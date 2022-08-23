3 New Relics Update!

Share · View all patches · Build 9374152 · Last edited 23 August 2022 – 22:09:19 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

New Stuff:

A new unique relic was added to each character

New arrow type

Changes:

The venom sword now does damage equal to 100% of your poison

The brothers bow has had its effect changed

Bug Fixes:

Fixed a problem where items from chests would spawn over each other

Fixed a glitch with the brass knuckles

Fixed the mana-sap item -which wasn't working properly

Fixed a glitch with constant-early effecs from Relics and carvings

Fixed a typo

Update translations

We will work to bug-fix and release these updates to the main branch next week!