/1.0/1.2/1.4
  • Arcane Bolt: Ability mana cost increased from 90 to 95 (+5)
  • Shield of the Scion: AbilityValues/bonus_intelligence reduced from 5 to 2 (-3)
  • Shield of the Scion: AbilityValues/bonus_armor reduced from 1 to 0.5 (-0.5)
  • Aphotic Shield: Changed ability mana cost from 100/110/120/130 to 85/100/115/130
  • Curse of Avernus: Removed attribute AbilityValues/curse_slow/0 with value of 15 30 45 60
  • Curse of Avernus: Added new attribute AbilityValues/curse_slow/value with value of 15 30 45 60
  • Curse of Avernus: Added new attribute AbilityValues/curse_slow/special_bonus_unique_abaddon_6 with value of +15
  • Borrowed Time: AbilityValues/redirect_range_scepter/value reduced from 1600 to 1200 (-400)
  • Echo Stomp: Changed stomp damage from 70/90/110/130 to 75/100/125/150
  • Natural Order: Removed attribute radius with value of 350
  • Natural Order: Removed attribute armor reduction pct with value of 40 60 80 100
  • Natural Order: Removed attribute magic resistance pct with value of 40 60 80 100
  • Natural Order: Added new attribute AbilityValues/radius/value with value of 350
  • Natural Order: Added new attribute AbilityValues/radius/special_bonus_unique_elder_titan_5 with value of +100
  • Natural Order: Added new attribute AbilityValues/armor_reduction_pct with value of 40 60 80 100
  • Natural Order: Added new attribute AbilityValues/magic_resistance_pct with value of 40 60 80 100
  • Overwhelming Odds: AbilityValues/armor_per_creep/value increased from 0.5 to 1 (+0.5)
  • Overwhelming Odds: AbilityValues/armor_per_hero/value increased from 4 to 5 (+1)
  • Moment of Courage: Removed attribute AbilityValues/hp_leech_percent/0 with value of 55 65 75 85
  • Moment of Courage: Added new attribute AbilityValues/hp_leech_percent/value with value of 55 65 75 85
  • Moment of Courage: Added new attribute AbilityValues/hp_leech_percent/special_bonus_unique_legion_commander_7 with value of +50
  • Duel: Changed ability cast range from 150 to 200/250/300
  • Duel: Changed ability cooldown from 50.0/50.0/50.0 to empty value
  • Duel: Removed attribute duration with value of 4.0 4.75 5.5
  • Duel: Removed attribute duration scepter with value of 6 7 8
  • Duel: Removed attribute requiresscepter with value of 1
  • Duel: Removed attribute reward damage with value of 10 20 30
  • Duel: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_legion_commander
  • Duel: Removed attribute victory range with value of 600
  • Duel: Removed attribute scepter damage reduction pct with value of 50
  • Duel: Removed attribute requiresscepter with value of 1
  • Duel: Removed attribute scepter cooldown reduction with value of 20.0
  • Duel: Removed attribute requiresscepter with value of 1
  • Duel: Added new attribute AbilityValues/duration with value of 4.0 4.75 5.5
  • Duel: Added new attribute AbilityValues/duration_scepter/value with value of 6 7 8
  • Duel: Added new attribute AbilityValues/duration_scepter/RequiresScepter with value of 1
  • Duel: Added new attribute AbilityValues/reward_damage/value with value of 10 20 30
  • Duel: Added new attribute AbilityValues/reward_damage/LinkedSpecialBonus with value of special_bonus_unique_legion_commander
  • Duel: Added new attribute AbilityValues/victory_range with value of 600
  • Duel: Added new attribute AbilityValues/scepter_damage_reduction_pct/value with value of 50
  • Duel: Added new attribute AbilityValues/scepter_damage_reduction_pct/RequiresScepter with value of 1
  • Duel: Added new attribute AbilityValues/scepter_cooldown_reduction/value with value of 20.0
  • Duel: Added new attribute AbilityValues/scepter_cooldown_reduction/RequiresScepter with value of 1
  • Duel: Added new attribute AbilityValues/AbilityCooldown with value of 50
  • Flame Guard: Changed ability mana cost from 80/90/100/110 to 65/80/95/110
  • Fire Remnant: Ability cooldown increased from 0 to 0.5 (+0.5)
  • Activate Fire Remnant: Changed ability mana cost from 150 to 100/125/150
  • Stone Remnant: Ability charges reduced from 7 to 0 (-7)
  • Stone Remnant: Removed attribute duration with value of 60.0
  • Stone Remnant: Removed attribute shard bonus charges with value of 4
  • Stone Remnant: Removed attribute requiresshard with value of 1
  • Stone Remnant: Removed attribute shard vision radius with value of 375
  • Stone Remnant: Removed attribute requiresshard with value of 1
  • Stone Remnant: Added new attribute AbilityValues/duration with value of 60.0
  • Stone Remnant: Added new attribute AbilityValues/polarization_distance/value with value of 0
  • Stone Remnant: Added new attribute AbilityValues/vision_radius with value of 325
  • Stone Remnant: Added new attribute AbilityValues/AbilityCharges/value with value of 7
  • Stone Remnant: Added new attribute AbilityValues/AbilityCharges/special_bonus_shard with value of +4
  • Stone Remnant: Added new attribute AbilityValues/shard_tooltip with value of 4
  • Magnetize: Removed attribute cast radius with value of 350
  • Magnetize: Removed attribute damage per second with value of 40 80 120
  • Magnetize: Removed attribute damage duration with value of 6.0
  • Magnetize: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_earth_spirit_6
  • Magnetize: Removed attribute damagetypetooltip with value of DAMAGE_TYPE_NONE
  • Magnetize: Removed attribute rock search radius with value of 400
  • Magnetize: Removed attribute rock explosion radius with value of 600
  • Magnetize: Removed attribute damage interval with value of 1.0
  • Magnetize: Removed attribute rock explosion delay with value of 8.0
  • Magnetize: Removed attribute silence duration with value of 5.0
  • Magnetize: Removed attribute slow duration with value of 2.0
  • Magnetize: Added new attribute AbilityValues/cast_radius with value of 350
  • Magnetize: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage_per_second/value with value of 40 80 120
  • Magnetize: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage_per_second/special_bonus_unique_earth_spirit_8 with value of +20
  • Magnetize: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage_duration/value with value of 6.0
  • Magnetize: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage_duration/special_bonus_unique_earth_spirit_6 with value of +2
  • Magnetize: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage_duration/DamageTypeTooltip with value of DAMAGE_TYPE_NONE
  • Magnetize: Added new attribute AbilityValues/rock_search_radius with value of 400
  • Magnetize: Added new attribute AbilityValues/rock_explosion_radius with value of 600
  • Magnetize: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage_interval with value of 1.0
  • Magnetize: Added new attribute AbilityValues/rock_explosion_delay with value of 8.0
  • Magnetize: Added new attribute AbilityValues/silence_duration with value of 5.0
  • Magnetize: Added new attribute AbilityValues/slow_duration with value of 2.0
  • Firestorm: Changed AbilityValues/AbilityCooldown/value from 12.0 to 15/14/13/12
  • Firestorm: Changed AbilityValues/burn_damage/value from 1/2/3/4 to 1.5/2/2.5/3
  • Fiend's Gate: Changed ability cooldown from 140/120/100 to 120/110/100
  • Fiend's Gate: Changed AbilityValues/damage_reduction from 10/20/30 to 14/22/30
  • Reflection: Changed ability cooldown from 28/24/20/16 to empty value
  • Reflection: Removed attribute AbilityValues/illusion_duration/special_bonus_unique_terrorblade_2 with value of +2
  • Reflection: Added new attribute AbilityValues/AbilityCooldown/value with value of 28 24 20 16
  • Reflection: Added new attribute AbilityValues/AbilityCooldown/special_bonus_unique_terrorblade_2 with value of -3
  • Sunder: Changed ability mana cost from 150/100/50 to 100/75/50
  • Fire Spirits: Changed damage per second from 15/35/55/75 to 20/40/60/80
  • Fortune's End: Removed attribute channel time with value of 2.5
  • Fortune's End: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_oracle_7
  • Fortune's End: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonusoperation with value of SPECIAL_BONUS_SUBTRACT
  • Fortune's End: Removed attribute damage with value of 100 160 220 280
  • Fortune's End: Removed attribute bolt speed with value of 1000
  • Fortune's End: Removed attribute minimum purge duration with value of 0.5
  • Fortune's End: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_oracle_2
  • Fortune's End: Removed attribute maximum purge duration with value of 2.5
  • Fortune's End: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_oracle_2
  • Fortune's End: Removed attribute radius with value of 300
  • Fortune's End: Removed attribute scepter bonus range with value of 800
  • Fortune's End: Removed attribute requiresscepter with value of 1
  • Fortune's End: Removed attribute scepter bonus radius with value of 150
  • Fortune's End: Removed attribute requiresscepter with value of 1
  • Fortune's End: Removed attribute scepter stun percentage with value of 50
  • Fortune's End: Removed attribute requiresscepter with value of 1
  • Fortune's End: Added new attribute AbilityValues/channel_time/value with value of 2.5
  • Fortune's End: Added new attribute AbilityValues/channel_time/special_bonus_unique_oracle_7 with value of -2.5
  • Fortune's End: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage/value with value of 100 160 220 280
  • Fortune's End: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage/special_bonus_unique_oracle_fortunes_end_damage with value of +80
  • Fortune's End: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bolt_speed with value of 1000
  • Fortune's End: Added new attribute AbilityValues/minimum_purge_duration/value with value of 0.5
  • Fortune's End: Added new attribute AbilityValues/minimum_purge_duration/special_bonus_unique_oracle_2 with value of +0.5
  • Fortune's End: Added new attribute AbilityValues/maximum_purge_duration/value with value of 2.5
  • Fortune's End: Added new attribute AbilityValues/maximum_purge_duration/special_bonus_unique_oracle_2 with value of +0.5
  • Fortune's End: Added new attribute AbilityValues/radius with value of 300
  • Purifying Flames: Ability mana cost reduced from 80 to 75 (-5)
  • False Promise: Changed ability cooldown from 120/90/60 to 110/85/60
  • Rain of Destiny: AbilityValues/damage increased from 50 to 60 (+10)
  • Boundless Strike: Removed attribute stun duration with value of 1 1.2 1.4 1.6
  • Boundless Strike: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_monkey_king_9
  • Boundless Strike: Removed attribute strike crit mult with value of 135 165 195 225
  • Boundless Strike: Removed attribute damagetypetooltip with value of DAMAGE_TYPE_PHYSICAL
  • Boundless Strike: Removed attribute strike radius with value of 150
  • Boundless Strike: Removed attribute strike cast range with value of 1100
  • Boundless Strike: Added new attribute has shard upgrade with value of 1
  • Boundless Strike: Added new attribute AbilityValues/stun_duration/value with value of 1 1.2 1.4 1.6
  • Boundless Strike: Added new attribute AbilityValues/stun_duration/special_bonus_unique_monkey_king_9 with value of +0.3
  • Boundless Strike: Added new attribute AbilityValues/strike_crit_mult/value with value of 135 165 195 225
  • Boundless Strike: Added new attribute AbilityValues/strike_crit_mult/DamageTypeTooltip with value of DAMAGE_TYPE_PHYSICAL
  • Boundless Strike: Added new attribute AbilityValues/strike_radius with value of 150
  • Boundless Strike: Added new attribute AbilityValues/strike_cast_range with value of 1100
  • Boundless Strike: Added new attribute AbilityValues/soldier_spawn_duration with value of 0
  • Boundless Strike: Added new attribute AbilityValues/acceleration_z with value of 5000
  • Boundless Strike: Added new attribute AbilityValues/min_height_above_lowest with value of 100
  • Boundless Strike: Added new attribute AbilityValues/min_height_above_highest with value of 150
  • Boundless Strike: Added new attribute AbilityValues/max_horizontal_acceleration with value of 30000
  • Boundless Strike: Added new attribute AbilityValues/duration with value of 0.2
  • Mischief: Removed attribute has shard upgrade with value of 1
  • Mischief: Removed attribute movespeed with value of 200
  • Mischief: Removed attribute reveal radius with value of 200
  • Mischief: Removed attribute invul duration with value of 0.2
  • Mischief: Removed attribute shard invul duration with value of 0.5
  • Mischief: Removed attribute requiresshard with value of 1
  • Mischief: Removed attribute shard cooldown with value of 8
  • Mischief: Removed attribute requiresshard with value of 1
  • Mischief: Added new attribute AbilityValues/movespeed with value of 200
  • Mischief: Added new attribute AbilityValues/reveal_radius with value of 200
  • Mischief: Added new attribute AbilityValues/invul_duration/value with value of 0.2
  • Mischief: Added new attribute AbilityValues/invul_duration/special_bonus_unique_monkey_king_12 with value of +0.2
  • Swashbuckle: Changed ability mana cost from 80/90/100/110 to 75/80/85/90
  • Shield Crash: Removed attribute damage with value of 90 160 230 300
  • Shield Crash: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_pangolier_2
  • Shield Crash: Removed attribute hero stacks with value of 15 16 17 18
  • Shield Crash: Removed attribute duration with value of 5 7 9 11
  • Shield Crash: Removed attribute radius with value of 500
  • Shield Crash: Removed attribute jump duration with value of 0.4
  • Shield Crash: Removed attribute jump duration gyroshell with value of 0.75
  • Shield Crash: Removed attribute jump height with value of 250
  • Shield Crash: Removed attribute jump height gyroshell with value of 350
  • Shield Crash: Removed attribute jump horizontal distance with value of 225
  • Shield Crash: Removed attribute rolling thunder cooldown with value of 2.5
  • Shield Crash: Removed attribute slow with value of 20 25 30 35
  • Shield Crash: Removed attribute slow duration with value of 3
  • Shield Crash: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage with value of 90 160 230 300
  • Shield Crash: Added new attribute AbilityValues/hero_stacks/value with value of 20
  • Shield Crash: Added new attribute AbilityValues/hero_stacks/special_bonus_unique_pangolier_shield_crash_herostacks with value of +5
  • Shield Crash: Added new attribute AbilityValues/duration with value of 5
  • Shield Crash: Added new attribute AbilityValues/radius with value of 500
  • Shield Crash: Added new attribute AbilityValues/jump_duration with value of 0.4
  • Shield Crash: Added new attribute AbilityValues/jump_duration_gyroshell with value of 0.75
  • Shield Crash: Added new attribute AbilityValues/jump_height with value of 250
  • Shield Crash: Added new attribute AbilityValues/jump_height_gyroshell with value of 350
  • Shield Crash: Added new attribute AbilityValues/jump_horizontal_distance with value of 225
  • Shield Crash: Added new attribute AbilityValues/rolling_thunder_cooldown/value with value of 0
  • Shield Crash: Added new attribute AbilityValues/rolling_thunder_cooldown/special_bonus_unique_pangolier_2 with value of +2.5
  • Shield Crash: Added new attribute AbilityValues/slow with value of 20 25 30 35
  • Shield Crash: Added new attribute AbilityValues/slow_duration with value of 3
  • Lucky Shot: AbilityValues/chance_pct reduced from 17 to 15 (-2)
  • Lucky Shot: Removed attribute AbilityValues/armor/0 with value of 2 4 6 8
  • Lucky Shot: Added new attribute AbilityValues/armor/value with value of 2 4 6 8
  • Lucky Shot: Added new attribute AbilityValues/armor/special_bonus_unique_pangolier_luckyshot_armor with value of +3
  • Bramble Maze: Initial creation delay reduced from 0.5 to 0.3 (-0.2)
  • Bedlam: Removed attribute attack damage with value of 70 120 170
  • Bedlam: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_dark_willow_4
  • Bedlam: Removed attribute attack interval with value of 0.25
  • Bedlam: Removed attribute attack radius with value of 300
  • Bedlam: Removed attribute attack targets with value of 1
  • Bedlam: Removed attribute roaming radius with value of 200
  • Bedlam: Removed attribute roaming seconds per rotation with value of 1.5
  • Bedlam: Removed attribute roaming duration with value of 5.0
  • Bedlam: Added new attribute AbilityValues/attack_damage/value with value of 70 120 170
  • Bedlam: Added new attribute AbilityValues/attack_damage/LinkedSpecialBonus with value of special_bonus_unique_dark_willow_4
  • Bedlam: Added new attribute AbilityValues/attack_interval with value of 0.25
  • Bedlam: Added new attribute AbilityValues/attack_radius with value of 300
  • Bedlam: Added new attribute AbilityValues/attack_targets with value of 1
  • Bedlam: Added new attribute AbilityValues/roaming_radius with value of 200
  • Bedlam: Added new attribute AbilityValues/roaming_seconds_per_rotation with value of 1.5
  • Bedlam: Added new attribute AbilityValues/roaming_duration with value of 5.0
  • Bedlam: Added new attribute AbilityValues/pierces_magic_immunity/value with value of 0
  • Bedlam: Added new attribute AbilityValues/pierces_magic_immunity/special_bonus_unique_dark_willow_2 with value of +1
  • Terrorize: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_dark_willow_2
  • Cursed Crown: Changed ability mana cost from 80/100/120/140 to 80/90/100/110
  • Stroke of Fate: Slow duration increased from 1.5 to 1.75 (+0.25)
  • Soulbind: Changed ability cooldown from 100/75/50 to 90/70/50
  • Soulbind: Removed attribute chain duration with value of 6.0 7.0 8.0
  • Soulbind: Removed attribute chain latch radius with value of 600
  • Soulbind: Removed attribute chain break distance with value of 700
  • Soulbind: Removed attribute leash limit multiplier with value of 1.3
  • Soulbind: Removed attribute leash radius buffer with value of 50
  • Soulbind: Removed attribute creep duration pct with value of 50.0
  • Soulbind: Added new attribute AbilityValues/chain_duration with value of 6.0 7.0 8.0
  • Soulbind: Added new attribute AbilityValues/chain_latch_radius with value of 600
  • Soulbind: Added new attribute AbilityValues/chain_break_distance with value of 700
  • Soulbind: Added new attribute AbilityValues/leash_limit_multiplier with value of 1.3
  • Soulbind: Added new attribute AbilityValues/leash_radius_buffer with value of 50
  • Soulbind: Added new attribute AbilityValues/creep_duration_pct with value of 50.0
  • Soulbind: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_reflected_spell_damage/value with value of 0
  • Soulbind: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_reflected_spell_damage/special_bonus_unique_grimstroke_soul_chain_reflect_damage with value of +20.0
  • Spear of Mars: Changed ability mana cost from 110/120/130/140 to 100/110/120/130
  • God's Rebuke: Ability cast range reduced from 500 to 0 (-500)
  • God's Rebuke: Changed ability cooldown from 16/14/12/10 to empty value
  • God's Rebuke: Removed attribute crit mult with value of 150 190 230 270
  • God's Rebuke: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_mars_gods_rebuke_extra_crit
  • God's Rebuke: Removed attribute damagetypetooltip with value of DAMAGE_TYPE_PHYSICAL
  • God's Rebuke: Removed attribute angle with value of 140
  • God's Rebuke: Removed attribute radius with value of 500
  • God's Rebuke: Removed attribute knockback duration with value of 0.3
  • God's Rebuke: Removed attribute knockback distance with value of 150
  • God's Rebuke: Removed attribute knockback slow with value of 40
  • God's Rebuke: Removed attribute knockback slow duration with value of 2
  • God's Rebuke: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_mars_rebuke_slow
  • God's Rebuke: Removed attribute activity duration with value of 2
  • God's Rebuke: Removed attribute bonus damage vs heroes with value of 20 25 30 35
  • God's Rebuke: Removed attribute scepter cooldown with value of 3.5
  • God's Rebuke: Removed attribute requiresscepter with value of 1
  • God's Rebuke: Added new attribute AbilityValues/crit_mult/value with value of 150 190 230 270
  • God's Rebuke: Added new attribute AbilityValues/crit_mult/special_bonus_unique_mars_gods_rebuke_extra_crit with value of +65
  • God's Rebuke: Added new attribute AbilityValues/crit_mult/DamageTypeTooltip with value of DAMAGE_TYPE_PHYSICAL
  • God's Rebuke: Added new attribute AbilityValues/angle with value of 140
  • God's Rebuke: Added new attribute AbilityValues/radius/value with value of 500
  • God's Rebuke: Added new attribute AbilityValues/radius/special_bonus_unique_mars_rebuke_radius with value of +100
  • God's Rebuke: Added new attribute AbilityValues/knockback_duration with value of 0.3
  • God's Rebuke: Added new attribute AbilityValues/knockback_distance with value of 150
  • God's Rebuke: Added new attribute AbilityValues/knockback_slow with value of 40
  • God's Rebuke: Added new attribute AbilityValues/knockback_slow_duration/value with value of 2.5
  • God's Rebuke: Added new attribute AbilityValues/knockback_slow_duration/special_bonus_unique_mars_rebuke_slow with value of +0
  • God's Rebuke: Added new attribute AbilityValues/activity_duration with value of 2
  • God's Rebuke: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_damage_vs_heroes with value of 20 25 30 35
  • God's Rebuke: Added new attribute AbilityValues/AbilityCooldown/value with value of 16 14 12 10
  • God's Rebuke: Added new attribute AbilityValues/AbilityCooldown/special_bonus_unique_mars_rebuke_cooldown with value of -4
  • Bulwark: Removed attribute physical damage reduction with value of 40 50 60 70
  • Bulwark: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_mars_bulwark_damage_reduction
  • Bulwark: Removed attribute forward angle with value of 140
  • Bulwark: Removed attribute physical damage reduction side with value of 20 25 30 35
  • Bulwark: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_mars_bulwark_damage_reduction
  • Bulwark: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonusfield with value of value2
  • Bulwark: Removed attribute side angle with value of 240
  • Bulwark: Removed attribute redirect chance with value of 70
  • Bulwark: Removed attribute redirect range with value of 800
  • Bulwark: Removed attribute redirect speed penatly with value of 20
  • Bulwark: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_mars_bulwark_speed
  • Bulwark: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonusoperation with value of SPECIAL_BONUS_SUBTRACT
  • Bulwark: Removed attribute soldier count with value of 5
  • Bulwark: Removed attribute soldier offset with value of 200
  • Bulwark: Removed attribute scepter movement slow pct with value of 30
  • Bulwark: Removed attribute requiresscepter with value of 1
  • Bulwark: Removed attribute scepter movement slow duration with value of 1.0
  • Bulwark: Removed attribute requiresscepter with value of 1
  • Bulwark: Removed attribute scepter bonus damage with value of 75
  • Bulwark: Removed attribute requiresscepter with value of 1
  • Bulwark: Added new attribute AbilityValues/physical_damage_reduction/value with value of 40 50 60 70
  • Bulwark: Added new attribute AbilityValues/physical_damage_reduction/special_bonus_unique_mars_bulwark_damage_reduction with value of +10
  • Bulwark: Added new attribute AbilityValues/forward_angle with value of 140
  • Bulwark: Added new attribute AbilityValues/physical_damage_reduction_side/value with value of 20 25 30 35
  • Bulwark: Added new attribute AbilityValues/physical_damage_reduction_side/special_bonus_unique_mars_bulwark_damage_reduction with value of +5
  • Bulwark: Added new attribute AbilityValues/side_angle with value of 240
  • Bulwark: Added new attribute AbilityValues/redirect_chance/value with value of 70
  • Bulwark: Added new attribute AbilityValues/redirect_chance/special_bonus_unique_mars_bulwark_redirect_chance with value of +30
  • Bulwark: Added new attribute AbilityValues/redirect_range with value of 900
  • Bulwark: Added new attribute AbilityValues/redirect_speed_penatly/value with value of 20
  • Bulwark: Added new attribute AbilityValues/redirect_speed_penatly/special_bonus_unique_mars_bulwark_speed with value of -10
  • Bulwark: Added new attribute AbilityValues/redirect_close_range with value of 100
  • Bulwark: Added new attribute AbilityValues/soldier_count/value with value of 5
  • Bulwark: Added new attribute AbilityValues/soldier_count/RequiresScepter with value of 1
  • Bulwark: Added new attribute AbilityValues/soldier_offset/value with value of 200
  • Bulwark: Added new attribute AbilityValues/soldier_offset/RequiresScepter with value of 1
  • Bulwark: Added new attribute AbilityValues/scepter_movement_slow_pct/value with value of 30
  • Bulwark: Added new attribute AbilityValues/scepter_movement_slow_pct/RequiresScepter with value of 1
  • Bulwark: Added new attribute AbilityValues/scepter_movement_slow_duration/value with value of 1.0
  • Bulwark: Added new attribute AbilityValues/scepter_movement_slow_duration/RequiresScepter with value of 1
  • Bulwark: Added new attribute AbilityValues/scepter_bonus_damage/value with value of 75
  • Bulwark: Added new attribute AbilityValues/scepter_bonus_damage/RequiresScepter with value of 1
  • Arena Of Blood: Changed spear damage from 100/150/200 to 75/150/225
  • Arena Of Blood: Spear attack interval reduced from 1 to 1 (0)
  • God's Rebuke +{s:bonus_crit_mult}% Crit: Removed attribute value with value of 65
  • God's Rebuke +{s:bonus_crit_mult}% Crit: Removed attribute ad linked abilities with value of mars_gods_rebuke
  • God's Rebuke +{s:bonus_crit_mult}% Crit: Added new attribute base class with value of special_bonus_base
  • -{s:bonus_AbilityCooldown}s God's Rebuke Cooldown: Removed attribute value with value of 4
  • -{s:bonus_AbilityCooldown}s God's Rebuke Cooldown: Removed attribute ad linked abilities with value of mars_gods_rebuke
  • -{s:bonus_AbilityCooldown}s God's Rebuke Cooldown: Added new attribute base class with value of special_bonus_base
  • +{s:bonus_physical_damage_reduction}%/+{s:bonus_physical_damage_reduction_side}% Bulwark Front/Side damage reduction: Removed attribute value with value of 10
  • +{s:bonus_physical_damage_reduction}%/+{s:bonus_physical_damage_reduction_side}% Bulwark Front/Side damage reduction: Removed attribute ad linked abilities with value of mars_bulwark
  • +{s:bonus_physical_damage_reduction}%/+{s:bonus_physical_damage_reduction_side}% Bulwark Front/Side damage reduction: Removed attribute value2 with value of 5
  • +{s:bonus_physical_damage_reduction}%/+{s:bonus_physical_damage_reduction_side}% Bulwark Front/Side damage reduction: Removed attribute ad linked abilities with value of mars_bulwark
  • +{s:bonus_physical_damage_reduction}%/+{s:bonus_physical_damage_reduction_side}% Bulwark Front/Side damage reduction: Added new attribute base class with value of special_bonus_base
  • -{s:bonus_redirect_speed_penatly}% Bulwark Movespeed Penalty: Removed attribute value with value of 10
  • -{s:bonus_redirect_speed_penatly}% Bulwark Movespeed Penalty: Removed attribute ad linked abilities with value of mars_bulwark
  • -{s:bonus_redirect_speed_penatly}% Bulwark Movespeed Penalty: Added new attribute base class with value of special_bonus_base
  • +{s:bonus_knockback_slow_duration}s God's Rebuke Slow: Removed attribute value with value of 1.5
  • +{s:bonus_knockback_slow_duration}s God's Rebuke Slow: Removed attribute ad linked abilities with value of mars_gods_rebuke
  • +{s:bonus_knockback_slow_duration}s God's Rebuke Slow: Added new attribute base class with value of special_bonus_base
  • +{s:bonus_radius} God's Rebuke Distance: New special_bonus_unique_mars_rebuke_radius
  • +{s:bonus_redirect_chance}% Bulwark Redirect Chance: New special_bonus_unique_mars_bulwark_redirect_chance
  • Aether Remnant: Changed ability cooldown from 17.0/15.0/13.0/11.0 to empty value
  • Aether Remnant: Removed attribute start radius with value of 90
  • Aether Remnant: Removed attribute end radius with value of 90
  • Aether Remnant: Removed attribute radius with value of 300
  • Aether Remnant: Removed attribute projectile speed with value of 900
  • Aether Remnant: Removed attribute remnant watch distance with value of 450
  • Aether Remnant: Removed attribute remnant watch radius with value of 130
  • Aether Remnant: Removed attribute watch path vision radius with value of 200
  • Aether Remnant: Removed attribute activation delay with value of 0.4
  • Aether Remnant: Removed attribute impact damage with value of 80 130 180 230
  • Aether Remnant: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_void_spirit_2
  • Aether Remnant: Removed attribute pull duration with value of 1.4 1.6 1.8 2.0
  • Aether Remnant: Removed attribute pull destination with value of 44 50 56 62
  • Aether Remnant: Removed attribute duration with value of 20.0
  • Aether Remnant: Removed attribute think interval with value of 0.1
  • Aether Remnant: Added new attribute has shard upgrade with value of 1
  • Aether Remnant: Added new attribute AbilityValues/start_radius with value of 90
  • Aether Remnant: Added new attribute AbilityValues/end_radius with value of 90
  • Aether Remnant: Added new attribute AbilityValues/radius with value of 300
  • Aether Remnant: Added new attribute AbilityValues/projectile_speed with value of 900
  • Aether Remnant: Added new attribute AbilityValues/remnant_watch_distance/value with value of 450
  • Aether Remnant: Added new attribute AbilityValues/remnant_watch_distance/special_bonus_shard with value of +150
  • Aether Remnant: Added new attribute AbilityValues/remnant_watch_radius with value of 130
  • Aether Remnant: Added new attribute AbilityValues/watch_path_vision_radius with value of 200
  • Aether Remnant: Added new attribute AbilityValues/activation_delay with value of 0.4
  • Aether Remnant: Added new attribute AbilityValues/impact_damage/value with value of 80 130 180 230
  • Aether Remnant: Added new attribute AbilityValues/impact_damage/special_bonus_unique_void_spirit_2 with value of +50
  • Aether Remnant: Added new attribute AbilityValues/pull_duration with value of 1.4 1.6 1.8 2.0
  • Aether Remnant: Added new attribute AbilityValues/pull_destination with value of 44 50 56 62
  • Aether Remnant: Added new attribute AbilityValues/duration with value of 20.0
  • Aether Remnant: Added new attribute AbilityValues/think_interval with value of 0.1
  • Aether Remnant: Added new attribute AbilityValues/pierces_creeps/value with value of 0
  • Aether Remnant: Added new attribute AbilityValues/pierces_creeps/special_bonus_shard with value of +1
  • Aether Remnant: Added new attribute AbilityValues/AbilityCooldown/value with value of 17.0 15.0 13.0 11.0
  • Aether Remnant: Added new attribute AbilityValues/AbilityCooldown/special_bonus_shard with value of -2
  • Dissimilate: Removed attribute has shard upgrade with value of 1
  • Dissimilate: Removed attribute phase duration with value of 1.3
  • Dissimilate: Removed attribute destination fx radius with value of 183
  • Dissimilate: Removed attribute portals per ring with value of 6
  • Dissimilate: Removed attribute angle per ring portal with value of 60
  • Dissimilate: Removed attribute first ring distance offset with value of 520
  • Dissimilate: Removed attribute damage radius with value of 275
  • Dissimilate: Removed attribute shard bonus damage with value of 135
  • Dissimilate: Removed attribute requiresshard with value of 1
  • Dissimilate: Added new attribute AbilityValues/phase_duration with value of 1.3
  • Dissimilate: Added new attribute AbilityValues/destination_fx_radius with value of 183
  • Dissimilate: Added new attribute AbilityValues/portals_per_ring with value of 6
  • Dissimilate: Added new attribute AbilityValues/angle_per_ring_portal with value of 60
  • Dissimilate: Added new attribute AbilityValues/first_ring_distance_offset with value of 520
  • Dissimilate: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage_radius with value of 275
  • Dissimilate: Added new attribute AbilityValues/has_outer_ring/value with value of 0
  • Dissimilate: Added new attribute AbilityValues/has_outer_ring/special_bonus_unique_void_spirit_dissimilate_outerring with value of +1
  • Astral Step: Added new attribute AbilityValues/ability_chance_pct/value with value of 0
  • Astral Step: Added new attribute AbilityValues/attack_chance_pct/value with value of 0
  • +{s:bonus_impact_damage} Aether Remnant Damage: Removed attribute value with value of 50
  • +{s:bonus_impact_damage} Aether Remnant Damage: Removed attribute ad linked abilities with value of void_spirit_aether_remnant
  • +{s:bonus_impact_damage} Aether Remnant Damage: Added new attribute base class with value of special_bonus_base
  • Dissimilate Roots for {s:value}s: Value increased from 1.75 to 2 (+0.25)
  • +{s:value} Resonant Pulse Damage: Value increased from 80 to 120 (+40)
  • Outer Dissimilate Ring: New special_bonus_unique_void_spirit_dissimilate_outerring
  • Scatterblast: Removed attribute has shard upgrade with value of 1
  • Mortimer Kisses: Removed attribute projectile count with value of 8
  • Mortimer Kisses: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_snapfire_1
  • Mortimer Kisses: Removed attribute projectile speed with value of 1300
  • Mortimer Kisses: Removed attribute projectile width with value of 130
  • Mortimer Kisses: Removed attribute impact radius with value of 275
  • Mortimer Kisses: Removed attribute damage per impact with value of 160 240 320
  • Mortimer Kisses: Removed attribute duration tooltip with value of 5.5
  • Mortimer Kisses: Removed attribute projectile vision with value of 500
  • Mortimer Kisses: Removed attribute turn rate with value of 75
  • Mortimer Kisses: Removed attribute burn interval with value of 0.5
  • Mortimer Kisses: Removed attribute burn damage with value of 60 80 100
  • Mortimer Kisses: Removed attribute move slow pct with value of 15 20 25
  • Mortimer Kisses: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_snapfire_4
  • Mortimer Kisses: Removed attribute burn ground duration with value of 3.0
  • Mortimer Kisses: Removed attribute dist change speed with value of 75
  • Mortimer Kisses: Removed attribute min range with value of 600
  • Mortimer Kisses: Removed attribute min lob travel time with value of 0.8
  • Mortimer Kisses: Removed attribute max lob travel time with value of 2.0
  • Mortimer Kisses: Removed attribute delay after last projectile with value of 0.5
  • Mortimer Kisses: Removed attribute burn linger duration with value of 1.0
  • Mortimer Kisses: Added new attribute AbilityValues/projectile_count/value with value of 8
  • Mortimer Kisses: Added new attribute AbilityValues/projectile_count/special_bonus_unique_snapfire_1 with value of +6
  • Mortimer Kisses: Added new attribute AbilityValues/projectile_speed with value of 1300
  • Mortimer Kisses: Added new attribute AbilityValues/projectile_width with value of 130
  • Mortimer Kisses: Added new attribute AbilityValues/impact_radius with value of 275
  • Mortimer Kisses: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage_per_impact/value with value of 160 240 320
  • Mortimer Kisses: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage_per_impact/special_bonus_unique_snapfire_mortimer_kisses_impact_damage with value of +60
  • Mortimer Kisses: Added new attribute AbilityValues/duration_tooltip with value of 5.5
  • Mortimer Kisses: Added new attribute AbilityValues/projectile_vision with value of 500
  • Mortimer Kisses: Added new attribute AbilityValues/turn_rate with value of 75
  • Mortimer Kisses: Added new attribute AbilityValues/burn_interval with value of 0.5
  • Mortimer Kisses: Added new attribute AbilityValues/burn_damage with value of 60 80 100
  • Mortimer Kisses: Added new attribute AbilityValues/move_slow_pct/value with value of 15 20 25
  • Mortimer Kisses: Added new attribute AbilityValues/move_slow_pct/special_bonus_unique_snapfire_4 with value of +20
  • Mortimer Kisses: Added new attribute AbilityValues/burn_ground_duration with value of 3.0
  • Mortimer Kisses: Added new attribute AbilityValues/dist_change_speed with value of 75
  • Mortimer Kisses: Added new attribute AbilityValues/min_range with value of 600
  • Mortimer Kisses: Added new attribute AbilityValues/min_lob_travel_time with value of 0.8
  • Mortimer Kisses: Added new attribute AbilityValues/max_lob_travel_time with value of 2.0
  • Mortimer Kisses: Added new attribute AbilityValues/delay_after_last_projectile with value of 0.5
  • Mortimer Kisses: Added new attribute AbilityValues/burn_linger_duration with value of 1.0
  • Spit Out: Removed attribute projectile speed with value of 1400
  • Spit Out: Removed attribute projectile width with value of 130
  • Spit Out: Removed attribute impact radius with value of 400
  • Spit Out: Removed attribute projectile vision with value of 500
  • Spit Out: Removed attribute burn interval with value of 0.5
  • Spit Out: Removed attribute burn damage with value of 100
  • Spit Out: Removed attribute move slow pct with value of 25
  • Spit Out: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_snapfire_4
  • Spit Out: Removed attribute burn ground duration with value of 3.0
  • Spit Out: Removed attribute min range with value of 0
  • Spit Out: Removed attribute min lob travel time with value of 0.1
  • Spit Out: Removed attribute max lob travel time with value of 2.0
  • Spit Out: Removed attribute burn linger duration with value of 1.0
  • Spit Out: Removed attribute stun duration with value of 1.5
  • Spit Out: Removed attribute min height above lowest with value of 150.0
  • Spit Out: Removed attribute min height above highest with value of 100.0
  • Spit Out: Removed attribute min acceleration with value of 1000.0
  • Spit Out: Removed attribute max acceleration with value of 2000.0
  • Spit Out: Added new attribute AbilityValues/projectile_speed with value of 1400
  • Spit Out: Added new attribute AbilityValues/projectile_width with value of 130
  • Spit Out: Added new attribute AbilityValues/impact_radius with value of 400
  • Spit Out: Added new attribute AbilityValues/projectile_vision with value of 500
  • Spit Out: Added new attribute AbilityValues/burn_interval with value of 0.5
  • Spit Out: Added new attribute AbilityValues/burn_damage with value of 100
  • Spit Out: Added new attribute AbilityValues/move_slow_pct/value with value of 25
  • Spit Out: Added new attribute AbilityValues/move_slow_pct/special_bonus_unique_snapfire_4 with value of +20
  • Spit Out: Added new attribute AbilityValues/burn_ground_duration with value of 3.0
  • Spit Out: Added new attribute AbilityValues/min_lob_travel_time with value of 0.1
  • Spit Out: Added new attribute AbilityValues/max_lob_travel_time with value of 2.0
  • Spit Out: Added new attribute AbilityValues/burn_linger_duration with value of 1.0
  • Spit Out: Added new attribute AbilityValues/stun_duration with value of 1.5
  • Spit Out: Added new attribute AbilityValues/min_height_above_lowest with value of 150.0
  • Spit Out: Added new attribute AbilityValues/min_height_above_highest with value of 100.0
  • Spit Out: Added new attribute AbilityValues/min_acceleration with value of 1000.0
  • Spit Out: Added new attribute AbilityValues/max_acceleration with value of 2000.0
  • Firesnap Cookie: Changed ability cooldown from 21/19/17/15 to empty value
  • Firesnap Cookie: AbilityValues/projectile_speed increased from 1000 to 1100 (+100)
  • Firesnap Cookie: Removed attribute AbilityValues/jump_duration/0 with value of 0.484
  • Firesnap Cookie: Added new attribute AbilityValues/jump_duration/value with value of 0.484
  • Firesnap Cookie: Added new attribute AbilityValues/jump_duration/special_bonus_shard with value of +0.2
  • Firesnap Cookie: Removed attribute AbilityValues/jump_height/0 with value of 257
  • Firesnap Cookie: Added new attribute AbilityValues/jump_height/value with value of 257
  • Firesnap Cookie: Added new attribute AbilityValues/jump_height/special_bonus_shard with value of +105
  • Firesnap Cookie: Removed attribute AbilityValues/jump_horizontal_distance/0 with value of 425
  • Firesnap Cookie: Added new attribute AbilityValues/jump_horizontal_distance/value with value of 425
  • Firesnap Cookie: Added new attribute AbilityValues/jump_horizontal_distance/special_bonus_shard with value of +175
  • Firesnap Cookie: Removed attribute AbilityValues/impact_stun_duration/value with value of 1.3 1.6 1.9 2.2
  • Firesnap Cookie: Removed attribute AbilityValues/impact_stun_duration/special_bonus_unique_snapfire_3 with value of +0.3
  • Firesnap Cookie: Added new attribute AbilityValues/impact_stun_duration/0 with value of 1.4 1.8 2.2 2.6
  • Firesnap Cookie: Added new attribute AbilityValues/AbilityCooldown/value with value of 21 19 17 15
  • Firesnap Cookie: Added new attribute AbilityValues/AbilityCooldown/special_bonus_unique_snapfire_3 with value of -4
  • Firesnap Cookie: Added new attribute has shard upgrade with value of 1
  • +{s:bonus_projectile_count} Mortimer Kisses Launched: Removed attribute value with value of 6
  • +{s:bonus_projectile_count} Mortimer Kisses Launched: Removed attribute ad linked abilities with value of snapfire_mortimer_kisses
  • +{s:bonus_projectile_count} Mortimer Kisses Launched: Added new attribute base class with value of special_bonus_base
  • +{s:value}% Mortimer Kisses Movement Slow: Removed attribute value with value of 20
  • +{s:value}% Mortimer Kisses Movement Slow: Removed attribute ad linked abilities with value of snapfire_mortimer_kisses
  • +{s:value}% Mortimer Kisses Movement Slow: Added new attribute base class with value of special_bonus_base
  • +{s:value} Scatterblast Damage: Value reduced from 80 to 60 (-20)
  • +{s:bonus_damage_per_impact} Mortimer Kisses Impact Damage: New special_bonus_unique_snapfire_mortimer_kisses_impact_damage
  • Hunter's Boomerang: Removed attribute is granted by scepter with value of 1
  • Hunter's Boomerang: Damage reduced from 350 to 200 (-150)
  • Hunter's Boomerang: Changed incoming spell damage from 25% to 20%
  • Hunter's Boomerang: Status resistance reduced from 25 to 0 (-25)
  • Hunter's Boomerang: Added new attribute is granted by shard with value of 1
  • Decoy: Changed ability behavior from DOTA_ABILITY_BEHAVIOR_POINT_TARGET/|/DOTA_ABILITY_BEHAVIOR_IMMEDIATE/|/DOTA_ABILITY_BEHAVIOR_IGNORE_CHANNEL/|/DOTA_ABILITY_BEHAVIOR_HIDDEN/|/DOTA_ABILITY_BEHAVIOR_NOT_LEARNABLE to DOTA_ABILITY_BEHAVIOR_NO_TARGET/|/DOTA_ABILITY_BEHAVIOR_IMMEDIATE/|/DOTA_ABILITY_BEHAVIOR_HIDDEN/|/DOTA_ABILITY_BEHAVIOR_NOT_LEARNABLE
  • Decoy: Ability cooldown increased from 25 to 30 (+5)
  • Decoy: Ability mana cost increased from 50 to 60 (+10)
  • Decoy: Removed attribute is granted by shard with value of 1
  • Decoy: Removed attribute has shard upgrade with value of 1
  • Decoy: Removed attribute duration with value of 12.0
  • Decoy: Removed attribute decoy detonate radius with value of 250
  • Decoy: Removed attribute decoy stun duration with value of 2.0
  • Decoy: Removed attribute images do damage percent with value of -100
  • Decoy: Removed attribute images take damage percent with value of 100
  • Decoy: Removed attribute projectile speed with value of 1200
  • Decoy: Removed attribute ability cast animation with value of ACT_DOTA_CAST_ABILITY_2
  • Decoy: Added new attribute is granted by scepter with value of 1
  • Decoy: Added new attribute AbilityValues/duration with value of 6.0
  • Decoy: Added new attribute AbilityValues/decoy_detonate_radius with value of 250
  • Decoy: Added new attribute AbilityValues/decoy_stun_duration with value of 2.0
  • Decoy: Added new attribute AbilityValues/images_do_damage_percent with value of 100
  • Decoy: Added new attribute AbilityValues/images_take_damage_percent with value of 100
  • Decoy: Added new attribute AbilityValues/projectile_speed with value of 1200
  • Decoy: Added new attribute AbilityValues/movement_speed with value of 15
  • Decoy: Added new attribute AbilityValues/sharpshooter_damage_pct with value of 60
  • Acorn Shot: Added new attribute projectile speed with value of 2200
  • Bushwhack: AbilityValues/projectile_speed increased from 1200 to 1300 (+100)
  • Scurry: Removed attribute radius with value of 275
  • Scurry: Removed attribute movement speed pct with value of 20 25 30 35
  • Scurry: Removed attribute duration with value of 4.0
  • Scurry: Removed attribute evasion with value of 15 20 25 30
  • Scurry: Added new attribute AbilityValues/radius with value of 275
  • Scurry: Added new attribute AbilityValues/movement_speed_pct with value of 20 25 30 35
  • Scurry: Added new attribute AbilityValues/duration with value of 4.0
  • Scurry: Added new attribute AbilityValues/evasion with value of 15 20 25 30
  • Scurry: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_active_evasion/value with value of 0
  • Scurry: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_active_evasion/special_bonus_unique_hoodwink_scurry_evasion with value of +40
  • Scurry: Added new attribute AbilityValues/decoy_duration with value of 6.0
  • Scurry: Added new attribute AbilityValues/decoy_detonate_radius with value of 250
  • Scurry: Added new attribute AbilityValues/decoy_stun_duration with value of 2.0
  • Scurry: Added new attribute AbilityValues/images_do_damage_percent with value of 0
  • Scurry: Added new attribute AbilityValues/images_take_damage_percent with value of 100
  • Scurry: Added new attribute AbilityValues/projectile_speed with value of 1200
  • Scurry: Added new attribute AbilityValues/movement_speed with value of 15
  • -{s:value}s Bushwhack Cooldown: Value reduced from 4 to 3 (-1)
  • +{s:value}s Scurry Duration: Removed attribute value with value of 1
  • +{s:value}s Scurry Duration: Removed attribute ad linked abilities with value of hoodwink_scurry
  • +{s:value}s Scurry Duration: Added new attribute base class with value of special_bonus_base
  • +{s:bonus_bonus_active_evasion}% Scurry Evasion When Active: New special_bonus_unique_hoodwink_scurry_evasion
  • Starbreaker: Added new attribute shard cast point with value of 0.1
  • Starbreaker: Added new attribute requiresshard with value of 1
  • Celestial Hammer: Ability cast point reduced from 0.25 to 0.2 (-0.05)
  • Celestial Hammer: Changed cast range from 1000/1100/1200/1300 to 700/900/1100/1300
  • Solar Guardian: Added new attribute AbilityValues/airtime_scepter_movement_speed with value of 200
  • Land Solar Guardian: Changed ability behavior from DOTA_ABILITY_BEHAVIOR_NO_TARGET/|/DOTA_ABILITY_BEHAVIOR_HIDDEN/|/DOTA_ABILITY_BEHAVIOR_IMMEDIATE/|/DOTA_ABILITY_BEHAVIOR_UNRESTRICTED/|/DOTA_ABILITY_BEHAVIOR_IGNORE_PSEUDO_QUEUE to DOTA_ABILITY_BEHAVIOR_NO_TARGET/|/DOTA_ABILITY_BEHAVIOR_HIDDEN/|/DOTA_ABILITY_BEHAVIOR_IMMEDIATE/|/DOTA_ABILITY_BEHAVIOR_UNRESTRICTED/|/DOTA_ABILITY_BEHAVIOR_IGNORE_PSEUDO_QUEUE/|/DOTA_ABILITY_BEHAVIOR_IGNORE_SILENCE
  • Dispose: Removed attribute landing radius with value of 275
  • Dispose: Removed attribute air duration with value of 0.5
  • Dispose: Removed attribute air height with value of 150
  • Dispose: Removed attribute pull offset with value of 75
  • Dispose: Removed attribute throw distance behind with value of 300
  • Dispose: Removed attribute pull angle with value of 230
  • Dispose: Removed attribute stun duration with value of 0.9 1.3 1.7 2.1
  • Dispose: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_marci_grapple_stun_duration
  • Dispose: Removed attribute impact damage with value of 70 120 170 220
  • Dispose: Added new attribute AbilityValues/landing_radius with value of 275
  • Dispose: Added new attribute AbilityValues/air_duration with value of 0.5
  • Dispose: Added new attribute AbilityValues/air_height with value of 150
  • Dispose: Added new attribute AbilityValues/pull_offset with value of 75
  • Dispose: Added new attribute AbilityValues/throw_distance_behind with value of 275
  • Dispose: Added new attribute AbilityValues/pull_angle with value of 230
  • Dispose: Added new attribute AbilityValues/debuff_duration with value of 3.0
  • Dispose: Added new attribute AbilityValues/impact_damage/value with value of 70 120 170 220
  • Dispose: Added new attribute AbilityValues/impact_damage/special_bonus_unique_marci_grapple_damage with value of +60
  • Dispose: Added new attribute AbilityValues/movement_slow_pct with value of 20 30 40 50
  • Unleash: Removed attribute AbilityValues/bonus_movespeed/0 with value of 15
  • Unleash: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_movespeed/value with value of 15
  • Unleash: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_movespeed/special_bonus_unique_marci_unleash_speed with value of +15
  • Unleash: AbilityValues/scepter_cooldown_reduction/value increased from 10 to 20 (+10)
  • Unleash: Added new attribute AbilityValues/dispel/value with value of 0
  • Unleash: Added new attribute AbilityValues/dispel/special_bonus_scepter with value of +1
  • Rebound: Changed ability cooldown from 17/15/13/11 to empty value
  • Rebound: AbilityValues/landing_radius reduced from 325 to 250 (-75)
  • Rebound: Changed AbilityValues/impact_damage/value from 90/160/230/300 to 75/150/225/300
  • Rebound: Removed attribute AbilityValues/movement_slow_pct with value of 30 40 50 60
  • Rebound: Removed attribute AbilityValues/debuff_duration/0 with value of 3.0
  • Rebound: Added new attribute AbilityValues/debuff_duration/value with value of 0.9 1.3 1.7 2.1
  • Rebound: Added new attribute AbilityValues/debuff_duration/special_bonus_unique_marci_grapple_stun_duration with value of +0.7
  • Rebound: Changed AbilityValues/ally_movespeed_pct from 45.0 to 25/30/35/40
  • Rebound: Added new attribute AbilityValues/AbilityCooldown/value with value of 17 15 13 11
  • Rebound: Added new attribute AbilityValues/AbilityCooldown/special_bonus_unique_marci_lunge_cooldown with value of -3
  • +{s:bonus_debuff_duration}s Rebound Stun Duration: Removed attribute value with value of 0.5
  • +{s:bonus_debuff_duration}s Rebound Stun Duration: Removed attribute ad linked abilities with value of marci_grapple
  • +{s:bonus_debuff_duration}s Rebound Stun Duration: Added new attribute base class with value of special_bonus_base
  • +{s:value}% Sidekick Lifesteal: Value reduced from 25 to 15 (-10)
  • +{s:value} Rebound Cast/Jump Range: Value reduced from 200 to 125 (-75)
  • +{s:bonus_bonus_movespeed}% Unleash Movement Speed: New special_bonus_unique_marci_unleash_speed
  • -{s:bonus_AbilityCooldown}s Rebound Cooldown: New special_bonus_unique_marci_lunge_cooldown
  • +{s:bonus_impact_damage} Dispose Damage: New special_bonus_unique_marci_grapple_damage
  • Inspiration Aura: New flagbearer_creep_aura_effect
  • Greevil Dragon Breath: Removed attribute dragon slave speed with value of 1200
  • Greevil Dragon Breath: Removed attribute dragon slave width initial with value of 275
  • Greevil Dragon Breath: Removed attribute dragon slave width end with value of 150
  • Greevil Dragon Breath: Removed attribute dragon slave distance with value of 1075
  • Greevil Dragon Breath: Removed attribute cast animation with value of 11
  • Greevil Dragon Breath: Added new attribute AbilityValues/dragon_slave_speed with value of 1200
  • Greevil Dragon Breath: Added new attribute AbilityValues/dragon_slave_width_initial with value of 275
  • Greevil Dragon Breath: Added new attribute AbilityValues/dragon_slave_width_end with value of 150
  • Greevil Dragon Breath: Added new attribute AbilityValues/dragon_slave_distance with value of 1075
  • Greevil Dragon Breath: Added new attribute AbilityValues/cast_animation with value of 11
  • Sticky Bomb: AbilityValues/secondary_slow_duration increased from 2.5 to 3 (+0.5)
  • Minefield Sign: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to 1.0
  • Minefield Sign: Ability cooldown reduced from 360 to 60 (-300)
  • Minefield Sign: Effect radius increased from 125 to 500 (+375)
  • Minefield Sign: Removed attribute requiresscepter with value of 1
  • Minefield Sign: Sign duration reduced from 180 to 60 (-120)
  • Arctic Burn: Changed flight duration from 10 to 7/8/9/10
  • Cold Embrace: Changed ability cast range from 1000 to 850/900/950/1000
  • Flux: Changed AbilityValues/move_speed_slow_pct from 20/30/40/50 to 14/21/28/35
  • Onslaught: AbilityValues/knockback_damage/special_bonus_unique_primal_beast_onslaught_damage reduced from 120 to 90 (-30)
  • Trample: Changed ability cooldown from 30/27/24/21 to empty value
  • Trample: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_magic_resistance/value with value of 0
  • Trample: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_magic_resistance/special_bonus_unique_primal_beast_trample_magic_resist with value of +20
  • Trample: Added new attribute AbilityValues/AbilityCooldown/value with value of 30 27 24 21
  • Trample: Added new attribute AbilityValues/AbilityCooldown/special_bonus_unique_primal_beast_trample_cooldown with value of -5
  • Uproar: Changed ability behavior from DOTA_ABILITY_BEHAVIOR_NO_TARGET to DOTA_ABILITY_BEHAVIOR_NO_TARGET/|/DOTA_ABILITY_BEHAVIOR_IGNORE_CHANNEL/|/DOTA_ABILITY_BEHAVIOR_IMMEDIATE/|/DOTA_ABILITY_BEHAVIOR_IGNORE_BACKSWING
  • Uproar: Removed attribute ability cast animation with value of ACT_DOTA_CAST_ABILITY_3
  • Uproar: Removed attribute ability cast gesture slot with value of DEFAULT
  • Uproar: Removed attribute AbilityValues/stack_limit/0 with value of 5
  • Uproar: Added new attribute AbilityValues/stack_limit/value with value of 5
  • Uproar: AbilityValues/roared_bonus_armor/special_bonus_unique_primal_beast_uproar_armor increased from 3 to 4 (+1)
  • Uproar: Added new attribute AbilityValues/projectiles_per_stack/value with value of 2
  • Uproar: Added new attribute AbilityValues/projectiles_per_stack/RequiresScepter with value of 1
  • Uproar: Added new attribute AbilityValues/projectile_distance/value with value of 1400
  • Uproar: Added new attribute AbilityValues/projectile_distance/RequiresScepter with value of 1
  • Uproar: Added new attribute AbilityValues/projectile_width/value with value of 75
  • Uproar: Added new attribute AbilityValues/projectile_width/RequiresScepter with value of 1
  • Uproar: Added new attribute AbilityValues/projectile_damage/value with value of 100
  • Uproar: Added new attribute AbilityValues/projectile_damage/RequiresScepter with value of 1
  • Uproar: Added new attribute AbilityValues/projectile_speed/value with value of 500
  • Uproar: Added new attribute AbilityValues/projectile_speed/RequiresScepter with value of 1
  • Uproar: Added new attribute AbilityValues/splinter_angle/value with value of 30
  • Uproar: Added new attribute AbilityValues/splinter_angle/RequiresScepter with value of 1
  • Uproar: Added new attribute AbilityValues/max_split_amount/value with value of 2
  • Uproar: Added new attribute AbilityValues/max_split_amount/RequiresScepter with value of 1
  • Uproar: Added new attribute AbilityValues/split_delay/value with value of 1.25
  • Uproar: Added new attribute AbilityValues/split_delay/RequiresScepter with value of 1
  • Uproar: Added new attribute AbilityValues/projectile_break_duration/value with value of 2.5
  • Uproar: Added new attribute AbilityValues/projectile_break_duration/RequiresScepter with value of 1
  • Uproar: Added new attribute AbilityValues/projectile_waves/value with value of 3
  • Uproar: Added new attribute AbilityValues/projectile_waves/RequiresScepter with value of 1
  • Uproar: Added new attribute has scepter upgrade with value of 1
  • Pulverize: Changed ability damage from 150/210/270 to 0/0/0/0
  • Pulverize: Removed attribute has shard upgrade with value of 1
  • Pulverize: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage/value with value of 150 210 270
  • Pulverize: Added new attribute AbilityValues/pierce_immunity/value with value of 0
  • Pulverize: Added new attribute AbilityValues/pierce_immunity/special_bonus_unique_primal_beast_pulverize_pierces_magic_immunity with value of +1
  • Pulverize: Added new attribute ability unit target flags with value of DOTA_UNIT_TARGET_FLAG_MAGIC_IMMUNE_ENEMIES
  • +{s:bonus_bonus_magic_resistance}% Magic Resistance During Trample: New special_bonus_unique_primal_beast_trample_magic_resist
  • -{s:bonus_AbilityCooldown}s Trample Cooldown: New special_bonus_unique_primal_beast_trample_cooldown
  • Pulverize Pierces Magic Immunity: New special_bonus_unique_primal_beast_pulverize_pierces_magic_immunity
  • -{s:bonus_interval}s Battery Assault Interval: Removed attribute value with value of -0.25
  • -{s:bonus_interval}s Battery Assault Interval: Removed attribute ad linked abilities with value of rattletrap_battery_assault
  • +{s:bonus_attacks_to_destroy} Power Cogs Hit To Kill: Removed attribute value with value of 2
  • +{s:bonus_attacks_to_destroy} Power Cogs Hit To Kill: Removed attribute ad linked abilities with value of rattletrap_power_cogs
  • +{s:bonus_attacks_to_destroy} Power Cogs Hit To Kill: Added new attribute base class with value of special_bonus_base
  • Spell Immunity Inside Power Cogs: Removed attribute value with value of 0
  • Spell Immunity Inside Power Cogs: Removed attribute ad linked abilities with value of rattletrap_power_cogs
  • Spell Immunity Inside Power Cogs: Added new attribute base class with value of special_bonus_base
  • -{s:bonus_AbilityCooldown}s Rocket Flare Cooldown: Removed attribute value with value of 2
  • -{s:bonus_AbilityCooldown}s Rocket Flare Cooldown: Removed attribute ad linked abilities with value of rattletrap_rocket_flare
  • -{s:bonus_AbilityCooldown}s Rocket Flare Cooldown: Added new attribute base class with value of special_bonus_base
  • +{s:bonus_mana_burn} Power Cogs Mana Burn: Removed attribute value with value of 60
  • +{s:bonus_mana_burn} Power Cogs Mana Burn: Removed attribute ad linked abilities with value of rattletrap_power_cogs
  • +{s:bonus_mana_burn} Power Cogs Mana Burn: Added new attribute base class with value of special_bonus_base
  • -{s:bonus_AbilityCooldown}s Power Cogs Cooldown: New special_bonus_unique_clockwerk_9
  • +{s:value} Heavenly Grace Strength/HP Regen per Debuff: Value reduced from 4 to 3 (-1)
  • +{s:bonus_aura_damage}% Heartstopper Aura Damage: Removed attribute value with value of 0.5
  • +{s:bonus_aura_damage}% Heartstopper Aura Damage: Removed attribute ad linked abilities with value of necrolyte_heartstopper_aura
  • +{s:bonus_aura_damage}% Heartstopper Aura Damage: Added new attribute base class with value of special_bonus_base
  • +{s:bonus_movement_speed}% Ghost Shroud Slow: Removed attribute value with value of 24
  • +{s:bonus_movement_speed}% Ghost Shroud Slow: Removed attribute ad linked abilities with value of necrolyte_sadist
  • +{s:bonus_movement_speed}% Ghost Shroud Slow: Added new attribute base class with value of special_bonus_base
  • +{s:bonus_heal_reduction_pct}% Heartstopper Regen Reduction: Removed attribute value with value of 32
  • +{s:bonus_heal_reduction_pct}% Heartstopper Regen Reduction: Removed attribute ad linked abilities with value of necrolyte_heartstopper_aura
  • +{s:bonus_heal_reduction_pct}% Heartstopper Regen Reduction: Added new attribute base class with value of special_bonus_base
  • +{s:bonus_regen_duration}s Heartstopper Aura Stack Duration: New special_bonus_unique_necrophos_heartstopper_regen_duration
  • +{s:bonus_heal_bonus}% Ghost Shroud Self Restoration Amp: New special_bonus_unique_necrophos_sadist_heal_bonus
  • +{s:bonus_mana_void_aoe_radius} Mana Void Radius: New special_bonus_unique_antimage_manavoid_aoe
  • {s:bonus_silence_duration}s Silence on Hit With Shadow Walk: New special_bonus_unique_bounty_hunter_9
  • +{s:bonus_damage} Scream of Pain Damage: Removed attribute value with value of 120
  • +{s:bonus_damage} Scream of Pain Damage: Removed attribute ad linked abilities with value of queenofpain_scream_of_pain
  • +{s:bonus_damage} Scream of Pain Damage: Added new attribute base class with value of special_bonus_base
  • -{s:bonus_AbilityCooldown}s Sonic Wave Cooldown: Removed attribute value with value of 60
  • -{s:bonus_AbilityCooldown}s Sonic Wave Cooldown: Removed attribute ad linked abilities with value of queenofpain_sonic_wave
  • -{s:bonus_AbilityCooldown}s Sonic Wave Cooldown: Added new attribute base class with value of special_bonus_base
  • -{s:bonus_damage_interval}s Shadow Strike Damage Interval: Removed attribute value with value of 2
  • -{s:bonus_damage_interval}s Shadow Strike Damage Interval: Removed attribute ad linked abilities with value of queenofpain_shadow_strike
  • -{s:bonus_damage_interval}s Shadow Strike Damage Interval: Added new attribute base class with value of special_bonus_base
  • +{s:bonus_damage} Sonic Wave Damage: New special_bonus_unique_queen_of_pain_7
  • -{s:bonus_AbilityCooldown}s Meat Hook Cooldown: Removed attribute value with value of 4
  • -{s:bonus_AbilityCooldown}s Meat Hook Cooldown: Removed attribute ad linked abilities with value of pudge_meat_hook
  • -{s:bonus_AbilityCooldown}s Meat Hook Cooldown: Added new attribute base class with value of special_bonus_base
  • +{s:bonus_damage} Meat Hook Damage: Removed attribute value with value of 120
  • +{s:bonus_damage} Meat Hook Damage: Removed attribute ad linked abilities with value of pudge_meat_hook
  • +{s:bonus_damage} Meat Hook Damage: Added new attribute base class with value of special_bonus_base
  • +{s:bonus_heal_per_second} Living Armor Heal Per Second: Removed attribute value with value of 36
  • +{s:bonus_heal_per_second} Living Armor Heal Per Second: Removed attribute ad linked abilities with value of treant_living_armor
  • +{s:bonus_heal_per_second} Living Armor Heal Per Second: Added new attribute base class with value of special_bonus_base
  • Overgrowth Undispellable: Removed attribute value with value of 100
  • Overgrowth Undispellable: Removed attribute ad linked abilities with value of treant_overgrowth
  • +{s:bonus_bonus_armor} Living Armor Bonus Armor: Removed attribute value with value of 8
  • +{s:bonus_bonus_armor} Living Armor Bonus Armor: Removed attribute ad linked abilities with value of treant_living_armor
  • +{s:bonus_bonus_armor} Living Armor Bonus Armor: Added new attribute base class with value of special_bonus_base
  • Creates A Second Plasma Field Delayed By {s:bonus_second_ring_delay}s: New special_bonus_unique_razor_plasmafield_second_ring
  • Static Link Steals Attack Speed: New special_bonus_unique_razor_static_link_aspd
  • +{s:value} Armor Corruption to Visage and Familiars: Value reduced from 1.5 to 1 (-0.5)
  • +{s:value} Visage and Familiars Movement Speed: Value reduced from 30 to 25 (-5)
  • +{s:value} Visage and Familiars Attack Damage: Value reduced from 8 to 6 (-2)
  • +{s:value} Fissure Damage: Value increased from 80 to 90 (+10)
  • +{s:bonus_damage_per_second} Ion Shell Damage: Removed attribute value with value of 50
  • +{s:bonus_damage_per_second} Ion Shell Damage: Removed attribute ad linked abilities with value of dark_seer_ion_shell
  • +{s:bonus_damage_per_second} Ion Shell Damage: Added new attribute base class with value of special_bonus_base
  • +{s:bonus_radius} Ion Shell Radius: Removed attribute value with value of 75
  • +{s:bonus_radius} Ion Shell Radius: Removed attribute ad linked abilities with value of dark_seer_ion_shell
  • Ion Shell Provides +{s:bonus_bonus_health} Max Health: Removed attribute value with value of 400
  • Ion Shell Provides +{s:bonus_bonus_health} Max Health: Removed attribute ad linked abilities with value of dark_seer_ion_shell
  • Ion Shell Provides +{s:bonus_bonus_health} Max Health: Added new attribute base class with value of special_bonus_base
  • {s:bonus_AbilityCharges} Ion Shell Charges : New special_bonus_unique_dark_seer_14
  • +{s:bonus_duration} Ion Shell Duration: New special_bonus_unique_dark_seer_15
  • {s:bonus_slow}% Poison Touch Slow: Removed attribute value with value of -32
  • {s:bonus_slow}% Poison Touch Slow: Removed attribute ad linked abilities with value of dazzle_poison_touch
  • {s:bonus_slow}% Poison Touch Slow: Added new attribute base class with value of special_bonus_base
  • +{s:bonus_damage} Poison Touch DPS: Removed attribute value with value of 40
  • +{s:bonus_damage} Poison Touch DPS: Removed attribute ad linked abilities with value of dazzle_poison_touch
  • +{s:bonus_damage} Poison Touch DPS: Added new attribute base class with value of special_bonus_base
  • +{s:value} Heal On Shallow Grave End: Value reduced from 250 to 225 (-25)
  • +{s:bonus_attack_range_bonus} Poison Touch Attack Range: New special_bonus_unique_dazzle_poison_touch_attack_range_bonus
  • 80% Magic Resistance for Chaotic Offering Golems: Removed attribute value with value of 0
  • 80% Magic Resistance for Chaotic Offering Golems: Removed attribute ad linked abilities with value of warlock_rain_of_chaos
  • 80% Magic Resistance for Chaotic Offering Golems: Added new attribute base_class with value of special_bonus_base
  • +{s:bonus_damage} Shadow Word Damage/Heal: Removed attribute value with value of 25
  • +{s:bonus_damage} Shadow Word Damage/Heal: Removed attribute ad linked abilities with value of warlock_shadow_word
  • +{s:bonus_damage} Shadow Word Damage/Heal: Added new attribute base class with value of special_bonus_base
  • +{s:bonus_aoe} Upheaval Radius: New special_bonus_unique_warlock_upheaval_aoe
  • -{s:value}s Magic Missile Cooldown: Value reduced from 2.75 to 2 (-0.75)
  • +{s:bonus_AbilityCastRange} Magic Missile Cast Range: New special_bonus_unique_vengeful_spirit_missile_castrange
  • +{s:bonus_damage} Nether Swap Enemy Damage: New special_bonus_unique_vengeful_spirit_swap_damage
  • {s:bonus_movement_speed}% Poison Sting Slow: Removed attribute value with value of -8
  • {s:bonus_movement_speed}% Poison Sting Slow: Removed attribute ad linked abilities with value of venomancer_poison_sting
  • {s:bonus_movement_speed}% Poison Sting Slow: Added new attribute base class with value of special_bonus_base
  • -{s:bonus_AbilityCooldown}s Venomous Gale CD: Removed attribute value with value of 6
  • -{s:bonus_AbilityCooldown}s Venomous Gale CD: Removed attribute ad linked abilities with value of venomancer_venomous_gale
  • -{s:bonus_AbilityCooldown}s Venomous Gale CD: Added new attribute base class with value of special_bonus_base
  • -{s:value}s Plague Ward Cooldown: Value reduced from 1.5 to 1 (-0.5)
  • {s:bonus_hp_regen_reduction}% Poison Sting Health Regen Reduction: New special_bonus_unique_venomancer_poisonsting_regen_reduction
  • Gale Creates Plague Wards: New special_bonus_unique_venomancer_gale_plagueward
  • +{s:value} Diabolic Edict Explosions: Value reduced from 30 to 25 (-5)
  • +{s:bonus_stun_duration}s Ice Path Duration: Removed attribute value with value of 0.5
  • +{s:bonus_stun_duration}s Ice Path Duration: Removed attribute ad linked abilities with value of jakiro_ice_path
  • +{s:bonus_stun_duration}s Ice Path Duration: Added new attribute base class with value of special_bonus_base
  • {s:bonus_AbilityCastRange}% Dual Breath Damage and Range: Removed attribute value with value of 2
  • {s:bonus_AbilityCastRange}% Dual Breath Damage and Range: Removed attribute ad linked abilities with value of jakiro_dual_breath
  • {s:bonus_AbilityCastRange}% Dual Breath Damage and Range: Added new attribute base class with value of special_bonus_base
  • +{s:value} Dual Breath Range: Removed attribute value with value of 800
  • +{s:value} Dual Breath Range: Removed attribute ad linked abilities with value of jakiro_dual_breath
  • +{s:value} Dual Breath Range: Added new attribute base class with value of special_bonus_base
  • -{s:bonus_slow_movement_speed_pct}%/{s:bonus_slow_attack_speed_pct} Dual Breath Attack/Movement Speed Slow: New special_bonus_unique_jakiro_dualbreath_slow
  • +{s:bonus_damage} Malefice Instance Damage: Removed attribute value with value of 30
  • +{s:bonus_damage} Malefice Instance Damage: Removed attribute ad linked abilities with value of enigma_malefice
  • +{s:bonus_damage} Black Hole Damage Per Second: Removed attribute value with value of 0.35
  • +{s:bonus_damage} Black Hole Damage Per Second: Removed attribute ad linked abilities with value of enigma_malefice
  • Nightmare Damage Heals Bane: New special_bonus_unique_bane_10
  • +{s:bonus_cast_reduction}% Enfeeble Cast Range Reduction: New special_bonus_unique_bane_11
  • Shadowraze Applies Attack Damage: New special_bonus_unique_nevermore_raze_procsattacks
  • -{s:bonus_AbilityCooldown}s Shadowraze Cooldown: New special_bonus_unique_nevermore_shadowraze_cooldown
  • +{s:bonus_bonus_damage} Refraction Damage: New special_bonus_unique_templar_assassin_refraction_damage
  • Refraction Can Be Cast While Disabled: New special_bonus_unique_templar_assassin_refraction_disable_cast
  • +{s:bonus_AbilityCastRange} Frostbite Cast Range: New special_bonus_unique_crystal_maiden_frostbite_castrange
  • Devour grants {s:bonus_magic_resist}% Magic Resistance: Removed attribute value with value of 120
  • Devour grants {s:bonus_magic_resist}% Magic Resistance: Removed attribute ad linked abilities with value of doom_bringer_devour
  • +{s:bonus_damage} Doom DPS: Removed attribute value with value of 30
  • +{s:bonus_damage} Doom DPS: Removed attribute ad linked abilities with value of doom_bringer_doom
  • +{s:bonus_damage} Doom DPS: Added new attribute base class with value of special_bonus_base
  • +{s:value}% Scorched Earth Movement Speed: Value reduced from 15 to 10 (-5)
  • +{s:bonus_duration}s Doom Duration: Removed attribute value with value of 3
  • +{s:bonus_duration}s Doom Duration: Removed attribute ad linked abilities with value of doom_bringer_doom
  • +{s:bonus_duration}s Doom Duration: Added new attribute base class with value of special_bonus_base
  • -{s:value}s Scorched Earth Cooldown: Value increased from 8 to 12 (+4)
  • -{s:bonus_AbilityCooldown}s Doom Cooldown: New special_bonus_unique_doom_10
  • Doom applies Break: New special_bonus_unique_doom_11
  • +{s:value} Brewlings Health: Value reduced from 1400 to 1200 (-200)
  • +{s:bonus_active_multiplier}x Brewed Up multiplier for Drunken Brawler: New special_bonus_unique_brewmaster_8
  • +{s:value} Max Goo Stacks: Removed attribute value with value of 5
  • +{s:value} Max Goo Stacks: Removed attribute ad linked abilities with value of bristleback_viscous_nasal_goo
  • +{s:value} Max Goo Stacks: Added new attribute base class with value of special_bonus_base
  • +{s:value} Warpath Damage Per Stack: Value reduced from 25 to 18 (-7)
  • -{s:bonus_armor_per_stack} Goo Armor Per Stack: Removed attribute value with value of 0.75
  • -{s:bonus_armor_per_stack} Goo Armor Per Stack: Removed attribute ad linked abilities with value of bristleback_viscous_nasal_goo
  • -{s:bonus_armor_per_stack} Goo Armor Per Stack: Added new attribute base class with value of special_bonus_base
  • +{s:bonus_AbilityCastRange} Goo Cast Range: New special_bonus_unique_bristleback_5
  • +{s:bonus_back_damage_reduction}%/{s:bonus_side_damage_reduction}% Bristleback Back/Side Damage Reduction: New special_bonus_unique_bristleback_6
  • +{s:value} Fire Spirits Damage Per Second: Value reduced from 25 to 20 (-5)
  • +{s:bonus_movespeed} Movespeed during Nature's Attendants: New special_bonus_unique_enchantress_6
  • +{s:bonus_vampiric_aura}% Vampiric Spirit Lifesteal: Removed attribute value with value of 20
  • +{s:bonus_vampiric_aura}% Vampiric Spirit Lifesteal: Removed attribute ad linked abilities with value of skeleton_king_vampiric_aura
  • +{s:bonus_vampiric_aura}% Vampiric Spirit Lifesteal: Added new attribute base class with value of special_bonus_base
  • +{s:bonus_min_skeleton_spawn} Minimum Skeletons Spawned: Removed attribute value with value of 6
  • +{s:bonus_min_skeleton_spawn} Minimum Skeletons Spawned: Removed attribute ad linked abilities with value of skeleton_king_vampiric_aura
  • +{s:bonus_min_skeleton_spawn} Minimum Skeletons Spawned: Added new attribute base class with value of special_bonus_base
  • +{s:bonus_skeleton_duration}% Summon Skeleton Duration/-{s:bonus_AbilityCooldown}% Cooldown: New special_bonus_unique_wraith_king_vampiric_skeleton_duration
  • +{s:bonus_radius} Torrent AoE: Removed attribute value with value of 80
  • +{s:bonus_radius} Torrent AoE: Removed attribute ad linked abilities with value of kunkka_torrent
  • +{s:bonus_radius} Torrent AoE: Added new attribute base class with value of special_bonus_base
  • -{s:bonus_AbilityCooldown}s Tidebringer Cooldown: Removed attribute value with value of 2
  • -{s:bonus_AbilityCooldown}s Tidebringer Cooldown: Removed attribute ad linked abilities with value of kunkka_tidebringer
  • -{s:bonus_AbilityCooldown}s Tidebringer Cooldown: Added new attribute base class with value of special_bonus_base
  • +{s:bonus_ally_ms}% X Mark the Spot Move Speed: Removed attribute ad_linked_abilities with value of kunkka_x_marks_the_spot
  • +{s:bonus_ally_ms}% X Mark the Spot Move Speed: Added new attribute base class with value of special_bonus_base
  • +{s:bonus_stun_duration}% Torrent Knock Up/Stun Duration: Removed attribute value with value of 0.4
  • +{s:bonus_stun_duration}% Torrent Knock Up/Stun Duration: Removed attribute ad linked abilities with value of kunkka_torrent
  • +{s:bonus_stun_duration}% Torrent Knock Up/Stun Duration: Added new attribute base class with value of special_bonus_base
  • -{s:bonus_AbilityCooldown} Ghostship Cooldown: New special_bonus_unique_kunkka_ghostship_cooldown
  • Tidebringer applies {s:bonus_movespeed_slow}% slow for {s:bonus_movespeed_slow_duration}s: New special_bonus_unique_kunkka_tidebringer_slow
  • +{s:bonus_dragon_form_bonus_pct}% Breathe Fire Damage/Cast Range in Dragon Form: New special_bonus_unique_dragon_knight_9
  • -{s:bonus_curse_slow}% Curse of Avernus Movement Slow: New special_bonus_unique_abaddon_6
  • +{s:bonus_damage} Damage per Greevil Greed stack: New special_bonus_unique_alchemist_7
  • -{s:bonus_base_attack_time}s Chemical Rage Base Attack Time: New special_bonus_unique_alchemist_8
  • {s:bonus_armor_multiplier}x Battle Hunger Armor Multiplier: Removed attribute ad_linked_abilities with value of axe_battle_hunger
  • {s:bonus_armor_multiplier}x Battle Hunger Armor Multiplier: Added new attribute base class with value of special_bonus_base
  • +{s:bonus_radius} Berserker's Call AoE: Removed attribute ad_linked_abilities with value of axe_berserkers_call
  • +{s:bonus_radius} Berserker's Call AoE: Added new attribute base class with value of special_bonus_base
  • +{s:bonus_armor_per_stack} Bonus Armor per Culling Blade Stack: Removed attribute ad_linked_abilities with value of axe_culling_blade
  • +{s:bonus_armor_per_stack} Bonus Armor per Culling Blade Stack: Added new attribute base class with value of special_bonus_base
  • +{s:bonus_damage} Counter Helix Damage: Removed attribute ad_linked_abilities with value of axe_counter_helix
  • +{s:bonus_damage} Counter Helix Damage: Added new attribute base class with value of special_bonus_base
  • +{s:bonus_damage} Culling Blade Damage: Removed attribute ad_linked_abilities with value of axe_culling_blade
  • +{s:bonus_damage} Culling Blade Damage: Added new attribute base class with value of special_bonus_base
  • +{s:bonus_slow}% Battle Hunger Slow: Removed attribute ad_linked_abilities with value of axe_battle_hunger
  • +{s:bonus_slow}% Battle Hunger Slow: Added new attribute base class with value of special_bonus_base
  • +{s:bonus_bonus_armor} Berseker's Call Armor: New special_bonus_unique_axe_7
  • +{s:bonus_speed_bonus}% Movement Speed per active Battle Hunger: New special_bonus_unique_axe_8
  • -{s:bonus_AbilityCooldown}s Wild Axes Cooldown: New special_bonus_unique_beastmaster_wild_axe_cooldown
  • +{s:value}% Death Pact Health: Value reduced from 25 to 20 (-5)
  • +{s:bonus_healing_ward_bonus_health} Healing Ward Health: Removed attribute value with value of 1.0
  • +{s:bonus_healing_ward_bonus_health} Healing Ward Health: Removed attribute ad linked abilities with value of juggernaut_omni_slash
  • +{s:bonus_healing_ward_bonus_health} Healing Ward Health: Added new attribute base class with value of special_bonus_base
  • +{s:bonus_duration}s Omnislash Duration: New special_bonus_unique_juggernaut_omnislash_duration
  • +{s:bonus_AbilityCastRange} Omnislash Cast Range: New special_bonus_unique_juggernaut_omnislash_cast_range
  • +{s:bonus_damage_per_stack} Time Dilation DPS per cooldown: Removed attribute value with value of 6
  • +{s:bonus_damage_per_stack} Time Dilation DPS per cooldown: Removed attribute ad linked abilities with value of faceless_void_time_dilation
  • +{s:bonus_damage_per_stack} Time Dilation DPS per cooldown: Added new attribute base class with value of special_bonus_base
  • +{s:bonus_slow}% Time Dilation Slow per Cooldown: Removed attribute value with value of 7
  • +{s:bonus_slow}% Time Dilation Slow per Cooldown: Removed attribute ad linked abilities with value of faceless_void_time_dilation
  • +{s:bonus_slow}% Time Dilation Slow per Cooldown: Added new attribute base class with value of special_bonus_base
  • +{s:bonus_bonus_attack_speed_night} Hunter In The Night Attack Speed: Removed attribute ad_linked_abilities with value of night_stalker_hunter_in_the_night
  • +{s:bonus_bonus_attack_speed_night} Hunter In The Night Attack Speed: Added new attribute base class with value of special_bonus_base
  • +{s:bonus_bonus_damage} Dark Ascension Damage: Removed attribute ad_linked_abilities with value of night_stalker_darkness
  • +{s:bonus_bonus_damage} Dark Ascension Damage: Added new attribute base class with value of special_bonus_base
  • +{s:bonus_damage} Void Damage: Removed attribute ad_linked_abilities with value of night_stalker_void
  • +{s:bonus_damage} Void Damage: Added new attribute base class with value of special_bonus_base
  • +{s:bonus_bonus_movement_speed_pct_night}% Hunter In The Night Movement Speed: Removed attribute ad_linked_abilities with value of night_stalker_hunter_in_the_night
  • +{s:bonus_bonus_movement_speed_pct_night}% Hunter In The Night Movement Speed: Added new attribute base class with value of special_bonus_base
  • +{s:bonus_duration}s Dark Ascension Duration: Removed attribute ad_linked_abilities with value of night_stalker_darkness
  • +{s:bonus_duration}s Dark Ascension Duration: Added new attribute base class with value of special_bonus_base
  • +{s:bonus_bonus_status_resist_night}% Hunter In The Night Status Resistance: New special_bonus_unique_night_stalker_hunter_status_resist
  • +{s:bonus_reflect_duration}s Spiked Carapace Reflect Duration: New special_bonus_unique_nyx_carapace_reflect_duration
  • {s:bonus_AbilityCharges} Shukuchi Charges: Removed attribute value with value of 2
  • {s:bonus_AbilityCharges} Shukuchi Charges: Removed attribute ad linked abilities with value of weaver_shukuchi
  • {s:bonus_AbilityCharges} Shukuchi Charges: Added new attribute base class with value of special_bonus_base
  • -{s:value}s Earthshock Cooldown: Value reduced from 3 to 2 (-1)
  • +{s:value}% Enrage Status Resistance: Value reduced from 15 to 10 (-5)
  • Earthshock Applies {s:bonus_fury_swipe_stacks_on_hit} Fury Swipes: New special_bonus_unique_ursa_earthshock_furyswipes
  • Enrage provides half benefits to allies in a {s:bonus_aoe_radius} radius: New special_bonus_unique_ursa_enrage_radius
  • +{s:value} Reality Rift Pull Distance: Value increased from 200 to 225 (+25)
  • +{s:value}% Chaos Strike Lifesteal: Value increased from 20 to 22 (+2)
  • {s:value}% Phantasm Illusion Incoming Damage: Value reduced from -40 to -75 (-35)
  • -{s:value}s Windrun Cooldown: Value reduced from 4 to 2 (-2)
  • Windrun Cannot Be Dispelled: New special_bonus_unique_windranger_windrun_undispellable
  • +{s:bonus_illusion_2_amount} Doppelganger Illusion: New special_bonus_unique_phantom_lancer_doppel_illusion2_amt
  • +{s:bonus_lance_damage} Spirit Lance Damage: New special_bonus_unique_phantom_lancer_lance_damage
  • {s:value} Distance Auto Remnant in Ball Lightning: Value reduced from 550 to 500 (-50)
  • +{s:bonus_damage_reduction}% Anchor Smash Damage Reduction: Removed attribute value with value of -20
  • +{s:bonus_damage_reduction}% Anchor Smash Damage Reduction: Removed attribute ad linked abilities with value of tidehunter_anchor_smash
  • +{s:bonus_damage_reduction}% Anchor Smash Damage Reduction: Added new attribute base class with value of special_bonus_base
  • +{s:value} Kraken Shell Damage Block: Value increased from 30 to 40 (+10)
  • +{s:bonus_duration}s Ravage Stun: Removed attribute value with value of 1
  • +{s:bonus_duration}s Ravage Stun: Removed attribute ad linked abilities with value of tidehunter_ravage
  • +{s:bonus_duration}s Ravage Stun: Added new attribute base class with value of special_bonus_base
  • +{s:bonus_attack_damage} Anchor Smash Damage: New special_bonus_unique_tidehunter_9
  • Anchor Smash affects buildings: New special_bonus_unique_tidehunter_10
  • +{s:bonus_cooldown_reduction}% Defense Matrix Cooldown Reduction: New special_bonus_unique_tinker_defense_matrix_cdr
  • +{s:value} Berserker's Rage Armor: Value increased from 7 to 10 (+3)
  • +{s:bonus_axe_damage} Whirling Axes Damage: Removed attribute value with value of 90
  • +{s:bonus_axe_damage} Whirling Axes Damage: Removed attribute ad linked abilities with value of troll_warlord_whirling_axes
  • +{s:bonus_axe_damage} Whirling Axes Damage: Added new attribute base class with value of special_bonus_base
  • Whirling Axes Pierce Magic Immunity: Removed attribute ad_linked_abilities with value of troll_warlord_whirling_axes
  • Whirling Axes Pierce Magic Immunity: Removed attribute AbilityValues/value with value of 1
  • -{s:value}s Battle Trance Cooldown: Removed attribute value with value of 15
  • -{s:value}s Battle Trance Cooldown: Removed attribute ad linked abilities with value of troll_warlord_battle_trance
  • -{s:value}s Battle Trance Cooldown: Added new attribute base class with value of special_bonus_base
  • +{s:bonus_axe_slow_duration}s Whirling Axes Debuff Duration: New special_bonus_unique_troll_warlord_whirling_axes_debuff_duration
  • +{s:bonus_movement_speed}% Battle Trance Movement Speed: New special_bonus_unique_troll_warlord_battle_trance_movespeed
  • +{s:value} Tombstone Zombie Damage: Value reduced from 25 to 22 (-3)
  • -{s:value}s Decay Cooldown: Value increased from 1.5 to 2 (+0.5)
  • +{s:value} Decay Damage: Value increased from 55 to 60 (+5)
  • +{s:bonus_damage}% Poison Attack slow/damage: New special_bonus_unique_viper_7
  • -{s:bonus_AbilityCooldown}% Viper Strike manacost/cooldown: New special_bonus_unique_viper_8
  • -{s:bonus_AbilityCooldown}s Heavenly Jump Cooldown: New special_bonus_unique_zeus_jump_cooldown
  • +{s:bonus_postjump_movespeed} Movement Speed after Heavenly Jump: New special_bonus_unique_zeus_jump_postjump_movespeed
  • +{s:value} Echo Stomp Damage: Value reduced from 100 to 75 (-25)
  • +{s:bonus_radius} Natural Order Radius: New special_bonus_unique_elder_titan_5
  • +{s:bonus_duration}s Rage Duration: Removed attribute value with value of 1.5
  • +{s:bonus_duration}s Rage Duration: Removed attribute ad linked abilities with value of life_stealer_rage
  • +{s:bonus_duration}s Rage Duration: Added new attribute base class with value of special_bonus_base
  • +{s:bonus_movement_speed_bonus}% Rage Movement Speed: Removed attribute value with value of 10
  • +{s:bonus_movement_speed_bonus}% Rage Movement Speed: Removed attribute ad linked abilities with value of life_stealer_rage
  • +{s:bonus_movement_speed_bonus}% Rage Movement Speed: Added new attribute base class with value of special_bonus_base
  • +{s:bonus_movement_slow}% Ghoul Frenzy Slow: Removed attribute value with value of 10
  • +{s:bonus_movement_slow}% Ghoul Frenzy Slow: Removed attribute ad linked abilities with value of life_stealer_ghoul_frenzy
  • +{s:bonus_movement_slow}% Ghoul Frenzy Slow: Added new attribute base class with value of special_bonus_base
  • +{s:bonus_attack_speed_bonus} Ghoul Frenzy Attack Speed: Removed attribute value with value of 50
  • +{s:bonus_attack_speed_bonus} Ghoul Frenzy Attack Speed: Removed attribute ad linked abilities with value of life_stealer_ghoul_frenzy
  • +{s:bonus_attack_speed_bonus} Ghoul Frenzy Attack Speed: Added new attribute base class with value of special_bonus_base
  • {s:bonus_miss_pct}% Miss Chance on Ghoul Frenzy: New special_bonus_unique_lifestealer_ghoul_frenzy_miss
  • +{s:bonus_damage} Infest Damage: New special_bonus_unique_lifestealer_infest_damage
  • +{s:bonus_bonus_movement_speed}% Infest Target Movespeed/Health: New special_bonus_unique_lifestealer_infest_target_bonus
  • +{s:bonus_bonus_armor} Armor during Rage: New special_bonus_unique_lifestealer_rage_armor
  • Earth Spike pierces Spell Immunity: Removed attribute value with value of 800
  • Earth Spike pierces Spell Immunity: Removed attribute ad linked abilities with value of lion_impale
  • +{s:bonus_damage} Earth Spike Damage: Removed attribute value with value of 160
  • +{s:bonus_damage} Earth Spike Damage: Removed attribute ad linked abilities with value of lion_finger_of_death
  • -{s:bonus_AbilityCooldown}s Hex Cooldown: Removed attribute ad_linked_abilities with value of lion_mana_drain
  • Mana Drain Deals Damage: New special_bonus_unique_lion_manadrain_damage
  • -{s:bonus_AbilityCooldown}s Mystic Snake Cooldown: Removed attribute value with value of 1.5
  • -{s:bonus_AbilityCooldown}s Mystic Snake Cooldown: Removed attribute ad linked abilities with value of medusa_mystic_snake
  • +{s:bonus_movement_slow}% Mystic Snake Turn and Movement Speed Slow: New special_bonus_unique_medusa_7
  • +{s:bonus_damage} Arcane Curse Damage: Removed attribute value with value of 12
  • +{s:bonus_damage} Arcane Curse Damage: Removed attribute ad linked abilities with value of silencer_curse_of_the_silent
  • +{s:bonus_damage} Arcane Curse Damage: Added new attribute base class with value of special_bonus_base
  • +{s:bonus_intellect_damage_pct}% Glaives of Wisdom Damage: Removed attribute value with value of 15
  • +{s:bonus_intellect_damage_pct}% Glaives of Wisdom Damage: Removed attribute ad linked abilities with value of silencer_glaives_of_wisdom
  • +{s:bonus_intellect_damage_pct}% Glaives of Wisdom Damage: Added new attribute base class with value of special_bonus_base
  • +{s:value}x Last Word Int Multiplier: Value reduced from 1.2 to 0.8 (-0.4)
  • +{s:bonus_bounce_count} Glaives Of Wisdom Bounces: New special_bonus_unique_silencer_glaives_bounces
  • Arcane Curse Undispellable: New special_bonus_unique_silencer_arcane_curse_undispellable
  • +{s:value}% Blur Evasion: Value reduced from 35 to 25 (-10)
  • +{s:bonus_AbilityCastRange} Phantom Strike Cast Range: Removed attribute value with value of 250
  • +{s:bonus_AbilityCastRange} Phantom Strike Cast Range: Removed attribute ad linked abilities with value of phantom_assassin_phantom_strike
  • +{s:bonus_AbilityCastRange} Phantom Strike Cast Range: Added new attribute base class with value of special_bonus_base
  • +{s:bonus_bonus_attack_speed} Phantom Strike Attack Speed: New special_bonus_unique_phantom_assassin_strike_aspd
  • +{s:value} Smoke Screen Radius: Value reduced from 75 to 60 (-15)
  • +{s:bonus_AbilityCastRange} Concussive Grenade Cast Range: New special_bonus_unique_sniper_grenade_range
  • Concussive Grenade Pushes Sniper back: New special_bonus_unique_sniper_grenade_self_push
  • +{s:bonus_damage} Headshot Damage: New special_bonus_unique_sniper_headshot_damage
  • +{s:bonus_hero_stun_duration}s Reverse Polarity Stun Duration: Removed attribute value with value of 1
  • +{s:bonus_hero_stun_duration}s Reverse Polarity Stun Duration: Removed attribute ad linked abilities with value of magnataur_reverse_polarity
  • +{s:bonus_hero_stun_duration}s Reverse Polarity Stun Duration: Added new attribute base class with value of special_bonus_base
  • +{s:bonus_strength_per_stack} Strength per hero hit with Reverse Polarity: New special_bonus_unique_magnus_reverse_polarity_strength
  • +{s:value}% Multishot Damage: Value reduced from 28 to 25 (-3)
  • +{s:bonus_chance}% Marksmanship Chance: Removed attribute value with value of 12
  • +{s:bonus_chance}% Marksmanship Chance: Removed attribute ad linked abilities with value of drow_ranger_marksmanship
  • +{s:bonus_chance}% Marksmanship Chance: Added new attribute base class with value of special_bonus_base
  • Gust Reveals Invisible Units: New special_bonus_unique_drow_ranger_gust_invis
  • +{s:bonus_bonus_movespeed}% Gust Self Movement Speed: New special_bonus_unique_drow_ranger_gust_selfmovespeed
  • +{s:bonus_damage_duration}s Magnetize Duration: Removed attribute value with value of 2
  • +{s:bonus_damage_duration}s Magnetize Duration: Added new attribute base class with value of special_bonus_base
  • +{s:bonus_damage_per_second} Magnetize Damage Per Second: New special_bonus_unique_earth_spirit_8
  • +{s:bonus_disarm_duration}s Inner Fire Duration: Value reduced from 1 to 0.75 (-0.25)
  • -{s:value}s Life Break Cooldown: Value increased from 3 to 4 (+1)
  • +{s:bonus_radius} Song of the Siren Radius: Removed attribute value with value of 1
  • +{s:bonus_radius} Song of the Siren Radius: Removed attribute ad linked abilities with value of naga_siren_rip_tide
  • +{s:bonus_radius} Song of the Siren Radius: Added new attribute base class with value of special_bonus_base
  • -{s:bonus_AbilityCooldown}s Ensnare Cooldown: New special_bonus_unique_naga_siren_net_cooldown
  • +{s:value} Armor False Promise: Value reduced from 15 to 10 (-5)
  • +{s:bonus_damage} Fortune's End Damage: New special_bonus_unique_oracle_fortunes_end_damage
  • +{s:value} Sand Storm Damage Per Second: Value increased from 15 to 20 (+5)
  • +{s:bonus_burrow_duration}s Burrowstrike Stun: New special_bonus_unique_sand_king_burrowstrike_stun
  • +{s:bonus_damage_reflection_pct}% Disseminate Shared Damage: New special_bonus_unique_shadow_demon_disseminate_damage
  • +{s:value} Bash of the Deep Damage: Value reduced from 60 to 50 (-10)
  • +{s:bonus_stun_duration}s Slithereen Crush Stun Duration: New special_bonus_unique_slardar_slithereen_crush_stun
  • -{s:bonus_AbilityCooldown}s Dragon Slave Cooldown: Removed attribute value with value of 3.5
  • -{s:bonus_AbilityCooldown}s Dragon Slave Cooldown: Removed attribute ad linked abilities with value of lina_dragon_slave
  • -{s:bonus_AbilityCooldown}s Dragon Slave Cooldown: Added new attribute base class with value of special_bonus_base
  • +{s:bonus_fiery_soul_attack_speed_bonus}/{s:bonus_fiery_soul_move_speed_bonus}% Fiery Soul Per Stack: Removed attribute value with value of 15
  • +{s:bonus_fiery_soul_attack_speed_bonus}/{s:bonus_fiery_soul_move_speed_bonus}% Fiery Soul Per Stack: Removed attribute ad linked abilities with value of lina_fiery_soul
  • +{s:bonus_fiery_soul_attack_speed_bonus}/{s:bonus_fiery_soul_move_speed_bonus}% Fiery Soul Per Stack: Removed attribute value2 with value of 1
  • +{s:bonus_fiery_soul_attack_speed_bonus}/{s:bonus_fiery_soul_move_speed_bonus}% Fiery Soul Per Stack: Removed attribute ad linked abilities with value of lina_fiery_soul
  • +{s:bonus_fiery_soul_attack_speed_bonus}/{s:bonus_fiery_soul_move_speed_bonus}% Fiery Soul Per Stack: Added new attribute base class with value of special_bonus_base
  • +{s:bonus_damage} Laguna Blade Damage: Removed attribute value with value of 100
  • +{s:bonus_damage} Laguna Blade Damage: Removed attribute ad linked abilities with value of lina_laguna_blade
  • +{s:bonus_damage} Laguna Blade Damage: Added new attribute base class with value of special_bonus_base
  • -{s:bonus_AbilityCooldown}s Laguna Blade Cooldown: Removed attribute value with value of 25
  • -{s:bonus_AbilityCooldown}s Laguna Blade Cooldown: Removed attribute ad linked abilities with value of lina_laguna_blade
  • -{s:bonus_AbilityCooldown}s Laguna Blade Cooldown: Added new attribute base class with value of special_bonus_base
  • Laguna Blade damage is Pure and pierces Spell Immunity: New special_bonus_unique_lina_7
  • Spells deal {s:bonus_bonus_spell_damage} more damage for each Fiery Soul Charge.: New special_bonus_unique_lina_8
  • +{s:bonus_damage} Cold Feet Damage Per Second: New special_bonus_unique_ancient_apparition_8
  • +{s:bonus_max_attacks} Flak Cannon Attacks: Removed attribute value with value of 2
  • +{s:bonus_max_attacks} Flak Cannon Attacks: Removed attribute ad linked abilities with value of gyrocopter_flak_cannon
  • +{s:bonus_max_attacks} Flak Cannon Attacks: Added new attribute base class with value of special_bonus_base
  • +{s:bonus_bonus_damage} Flak Cannon Damage: New special_bonus_unique_gyrocopter_flak_cannon_bonus_damage
  • +{s:bonus_mana_pool_damage_pct}% Arcane Orb Damage: Removed attribute value with value of 2
  • +{s:bonus_mana_pool_damage_pct}% Arcane Orb Damage: Removed attribute ad linked abilities with value of obsidian_destroyer_arcane_orb
  • +{s:bonus_mana_pool_damage_pct}% Arcane Orb Damage: Added new attribute base class with value of special_bonus_base
  • +{s:bonus_damage} Astral Imprisonment Damage: Removed attribute value with value of 150
  • +{s:bonus_damage} Astral Imprisonment Damage: Removed attribute ad linked abilities with value of obsidian_destroyer_astral_imprisonment
  • +{s:bonus_damage} Astral Imprisonment Damage: Added new attribute base class with value of special_bonus_base
  • +{s:bonus_AbilityCastRange} Astral Imprisonment Cast Range: New special_bonus_unique_outworld_devourer_astral_castrange
  • +{s:bonus_total_damage} Illuminate Damage: Removed attribute value with value of 180
  • +{s:bonus_total_damage} Illuminate Damage: Removed attribute ad linked abilities with value of keeper_of_the_light_illuminate
  • +{s:bonus_total_damage} Illuminate Damage: Added new attribute base class with value of special_bonus_base
  • -{s:bonus_AbilityCooldown}s Illuminate Cooldown: New special_bonus_unique_keeper_of_the_light_illuminate_cooldown
  • +{s:value} Duel Bonus Damage: Value reduced from 30 to 8 (-22)
  • +{s:value}% Moment of Courage Proc Chance: Value increased from 8 to 10 (+2)
  • -{s:value}s Waning Rift Cooldown: Value reduced from 6 to 4 (-2)
  • +{s:bonus_damage} Waning Rift Damage: Removed attribute value with value of 100
  • +{s:bonus_damage} Waning Rift Damage: Removed attribute ad linked abilities with value of puck_waning_rift
  • +{s:bonus_damage} Waning Rift Damage: Added new attribute base class with value of special_bonus_base
  • +{s:bonus_silence_duration}s Waning Rift Silence Duration: Removed attribute value with value of 0.75
  • +{s:bonus_silence_duration}s Waning Rift Silence Duration: Removed attribute ad linked abilities with value of puck_waning_rift
  • +{s:bonus_silence_duration}s Waning Rift Silence Duration: Added new attribute base class with value of special_bonus_base
  • -{s:bonus_AbilityCooldown}s Illusory Orb Cooldown: Removed attribute ad_linked_abilities with value of puck_illusory_orb
  • -{s:bonus_AbilityCooldown}s Illusory Orb Cooldown: Removed attribute value with value of 2
  • -{s:bonus_AbilityCooldown}s Illusory Orb Cooldown: Added new attribute base class with value of special_bonus_base
  • +{s:bonus_damage} Illusory Orb Damage: New special_bonus_unique_puck_orb_damage
  • +{s:bonus_coil_break_damage} Initial/Break Dream Coil Damage: New special_bonus_unique_puck_coil_damage
  • +{s:value}% Max Thirst MS: Value increased from 14 to 18 (+4)
  • +{s:value} Bloodrage Attack Speed: Value reduced from 30 to 25 (-5)
  • +{s:bonus_hp_bonus} Spiderlings Health: New special_bonus_unique_broodmother_7
  • +{s:bonus_AbilityCharges} Holy Persuasion Max Units and Charges: Removed attribute value with value of 3
  • +{s:bonus_AbilityCharges} Holy Persuasion Max Units and Charges: Removed attribute ad linked abilities with value of chen_holy_persuasion
  • +{s:bonus_AbilityCharges} Holy Persuasion Max Units and Charges: Added new attribute base class with value of special_bonus_base
  • -{s:bonus_teleport_delay}s Holy Persuasion Teleport Delay: Removed attribute value with value of 7
  • -{s:bonus_teleport_delay}s Holy Persuasion Teleport Delay: Removed attribute ad linked abilities with value of chen_divine_favor
  • +{s:bonus_health_min} Holy Persuasion Minimum Health: Removed attribute value with value of 1200
  • +{s:bonus_health_min} Holy Persuasion Minimum Health: Removed attribute ad linked abilities with value of chen_holy_persuasion
  • +{s:bonus_health_min} Holy Persuasion Minimum Health: Added new attribute base class with value of special_bonus_base
  • +{s:bonus_damage_bonus} Holy Persuasion Damage: Removed attribute value with value of 16
  • +{s:bonus_damage_bonus} Holy Persuasion Damage: Removed attribute ad linked abilities with value of chen_holy_persuasion
  • +{s:bonus_damage_bonus} Holy Persuasion Damage: Added new attribute base class with value of special_bonus_base
  • Hand of God applies a Strong Dispel: New special_bonus_unique_chen_12
  • +{s:bonus_bonus_building_damage} Demolish Building Armor Reduction: Removed attribute value with value of 1.5
  • +{s:bonus_bonus_building_damage} Demolish Building Armor Reduction: Removed attribute ad linked abilities with value of lone_druid_true_form
  • +{s:value} Spirits Hero Damage: Value increased from 45 to 55 (+10)
  • +{s:bonus_slow}% Tether Enemy Move/Attack Slow: New special_bonus_unique_wisp_11
  • +{s:bonus_slow}% Poof Slow: Removed attribute value with value of 4
  • +{s:bonus_slow}% Poof Slow: Removed attribute ad linked abilities with value of meepo_poof
  • Pack Rat: New special_bonus_unique_meepo_7
  • +{s:bonus_slow_duration}s Poof Slow Duration: New special_bonus_unique_meepo_8
  • +{s:bonus_stun_duration}s Boundless Strike Stun Duration: Removed attribute value with value of 0.3
  • +{s:bonus_stun_duration}s Boundless Strike Stun Duration: Removed attribute ad linked abilities with value of monkey_king_boundless_strike
  • +{s:bonus_stun_duration}s Boundless Strike Stun Duration: Added new attribute base class with value of special_bonus_base
  • +{s:bonus_invul_duration}s Mischief Invulnerability Duration: New special_bonus_unique_monkey_king_12
  • {s:bonus_rolling_thunder_cooldown}s Shield Crash CD in Ball: Removed attribute value with value of 2.5
  • {s:bonus_rolling_thunder_cooldown}s Shield Crash CD in Ball: Removed attribute ad linked abilities with value of pangolier_shield_crash
  • -{s:value}s Rolling Thunder Cooldown: Value reduced from 25 to 20 (-5)
  • +{s:bonus_hero_stacks}% Shield Crash Reduction Per Hero: New special_bonus_unique_pangolier_shield_crash_herostacks
  • +{s:bonus_armor} Lucky Shot Armor Reduction: New special_bonus_unique_pangolier_luckyshot_armor
  • +{s:bonus_bonus_reflected_spell_damage}% Soulbind Spell Damage: New special_bonus_unique_grimstroke_soul_chain_reflect_damage

Items

  • Morbid Mask: Removed attribute lifesteal percent with value of 15
  • Morbid Mask: Added new attribute AbilityValues/lifesteal_percent with value of 18
  • Morbid Mask: Added new attribute AbilityValues/creep_lifesteal_reduction_pct with value of 50
  • Witch Blade: +$int reduced from 14 to 12 (-2)
  • Mekansm Recipe: Item cost reduced from 900 to 800 (-100)
  • Mekansm: Ability cooldown reduced from 65 to 50 (-15)
  • Mekansm: Item cost reduced from 1875 to 1775 (-100)
  • Mekansm: Removed attribute bonus armor with value of 4
  • Mekansm: Removed attribute aura radius with value of 1200
  • Mekansm: Removed attribute aura health regen with value of 2.5
  • Mekansm: Removed attribute heal amount with value of 275
  • Mekansm: Removed attribute heal radius with value of 1200
  • Mekansm: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_armor with value of 4
  • Mekansm: Added new attribute AbilityValues/aura_radius with value of 1200
  • Mekansm: Added new attribute AbilityValues/aura_health_regen with value of 2.5
  • Mekansm: Added new attribute AbilityValues/heal_amount with value of 275
  • Mekansm: Added new attribute AbilityValues/heal_radius with value of 1200
  • Vladmir's Offering: Removed attribute armor aura with value of 3.0
  • Vladmir's Offering: Removed attribute mana regen aura with value of 1.75
  • Vladmir's Offering: Removed attribute lifesteal aura with value of 15
  • Vladmir's Offering: Removed attribute damage aura with value of 18
  • Vladmir's Offering: Removed attribute aura radius with value of 1200
  • Vladmir's Offering: Added new attribute AbilityValues/armor_aura with value of 3.0
  • Vladmir's Offering: Added new attribute AbilityValues/mana_regen_aura with value of 1.75
  • Vladmir's Offering: Added new attribute AbilityValues/lifesteal_aura with value of 20
  • Vladmir's Offering: Added new attribute AbilityValues/creep_lifesteal_reduction_pct with value of 50
  • Vladmir's Offering: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage_aura with value of 18
  • Vladmir's Offering: Added new attribute AbilityValues/aura_radius with value of 1200
  • Wraith Pact: AbilityValues/lifesteal_aura increased from 18 to 24 (+6)
  • Wraith Pact: Added new attribute AbilityValues/creep_lifesteal_reduction_pct with value of 50
  • Pipe of Insight: Magic resistance aura increased from 12 to 15 (+3)
  • Force Staff: Ability cooldown reduced from 20 to 19 (-1)
  • Force Staff: AbilityValues/bonus_health increased from 150 to 175 (+25)
  • Hurricane Pike: Ability cooldown reduced from 20 to 19 (-1)
  • Refresher Orb: Changed ability behavior from DOTA_ABILITY_BEHAVIOR_IMMEDIATE/|/DOTA_ABILITY_BEHAVIOR_NO_TARGET to DOTA_ABILITY_BEHAVIOR_NO_TARGET/|/DOTA_ABILITY_BEHAVIOR_IGNORE_CHANNEL
  • Refresher Orb: Ability cooldown increased from 170 to 180 (+10)
  • Refresher Orb: Ability mana cost increased from 300 to 350 (+50)
  • Black King Bar: Ability mana cost increased from 0 to 50 (+50)
  • Bloodstone Recipe: Item cost reduced from 900 to 700 (-200)
  • Bloodstone: Item cost reduced from 4600 to 4400 (-200)
  • Bloodstone: AbilityValues/lifesteal_multiplier increased from 2 to 2.5 (+0.5)
  • Linken's Sphere: Removed attribute bonus all stats with value of 16
  • Linken's Sphere: Removed attribute bonus health regen with value of 7
  • Linken's Sphere: Removed attribute bonus mana regen with value of 5.0
  • Linken's Sphere: Removed attribute block cooldown with value of 14.0
  • Linken's Sphere: Removed attribute upgrade absorb duration with value of 10.0
  • Linken's Sphere: Removed attribute damage absorb with value of 300
  • Linken's Sphere: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_all_stats with value of 16
  • Linken's Sphere: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_health_regen with value of 7
  • Linken's Sphere: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_mana_regen with value of 5.0
  • Linken's Sphere: Added new attribute AbilityValues/block_cooldown with value of 14.0
  • Linken's Sphere: Added new attribute AbilityValues/upgrade_absorb_duration with value of 10.0
  • Linken's Sphere: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage_absorb with value of 300
  • Nullifier: Ability cooldown reduced from 11 to 10 (-1)
  • Nullifier: +$armor increased from 8 to 10 (+2)
  • Refresher Shard: Ability mana cost increased from 0 to 200 (+200)
  • Blade Mail: Duration increased from 4.5 to 5.5 (+1)
  • Radiance: AbilityValues/blind_pct increased from 10 to 15 (+5)
  • item_recipe_dragon_lance: Item cost increased from 0 to 450 (+450)
  • item_recipe_dragon_lance: Changed ItemRequirements/01 from item_ogre_axe;item_boots_of_elves;item_boots_of_elves to item_blade_of_alacrity;item_belt_of_strength
  • Dragon Lance: +$agi reduced from 16 to 15 (-1)
  • Dragon Lance: +$attack_range increased from 140 to 150 (+10)
  • Satanic: AbilityValues/lifesteal_percent increased from 25 to 30 (+5)
  • Satanic: AbilityValues/unholy_lifesteal_percent reduced from 150 to 145 (-5)
  • Satanic: Added new attribute AbilityValues/creep_lifesteal_reduction_pct with value of 50
  • Mjollnir: Removed attribute bonus damage with value of 24
  • Mjollnir: Removed attribute bonus attack speed with value of 70
  • Mjollnir: Removed attribute static duration with value of 15.0
  • Mjollnir: Removed attribute static chance with value of 20
  • Mjollnir: Removed attribute static strikes with value of 4
  • Mjollnir: Removed attribute static damage with value of 225
  • Mjollnir: Removed attribute static primary radius with value of 600
  • Mjollnir: Removed attribute static seconary radius with value of 900
  • Mjollnir: Removed attribute static radius with value of 900
  • Mjollnir: Removed attribute static cooldown with value of 1.0
  • Mjollnir: Removed attribute chain chance with value of 30
  • Mjollnir: Removed attribute chain damage with value of 180
  • Mjollnir: Removed attribute chain strikes with value of 12
  • Mjollnir: Removed attribute chain radius with value of 650
  • Mjollnir: Removed attribute chain delay with value of 0.25
  • Mjollnir: Removed attribute chain cooldown with value of 0.2
  • Mjollnir: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_damage with value of 24
  • Mjollnir: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_attack_speed with value of 70
  • Mjollnir: Added new attribute AbilityValues/static_duration with value of 15.0
  • Mjollnir: Added new attribute AbilityValues/static_chance with value of 20
  • Mjollnir: Added new attribute AbilityValues/static_strikes with value of 4
  • Mjollnir: Added new attribute AbilityValues/static_damage with value of 225
  • Mjollnir: Added new attribute AbilityValues/static_primary_radius with value of 600
  • Mjollnir: Added new attribute AbilityValues/static_seconary_radius with value of 900
  • Mjollnir: Added new attribute AbilityValues/static_radius with value of 900
  • Mjollnir: Added new attribute AbilityValues/static_cooldown with value of 1.0
  • Mjollnir: Added new attribute AbilityValues/chain_chance with value of 30
  • Mjollnir: Added new attribute AbilityValues/chain_damage with value of 180
  • Mjollnir: Added new attribute AbilityValues/chain_strikes with value of 12
  • Mjollnir: Added new attribute AbilityValues/chain_radius with value of 650
  • Mjollnir: Added new attribute AbilityValues/chain_delay with value of 0.25
  • Mjollnir: Added new attribute AbilityValues/chain_cooldown with value of 0.2
  • Mjollnir: Added new attribute AbilityValues/max_charges with value of 0
  • Mjollnir: Added new attribute AbilityValues/chain_damage_per_charge with value of 0
  • Helm of the Overlord: Removed attribute bonus stats with value of 7
  • Helm of the Overlord: Removed attribute bonus armor with value of 7
  • Helm of the Overlord: Removed attribute bonus regen with value of 7
  • Helm of the Overlord: Removed attribute health min with value of 1800
  • Helm of the Overlord: Removed attribute speed base with value of 400
  • Helm of the Overlord: Removed attribute bounty gold with value of 250
  • Helm of the Overlord: Removed attribute creep bonus damage with value of 80
  • Helm of the Overlord: Removed attribute creep bonus hp regen with value of 12
  • Helm of the Overlord: Removed attribute creep bonus mp regen with value of 4
  • Helm of the Overlord: Removed attribute creep bonus armor with value of 8
  • Helm of the Overlord: Removed attribute model scale with value of 20
  • Helm of the Overlord: Removed attribute count limit with value of 1
  • Helm of the Overlord: Removed attribute armor aura with value of 3.0
  • Helm of the Overlord: Removed attribute mana regen aura with value of 2
  • Helm of the Overlord: Removed attribute lifesteal aura with value of 18
  • Helm of the Overlord: Removed attribute damage aura with value of 18
  • Helm of the Overlord: Removed attribute aura radius with value of 1200
  • Helm of the Overlord: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_stats with value of 7
  • Helm of the Overlord: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_armor with value of 7
  • Helm of the Overlord: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_regen with value of 7
  • Helm of the Overlord: Added new attribute AbilityValues/health_min with value of 1800
  • Helm of the Overlord: Added new attribute AbilityValues/speed_base with value of 400
  • Helm of the Overlord: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bounty_gold with value of 250
  • Helm of the Overlord: Added new attribute AbilityValues/creep_bonus_damage with value of 80
  • Helm of the Overlord: Added new attribute AbilityValues/creep_bonus_hp_regen with value of 12
  • Helm of the Overlord: Added new attribute AbilityValues/creep_bonus_mp_regen with value of 4
  • Helm of the Overlord: Added new attribute AbilityValues/creep_bonus_armor with value of 8
  • Helm of the Overlord: Added new attribute AbilityValues/model_scale with value of 20
  • Helm of the Overlord: Added new attribute AbilityValues/count_limit with value of 1
  • Helm of the Overlord: Added new attribute AbilityValues/armor_aura with value of 3.0
  • Helm of the Overlord: Added new attribute AbilityValues/mana_regen_aura with value of 2
  • Helm of the Overlord: Added new attribute AbilityValues/lifesteal_aura with value of 20
  • Helm of the Overlord: Added new attribute AbilityValues/creep_lifesteal_reduction_pct with value of 50
  • Helm of the Overlord: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage_aura with value of 18
  • Helm of the Overlord: Added new attribute AbilityValues/aura_radius with value of 1200
  • Mask of Madness: Removed attribute bonus damage with value of 10
  • Mask of Madness: Removed attribute bonus attack speed with value of 10
  • Mask of Madness: Removed attribute lifesteal percent with value of 20
  • Mask of Madness: Removed attribute berserk bonus attack speed with value of 110
  • Mask of Madness: Removed attribute berserk bonus movement speed with value of 30
  • Mask of Madness: Removed attribute berserk armor reduction with value of 8
  • Mask of Madness: Removed attribute berserk duration with value of 6.0
  • Mask of Madness: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_damage with value of 10
  • Mask of Madness: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_attack_speed with value of 10
  • Mask of Madness: Added new attribute AbilityValues/lifesteal_percent with value of 24
  • Mask of Madness: Added new attribute AbilityValues/creep_lifesteal_reduction_pct with value of 50
  • Mask of Madness: Added new attribute AbilityValues/berserk_bonus_attack_speed with value of 110
  • Mask of Madness: Added new attribute AbilityValues/berserk_bonus_movement_speed with value of 30
  • Mask of Madness: Added new attribute AbilityValues/berserk_armor_reduction with value of 8
  • Mask of Madness: Added new attribute AbilityValues/berserk_duration with value of 6.0
  • Octarine Core: Removed attribute bonus cooldown with value of 25
  • Octarine Core: Removed attribute cast range bonus with value of 225
  • Octarine Core: Removed attribute bonus health with value of 425
  • Octarine Core: Removed attribute bonus mana with value of 725
  • Octarine Core: Removed attribute bonus mana regen with value of 3.0
  • Octarine Core: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_cooldown with value of 25
  • Octarine Core: Added new attribute AbilityValues/cast_range_bonus with value of 225
  • Octarine Core: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_health with value of 425
  • Octarine Core: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_mana with value of 725
  • Octarine Core: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_mana_regen with value of 3.0
  • Falcon Blade: AbilityValues/bonus_damage increased from 12 to 14 (+2)
  • Mage Slayer: AbilityValues/bonus_magical_armor increased from 20 to 25 (+5)
  • Guardian Greaves Recipe: Item cost increased from 1500 to 1550 (+50)
  • Guardian Greaves: Item cost reduced from 5100 to 5050 (-50)
  • Guardian Greaves: Removed attribute bonus movement with value of 50
  • Guardian Greaves: Removed attribute bonus mana with value of 250
  • Guardian Greaves: Removed attribute bonus armor with value of 4
  • Guardian Greaves: Removed attribute aura health regen with value of 2.5
  • Guardian Greaves: Removed attribute aura armor with value of 3
  • Guardian Greaves: Removed attribute aura health regen bonus with value of 18.5
  • Guardian Greaves: Removed attribute aura armor bonus with value of 10
  • Guardian Greaves: Removed attribute aura bonus threshold with value of 20
  • Guardian Greaves: Removed attribute aura radius with value of 1200
  • Guardian Greaves: Removed attribute replenish health with value of 300
  • Guardian Greaves: Removed attribute replenish mana with value of 200
  • Guardian Greaves: Removed attribute replenish radius with value of 1200
  • Guardian Greaves: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_movement with value of 50
  • Guardian Greaves: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_mana with value of 250
  • Guardian Greaves: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_armor with value of 4
  • Guardian Greaves: Added new attribute AbilityValues/aura_health_regen with value of 2.5
  • Guardian Greaves: Added new attribute AbilityValues/aura_armor with value of 3
  • Guardian Greaves: Added new attribute AbilityValues/aura_health_regen_bonus with value of 18.5
  • Guardian Greaves: Added new attribute AbilityValues/aura_armor_bonus with value of 10
  • Guardian Greaves: Added new attribute AbilityValues/aura_bonus_threshold with value of 20
  • Guardian Greaves: Added new attribute AbilityValues/aura_radius with value of 1200
  • Guardian Greaves: Added new attribute AbilityValues/replenish_health with value of 350
  • Guardian Greaves: Added new attribute AbilityValues/replenish_mana with value of 200
  • Guardian Greaves: Added new attribute AbilityValues/replenish_radius with value of 1200
  • Guardian Greaves: Added new attribute AbilityValues/max_health_pct_heal_amount with value of 0
  • Heaven's Halberd: Ability cast range increased from 600 to 650 (+50)
  • Shadow Amulet: Removed attribute fade time with value of 1.25
  • Shadow Amulet: Added new attribute AbilityValues/fade_time with value of 1.25
  • Shadow Amulet: Added new attribute AbilityValues/fade_duration with value of 15
  • Glimmer Cape: Ability cast range increased from 550 to 600 (+50)
  • Glimmer Cape: Changed +$spell_resist from 15% to 20%
  • Glimmer Cape: Fade delay reduced from 0.6 to 0.5 (-0.1)
  • Mirror Shield: Block cooldown increased from 8 to 12 (+4)
  • Ex Machina: Ability mana cost increased from 0 to 350 (+350)
  • Paladin Sword: Added new attribute AbilityValues/creep_lifesteal_reduction_pct with value of 50
  • Seeds of Serenity: New item_seeds_of_serenity
  • Lance of Pursuit: New item_lance_of_pursuit
  • Occult Bracelet: New item_occult_bracelet
  • item_tome_of_omniscience: New item_tome_of_omniscience
  • Ogre Seal Totem: New item_ogre_seal_totem
  • Wand of the Brine: New item_wand_of_the_brine
  • item_slime_vial: New item_slime_vial
  • item_harpoon: New item_harpoon
  • Guardian Shell: New item_guardian_shell
  • item_arcane_scout: New item_arcane_scout
  • item_barricade: New item_barricade
  • Eye of the Vizier: New item_eye_of_the_vizier
  • item_manacles_of_power: New item_manacles_of_power
  • item_bottomless_chalice: New item_bottomless_chalice
  • item_wand_of_sanctitude: New item_wand_of_sanctitude
  • Specialist's Array: New item_specialists_array
  • Dagger of Ristul: New item_dagger_of_ristul

Units

  • Flagbearer Creep: New npc_dota_creep_badguys_flagbearer
  • Super Flagbearer Creep: New npc_dota_creep_badguys_flagbearer_upgraded
  • Mega Flagbearer Creep: New npc_dota_creep_badguys_flagbearer_upgraded_mega
  • Flagbearer Creep: New npc_dota_creep_goodguys_flagbearer
  • Super Flagbearer Creep: New npc_dota_creep_goodguys_flagbearer_upgraded
  • Mega Flagbearer Creep: New npc_dota_creep_goodguys_flagbearer_upgraded_mega
  • Radiant's Ancient: Armor physical increased from 13 to 23 (+10)
  • Dire's Ancient: Armor physical increased from 13 to 23 (+10)
  • Serpent Ward: Movement turn rate increased from 0.5 to 1 (+0.5)
  • Warlock Golem: New npc_dota_warlock_golem
  • Fire: Changed Ability2 from generic_hidden to Permanent/Phase:
  • Fire: Changed Ability2 from generic_hidden to Permanent/Phase:
  • Fire: Changed Ability2 from generic_hidden to Permanent/Phase:
  • Lycan Wolf: Magical resistance reduced from 70 to 40 (-30)
  • Lycan Wolf: Added new attribute magical resistance with value of 50
  • Lycan Wolf: Added new attribute magical resistance with value of 60
  • Lycan Wolf: Added new attribute magical resistance with value of 70
  • Familiar: Attack range increased from 160 to 180 (+20)
  • Familiar: Attack range increased from 160 to 180 (+20)
  • Ice Spire: Status health reduced from 800 to 10 (-790)
  • npc_dota_bounty_hunter_lookout: New npc_dota_bounty_hunter_lookout
  • npc_dota_arcane_scout: New npc_dota_arcane_scout
  • npc_dota_centaur_cart: New npc_dota_centaur_cart
  • REMOVED npc_dota_warlock_golem_1
  • REMOVED npc_dota_warlock_golem_2
  • REMOVED npc_dota_warlock_golem_3
  • REMOVED npc_dota_warlock_golem_scepter_1
  • REMOVED npc_dota_warlock_golem_scepter_2
  • REMOVED npc_dota_warlock_golem_scepter_3

