279: Early Access 0.13.18 - August 23, 2022 6:15 PM EST
• Fixed the store reset bug. Also increased the store reset interval. 😊
• The character stat tab now display casting haste% and faster cast rate as separate fields to help avoid confusion. Faster cast rate is more like a rating that increases spellcasting speed, not a raw percentage boost. I hope that helps clear up the confusion!
• Boosted the natural armor of mobs in nightmare and hell.
• Adjusted melee miss rates and hit% cap slightly.
• Exp find has been removed from rare items. It will still appear on some unique, set items.
• Reduced mob resists in nightmare and hell.
Nevergrind Online update for 23 August 2022
Bug fixes and difficulty adjustments
279: Early Access 0.13.18 - August 23, 2022 6:15 PM EST
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update