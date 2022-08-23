Quick save/load (F5/F9)
Visible bullets
Friendly Fire removed
Added message about reloading not possible (when resting gun on an obstacle)
Changed switch to windowed/fullscreen mode
Slightly changed visual effects, HUD elements
Turkish localization added (thanks to DeniztrkcTR and Erksu the Pigeon)
New music added
Changed menu
Added cheats to unlock/lock campaign levels (Num+/Num-)
Changed the sequence of rendering corpses. Previously, a large number of corpses were drawn simultaneously causing brief freezes.
3 mission - timer of communication loss with drone was increased. Also was abolished loss of connection with drone when it is far from assault group.
4 mission - police behavior was changed.
5 mission - missions were changed (not all players understood that it was necessary to blow up a mine by themselves)
bugfix - in arcade mode arrow at mine clearing did not always point to the mine
bugfix - BMP now crushes people
bugfix - bugfix - bad loading if you killed Ricci prematurely
bugfix - after killing Ricci the next mission is opened
bugfix - bugfix - incorrect loading after losing a drone/destroying a civilian object
bugfix - text in Chinese not displaying correctly
bugfix - some players complained that nothing happens after starting the game (black screen and music). Although I never encountered this bug (I must have played the game tens of thousands of times during development), I changed the load code which I PROPOSED was the cause of some players bugs.
REDSIDE episode 1 update for 23 August 2022
Update 1 08/24/2022
