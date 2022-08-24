Patch 1.4 - Bug Fixes & Improvements - Available Now

Hello everyone!

It's been amazing seeing so many of you enjoying Two Point Campus, we're so pleased you like it!

Since launch, our team have been hard at work reading through bug reports and getting the pesky things fixed. We've already released a couple of smaller hotfixes, but todays update has a whole slew of brand new fixes for some of the most reported bugs we've seen, and brings us up to release 1.4.

Release notes:

General

General Optimisation of behavior system

Sandbox Mode now unlocks after achieving 1 star in Freshleigh

Course management is now disabled in the first year of the tutorial

Improvements to Sandbox create new save UI

Training room improvements: Janitors no longer count towards room capacity

Teachers can now train while janitors are repairing the pod.

Room Capacity warning is now at 100%, rather than 90%

Improvements to subtitles

Improved some of the Chinese translations

Bug Fixes

Item placement improvements and bug fixing

General Stability Improvements

Update the icon for when there is a queue for a room, and the icon for when the room is at capacity to be more intuitive.

Updated messaging when you have an item on the cursor that should be placed outside if trying to place it inside

Internet History bookcase is now awarded during the Career. If you are past the point where it gets awarded, you should now have it available in the Library items list.

You can now rename stuff, students and rooms with a controller

Fixed a bug where it wasn't possible to scroll down correctly in the items info tab

Fixed a bug where it wasn't possible to change the name of a custom Sandbox (we have found another bug with this that we will be fixing!)

Fixed missing item rotation keybind

Gig visitors no longer count towards room capacity

Fix for "arrival points blocked" error on Nobelstead

Add toggle in settings to disable controller input on PC (we are still investigating the cause of the issues around controllers on PC)

Fixed a bug where photomode short key (6) was not triggering photomode

On using controller when browsing the staff list the north button now pick's up staff

Improved messaging when you have an item on the cursor that should be placed outside

Fixed Typo in finance screens in English

Fix for being unable to launch game if your current system date format culture is one not supported by the current log file string format

Fixed a bug where pressing back without accepting the safe area setting still applies the changed setting in-game.

Fixed a bug where the room build menu's subtract button was disabled but you could still go into bulldoze mode.

Fixed a bug where the button prompts in the timetable menu were not disappearing after the lesson/event inspector was opened.

Fixed an issue with the framerate limiter

Fix exploit where you could copy Artifact items in Sandbox

Fixed a bug when on returning to Mitton from later in the game, you didn't get applicants with all types of qualifications

Fixed Delete and Cancel operation when moving existing procedural items

Fixed keyboard shortcuts being fired when editing text.

Fix high FPS breaking Pan Camera tutorial objective

Fixed copied scenario rooms not deducting base tile cost.

Fixed weird behavior with play/fast forward buttons

Fixed changing teacher job assignment not updating next years timetable

Single fence / hedge posts are now selectable.

Fix for crash when signing in to Two Point County in Traditional Chinese

Fix for being unable to place items in Nobelstead occasionally

Potential fix for some players who are having issues with saving their game

Fix for rotate item tutorial showing WW instead of Z and X

Fix for crash on Mac if VSYNC is turned on. If you experienced this crash please see pinned post in bug forum

Fix for students sometimes not going on to to duelling stage in the Spell Room

Fixed issue with the Podium in Student Union that was making it hard to place down

Fix for Mole not being spawned in Bludergrad

We have more on the way, so please continue to report any issues you find in the Bugs section of the Steam forum!