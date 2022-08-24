Patch 1.4 - Bug Fixes & Improvements - Available Now

Hello everyone!
It's been amazing seeing so many of you enjoying Two Point Campus, we're so pleased you like it!
Since launch, our team have been hard at work reading through bug reports and getting the pesky things fixed. We've already released a couple of smaller hotfixes, but todays update has a whole slew of brand new fixes for some of the most reported bugs we've seen, and brings us up to release 1.4.
Release notes:
General
- General Optimisation of behavior system
- Sandbox Mode now unlocks after achieving 1 star in Freshleigh
- Course management is now disabled in the first year of the tutorial
- Improvements to Sandbox create new save UI
- Training room improvements: Janitors no longer count towards room capacity
- Teachers can now train while janitors are repairing the pod.
- Room Capacity warning is now at 100%, rather than 90%
- Improvements to subtitles
- Improved some of the Chinese translations
Bug Fixes
- Item placement improvements and bug fixing
- General Stability Improvements
- Update the icon for when there is a queue for a room, and the icon for when the room is at capacity to be more intuitive.
- Updated messaging when you have an item on the cursor that should be placed outside if trying to place it inside
- Internet History bookcase is now awarded during the Career. If you are past the point where it gets awarded, you should now have it available in the Library items list.
- You can now rename stuff, students and rooms with a controller
- Fixed a bug where it wasn't possible to scroll down correctly in the items info tab
- Fixed a bug where it wasn't possible to change the name of a custom Sandbox (we have found another bug with this that we will be fixing!)
- Fixed missing item rotation keybind
- Gig visitors no longer count towards room capacity
- Fix for "arrival points blocked" error on Nobelstead
- Add toggle in settings to disable controller input on PC (we are still investigating the cause of the issues around controllers on PC)
- Fixed a bug where photomode short key (6) was not triggering photomode
- On using controller when browsing the staff list the north button now pick's up staff
- Improved messaging when you have an item on the cursor that should be placed outside
- Fixed Typo in finance screens in English
- Fix for being unable to launch game if your current system date format culture is one not supported by the current log file string format
- Fixed a bug where pressing back without accepting the safe area setting still applies the changed setting in-game.
- Fixed a bug where the room build menu's subtract button was disabled but you could still go into bulldoze mode.
- Fixed a bug where the button prompts in the timetable menu were not disappearing after the lesson/event inspector was opened.
- Fixed an issue with the framerate limiter
- Fix exploit where you could copy Artifact items in Sandbox
- Fixed a bug when on returning to Mitton from later in the game, you didn't get applicants with all types of qualifications
- Fixed Delete and Cancel operation when moving existing procedural items
- Fixed keyboard shortcuts being fired when editing text.
- Fix high FPS breaking Pan Camera tutorial objective
- Fixed copied scenario rooms not deducting base tile cost.
- Fixed weird behavior with play/fast forward buttons
- Fixed changing teacher job assignment not updating next years timetable
- Single fence / hedge posts are now selectable.
- Fix for crash when signing in to Two Point County in Traditional Chinese
- Fix for being unable to place items in Nobelstead occasionally
- Potential fix for some players who are having issues with saving their game
- Fix for rotate item tutorial showing WW instead of Z and X
- Fix for crash on Mac if VSYNC is turned on. If you experienced this crash please see pinned post in bug forum
- Fix for students sometimes not going on to to duelling stage in the Spell Room
- Fixed issue with the Podium in Student Union that was making it hard to place down
- Fix for Mole not being spawned in Bludergrad
We have more on the way, so please continue to report any issues you find in the Bugs section of the Steam forum!
