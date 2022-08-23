 Skip to content

ChilloutVR update for 23 August 2022

ChilloutVR 2022r167p2

Last edited by Wendy

We have just released a new update for ChilloutVR on the stable branch.

Invite Requests
Invite requests are now fully implemented in-game

UI improvements
The menu has undergone some changes which make it more responsive and easier to understand:

  • Most main menu buttons now give visual and haptic feedback when clicked
  • Settings headers are now better formatted and most provide an info text
  • Fixed Slider getting stuck on the cursor when releasing out of menu in desktop
  • Camera, Seated Play, and Flight mode are now highlighted in the quick menu when active
  • The Media Play button was changed to a PlayPause button
  • made values in sliders more readable

Safety Settings

  • Limits for advanced safety can now be customized

Bugfixes

  • Fixed a bug where some RCC components could disable VR mode
  • Fixed a bug where Attacheables would have a wrong offset in VR
  • The Far Clipping Plane for worlds now gets clamped to 25000 in order to prevent crashes on world load
  • Fixed a bug where videos from a playlist would not start playing while in an offline instance

Known issues
Our network department is currently investigating issues related to content uploading.

Next Steps
We will work on further improving the stability and providing better self-moderation tools soon.

Changed files in this update

