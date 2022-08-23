Bug fixes and difficulty adjustments

279: Early Access 0.13.18 - August 23, 2022 6:15 PM EST

• Fixed the store reset bug. Also increased the store reset interval. 😊

• The character stat tab now display casting haste% and faster cast rate as separate fields to help avoid confusion. Faster cast rate is more like a rating that increases spellcasting speed, not a raw percentage boost. I hope that helps clear up the confusion!

• Boosted the natural armor of mobs in nightmare and hell.

• Adjusted melee miss rates and hit% cap slightly.

• Exp find has been removed from rare items. It will still appear on some unique, set items.

• Reduced mob resists in nightmare and hell.