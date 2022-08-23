Repetendium Update 4 - 24th August

Update 4 - 24th August
Changes
- Added a new event - Protect the automated miner
- Events (only 2 events in game right now) drop a crystal orb which grant 1 special perk and 1 large stat boost
- Added a how to play screen that shows up the first time you play and can be accessed via the ingame menu
- Increased blaster damage by 40%
- Reduced enemy hp scaling by 12%
- Reduced enemy spawn speed scaling by ~10%
- Chosen perks are now displayed on the pause screen
- Made the hit effect on walls/ore more obvious
- Modified any melee/digging perks to effect both stats
- Changed perks involving special abilities to mention the ability you picked rather than 'special ability'
- Lowered dash recharge to 5 seconds
- Increased size of the ability cooldown bar
Bug Fixes
- Fixed bug with some enemies not being cleared after you die
- Fixed a bug where dying to a magma sphere explosion would mess with the camera (Salbris, confirm the fix if possible :))
- Fixed bug where the brrrap ability would not fire immediately if your gun had just fired
- Projectiles now correctly get destroyed if hitting your barrier
- Fixed bug where music could stop playing
Changed files in this update