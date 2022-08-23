Share · View all patches · Build 9373920 · Last edited 23 August 2022 – 21:59:04 UTC by Wendy

We have just released a new update for ChilloutVR on the stable branch.

ChilloutVR 2022r167p2

Invite Requests

Invite requests are now fully implemented in-game

UI improvements

The menu has undergone some changes which make it more responsive and easier to understand:

Most main menu buttons now give visual and haptic feedback when clicked

Settings headers are now better formatted and most provide an info text

Fixed Slider getting stuck on the cursor when releasing out of menu in desktop

Camera, Seated Play, and Flight mode are now highlighted in the quick menu when active

The Media Play button was changed to a PlayPause button

made values in sliders more readable

Safety Settings

Limits for advanced safety can now be customized

Bugfixes

Fixed a bug where some RCC components could disable VR mode

Fixed a bug where Attacheables would have a wrong offset in VR

The Far Clipping Plane for worlds now gets clamped to 25000 in order to prevent crashes on world load

Fixed a bug where videos from a playlist would not start playing while in an offline instance

Known issues

Our network department is currently investigating issues related to content uploading.

Next Steps

We will work on further improving the stability and providing better self-moderation tools soon.