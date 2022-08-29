 Skip to content

Dwerve update for 29 August 2022

v1.0.14 Patch Notes

Last edited by Wendy

  • Fixed checkpoint bug that caused a soft-lock
  • Spawners would not trigger after respawning
  • Affected Dragonfire Furnace and Nithing battles
  • Fixed lava lighting not working in some levels
  • Optimized build size
  • Optimized memory usage

