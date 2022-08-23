Update 1.86 More of the good stuff

We bring many changes for the first post launch update.

We recommend that you create a new profile and don't load any old saved games (our apology for the trouble, but the game has changed a lot, for the better).

Now when entering the game you will be greeted with a lot of new options.



First Off the Dificulty Options. Torture is the default one, and has a new achievement associated with it. Chill let you play around a little bit more. You get more health, and the characters suffer less damage.

We also added additional dialog so the player gets a better idea of the health condition of both characters, and don't suffer surprise deaths.

With Speed Run Mode Enabled you get a turn counter as well as the difficulty mode on top of the screen, so when you record yourself playing you can know if you are about to break your last record or not.



For the less powerfull computers you can activate Low Performance Mode, so the animation play at half of the frames. The Hope ending still bugs on some low performance computers, but we will have a fix for that soon, plz be patient.

Alongside all the changes we added a couple of achievements, and correct some spelling mistakes. Have fun!