3 New Relics Update!

New Stuff:
A new unique relic was added to each character
New arrow type
Changes:
The venom sword now does damage equal to 100% of your poison
The brothers bow has had its effect changed
Bug Fixes:
Fixed a problem where items from chests would spawn over each other
Fixed a glitch with the brass knuckles
Fixed the mana-sap item -which wasn't working properly
Fixed a glitch with constant-early effecs from Relics and carvings
Fixed a typo
Update translations
We will work to bug-fix and release these updates to the main branch next week!
Changed depots in testingbranch branch