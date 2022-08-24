 Skip to content

Hexarchy update for 24 August 2022

Hexarchy Alpha 0.458

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Abilities and Mechanics

Charge! Ability
  • Makes a unit attack a neighboring hex after moving this turn
  • Costs 3 hammers, 3 gold OR 1 horse
  • Researched from Military Tactics
Maneuvers Ability
  • Allows a unit to ignore zone of control for this turn
  • Costs 3 hammers, 3 gold OR 1 horse
  • Researched from Military Tactics
Flank Attacks
  • Attacking the same hex from 2 directions causes attacks from the second direction to unleash massive double damage

UI Improvements

  • Increased size and clarity of yield and resource icons
  • Added an icon for each unit that shows up on the map
  • Added mouse wheel zoom
  • Terrain resources will now show on discovered but currently fogged hexes
  • Improved the selected hex panel
  • New graphics for the card frames
  • New card backs
  • Card cost icon size increased
  • Gold collection and payment is no longer animated when playing events between turns
  • Added a hex details popup that appears when you mouseover a hex
  • Slightly increased the amount a card must be moved up before being played to reduce accidental plays
  • Added a debug panel that can be toggled in the menu - shows game timers and more

Graphics Improvements

  • Animals are smaller and there are multiple ones per hex
  • New tree graphics
  • Lighting improvements
  • Units are smaller
  • Most improvements are smaller

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed an error related to the discard pile
  • Fixes for the ability icons that appear on top of hexes
  • Fixed unit sleeping Zs showing on top of UI panels
  • Fixed yield and resource icons showing on top of UI panels
  • Fixed an issue where random things would be highlighted when moving a worker
  • Removed random partial text that was in the bottom left of the screen
  • Loud duplicate sounds no longer play when giving attack and move orders to a unit stack

Misc

  • Tips are now disabled by default when not doing the tutorial

