Hexarchy Alpha 0.458

New Abilities and Mechanics
Charge! Ability
- Makes a unit attack a neighboring hex after moving this turn
- Costs 3 hammers, 3 gold OR 1 horse
- Researched from Military Tactics
Maneuvers Ability
- Allows a unit to ignore zone of control for this turn
- Costs 3 hammers, 3 gold OR 1 horse
- Researched from Military Tactics
Flank Attacks
- Attacking the same hex from 2 directions causes attacks from the second direction to unleash massive double damage
UI Improvements
- Increased size and clarity of yield and resource icons
- Added an icon for each unit that shows up on the map
- Added mouse wheel zoom
- Terrain resources will now show on discovered but currently fogged hexes
- Improved the selected hex panel
- New graphics for the card frames
- New card backs
- Card cost icon size increased
- Gold collection and payment is no longer animated when playing events between turns
- Added a hex details popup that appears when you mouseover a hex
- Slightly increased the amount a card must be moved up before being played to reduce accidental plays
- Added a debug panel that can be toggled in the menu - shows game timers and more
Graphics Improvements
- Animals are smaller and there are multiple ones per hex
- New tree graphics
- Lighting improvements
- Units are smaller
- Most improvements are smaller
Bug Fixes
- Fixed an error related to the discard pile
- Fixes for the ability icons that appear on top of hexes
- Fixed unit sleeping Zs showing on top of UI panels
- Fixed yield and resource icons showing on top of UI panels
- Fixed an issue where random things would be highlighted when moving a worker
- Removed random partial text that was in the bottom left of the screen
- Loud duplicate sounds no longer play when giving attack and move orders to a unit stack
Misc
- Tips are now disabled by default when not doing the tutorial
Changed files in this update