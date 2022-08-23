- Performance optimisations in match view
- Lineup shield name now adjusts its width better to be more readable
- Dropdowns now adjust width to display items better
- Prize Giving screen now uses Fog of Score
- Minor bug fixes
Blackout Rugby update for 23 August 2022
1.10.3
Patchnotes via Steam Community
