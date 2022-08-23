Charged Tool Update

Hoe, Sickle, Scythe, Watering Can and the Seed bags have specials now, specials are activated by holding right click, your maximum charge level is based on the tool skill (Cultivation skill for seed bags) using specials spend a lot of stamina, but saves time.

The scythe cuts grass in a circle, it is the most stamina intensive tool to charge, but clears a huge area at maximum charge level.

The sickle cuts in a straight line, it collects a lot more seeds per grass cut than the scythe.

The Hoe creates pairs of soil tiles, creating up to 20 tiles total at maximum level, the tiles fit in the space cleared by the sickle special.

The seed bags fill pairs of soil tiles, following the same shape as the Hoe special, you still need to have enough seeds to use the special or your stamina will be wasted.

The watering can instantly irrigates a double line of tiles following the Hoe pattern, allowing players to clear, tile, sow and water 20 tiles at once without moving by chaining the specials at maximum level.

Also we opened a discord server

Patch Notes

V0.45.0.0 ~ 23.08.2022 ~ Unity 2020.3.36f1

Features:

Added charged use for the sickle, scythe, hoe, seed bags and watering can.

Charging tools is inefficient unless you have the strength bonus from nutrients

All tools start with charge level 1 unlocked, and each next level unlocks every 10 levels of their related skill starting at 20.

Implemented Strength, it reduces tool specials energy cost by 2% per point over 100.

Changes:

Greatly increased the amount of starting building materials

Increased the amount of starting turnip seeds

Bugfixes:

Fixed a save compatibility with previous versions related to the character screen.

Fixed NPCs face and body texture issues.

Fixed a bug with NPCs having no cooldown on friendship gains past day 2