The Polynomial update for 23 August 2022

Version 140 with backports from Polynomial 2

23 August 2022

This update consists primarily of back-ported engine fixes from Polynomial 2 while keeping the gameplay unchanged.

  • UI and system framework from Polynomial 2
  • Fixes for HiDPI scaling issues under Windows
  • Fixes for spinning screen issue under some Windows versions with HiDPI scaling
  • Compatibility with modern Linux distributions
  • Use steam Linux Runtime instead of custom libraries
  • Linux no-sound issue fixed
  • Improvements to "add files" dialog when in full screen mode
  • Fixed a bug with "save image" in fullscreen sometimes saving a black image
  • Updated SteamWorks SDK
  • Added 64 bit binaries for Windows
  • Linux 64 bit now supports achievements

Please report any regressions. If this update breaks something and you need to revert, you can right click on the game, "Properties...", and in Betas tab select "old_version" as a beta.

Minor behavior changes: clicking outside the menu no longer unpauses the game, you need to press [esc] or click "Play game".

Known minor regressions: horizontal scroll bar in Scores panel may show incorrect position in the scroll bar even though the window scrolls correctly.

