Repetendium Playtest update for 23 August 2022

Repetendium Update 4 - 24th August

Share · View all patches · Build 9373815 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update 4 - 24th August

Changes

  • Added a new event - Protect the automated miner
  • Events (only 2 events in game right now) drop a crystal orb which grant 1 special perk and 1 large stat boost
  • Added a how to play screen that shows up the first time you play and can be accessed via the ingame menu
  • Increased blaster damage by 40%
  • Reduced enemy hp scaling by 12%
  • Reduced enemy spawn speed scaling by ~10%
  • Chosen perks are now displayed on the pause screen
  • Made the hit effect on walls/ore more obvious
  • Modified any melee/digging perks to effect both stats
  • Changed perks involving special abilities to mention the ability you picked rather than 'special ability'
  • Lowered dash recharge to 5 seconds
  • Increased size of the ability cooldown bar

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed bug with some enemies not being cleared after you die
  • Fixed a bug where dying to a magma sphere explosion would mess with the camera (Salbris, confirm the fix if possible :))
  • Fixed bug where the brrrap ability would not fire immediately if your gun had just fired
  • Projectiles now correctly get destroyed if hitting your barrier
  • Fixed bug where music could stop playing

Changed files in this update

Depot 2105521
  • Loading history…
