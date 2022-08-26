Asteroid: PRE-Season is AVAILABLE NOW!

Hi, I'm Alessandro, the developer of the game, and I speak on behalf of the entire development team at Alestore Games.

We are pleased to announce that Asteroid: Pre-SEASON is now available to the public and is free to download on Steam with in-game purchases for 64-bit Windows and Linux operating systems!

Asteroid has been in development since 2018, when we were still beginners with software development.

In short, it was a bit of a gamble, a kid who was 12 at the time and now 17, saw this game grow with him, along with the dream of being able to create an indie video game studio.

This dream is becoming a reality every day, and in addition to Asteroid we are preparing many other projects, some already announced and others not.

In any case, we want to ensure lasting support for Asteroid, offering players constant free updates to keep the game and its community active.

We are really happy and proud of this result.

We hope you can't wait to get into the game!

That's all for now, however expect plenty of free announcements and updates in the coming days!

For more information on this, please keep an eye on our brand new Twitter account, Instagram and Discord official server.

Get Asteroid on Steam

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2020850/

Purchase the Asteroid - Expansion Pass (DLC) on Steam

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2063910/