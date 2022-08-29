v1.0.14 Patch Notes

- Fixed checkpoint bug that caused a soft-lock
- Spawners would not trigger after respawning
- Affected Dragonfire Furnace and Nithing battles
- Fixed lava lighting not working in some levels
- Optimized build size
- Optimized memory usage
Changed files in this update