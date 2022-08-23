Today's patch unveils the 7.32 gameplay update, including economy changes, map tweaks, new and reworked hero abilities, updated talents, shards, scepters and neutral items as we head into The International Regional Qualifiers, which will run from September 3rd until September 18th.

Jump into a game and Hitch a Ride with Centaur, call for the help of your Little Friends as Enchantress, take a Nosedive with Viper, or head over to the 7.32 Update Page for a comprehensive list of all the changes this patch brings.

As The International fast approaches, so does one of Dota's most awaited features. Mark your calendars because The 2022 Battle Pass will release on September 1st.