We have just released a new update for ChilloutVR on the stable branch.
ChilloutVR 2022r167p2
Invite Requests
Invite requests are now fully implemented in-game
UI improvements
The menu has undergone some changes which make it more responsive and easier to understand:
- Most main menu buttons now give visual and haptic feedback when clicked
- Settings headers are now better formatted and most provide an info text
- Fixed Slider getting stuck on the cursor when releasing out of menu in desktop
- Camera, Seated Play, and Flight mode are now highlighted in the quick menu when active
- The Media Play button was changed to a PlayPause button
- made values in sliders more readable
Safety Settings
- Limits for advanced safety can now be customized
Bugfixes
- Fixed a bug where some RCC components could disable VR mode
- Fixed a bug where Attacheables would have a wrong offset in VR
- The Far Clipping Plane for worlds now gets clamped to 25000 in order to prevent crashes on world load
- Fixed a bug where videos from a playlist would not start playing while in an offline instance
Known issues
Our network department is currently investigating issues related to content uploading.
Next Steps
We will work on further improving the stability and providing better self-moderation tools soon.
Changed files in this update