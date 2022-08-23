 Skip to content

Marvel Puzzle Quest update for 23 August 2022

MPQ 259 is Here!

Build 9373894

“Work/Life balance… / Door's always open….”

  • Celebrate the Disney+ premiere of "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law," with 2 weeks straight of "Daily Play" MPQ rewards!
  • Gorr the God Butcher is back with a vengeance! Gather your Alliance to take him down in this Heroic Boss Battle!
  • Challenge your brain when Puzzle Ops returns on 8/18!
  • Bring a reworked She-Hulk (Modern) into puzzle combat!
  • Fixed several issues with The Hulk (Bruce Banner), making him more powerful than ever!

Thank you for playing!

For full update notes (English) visit d3go.com.
MPQ 259

