Backpack Hero update for 23 August 2022

3 New Relics Update!

23 August 2022

New Stuff:
A new unique relic was added to each character
New arrow type

Changes:
The venom sword now does damage equal to 100% of your poison
The brothers bow has had its effect changed

Bug Fixes:
Fixed a problem where items from chests would spawn over each other
Fixed a glitch with the brass knuckles
Fixed the mana-sap item -which wasn't working properly
Fixed a glitch with constant-early effecs from Relics and carvings
Fixed a typo
Update translations

We will work to bug-fix and release these updates to the main branch next week!

