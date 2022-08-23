Version 140 with backports from Polynomial 2

Share · View all patches · Build 9374114 · Last edited 24 August 2022 – 04:52:02 UTC by Wendy

This update consists primarily of back-ported engine fixes from Polynomial 2 while keeping the gameplay unchanged.

UI and system framework from Polynomial 2

Fixes for HiDPI scaling issues under Windows

Fixes for spinning screen issue under some Windows versions with HiDPI scaling

Compatibility with modern Linux distributions

Use steam Linux Runtime instead of custom libraries

Linux no-sound issue fixed

Improvements to "add files" dialog when in full screen mode

Fixed a bug with "save image" in fullscreen sometimes saving a black image

Updated SteamWorks SDK

Added 64 bit binaries for Windows

Linux 64 bit now supports achievements

Please report any regressions. If this update breaks something and you need to revert, you can right click on the game, "Properties...", and in Betas tab select "old_version" as a beta.

Minor behavior changes: clicking outside the menu no longer unpauses the game, you need to press [esc] or click "Play game".

Known minor regressions: horizontal scroll bar in Scores panel may show incorrect position in the scroll bar even though the window scrolls correctly.