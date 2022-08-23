 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Blackout Rugby update for 23 August 2022

1.10.3

Share · View all patches · Build 9373960 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Performance optimisations in match view
  • Lineup shield name now adjusts its width better to be more readable
  • Dropdowns now adjust width to display items better
  • Prize Giving screen now uses Fog of Score
  • Minor bug fixes

Changed files in this update

Depot 1157961
  • Loading history…
Depot 1157962
  • Loading history…
Depot 1157963
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link